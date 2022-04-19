Stopping the “Ding, Dong Party”: Will The Biden Administration Appeal the Mask Ruling?

A curious thing happened this week after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and mass transportation: nothing. In such high-profile litigation, the Justice Department will often announced an emergency appeal to stay the order of the lower court pending an appellate review. Instead, the Administration said it was studying the opinion but that the mandate was no longer in effect.
When U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority to ordering masks for mass transportation, many of us expected an immediate announcement of an appeal. Instead, there were crickets from the CDC and cheers from passengers.
It was a telling moment. The hesitancy of the Administration at that moment may have had more to do with scenes on airlines of passengers celebrating the decision. One pilot came out to tell the passengers: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose.” Whole planes erupted in spontaneous celebrations at 40,000 feet.
That is the problem that these scenes had the feeling of a “ding dong, the Witch is dead” party. It is far easier to ban than stop a party. The Administration will now fight to tell those same passengers to say that the witch is very much alive so re-mask.
The decision by Mizelle came at a time when airlines and experts are questioning the scientific or medical basis for the CDC rule. A group of 21 states last month sued to challenge the mask mandate.
Many in the public were also confused why they could go maskless at movie theaters, restaurants, sporting events, but not airlines or trains. Moreover, many have asked why the common surgical paper masks used on airplanes are required when even experts on networks like CNN call them “little more than facial decorations.” The CDC was enforcing the wearing of masks declared “useless” by experts.
Judge Mizelle accepted that masks can limit the transmission of Covid-19, but said that the question was the authority of the CDC to make such a decision unilaterally. The Court asked why the Administration did not want to allow the public to be heard on “a regulation that would constrain their choices and actions via threats of civil and criminal penalties.”
According to Mizelle, the answer from the CDC was basically “trust us we’re the government.” Mizelle noted that the Biden Administration did not offer anything of substance when pressed on why the public and transportation companies should not be heard in a “notice and comment” process. Instead, Mizelle said that the Administration shrugged off such requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act as “commonsense.”
The court insisted that the Constitution requires more than a shrug to prevent an agency like the CDC from becoming a government unto itself.
Now, we have an Administration that insisted that public health demanded the continued enforcement of the mask mandate, but now seems remarkably equivocal on the response to the rule. Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki chastised Fox’s Peter Doocy that he “is no doctor” when asked about the continuation of the mandate. However, she declined to say that the rule should continue to be enforced and said it was now “recommended” pending a decision on appeal.
What is most interesting about the conspicuous delay is that the CDC is afforded great deference in interpreting terms like “sanitation” under the regulations. However, the CDC has previously lost cases over national mandates or moratoriums. Last year, the CDC reissued a moratorium on evictions that some of us viewed as clearly unlawful. Yet, the CDC issued the order at the request of President Joe Biden (and the support of Harvard Professor Lawrence Tribe) only to have it struck down.
The Administration is going to have a hard time making this cat walks backwards. The cheering of passengers and pilots seemed as much as a communication to the Administration as it was a celebration. A large number of airlines immediately declared the mandate to be dead and unenforceable. It is like throwing a retirement party for an employee before they have decided to go. It is a tad awkward to express doubts when someone is showing you the door.
That is why those cheering videos could have a greater impact on the White House than any CDC or DOJ recommendation. The Biden Administration could still appeal as it has in past such cases. There will certainly be many DOJ lawyers asserting that they could win on appeal on the basis of agency deference. The question is who would tell the public. They may have to wait for the “ding, dong” parties to end.
Here is the opinion: mask-mandate-order
As a physician trained in pulmonary disease (lungs) and critical care, and therefore with a great deal of knowledge in infectious disease, I applaud the removing of the mask mandate. Those with higher risk are then free to wear or not wear a mask. I will wear a mask in certain areas because of my age and decreased immunity (transplant) but that does not require anyone else to wear a mask if they are healthy and low risk. Avail yourself of the list of higher risk states and then make plans individually to deal with them and let the rest of the world be free. Remember, life is a high risk state anyway.
Now, the only time a surgical mask should be wore is when you fuel up your vehicle and then and only then it should be worn over you EYES to prevent shock.
Another victory for common sense. We’ve known from the beginning of the pandemic that the masks being worn do not stop anyone from spreading or contracting the virus.
Then why do medical professionals in the operating room wear masks?
To prevent bacteriological infection, not viral transmission. A virus is millions of times smaller than the weave of even the best mask. Any doctor who wore one to prevent the transmission of a virus would have their license pulled so fast your head would swim due to lack of medical knowledge.
To prevent droplets from infecting a patient. The CDC has itself said that surgical masks are effective only against droplets, not against aerosolised respiratory viruses. For the latter, a professionally fitted N95 mask is said to be appropriate.
If you find yourself performing surgery on the red eye to LA, I recommend wearing a surgical mask.
Of course it won’t prevent you from getting covid, but hey – the bluecheck morons on twitter will give you a like, so you got that going for you.
That’s why you see medical staff treating those with Ebola in full positive pressure bunny suits. It’s the only way to prevent viral transmission.
Wally – seriously Wally?
Surgical face masks (SFMs) provide a physical barrier between bacteria of oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal origin and an open patient wound. “OPEN WOUND”.
It’s also why you wear a condom and not a sock to prevent the transmission of AIDS. A condom is impermeable. If a person wore what is necessary to prevent viral transmission over their face they would suffocate.
Why do you think in years past the CDC didn’t recommend people wear masks to protect themselves from the effect of secondhand smoke? The airborne carcinogens in smoke are far larger than a virus.
You’d not wear a sock for other reasons.
Eb
Wally, it’s a good question that has already been answered, but I want to clarify it. If your backyard were full of gnats, would you surround the area with a chain-link fence to keep the gnats out? Hint: get a picture of a chain-link fence and a gnat.
S stupid is out early today..
I see you wearing three masks alone on a boat in the ocean. Are you ignorant that you do not know the relative sizes of a virus and a chainlink fence? You have probably deprived oxygen from your brain. Stop using Saran Wrap as a mask.
Lots of populations relaxed covid protocols. After all this time, it is evident that what the virologist said is true. The virus is going to virus. If we wanted to save lives we would have isolated the vulnerable. Those with comorbidities, which include age. But Democrats instead, sent infected into nursing homes.
Emergency measures, we all agreed to. Democrats however refuse to cede power once the get to use it.
Lookimg back at this covid train wreck will never happen.
Imagine that? A judge who thinks democracies ought to vote on fundamental issues like the public’s health instead of having some bureacrat issue a fiat for all. Must be a Trump nominee judge. The Dims like control and they take every opportunity (i.e., crisis) to distract us while they seize even more control. Ukraine, Mandates, Putin Price Hike, George Floyd. Media bias … they’re all the same. They keep the storekeeper distacted while the Dim-inals loot the place. November can’t come soon enough.
So, I’d the populace educated in public health and/or infectious diseases?
Appeal to authority is a logical fallacy. But Stockholm Syndrome and Dunning-Kruger are real.
The reality is that the mandate – together with the VAIDS now killing thousands at accelerating rate – is part of a criminal enterprise. If the courts can strike this down they need to be addressing the monster issue of manslaughter by reason of peddling the forseeably harmful vaccines. The Paardekooper evidence alone should put the Pfizer board behind bars.
Trust me on this the Democrats (and I hate referring to them as the Democrats) will come up with something to try and derail the midterms. That crew in DC wanted to take credit for ending the mask mandate and just had the rug pulled from under.
They’re already starting with Marjory T Greene. They claim she’s an “insurrectionist” and not entitled to run for office. Their actually taking it to court, so hold on there’s probably more to come.
So if congress has a 10% approval rating, is being an insurrectionist a bad thing (to anyone not in Congress)?
91% of those who have had chronic or lethal reactions to this virus do not fly or attend large gatherings, they are or were in nursing homes. Most of what the CDC and the government bureaucracies offered was ill-suited to what was needed but did cover their respective a*sses at the cost of our economic and social health. I wore a “blue” paper mask (of no apparent use it appears now) only when some nazi required it.
Without a doubt there’s a fatigue within the administration, and public health in general, from trying to prevent a largely self centered and idiotic American population from trying to kill each other. Pick the issue: covid, climate change, gun safety…, the money is behind the idiots. And they’ll just hire you to do front line public relations, Turley.
Eb
The whole point of our form of government is to carry out the will of the people, not to be some sort of national castor oil “this is for your own good” dispensing body. The US is not intended to be, nor can it survive as an Oligarchy.
So, from what Univerity did you get a phd in infectious diseases or public health?
Yale.
Eb
You obtained your infectious disease certificate when you were at the Yale Medical center receiving a shot of penicillin.
The fatigue comes from listening to the moronic, dunning-kruger and stockholm syndrome afflicted, addled left act as if their playing of God to save the great unwashed is 1. uncomical, 2. based in any reality, and 3. anything more than narcissistic masturbation.
Please please, save us from ourselves Eb and the libtards, we gotta learn what you know so we can save the middle class from itself (and for your social security benefits).
Just save yourselves, if we want help, we’ll ask – is that too freaking hard. Don’t answer, I know it is too hard because it doesn’t feed your insatiable narcissism and cowardice.
Thanks. With you being an idiot that other idiots admire and aspire to I totally respect your opinion.
Eb
What’s your excuse for your stupidity?
Anonymous
Sour posting, even for you.
Covid, Climate change guns.
Talk about the boy that called wolf.
Lets not talk about 6+00K abortions per year
The answer is simple. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you are afraid you might come in contact with a person without a mask, wear two. That makes you ” even”. If you are still concerned , wear 4. I don’t care. Your choice.
Once again Paul, succinct and accurate – thank you
This is like Manchin stopping the BBB bill, it saves the moronic Biden from himself. The administration was going to look the fool when they end Title 42 while continuing the mask mandate for AMERICANS, but now they can just let the mandate end with a whimper, or without even a whimper, and pretend they aren’t leading from behind.
If you’re mad about the mask mandate being lifted….. start your own airline.
Bryan, I love your comment.
Bryan:
I say if you’re mad about the mask mandate being lifted, start your own country — or leave. Either works.
Sensible people should still take the CDC’s mandate as sensible advise. Even if there iis only 5% effectiveness in wearing a mask it will still do a bit to surpress a sometimes dangerous and debilitating disease.
In normal healthy people the immune system is strengthened and reinforced by contracting and recovering from the occasional illness. The benefits far outweigh the costs. Having a whole population who are immunologically naive to common environmental pathogens around them is bad for our overall health.
Carlyle, let’s assume your logic is correct. Here is something to think about.
Is the 5% benefit for each risk or is it for all risks combined? The difference is like night and day.
Throwing out a number is meaningless.
Yeah. Don’t wear a mask. Don’t wear a condom when you go to the cathouse.
Don’t change Dicks in the middle of a screw: Vote for Nixon in 72!
