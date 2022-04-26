Harvard Cancels British Romanticism Scholar Due to Her Views on Gender Issues

Harvard University is under fire this week after canceling a talk by philosopher Devin Buckley on British Romanticism. That is usually not a protest-inspiring subject. The Lyrical Ballads of William Wordsworth and Samuel Coleridge do not usually trigger riotous reactions. However, Harvard decided to cancel this talk not because of Dr. Buckley’s world-renowned expertise but because of her political views and associations. She is a member of the Women’s Liberation Front, a feminist organization that has opposed transgender policies as inimical to women’s rights. That was enough for Harvard, which shattered any pretense of free speech and viewpoint diversity on its campus. Wordsworth once wrote that “all good poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings.” In this case, powerful feelings proved the end to good poetry.
Media reports quote Buckley as saying that she was cancelled after the objections from English department coordinator Erin Saladin. Even though her speech had nothing to do with gender or feminism issues, Saladin reportedly objected to her board membership on the organization.
The National Review published an email from Saladin that raised a “difficult note” after looking up Buckley and discovering her association with what Saladin called “a trans-exclusionary radical feminist organization.” She added “I also found at least one piece of her writing online that explicitly denies the possibility of trans identity. I can’t ask for funding to invite a speaker who takes the public stance that trans people are dangerous or deceptive.” She called out other faculty by name who might not want to sign off on funding when “it could look pretty bad for them and the department.”
Dr. Buckley noted that Saladin never even bothered to quote from her writings to show the hateful content.
There has been a global campaign against feminists who challenge transgender policies as undermining or even reversing the gains of the feminist movement. They are called trans-exclusionary radical feminists or Terfs by critics. Some have even been prosecuted on other countries like Australia for hate speech due to their political beliefs.
Terfs are being attacked in the media in articles that tend to include anyone who opposes transgender laws. The labeling creates a chilling effect for those who might want to speak out against aspects of these laws or policies. For some feminists, gender self-identification creates dangerous situations for women and negates core elements of feminist values. For others, this opposition is a denial of their identification and characterizes them as dangerous or potentially criminal.
In the end, none of that matters. How Buckley views gender or how others view her views on gender should not be a barrier to her speaking on British Romanticism. (Indeed, Harvard should welcome opposing views on gender identity.) Nevertheless, she has experienced the increasingly common “shunning” and cancellation of academics who hold dissenting views on campuses.
Dr. Buckley objected that “Harvard has let me know that I cannot be a scholar of British Romanticism because I do not believe there are male women. For my part, I’d rather be damned with the Romantics and Plato than go to woke heaven with Erin and the Harvard faculty.”
What is disturbing is not just the objections of staff like Saladin but the silence of faculty at Harvard in the face of such intolerance and orthodoxy. These faculty members and administrators have destroyed the guarantees of free thought and expression on our campus. The lesson has not been lost on students. The Knight Foundation released a study showing that sixty-five (65) percent agreed that people on campus today are prevented from speaking freely. The poll is additional evidence of the failure of administrators and faculty to maintain campuses as forums for free thought and intellectual engagement.
What is most notable about these controversies is how only conservative, libertarian or minority viewpoints seem to result in cancellation or termination. When liberal faculty make racist or violent statements, they are rarely sanctioned.
As a free speech advocate,I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. Indeed, University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who has defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence.
Even when faculty engage in such hateful acts on campus, however, there is a notable difference in how universities respond depending on the viewpoint. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. Another previously case involved Fresno State University Public Health Professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher who recruited students to destroy pro-life messages written on the sidewalks and wrongly told the pro-life students that they had no free speech rights in the matter. He was not sanctioned.
However, Dr. Buckley cannot be allowed to speak on British Romanticism at Harvard.
John Keats once wrote, “if Poetry comes not as naturally as the Leaves to a tree it had better not come at all.” Harvard decided it was best not to come at all.
22 thoughts on “Harvard Cancels British Romanticism Scholar Due to Her Views on Gender Issues”
These people are beyond demented. This obsession with transgenderism cannot be explained other a desire to undermine the foundations of western civilization. The NIH in a 2010 study found that 0.3 percent of the population suffer from sexual dysphoria. The majority of prepubescent children who experience these “feelings” resolve it on by the time they reach adulthood. The obsession with indoctrinating kindergarteners with this pseudo science will lead to thousands of ruined lives. And it is fake science. When 99.7 percent of the population identifies with the gender established by their genetic makeup, binary gender definition is not a social construct. But if one contradicts the leftist orthodoxy one will be condemned in the harshest of terms. We live in a decadent and declining society. The Putin’s and Mullahs, not to mention the CCP are just baiting their time to watch the west self destruct
Colleges and Universities which maintain a negative stance towards free speech and welcoming diverse thought will be their own undoing.
What has Harvard now become but a ‘safe space’ for students, and for only 100 grand a year –
I just figured out how I can get accepted into Harvard. I’ll become a transgendered person and try to get accepted into their divinity school. How inclusive is that.
Harvard’s 1646 Rules and Precepts read: 2. Let every Student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the maine end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3) and therefore to lay Christ in the bottome, as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and Learning. And seeing the Lord only giveth wisedome, Let every one seriously set himself by prayer in secret to seeke it of him (Proverbs 2:3).”
1st amendment to the Constitution of the United States:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Clearly the amendment states that CONGRESS can not make any law infringing upon the right of people to say or write what they want.
Harvard University is not Congress, it is a “private” entity, as such they can make any policy pertaining to the entity that they desire. Like any private entity, if you don’t like their policies, don’t associate with the entity. As a parent, if Harvard’s policies are in opposition to yours, don’t pay them for your dependents attendance to the university.
Every person has the right of free speech, including members of all political parties, even the President. We may not agree with what others say, but we must allow them to express themselves.
We must resist any infringement on free speech, and the other Constitutional rights, as defined within the existing Constitution if or when any Congressional bill is proposed that infringes upon these rights.
Only Congress has the Constitutional power to make laws.
A law is not needed. Common sense and choosing to not hate normal is.
Not a graduate of Harvard, but attended many of their CME courses over 30 years (almost yearly) and always were fantastic and rigorous. Of course that was the medical school. Hard to believe such nonsense is being tolerated at that institution. Being private immunizes them to a certain degree but I suspect they get a lot of federal money and contracts and that may come up for review by future administrations in DC.
Many medical schools are going the equity and trans lifestyle route with basically no hard data. Not as rare an event in medicine as you would think. My advice to states is to extend their statute of limitations on medical malpractice cases involving trans treatments because 2 years in some states is far too short. I suspect that there may be an explosion of malpractice cases in the years ahead as these children and some adults come to realize what has been done to them and understand the lifelong effects of needed drugs and hormones and surgery. It will likely bring a new meaning to “informed consent”.
Every time I see an article this my blood boils and thank you for keeping the campaign for FREE SPEECH an ongoing issue.
The Left forgets history and often attempts to re-write it to fill the void (1619 Project comes to mind). Here, we are seeing a repetition of the French Revolution and China’s Cultural Revolution, with the revolutionaries turning on each other in pursuit of the ideal, oblivious to the fact that they are chasing a deadly chimera.
There is a superb article by Jonathan Haidt in the May 2022 Atlantic. The article provides some explanation for some of this closing out of different points of view. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2022/05/social-media-democracy-trust-babel/629369/
Great radical feminist website exposing the transgender madness and its attack on women. https://reduxx.info/
Sadly, 30 years ago some of us noted that the Left/Democrats had begun an infiltration of our civil society and institutions that was going to result in chaos. We are now here. The Left and Democrats think it’s okay to administer life changing drugs to children, cut off their genitals, and lie to them calling them a different sex than they are. As a former tomboy, who is very happy as a mom of four and very much a woman, I can confidantly say (though I’m not a biologist just an educated individual) that people with XY chromosomes are not women and people with XX chromosomes are not men. Meanwhile, girls are hiding Motrin at school during their period because you need a permission slip and to go to the nurse to take it. If your kid thinks they are a mermaid, don’t sew their legs together to make them a tail. DOn’t be an idiot like the Democrats and these other child abusers. Women don’t need to be men to be amazing. The US doesn’t need the Left as they are ruining America.
This is well said. Propagating to children the idea that a girl can become a boy and vice versa is wrong as a matter of biology and will lead to horrible outcomes. There is a virtual conveyor belt from “social” transition (pronoun/name changes at school, sometimes hidden from parents) to puberty blockers to opposite sex hormones and occasionally to surgical mutilation. Just a few years ago, gender dysphoria was almost entirely a very rare condition that struck toddler-age boys. Now it principally appears in pre-adolescent and adolescent girls, often in friend groups. This appears to be a social rather than a medical phenomenon. Yet the solution recommended by “affirmative care” is medical. Behind it all there is likely a pharmaceutical interest, working with psychologically disturbed doctors gripped by a false ideology.
” This appears to be a social rather than a medical phenomenon. “
Bingo!
“Tribalism” has been around since the beginning of time and unfortunately is part of human nature. Most of us are only concerned about our own social circle and make an effort to empathize (not sympathize) with those outside it.
In the 1700’s, the U.S. Constitution was largely based on the previous 2000 years of history dating back to Biblical times. How to prevent nations and empires from failing. The Framers of the Constitution are still the world’s experts on the evils of tribalism and bad parts of human nature.
The entire premise and goal of our “constitutional rule of law” system (if we follow it) is a fair set of rules that apply equally to everyone. When sometimes the current majority group bullies the minority groups, the court system was designed to overturn those laws and practices that violate anyone’s rights.
Although the First Amendment might not legally apply in this case (private university) it’s quite unAmerican and tribal to deny a speaker a different point of view we may not agree with. It’s equally as wrong when a private religious college does the same thing.
Maybe colleges need to mandate “Civics Education” on how America’s constitutional democratic republic was designed to operate? This system was created by highly flawed men (some were even slaveholders) but the system was adopted by great leaders like Christian minister Martin Luther King, Jr to advance the rights of African-Americans and former Solicitor General Ted Olson to advance LGBT rights. These rights started in the court system, not Congress. Harvard should get on board teaching American Civics Education that was designed to counter the evils tribalism.
“What is disturbing is not just the objections of staff like Saladin but the silence of faculty at Harvard in the face of such intolerance and orthodoxy.”
This monster they (faculty) created has taken over and placed them in fear and unable to control.
The purpose of school is to prepare kids for the real world and in the real world, people don’t give a shit.
I have struggled with this problem on tests that I thought were too long or too silly.
Thanks for this video.
JT is so funny. He reports on every liberal instance of “censorship” and wails about free speech. But a Republican does it and JT is silent.
Hmm, I wonder why? Perhaps because it doesn’t happen nearly so often on the right. Only a moron would fail to notice this.
This was a fine piece of writing coupled with snark
“Harvard has let me know that I cannot be a scholar of British Romanticism because I do not believe there are male women. For my part, I’d rather be damned with the Romantics and Plato than go to woke heaven with Erin and the Harvard faculty.”’
Remember when feminists were radical?
Now they are being attacked as the revolution eats its young.
Lefties on this blog need to plot their posts carefully.
Bay louder and shrill in support of ever crazier policies, or risk sitting in the tumbril.