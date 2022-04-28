The First Amendment Option: An Easy Way For Musk To Restore Free Speech on Twitter

Below is my column in the Hill on one way for Elon Musk to re-introduce free speech values on his newly acquired social media platform. Pro-censorship advocates like former President Barack Obama may have given Musk a roadmap for restoring free speech on Twitter.
For free speech advocates, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter could prove the most impactful event since Twitter’s founding in 2006. The question, however, is how Musk can accomplish his lofty goal of restoring free speech values to social media. He first would have to untie the Gordian knot of censorship in a company now synonymous with speech control. The answer may be simpler than most people think. Indeed, anti-free-speech figures in the country may have given Musk the very roadmap he’s looking for: the First Amendment.
The purchase of Twitter alone will have immediate and transformative changes for free speech. The control over speech on social media required a unified front. Free speech is like water, it tends to find a way out. With social media, there was no way out because of the unified front of companies like Google, Apple and Facebook. Facebook is actually running commercials trying to convince people to embrace their own censorship. This message was reinforced by Democratic leaders like President Biden, who demanded that these companies expand censorship and curtail access to harmful viewpoints.
Now this market has one major competitor selling a free speech product. The fear is that Musk might be proven right and that Twitter could become larger and more profitable by allowing more free speech. Facebook has not had much success in convincing customers to embrace censorship, but it may find shareholders wondering why the Facebook board (like the Twitter board) is undermining its own product as a communications company committed to limited speech.
Another immediate change could be the forced exodus of a line of ardent censors from the company, with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (hopefully) at the head of line. Agrawal is one of the most anti-free-speech figures in Big Tech. After taking over as CEO, Agrawal quickly made clear that he wanted to steer the company beyond free speech and that the issue is not who can speak but “who can be heard.”
However, once such figures are removed from Twitter, the question is how to re-establish a culture of free speech. The answer may be in the very distinction used by Democratic politicians and pundits to justify corporate censorship.
For years, anti-free-speech figures have dismissed free speech objections to social media censorship by stressing that the First Amendment applies only to the government, not private companies. The distinction was always a dishonest effort to evade the implications of speech controls, whether implemented by the government or corporations. The First Amendment was never the exclusive definition of free speech. Free speech is viewed by many of us as a human right; the First Amendment only deals with one source for limiting it. Free speech can be undermined by private corporations as well as government agencies. This threat is even greater when politicians openly use corporations to achieve indirectly what they cannot achieve directly.
Corporations clearly have free speech rights. Ironically, Democrats have long opposed such rights for companies, but they embrace such rights when it comes to censorship. The Democratic Party embraced corporate governance of free speech once these companies aligned themselves with their political agenda. Starbucks and every other company have every right to pursue a woke agenda. Social media companies, however, sell communications, not coffee. They should be in the business of free speech.
Democrats have continued to treat the First Amendment as synonymous with free speech, as a way to justify greater censorship. Just last week, former President Barack Obama spoke at Stanford to flog this false line. Obama started by declaring himself, against every indication to the contrary, to be “pretty close to a First Amendment absolutist.” He then called for the censorship of anything that he considered “disinformation,” including “lies, conspiracy theories, junk science, quackery, racist tracts and misogynist screeds.” He was able to do that by emphasizing that “The First Amendment is a check on the power of the state. It doesn’t apply to private companies like Facebook or Twitter.”
Well, what if it did? The Constitution does not impose the same standard on Twitter — but Musk could. He could order a new Twitter team to err on the side of free speech while utilizing First Amendment standards to maximize protections on the platform. In other words, if the government could not censor a tweet, Twitter would not do so.
The key to such an approach is not to treat Twitter as akin to “government speech,” a category where the government has allowed major speech controls. Rather, tweets are very much as Musk has described them: akin to speech in “the digital town square.” If the government could not stop someone from speaking in a public forum like a town square, Twitter should not do so through private means.
The value to tying private speech to First Amendment jurisprudence is that there is a steady array of cases illuminating this standard and its applications.
Such a rule would admittedly allow a large array of offensive and objectionable speech — just as the First Amendment does in a public square. That is the price of free speech.
This is, admittedly, not a perfect fit. Twitter needs to protect itself from civil liability in the form of trademark, copyright and other violations in the use of its platforms. Moreover, most sites (including my own blog) delete racist and offensive terms. That can be done through standard moderation systems or, preferably, optional filters for users to adopt on Twitter. There are also standard rules against doxxing as well as personal threats or privacy violations.
Social media companies long had these limitations before plunging headlong into the type of content-based speech regulations made infamous by Twitter. Musk can use the baseline of the First Amendment with these limited augmentations to re-create the type of relatively open forums that once characterized the internet.
I have long admitted to being a type of “internet originalist” who prefers precisely the digital town square concept embraced by Musk. Adopting the First Amendment standards would create a foundation for free speech that can be tweaked to accommodate narrow, well-defined limitations.
The greatest challenge is not the restoration of free speech but the retention of such a site. Notably, figures like Hillary Clinton have suddenly turned from advocating corporate censorship to calling for good old-fashioned state censorship. Last week, Clinton called on the European Union to pass the Digital Services Act (DSA), a massive censorship measure that has received preliminary approval. Coming after Musk’s bid for Twitter, Clinton and others now want to use European countries to offer the same circumvention of the First Amendment. Rather than use a corporate surrogate, they would use an alternative state surrogate to force Twitter to censor content or face stiff penalties in Europe.
Musk will have to fight that battle when it comes. In the interim, he can rally the public, as he did Twitter shareholders, to the cause of free speech.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
When a person goes to the store they expect to find what they are looking for, make the purchase and go home. If a restaurant has good food, the customers are seated, served, enjoy nice conversation and pay before leaving.
We had a wonderful spice shop within a ten minute drive. The owner seemed friendly enough and it was enjoyable to smell the teas and spices from around the world. The owner had a website and a Facebook page.
During the election, he took to Facebook on his business account in the most offensive manner regarding political matters with a single point of view. I noticed fewer customers in his shop. COVID happened and he never recovered. It is uncertain all of the details but I know he lost me as a customer. He drove off customers but still spent advertising money trying to find customers. The best advertising dollars are spent by taking care of those who already support a business.word of mouth is powerful.
Elon Musk did not become so rich by pure chance, He sees a business, like the spice shop that alienated a percentage of its customers. If he changes the platform to perform its intended function, he will significantly increase the participants and thus its value.
It is an economic decision.
I always appreciate how the love, tolerance and moral superiority crowd is always looking for ways to deplatform and censor any ideas they don’t like. And you’re a ‘nazi’, if you object, let alone question.
Thought lefties were all for free speech. What am I missing? I guess you have to destroy democracy to save it, right? I mean it’s only democracy if the correct result is obtained.
JT – just waiting for the first s@@tlib to call you a ‘nazi’.
On a different note, I am amazed that the same crowd who accused you of ‘killing granny’ if you didn’t wear a mask in the grocery are the same people who casually want to fight a ground war in Ukraine with a nuclear armed country (i.e. Russia).
The only conclusion I can draw is that covid is more dangerous than nuclear war. Maybe one of our morally superior s@@tlibs can explain. What do I know, I am a deplorable.
antonio
Regardless of how Twitter goes forward, there is at least a crack in the censorship virus that the Democrats and Left have infected the US with. Anyone with a brain can hear the liberal press and liberal mouthpieces make absurd statements about their fears of what will happen if Musk buys Twitter. And anyone with a brain realizes that Big Tech has already irreperably harmed American and critical thinking. They have abused free speech and used it as a tool against conservatives. . The Dems/Libs already brought us a dystopian future. I watched a Liberal say that if Elon Musk bought Twitter it could “suppress important information in elections based on politics”. OH MY GOSH. This is exactly what Twitter did from 2016 – 2020.
– Big Tech banned the Hunter Lap Top story, which proved the Biden family’s deep financial ties to foreign nationals.
– Big Tech banned President Trump saying that the Lab Leak story was untrue when all scientists agree it was the most likely source.
– Big Tech lied about Covington Catholic when that young man has been rewarded millions based on the Press’s lies.
– Big Tech banned people who utilized the VAIRS information, Pfizer clinical trial studies, and ACTUAL families who showed their family members died or were harmed after vaccination.
– Big Tech has censored Biden criticism more than 600 times since his election
These liberals, Democrats, and the Press aren’t hypocrites they are literally the most ignorant people ever produced by the US. They are a result of the infected pedagogy of our CRT filled Education colleges. They need to be stopped. Vote with a brain USA!
I agree with this proposal and have advocated for it on this blog for a long time. I would be very cautious about censoring offensive speech, since it is a slippery slope. An opt out of the kind the Professor proposes might be a good compromise.
Other ideas: Objective (as possible) and transparent standards for receiving a blue check; blue checks cannot block or limit access to their twitter feed, but can only mute people; all moderation/ban decisions have to be public.
It feels like Musk is heading in this direction, hopefully! And maybe the good professor will finally be verified on Twitter so he doesn’t have to attempt the football Hall of Fame route.
Turley admits:
“Moreover, most sites (including my own blog) delete racist and offensive terms.”
Offensive? The definition of “offensive” is “causing someone to feel deeply hurt, upset, or angry.”
Musk is going to rely upon Twitter followers to complain to his censors that they were deeply hurt or got upset by an angry tweet? Are you kidding me? This is just the kind of triggering to which Conservatives roundly object! “Offensiveness” is utterly vague. I find lying offensive; it makes me angry to be lied to. This is hardly the bright redline that Turley demands to be drawn to provide people sufficient notice.
The First Amendment protects offensive speech. It protects racist speech too! If Musk follows Turley’s suggestion, “racist”and “anti-Semitic” tweets will be censored.
Twitter will not become the platform where *anything goes* as Trumpists and Q-Anon want. They will have to watch what they say as they do now so as not to use words which some people may find offensive.
Good luck with that!
There is no easy….Democrats(who hate America) will now audit, investigate, spy on, entrap and attempted to destroy Musk!
The Socail Democrat Party are 1930’s German Socialists…that will DO ANYTHING FOR TOTAL POWER!
And NO this isn’t hyperbola
BUT it is HYSTERICAL.
“Corporations clearly have free speech rights.”
Turley hasn’t said a word about Disney’s free speech being violated by King DeSantis.
“Moreover, most sites (including my own blog) delete racist and offensive terms. That can be done through standard moderation systems or, preferably, optional filters for users to adopt on Twitter. There are also standard rules against doxxing as well as personal threats or privacy violations.”
Clearly, Turley doesn’t read the comments section of his own blog. It’s true certain words will get you blocked. I believe Karen S had a boost blocked because it contained the name, Booker T. Washington. Racist speech and personal attacks flourish on this blog.
What Turley seems to be advocating for is a forum where hate speech can go untethered. When misinformation can kill you, should it be allowed? Don’t go drinking bleach to cure COVID. Turley has long advocated expanding free speech for so-called conservatives while ignoring censorship of what he would call Democrats or the left.
aw your feelings hurt, Groomer?
So then you are in favor of violating free speech? BTW, that “sticks and stones” thing is especially true on the Internet.
forum where hate speech can go untethered
You can’t address something that can’t be defined.
They seem to have found a way with pornography.
What a terrible analogy. Or, just have no clue that pornography, in fact, has no definition.
Bill boards covering hundreds of acres of advertising space in Las Vegas, wouldn’t last 5 minutes if a 8.5x 11 poster in a window in Dubuque.
So no. Pornography has not been defined.
We used to have George Carlins 7 dirty words, but I don’t think that applies to our current interwebs
Pornography hasn’t been specifically defined but it is regulated. Of course, trusting someone to know it when they see it wouldn’t work in today’s environment.
What can’t Disney say?? WHY do you insist strangers teach under 8 year olds about gender and sex??? “Are you REALLY that hard up to GROOM kids?? WHY???
First of all, the law applies not only to 8-year-olds but can apply to high school seniors as well, Teachers will live in fear as to how they can respond to questions, people that know say suicides will go up. Repeating the word “Groom” isn’t really an analysis of the law and what it does.
For expressing their opinion which didn’t change the outcome, King DeSantis passed a bill to remove the special taxing District that Disney enjoys. (One of 1,844 in the state including NASCAR and The Villages). The impact on Orange and Osceola County residents is their taxes would rise by about $1,000 per household. All because the Governor got his little feelings hurt because Disney disagreed with him. DeSantis also forbade professors from Florida’s public universities to offer opinions on state laws, When they won their lawsuit, he effectively removed tenure.
https://medium.com/black-history-month-365/understanding-floridas-don-t-say-gay-bill-be1fc9914334?sk=72f37272b0bfece5944fa77b3b3a8ae8
Up next the “Ministry of Truth”! Under the guise of Disinformation Governance Board.
1. Don’t get ahead of yourself, Professor. He will not own Twitter until September at the soonest but The Swamp has not even begun to fight this takeover. It could get bloody.
2. The only number I can find is that 25% of Americans subscribe to Twitter. If that is accurate (I think it includes all the fake people on Twitter divided into 330,000,000), then who cares particularly when half of them are people like those in my area who use Twitter just to “friend” the Beach Department Twitter feed to see if there any parking spaces open at the beach
The importance ascribed to Twitter may be a function of the significance it seems to have for so-called journalists and public intellectuals, many of whom seem to use it to take guidance and to amplify their views. I find it interesting that this view of Twitter’s importance is shared by both the right and the left, by Fox opinion commentators and by MSNBC. It may be doing more to define the terms and limits of debate than is apparent from the numbers who use it.
Musk doesn’t intend to protect free speech. He will silence his critics. He has one interest Elon Musk. The right wing is over the moon because they believe he will silence any criticism of them. We have seen what Republicans think of free speech in Florida. The only speech allowed is that which agrees with DeSantis…another ego ascendant.
Mr Holmes do you ignorant of what Democrats have ACTUALLY done….or just lying?
Do you really think kids should be harangued by teachers regarding sexuality? Or should they be learning how to read, write, and do math problems?
I am very cautiously optimistic that Musk will take this tact. I am not sure how he can thought meet the coming EU standards and still be true to US 1A standards. The technology to censor content to meet EU standards, but still allow free speech for the US could be quite a challenge. Let’s hope he is successful, as I don’t see the EU not adopting censorship standards.
I believe Musk has already said he will follow the laws of each country. Even if he were to do what the Professor suggests in the USA, it would not apply elsewhere
Easy rule for Democrats to remember about a corporation’s right to free speech: Disney has one, Citizens United does not.