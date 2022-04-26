“This Thing Matters a Ton”: MSNBC’s Melber Issues Dire Twitter Warning That Seems Oddly Familiar

MSNBC host Ari Melber had a revealing moment on Monday that seemed almost a clinical (if not comical) example of transference. Melber warns that Elon Musk might actually use Twitter to “secretly ban” or “turn down the reach” of a political party or candidate. That is apparently worse than Twitter openly banning candidates and suspending accounts of conservatives for years. Melber is warning the left that Twitter could be used against them . . . the way it has been used against their opponents.
Melber warned his viewers that
“If you own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you, you don’t have to explain yourself, you don’t even have to be transparent, you could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of it nominees. Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find about it til after the election.”
That is precisely what Twitter has been doing without a whimper of objection from most pundits on the left.
Melber actually warns that Musk might secretly ban political figures while warning that Donald Trump will have his ban lifted by Musk. While Trump said that he will not return to Twitter, Melber is worried that he could be allowed to tweet again.
None of this was a threat to democracy when Twitter was suspending dozens of political figures and commentators, including the President of the United States.
However, now it is dire as Musk threatens to restore free speech protections to the platform:
“It’s true if you are a democracy like the United States that used to regulate media ownership and say Rupert Murdoch can’t have too many local TV stations and newspapers in one town, they have laws for that are still on the books. Congress hasn’t gotten round to limiting whether someone can own all of Twitter.”
So media figures are calling for government regulation of media after the first major victory against corporate censorship. Musk may prove a fraud or he prove a champion of free speech. Yet, it is hard to see the downside given the massive censorship system now imposed across social media. There remain media figures who would prefer censorship to the outbreak of free speech.
It seems that, when it comes to free speech, there are simply some people you cannot reach.
36 thoughts on ““This Thing Matters a Ton”: MSNBC’s Melber Issues Dire Twitter Warning That Seems Oddly Familiar”
I really do not see where the problem is for the left as they are so hell bound on the ‘disinformation’ front.
After all, by bying Twitter the disinformation will finally dissappear..
Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) 🇺🇦
@antoniogm
War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
And the ACLU is now *against* civil liberties.
Reuters
@Reuters
Human rights groups including the ACLU and Amnesty International raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter and the power that Elon Musk, a self-described ‘free speech absolutist,’ would have after his acquisition
Clearly, this is where the brainwashed congregate. From Turley’s typos to an abject failure of commenters in recognizing the clear effects of disinformation and an increasingly privatized publishing climate. But you look like you’re having fun so there’s that.
Melber was spot on with his commentary. Of course Turley is chuffed at it because he represents the interests that clearly want to stifle free speech by claiming their censorship practices are free speech.
Turley is a master at this dating back to his original practice of branding himself as the non rightist who strangely goes to bat for rightist talking points for a large part of his career.
The audience here is completely susceptible to Turley’s rhetorical work.
Eb
Graceless grandiloquence.
Yeah, he is a drama queen
“Clearly, this is where the brainwashed congregate”
Eb posted on this blog a punny about ximself / xerself
😉
Oh look, the cross dressing interns at fox have their panties in a twist over something I said. Awesome.
Eb
Turley is a master at this dating back to his original practice of branding himself as the non rightist who strangely goes to bat for rightist talking points for a large part of his career.
Turely is a Libertarian. A Constitutional law Professor.
His practice to defend the constitution . That it almost always aligns with conservative ideals, tells you a lot about how far afield your assumptions have lea you.
Early in President Trumps term, Dershowitz was asked how he could possible defend President Trump. He responded, he wasn’t, he was defending the Constitution
Ibid
Eb
It is strange how we all seem to champion free speech, but some want to do it by censoring speech while others want to do it by allowing more speech.
The problem with the former is that it presumes to know what “disinformation” is presumptively, on its face, and instead of letting other people point it out through discourse and analysis, they will delete it on gut instinct and by fiat.
Thank you, Prof. Turley!
Progressives have been calling for more “content modification” for years. Now, they are on the brink of getting what they want and are upset!
Not surprisingly they are also war-hawks, particularly since many of them work for defense contractors, e.g. Leon Panetta / Raytheon. Democrats are now suddenly all about selling weapons
Breaking News: Just minutes ago reports are coming out that the Musk/Twitter deal has fallen apart as overnight another 134 broad members votes came & they all voted against the deal.
Check the Babayon Bee for further details.
I prefer to take Musk at his word, but let’s just say he’ll be a secret censor. Why not also assume he’ll be found out? All algorhythms can be broken into, it just takes hackers who want to do it. I want a free uncensored internet. By all means, let’s monitor how Twitter holds to that standard. I’m much more worried about government leaders trying to defend censorship, and engage in it openly.
if he open sources the algos as he’s implied, then detection of (automated) bias will be very quickly discoverable.
James Surowiecki: “Musk is taking on $25 billion in debt financing to acquire Twitter, at an avg interest rate of between 4.5-5%. That means Twitter’s going to have to pay $1.15-$1.3 billion a year in interest alone, which is more than it made before interest and taxes last year.”
emily bell: “Taking a moment to think about how utterly crazy it is that in 2022 a company with a significant dataset of private and public communications, that has municipalities, companies and governments on the platform, can switch ownership with pretty much zero scrutiny”
Matt Tait: “Twitter’s failure to encrypt DMs and make them disappearing by default makes billionaire activist spacecoin bros who like attacking journos, rivals, and politicos buying the platform a lot more dangerous than it otherwise would be.”
When Twitter is known for its advocacy of Free Speech and Conservatives flock to it….you shall see its Revenues increase dramatically.
The American People crave open free discussion….debate….the truth…real facts….and that is exactly why Musk bought Twitter….to provide that service and. make money doing it.
Ever thought about why FOX outshines all of its competitors?
As that Redneck Comedian so famously has said…..”Here’s your Sign!”.
The problem is those revenues are currently coming from ad sales, which Musk dislikes. If a subscription model is used instead, it’s going to be a slog to replace the lost ad income as most people are unlikely to pay for the opportunity to express themselves.
JS: Musk’s problem, none of anyone else’s business.
eb: Why? There is no requirement for anyone to use the service. If they don’t like it they can abandon it.
MT: This completely ignores Musk’s desire to make it a service of verified users. Sounds like he’s projecting.
Matt Tait: “Twitter’s failure to encrypt DMs and make them disappearing by default makes billionaire activist spacecoin bros who like attacking journos, rivals, and politicos buying the platform a lot more dangerous than it otherwise would be.”
Musk doesn’t take control for 6 months. Lots of time for the free speech crowd at twitter to remove anything embarrassing.
vs, the Jan 6 committee releasing thousands of Mark Meadows texts. The committee is supposedly doing an investigation on Jan 6, but 1000’s of texts with no connection are released. Why should a single document be released? How does releasing documents before the completion of an investigation aid the investigation?
The committee supposedly has evidence of crimes. But if they did, they wouldn’t need the drip, drip, drip of curated, leaked information.
You claim — without presenting any evidence — that “the Jan 6 committee releasing thousands of Mark Meadows texts.”
My guess: you’re referring to texts that CNN claims to have obtained, most of which have not been made public by CNN, and you’re assuming that they came from the J6 Committee.
You claim — without presenting any evidence — that “1000’s of texts with no connection are released.” Given that CNN has not released most of them, you cannot possibly know that they have no connection. You wish to believe that they have no connection, and then you treat your wish as fact, but if you were honest, you’d accept that you do not know. Some of the texts that CNN has released are very clearly connected to J6.
As for your claim about “crimes,” as you regularly point out: the House cannot criminally indict anyone. The House has already made criminal referrals, and I won’t be surprised if they make one or more additional criminal referrals before they end their work.
Re: Meadows and the J6 Committee, AFAIK, the Committee is waiting for Judge Nichols to rule on Meadows’ case: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/61603539/meadows-v-pelosi/
And the Committee is also waiting to see whether the DOJ indicts Meadows on the criminal contempt of Congress charge referred by the House. I’m not surprised that the DOJ is waiting on that.
The hypocrisy/irony of the left has hit nuclear levels. From the filibuster to money spent by candidates to SCOTUS appointment treatment to fretting about quid pro quos with Ukraine to claiming that questioning an election is treasonous to worries about censorship the left is absolutely shameless.
I don’t know if it’s the hypocrisy, the base stupidity or the fact that they are so damn shameless as to try to sell this garbage to the populace that bothers me the most. Also the fact that the media is on board with this moronic lying is also ruinous to our debate.
“hypocrisy, the base stupidity or the fact that they are so damn shameless”
I like to give them the benefit of the doubt and chalk it up to pure contempt
We should outlaw Russia and start bombing in five minutes:
Ari Melber And his ilk are absolutely disgusting. All of them are, truly vile. For a number of years they got away with banning Conservatives, the real Americans. The folks that truly and really give a damn about this Nation. About the America that the Founders, set up. For all, All of us. The Nation they want is one where only they, have a voice. A country where only them, matters. For the very best that America has to offer. Best locales to live in. But only for them. They look down there snobbish noses at us. I say screw them. To hell with them all.
“Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find about it til after the election.” (Melber)
I don’t think the Left is motivated by principles. Or by consistency.
Is it that they have no memory of the recent past? They just ignore it because, well, today is somehow “different?” They’re hoping that the public has lost its ability to remember?
Just HOW can these clueless individuals not see the ironic hypocrisy of their own beliefs? Just how did we create such a large herd of ignorant people so unware of their own ignorance?
Just how did we create such a large herd of ignorant people
Public schools
O M G !! ” . . Elon Musk might actually use Twitter to “secretly ban” or “turn down the reach” of a political party or candidate ! . . ” ( Hello ?? . . . There seems to be an annoying echo in here !! )
Melber has been brain-washed – he was not always this way. He used to be ‘listenable’ and could explain his viewpoint. At MSNBC, or MSDNC in the opinion of many, the ‘old’ Melber is no longer tolerated. Ari — sorry buddy, but the truth hurts.
@Richard – One minor quibble. By saying Mr. Melber “has been brain-washed,” you imply he has a brain beyond a mildly effective medulla oblongata and an atypical limbic system. He may well have a highly diminutive cerebrum, but I have never seen any evidence of it. Indeed, he — and many of his associates — could greatly improve their mental capacity by having an elective lobotomy (assuming, of course, they have a discernable prefrontal cortex).
I heard he uses the extra head space to store gummy bears.
It is delicious watching the meltdowns.