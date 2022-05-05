Supreme “Stench”: How Politics Replaced Principle in the High Court

Below is my column in USA Today on the leaking of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. I previously discussed the “stench” raised by Justice Sotomayor and how it smelled like mendacity to blame her three new colleagues. Now that stench is overwhelming not only due to the intentional leaking of the opinion but the defense of the leaker by many in the press. The leaker is being called “brave” and a “hero” by many on the left. While denouncing what they see as the Court abandoning its principles, they are celebrating someone who violated every ethical and professional principle in leaking this draft opinion.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor surprised many court watchers in December during the oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization when she complained about the “stench” of politics pervading the case over abortion rights.
The stench became overwhelming Monday night when Politico published a leaked copy of a working draft of the majority opinion in Dobbs.
Chief Justice John Roberts verified the draft’s authenticity Tuesday and launched an investigation.
The leak in the abortion case was a despicable act that shocked even the most cynical in Washington.
The draft opinion, if left unchanged, would sweep away Roe v. Wade and decades of precedent. The draft’s author, Justice Samuel Alito, declares, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
This draft and the alignment of justices can change.
What will not change is that stench. The court has lost a type of institutional innocence in maintaining confidentiality through decades of hard-fought and heated legal disputes.
Court was island of confidentiality
Even in a city that floats on a rolling sea of leaks, the Supreme Court has long been an island of integrity and confidentiality. It was an inviolate rule that members and clerks do not leak either the deliberations or decisions of the court.
Indeed, for those of us who have covered and written about the nation’s highest court for decades, we never thought this day would come.
This was clearly a politically calculated act by someone who was willing to abandon every ethical and professional principle for a political cause. There is no obvious reason to leak other than to unleash outside pressure on the court and to try to push Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade.
If that was the purpose, it seems quickly realized as figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., used the leak to call for not just the passage of the federal law but for killing the filibuster as well: “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”
It is doubtful the leaker expected to coerce a change in votes on the court. It is certainly true that a tentative opinion can change dramatically over the countless drafts sent between chambers. It is common for majority opinions to become dissents or to fracture in a plurality decision as justices work through the issues.
However, this leak makes such second thoughts less likely, not more.
According to Politico’s reporting, Alito was initially joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Any change in the vote would now leave the impression that the court could be manipulated through outside pressure. Indeed, if Roberts was on the fence, this leak, if anything, might push him back toward the right of the court.
Faced with such a raw political act, justices are more likely to dig in than abandon their initial votes.
This leak was a move directed at Congress and the midterm elections. In some ways, that makes it even worse.
Politics is the forbidden fruit of judicial ethics. Yet it is a temptation that has been resisted through the years despite the Supreme Court being located across the street from Congress in the middle of a city where politics is the primary industry.
Injection of politics
Sotomayor’s complaint of the “stench” of politics in December was viewed by some of us as a departure from the decorum of the court. She was referring to how the three new members were widely viewed as having been nominated to reverse Roe and other cases by sheer force of numbers. It was itself the injection of politics into the deliberations.
Before the argument, Sotomayor shocked many in calling upon students to campaign against abortion laws in anticipation of pending abortion cases before the court. She declared in October, “You know, I can’t change Texas’ law, but you can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don’t like.”
It now appears that someone with access to internal deliberations of the court decided to find a way to be an instrument of change in a way that will leave a stench for many years to come. Few of us believe that any of the justices would countenance such an unethical act. The investigation instead will focus on the judicial clerks and staff of the court – an investigation that will shatter the court’s collegial and sheltered culture.
One thing is now certain. The court will never be the same. There is a loss of innocence in all of this, a realization that the court is no longer immune from politics.
It is a moment like the one described by physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer at the realization of the atomic bomb: “In some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humor, no overstatement can quite extinguish, (we) have known sin; and this is a knowledge which (we) cannot lose.”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors.
23 thoughts on “Supreme “Stench”: How Politics Replaced Principle in the High Court”
I suspect the court will simply henceforth be locked down tight as a drum, and since you can’t argue with the insane, that too will be Nazi-like to the left. The chaos they have sown over the past year is jaw-dropping. If we don’t get them out now it’ll be a heckuva lot harder later on. Sadly, I just expect them to be vicious and mendacious at this point, it no longer surprises me – I agree they need to gave the decency to stop calling themselves the Democratic Party. We have a communist party and a Constitutionalist one, and ne’er the twain shall meet.
Politicians should do more to make the world to my liking,or else they will be replaced.
I see that you have not changed your view Adolf.
I think he’s right. Once the radicals demonstrate that they can undermine the purity and finality of the court through political means, like leaking, the fundamental character of the institution will be changed.
The court knows who did it.
Now do they have the character to address the issue?
I learned early on in my carreer, dont lie to the boss. That included, making sure my direct supervisor, never got blindsided by events that happened, but my supervisor never heard about, until his boss asked about it. Never let the boss get called out by his boss.
So the Court knows who is responsible. My guess, a Clerk, using one cut out, for plausible deniability, and the Justice was fully informed.
Robert’s is responsible for his attempts at currating decisions. Getting unanimous decisions on small cases to give the appearance of apolitical, just the law, results.
I also hold Robert’s personally responsible for allowing on going spying on American Citizens by the abuse of 702 lookups. After four separate audits by the FISA court of 702 lookups, over 80% are illegal. Roberts is in charge of the FISA court, he has aided and abetted those crimes by refusing address the abuse.
I want to think the courts are there to protect me from the govt, but their actions prove otherwise.
The Democrat political organization is no more, they must change their name and stop hiding behind a party long gone. This group cares nothing for this nation other than what they can bleed from her. They are attacking the American people from inside as well as from outside the nation. Although they are not the majority they’ve manipulated the nation through violence. They think the average American is soft and will bend, he’d rather go along to get along. Hopefully the midterms will prove them wrong and they will be ousted. Americans must be vigilant these people have proven to be liars and are deceitful.
The amount of projection from your statement says it all about the Trump cult.
More likely, a Conservative clerk leaked the draft. This creates a divisive “wedge” issue for the upcoming elections. Not talking about jobs, fixing infrastructure or the economy but talking about a divisive issue that the two extreme factions will never agree on.
Democrats should follow Tim Ryan of Ohio as a role model. Ryan largely ignored the diversion and focused on winning swing-voters.
Bottom-Line: most voters want their leaders to unite and serve them, not divide us and divert us.
Well, that makes sense Ashcroft, unfortunately you can’t talk sense to Trump voters, if you could, there wouldn’t be Trump voters.
It seems to me this is most likely an attempt to change the result by instigating pressure on the five justices said to be in favour of overturning Roe/Casey, and Roberts as well. That pressure is now appearing. Fencing has gone up around the court, the justices are being protected at home, Alito cancelled attending a 5th Circuit conference yesterday, and other justices may cancel appearances today and tomorrow. This is likely due to intelligence indicating they are now at risk. I think an obvious next step for the progressive extremists is assassination. That would preserve Roe/Casey and, through Biden’s appointment power, change the balance on the court without the need for court packing legislation.
I don’t think this has much to do with the mid-terms or legislation. Waiting for the decision in June would more effectively enhance the progressive agenda on both of those items, given that it would be closer to the election. And it’s unlikely that legislation now would change the outcome in this case, since even if a law were to pass, which the filibuster would stop, the new justices could not be confirmed in time.
I would not be shocked to learn that Sotomayor signed off on this leak. She seems to be as politically motivated as she is ignorant, as evidenced by her disinformation in the vaccine case oral argument.
Whoever is responsible for this leak, and whoever effected the leak, should be removed from the court. This was – is – a blatant act of politicalization that has to be nipped in the bud. Fingers point toward Justic Sotomayor since she has made improper statements in the past and she is blatantly political. I never could figure out why she was qualified in the first place. The court has become political in the past few years – with justices like RBG refusing to attend a state of the union address given by a republican. But this is over the top.
The stench of politics has always tainted the Supreme Court, it was politics and promises that led to a court predisposed to make this decision. Politicians promised it would happen and now it is so. Throughout the history of the body, politics has reigned supreme (pun intended).
Turley says the “Court was island of confidentiality.” It is an island of secrecy, hiding behind closed doors when every other branch of government makes at least a weak attempt to operate in the sunshine. It’s time to televise their proceedings, maybe even press conferences to explain their decisions and respond to questions? They have no problem speaking to private groups of rich people.
+ 100 hear, hear.
Roberts should gather the justices, clerks and others who had access to the draft in a room, lock the door, and ask them directly if they did it. Anyone who refuses to answer gets fired on the spot for insubordination. Let them sue.
Plus, if the person is such a brave hero, and so confident in her moral righteousness, then why won’t she WANT to take responsibility for her actions? Sorta like how Col. Jessup was so confident he was right to order the Code Red that he confessed to it in open court. If she won’t confess, then she’s a coward.
Besides, it’s not like the “hero” won’t be flooded with offers to work at left wing foundations, NGOs, academia, Planned Parenthood, Vox, MSNBC or others who hate America after her identity is revealed.
Watch as the Progressives try to pack the court by putting the non-biologist in before Justice Breyer leaves, so they can get the decision they want.
“One thing is now certain. The court will never be the same. There is a loss of innocence in all of this, a realization that the court is no longer immune from politics.”
*************************
Innocence is overrated. It makes you weak and vulnerable. The Court is not tainted. It’s smarter and will take steps to safeguard pre-opinions and hold leakers accountable using the panoply of technological safeguards we have to protect sensitive data. Maybe, just maybe, it will weed out ideologues that our law schools are hellbent to produce. That will take lots of courage but courage is the only thing that will do the job. You can’t be innocent and courageous. Courage takes understanding the heinous consequences of cowardice and that takes hard-won experience not being a babe in the woods.
will take steps to safeguard pre-opinions and hold leakers accountable using the panoply of technological safeguards we have to protect sensitive data.
This is an engineering solution to a human problem. Safe gaurds only work for honest people. Those with evil intent are only slowed by engineered safe guards.
Honestly, its going to be hard to change the culture of the political left, that exhibits every day, that right and wrong are situational, and for the greater good, evil must be utilized. “what ever it takes” is the rallying cry for the left. The left is forever yoked to the Kavanaugh fiasco. It is a real time example of how the left always loose on the battle field of ideas, and must use other means to advance and agenda they cannot speak of freely.
Now the left is yoked to this breach of confidentiality.
I have a hard time seeing a series of actions by the court ,that will restore them, in the eyes of the people.
This is not as dire as Turley makes it to be. Leaks were common before Chief Justice Roberts came on board. The 1973 Roe decision itself was leaked before it was made official. Turley didn’t mention that.
What I find funny is why republicans are so concerned about the leak. Why aren’t they celebrating the fact that they have finally gotten to their long sought goal to repeal Roe v Wade? Even republicans are not jumping for joy and making plans to continue making more restrictions.
The leak should be the least of their worries. The leak is pointless after knowing their cherished goal has become a reality. They chose those justices precisely because they wanted them to overturn Roe now that it’s happened they are not celebrating?
Jeff, I agree totally. I just hope that those on ” your side” do not use this leak for another ” Summer of Love”. L.A. and Portland had some ” mostly peaceful” protests already. Attacking cops. Property destruction. I just don’t understand how some think that frustration gives them the right to destroy property or commit violent acts. And yes Jan. 6 is also an example of that.
And just for the record, I am not in favor of outlawing abortions. I do think that viability needs to be part of the equation. When that is, I am not sure. I am not a biologist.
Just for the record, I made the mistake of engaging with Dennis this week. although he didn’t reply to my last post, it is just as well. I have a new appreciation for our discourse.
Being secretive and opaque is not even close to the same thing as having integrity. And it is just as likely that a Republican leaked it then a Democrat.
It’s more likely that a rabid anti choice member like good ole Thomas leaked it. Opus Dei and all that jazz, to make sure no one comes to their senses. Turley, you have become a real right wing hack. You don’t mind that women are losing their rights only that a new distraction …the “leak” can be used to protect those who would demean and diminish women.
Just FYI, nobody with at least two live brain cells believes it is “more likely” that Thomas leaked it.
As much as I agree with Turley, his prediction:
“One thing is now certain. The court will never be the same. There is a loss of innocence in all of this, a realization that the court is no longer immune from politics.”
is a bit overblown. Let’s hope that this incident is a one-off, and the perpetrator will be fired, shamed, shunned, and disbarred to serve as a deterrent to others.