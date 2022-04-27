Garland Stonewalls Questions about a Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Scandal Despite New Evidence Tied to President Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland continued to refuse to address questions over his refusal to appoint a Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation despite new evidence tying President Joe Biden to the controversial business deals. The New York Post is reporting that President Biden agreed to cover more than $800,000 in bills of Hunter, including legal fees tied tied to the foreign deals. While President Biden’s denial of knowledge of Hunter’s deals have been repeated contradicted (including by Hunter himself), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declared that President Biden stands by his denials. However, she declined to explain new information showing that a key business partner in these deals visited the White House over a dozen times, including at least one meeting with then Vice President Biden.
The New York Post shows that on Jan. 17, 2019, Hunter Biden’s then-personal assistant, Katie Dodge told accountant Linda Shapero that Joe Biden was covering the legal costs. The email states “I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills. It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.”
What may be even more damaging is the the new disclosure that Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015. Schwerin was the president of Rosemont Seneca, one of the key firms involved in the alleged influence peddling schemes.
We have previously discussed the various references to the President in these emails. Indeed, it is impossible to look into these allegations of influence peddling without repeatedly running into references to the President.
As vice president, Joe Biden flew to China on Air Force Two with Hunter Biden, who arranged for his father to meet some of his business interests. Hunter Biden’s financial interest in a Chinese-backed investment firm, BHR Partners, was registered within weeks of that 2013 trip.
There are emails of Ukrainian and other foreign clients thanking Hunter Biden for arranging meetings with his father. There are photos from dinners and meetings that tie President Biden to these figures, including a 2015 dinner with a group of Hunter Biden’s Russian and Kazakh clients.
People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to President Biden. In one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter’s, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar not to speak of the former veep’s connection to any transactions: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
Instead, the emails apparently refer to President Biden with code names such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is discussed as possibly receiving a 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm; other emails reportedly refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes.
There were other connections like an office arranged for Joe Biden by the Chinese, a letter of recommendation written by Joe Biden for a key Chinese figure’s child, and expenses paid out of joint accounts.
President Biden has long insisted that that his son did “nothing wrong.” That is obviously untrue. One can argue over whether Hunter committed any crime, but few would say that there is nothing wrong with raw influence peddling worth millions with foreign entities. The public has a legitimate reason to know whether the President or his family ran an influence peddling operation worth millions.
Given this mounting evidence, the position of Attorney General Garland has gone from dubious to ridiculous in evading the issue of a special counsel appointment. He continues to refuse to acknowledge these conflicts with the President. In a hearing yesterday, Garland again refused to address the issue, even discussing what it would take to warrant the appointment of a special counsel. There is no reason why he cannot answer such legal questions without getting into the evidence produced in Delaware.
Federal regulations allow the appointment of a special counsel when it is in the public interest and an “investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.”
It is hard to imagine a stronger case for the appointment of a special counsel.
41 thoughts on “Garland Stonewalls Questions about a Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Scandal Despite New Evidence Tied to President Biden”
The media are outrage amplifiers, and the outrageous circumstance and proof of Joe Biden’s involvement in influence peddling is clear and now public.
The problem is only a few independent new sources are heralding this from the top of the towers, and the mainstream press are ignoring it, “nothing-to-see-here” to an obvious fault. So are the investigative services and DOJ. I makes no difference how obvious it is, how in-their-face it is; they have a full monopoly to ignore it and full discretion to pretend it just isn’t there. The ONLY pushback is public outrage, and they are doing all they can to tamp that down as well.
Biden et al expected/presumed that this info would never see the light of day, but due to Hunter’s inebriated state he made the biggest leak of all time to the public and press, essentially a road map of the corruption and influence peddling between himself and the President, as well as the whole family. (Something the FBI had since 2019, and now say they don’t know where it is at all.)
It is amazing to extent to what corruption the Bidens commit in clear daylight, all overflowing with evidence, with little commentary or criticism from public watchdogs; compared to Trump, who got impeached for having a conversation with another head of state, and then impeached again for giving a speech, investigated for 2 years on a political hoax, and then of course the litany of “breaking news” where every week we were told he had now committed some new felony, base on nothing but the imaginings of the reporters.
It was a bullet dodged when Garland was denied the SCOTUS nomination, his willingness to be a bald faced political hack shows how corrupt his Judgeship would have been.
And now he refuses to see what is right before him, like a child with his fingers in his ears shouting “I can’t hear you”.
Awful, simply awful.
I think a Documentarian might consider creating a film whose cast of characters include a US President, the son of that president, and a supporting cast of professional interrogators. The film begins with an interrogation of the son, who at first reticent to provide truthful responses begins to provide them once enhanced interrogation techniques are employed. And the true facts begin to come out, and over the period of many hours, the whole truth is revealed. The next scenes are of the interrogation of the father. One can see flashes of intense fury, and the sudden shift to doddering old man who keeps asking ‘what am I doing here.’ It takes a while to crack open the father but in his moments of clarity, one can see his realization he’s been caught in lie after lie. At one point he appears to flash back to 1988 when he was caught in a lie and revealed as a plagiarist, ending his campaign for the Democrat nomination for president.
Just musing today, in light of AG Garland’s position re: the son of the man Garland works for. Maybe Garland is one of this country’s best AGs ever, or perhaps he’ll be written about in the future as one of the all-time worst. Impossible to know for sure right now when it’s still unfolding.
Thank you Professor Turley for tolerating all the disparate opinions in your blog —
Turley says, “ President Biden has long insisted that that his son did “nothing wrong.” That is obviously untrue. One can argue over whether Hunter committed any crime, but few would say that there is nothing wrong with raw influence peddling worth millions with foreign entities. The public has a legitimate reason to know whether the President or his family ran an influence peddling operation worth millions.”
Biden is right. What Turley is insinuating is that the influence-peddling is the reason for investigating Biden. The problem is influence peddling is completely legal. The Supreme court ruled according to the conservative justices influence-peddling is protected speech under the 1st amendment. Turley readily admits that there is no crime being alleged. Just the “raw” influence peddling that he sees as the problem which he knows it’s legal. Garland won’t appoint a special counsel because the whole reasoning behind the demands for an SC is influence-peddling. The Trump children are just as guilty of engaging in “raw” influence-peddling as Hunter Biden. Hence, no need for a SC.
Influence peddling is indeed a federal crime. Of course it has to be proven, but the crime exists.
Honest services fraud, a form of federal mail and wire fraud, is the crime of defrauding citizens of the “intangible right of honest services.” Over the past four decades, the federal government has used the honest services theory of mail and wire fraud to successfully prosecute state and local public officials for a broad range of improper conduct, the most controversial of which is failure to disclose conflicts of interest.
Thank God this man was NOT nominated to the Supreme Court ! His obvious influences lie somewhere OUTside the LAW !
svalaz
How many cut outs are needed? One, two, three? what is influence peddling, what is payola?
We know money from foriegn interests going to Vice President Biden, through the Hunter Cut out. We know 10% was paid to Hunter, to ‘be held for the big guy’. We also know Hunter was actively aware of forieng lobbyists required registration with the proper office, and actively worked to skirt the law, but not successfully
In two years the Trump family is able to operate under the rules you are advocating.