Court on a Hot Tin Roof: Airing Out “the Stench” from the Oral Argument Over Abortion

Below is a version of my column in The Hill on the statement of Justice Sonya Sotomayor on the “stench” of politics in the oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to the Mississippi abortion law. The statement seemed directed at Sotomayor’s three new colleagues and the effort to use the new court composition to seek the reduction or overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Here is the column:
In Wednesday’s Supreme Court oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Sonya Sotomayor got a whiff of something she did not like. She said many abortion opponents, including the sponsors of the Mississippi abortion law at issue, hoped her three new colleagues would allow for the reversal or reduction of Roe v. Wade. With Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett listening, she asked, “Will this institution survive the stench” created from such political machinations — and then answered: “I don’t see how it is possible.”
Of course, when justices begin to declare their disgust at the very thought of overturning precedent, there is another detectable scent in the courtroom. Indeed, it felt like a scene from Tennessee Williams’ play, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” The only thing missing was the play’s central character, “Big Daddy” Pollitt, asking: “What’s that smell in this room? … Didn’t you notice a powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity in this room? There ain’t nothin’ more powerful than the odor of mendacity.”
Justices Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer insisted that overturning Roe in whole or in part would bring ruin upon the court by abandoning the principle of stare decisis, or the respect for precedent. Yet neither showed the same unflagging adherence to precedent when they sought to overturn conservative doctrines. Notably, Sotomayor pointed out another allegedly “political” decision in the court’s recognition of an individual right to bear arms; she and Breyer both indicated a willingness to overturn the ruling in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller. After that decision, both continued to dissent and arguing that “the Framers did not write the Second Amendment in order to protect a private right of armed self-defense.” Indeed, they may reaffirm that position this term.
Sotomayor’s nose for judicial politics was also less sensitive when she recently called upon students to campaign against abortion laws — a major departure from the court’s apolitical traditions. After telling the students that “You know, I can’t change Texas’ law but you can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don’t like.” She added: “I am pointing out to that when I shouldn’t because they tell me I shouldn’t.” That was more than a whiff of politics, but the same legal commentators applauding her “stench” comment were entirely silent in condemning her direct call for political action on abortion. There also were no objections to the stench of politics when the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg publicly opposed a presidential candidate.
They are not the only figures showing such selective outrage. During the confirmation hearing for Justice Kavanaugh, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) demanded that Kavanaugh promise to respect stare decisis on cases like Roe, but then called for overturning cases like Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. Democratic groups often decry the conservative majority as “partisan” while demanding the packing of the court to guarantee an immediate liberal majority.
On Wednesday, Kavanaugh and other justices balked at claims that Roe is somehow untouchable due to the passage of 50 years. The 1896 ruling of Plessy v. Ferguson was overturned in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, roughly 58 years after it was written; the court ruled that its Plessy decision was egregiously wrong — one in a long list of reversals celebrated today. This includes Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned prior precedent allowing the criminalization of homosexual relations.
There is a major difference, though, between the oral arguments in Brown and those in Dobbs. In Brown, the court had extensive discussion of the constitutional foundation for the “separate but equal” doctrine; in the oral argument on Dobbs, there was comparably little substantive defense of the analysis in Roe or its successor case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Indeed, the thrust of much of the pro-choice argument was that, even if Roe was incorrectly decided, it takes more than being wrong to overturn such an “established” precedent.
When it was released, Roe was widely ridiculed as being extraconstitutional and excessive. That includes some who are now calling to pack of the Court criticized Roe. For example, Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe objected that “behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”
Even Justice Ginsburg once criticized it, declaring: “Roe, I believe, would have been more acceptable as a judicial decision if it had not gone beyond a ruling on the extreme statute before the court. … Heavy-handed judicial intervention was difficult to justify and appears to have provoked, not resolved, conflict.”
In the Dobbs hearing, Roe was the opinion that many wanted to preserve but few seemed willing to defend. Part of the problem is that Roe died long ago. In Casey, the Supreme Court gutted Roe and adopted a new standard barring state actions that impose “an undue burden” on abortions. So it is hard to tell what precedent is being defended as “established” beyond a de facto right to abortion. Moreover, Casey was a mere plurality, and the court has often split 5-4 on later abortion cases.
While defending abortion as a “liberty interest,” efforts to explore the actual basis for Roe were largely brushed aside. Even when justices tried to push pro-choice advocates to defend the key “viability” standard, counsel defended it as a “principled” or “workable” line but did not actually say how it was constitutionally compelled. That seems odd, since this case is about whether Mississippi can impose a 15-week limit. (The United States is one of only seven among the world’s 198 countries that allow abortions after 20 weeks.)
It appeared particularly frustrating to Chief Justice John Roberts, who finally stated: “Viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice. If it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?” He never received an answer, and the pro-choice counsel effectively declined to offer a meaningful alternative test when it was repeatedly requested by the justices.
Likewise, rather than defending the analysis underlying Roe, most legal commentators prefer to attack justices as ideologues for questioning such “established precedent.” Even Sotomayor portrayed the arguments against abortion as little more than a “religious view,” a statement that is wildly off-base and ignores the many secular critics of Roe as a legal case or of abortion as a medical practice. Others picked up on that theme, and one law professor demanded that Barrett recuse herself because of her own religious beliefs. It was a continuation of the disgraceful attacks on Barrett’s faith during her confirmation hearing by senators like Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
That is the problem with both politics and mendacity: They are a stench that one tends to smell only in others — and tends to be more pungent when one is in dissent.
There is no problem with changing one’s rationale for reproductive rights, or even changing one’s views on constitutional interpretations; that is part of honest intellectual development. However, the mere fact that a case is constitutional precedent — or even “super precedent,” according to some — is no substitute for constitutional principle.
Breyer and Sotomayor are known for often profound, detailed opinions. I expect both will ably defend reproductive rights in Dobbs, even if they do not defend the actual analysis in Roe. But Roe should stand or fall on constitutional merits — not on feigned outrage over changing constitutional precedent.
Some day the Court will have to the huge population of suicides in America. Opiodes, tobacco, covid.
Any person who refused covid vaccine should lose their Medicare. Same with anyone with opiode use. Same with smokers.
sotomayer is an activist judge.
The Republicans have spent 30 years doing everything they could to put anti-abortion justices on the courts. They did this openly, campaigned on this, violated political norms to do it, and succeeded. To now pretend that the court is not political, that their rulings will be based on just the law and not politics, is absurd.
Liberals must know they’re going to lose this case because they’ve already got the propaganda machine (aka: Joy Reid) ramped up, and they’re already calling for court packing. They’ll be insisting that ending Roe will end abortion rights, while failing to explain to their hysterical base that those rights will still exist at the state level, voted on by legislators elected by the people. Threats to pack the court are liberals telling us that, despite their phony complaints of “partisanship,” they approve of politicizimg SC rulings and they believe “their” judges will vote “their” way. Meanwhile, Senators and media hacks are busy undermining the third branch of government by delegitimizing its authority and calling on their emotionally unstable base to create “revolution” and chaos if things don’t go their way. Maybe Pelosi should ask Adam Schiff to form another commission to investigate insurrection against the Court.
Rights that have to be voted on and thus can be denied based on votes are not rights. Also the Rs spent 30 years politicizing the court.
Breyer has always used several methods of constitutional justification for whatever outcomes he desires. One is the expansive interpretation of the Interstate Commerce Clause, giving government legislative control of anything that affects interstate commerce. Since everything can be construed to affect interstate commerce in some nebulous way any law he likes can be defended. (Example, he argued against the court striking down a law to restrict gun ownership within a certain distance of a school on the grounds that being less fearful will make better students and more informed and more competitive workforce suitable for interstate commerce – showing that just about anything can be stretched to fit into commerce clause veto or support. He also has his famous “active liberty” interpretation of the constitution where “democratic values enhancement” can be the basis for judicial review. Example, his dissent of Citizen’s United where he stated that stopping ‘horrible’ corporate influence over democratic discussion trumped the basic right of free speech. Now he is using the old trick of selective usage of stare decisis to say that Roe is a super precendent regardless of its weak and even wrong argument. Barrett’s Notre Dame Law Review article on originalism and stare decisis has a thoughtful discussion about this: Ultimately judicial striking down of bad precedent just is Stare Decisis in its most fundamental form, that is letting stand the original law of the Constitution. The constitutional stare decisis trumps the rulings of the supreme court that contradict it or any act of legislation that contradicts it.
It is sad that once again, Turley writes about what someone has said, but is unwilling to either quote the comments in full or even link to the oral arguments transcript, so that interested readers can more easily read them in full. He mostly links to his previous columns.
Here’s the transcript:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/argument_transcripts/2021/19-1392_4425.pdf
And the audio:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/audio/2021/19-1392
And here’s the relevant section of the transcript:
JUSTICE BREYER: Okay. Can I take it that your answer is, yes, you accept the way the special rule, the rule for the rare watershed, the stare decisis principles for deciding whether to overturn such a case as Roe, you accept that and you think it’s met?
MR. STEWART: I would —
JUSTICE BREYER: Is that right?
MR. STEWART: — I would say yes in part, Your — Justice Breyer, and here’s what I’d emphasize, is that I — I do think, particularly when Casey looked outward and looked to what it see — saw as pressure, there were pressure on all sides. As — as Your Honor noted, this is a hot, difficult issue for everyone. It’s — that’s why it belongs to the people. And I think the conclusion the Court drew from that, that it couldn’t provide a — a good enough example, that it would look on principle, those conclusions were, with respect, Justice Breyer, mistaken, and the — the last 30 years has — has not seen any calming of that. It’s been very different than some of the others — the Court’s other controversial decisions that — that have seen —
JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: Counsel —
MR. STEWART: — much more calm —
JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: what hasn’t been at issue in the last 30 years is the line that Casey drew of viability. There has been some difference of opinion with respect to undue burden, but the right of a woman to choose, the right to control her own body, has been clearly set for — since Casey and never challenged. You want us to reject that line of viability and adopt something different. Fifteen justices over 50 years have — or I should say 30 [years] since Casey have reaffirmed that basic viability line. Four have said no, two of them members of this Court. But 15 justices have said yes, of varying political backgrounds. Now the sponsors of this bill, the House bill, in Mississippi, said we’re doing it because we have new justices. The newest ban that Mississippi has put in place, the six-week ban, the Senate sponsors said we’re doing it because we have new justices on the Supreme Court. Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?
MR. STEWART: I —
JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: I — I — I don’t see how it is possible. It’s what Casey talked about when it talked about watershed decisions. Some of them, Brown versus Board of Education it mentioned, and this one have such an entrenched set of expectations in our society that this is what the Court decided, this is what we will follow, that the — that we won’t be able to survive if people believe that everything, including New York versus Sullivan — I could name any other set of rights, including the Second Amendment, by the way. There are many political people who believe the Court erred in seeing this as a personal right as — as opposed to a militia right. If people actually believe that it’s all political, how will we survive? How will the Court survive?
She is very explicitly discussing the “stench” from the actions and reasoning of legislatures — “Now the sponsors of this bill, the House bill, in Mississippi, said we’re doing it because we have new justices on the Supreme Court. Will this institution survive the stench that this [the bill’s sponsors’ argument] creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” — NOT talking about a “stench” from statements or rulings made by SCOTUS Justices.
Excellent point. Turley often seems to ignore context or is deliberate in ignoring it when it’s convenient to portray a perceived hypocrisy of the more liberal justices. The sand could be said of justice Scalia’s own behavior but he never mentions it in this column.
And this surprises you both, Svelaz and Anonymous? Turley has been and will be a political operative for the Federalist Society. Turley’s blog is nothing more than an republican message machine and his employment at FOX has only made it worse. And I take no pleasure in saying so.
There seems to be agreement that a line must be drawn by someone as to when a fetus is to be considered a human life independent of the mother. There is no discussion in the Constitution about when life begins.
Should this decision be left to individuals? or must there be a uniform bright line drawn by someone? Should the majority in different states be allowed to draw different lines?
The word ‘uniform’ appears 3 times in the Constitution in Section 8 (Powers of Congress).
[A]ll Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
[A] uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States.
This would seem to mean that all other law need not be uniform across the states. The residents of California and Texas may live under different laws. So sayeth the constitution. Different states have defined what is meant by ‘statutory’ rape differently by drawing their state’s line at 16 while another draws it at 17 or 18. When it was pretty much uniformly 12 across the country, one state drew the line at 7. The same act might be legal in one state and quite illegal in another.
“There seems to be agreement that a line must be drawn by someone as to when a fetus is to be considered a human life independent of the mother.”
The legal argument isn’t about “when a fetus is to be considered a human life independent of the mother.”
It is a conflict between the pregnant woman’s rights and the state’s rights. The fetus has no rights, and the tension between the woman’s rights and state’s rights need not be dependent on “when a fetus is to be considered a human life independent of the mother.”
“There is no discussion in the Constitution about when life begins.”
Because that is not a legal issue. Moreover, the legal issue does not depend on “when life begins.” For the record, as a scientific matter there is also no agreement within the scientific community about “when life begins.” See, for example, the discussions here: https://blogs.plos.org/dnascience/2013/10/03/when-does-a-human-life-begins-17-timepoints/
https://web.archive.org/web/20110712230957/http://www.science20.com/confessions_stem_cell_scientist/blog/i_confess_i_dont_know_when_human_life_begins-80756
@Anonymous: No agreement in science on when life begins? Sorry, but you’re full of it. Every medical textbook in the world, every medical school, every medical researcher will tell you point-blank that life begins at conception. The fact that you don’t know this discredit every other thing you say.
For your education, here is a list of 41 quotes from medical text: https://www.heartbeatinternational.org/exciting-news-about-heartbeats-online-ultrasound-training/item/848-41-quotes-from-medical-textbooks
“No agreement in science on when life begins? Sorry, but you’re full of it.”
But I’m not full of it. I literally included links to two different scientific discussions, and apparently you can’t be bothered to read what those biologists have to say about it.
“Every medical textbook in the world, every medical school, every medical researcher will tell you point-blank that life begins at conception.”
That’s false. Some will say that, and others will disagree with that.
An invitation: would you like to discuss with me some of the diverse statements from scientists about it?
Here’s another scientific discussion about both the beginning of life and the beginning of personhood by biologist Scott Gilbert:
https://www.swarthmore.edu/news-events/when-does-personhood-begin
He’s the author of a widely-used developmental biology text, now in its 12th edition, as well as many peer-reviewed research articles: https://www.swarthmore.edu/biology/scott-gilbert-publications
“here is a list of 41 quotes from medical text”
I’d already read it years ago, thanks though. Notice that many of those texts are decades old and do not reflect the current views in science. Also, the people who complied that simply ignored all of the texts that do not agree. I hope you understand that just because some scientists believe what you say does not mean that there is a scientific consensus about it. Read more widely.
Your party has a long and grotesque history of denying the humanity of certain people. First it was black Americans, who Democrats considered sub-human chattel property with no rights.
Then progressives decided they didn’t like imperfect humans, so they enacted forced sterilization laws to prevent the people they don’t like from reproducing (though no longer enforced, many of those state laws have not been repealed).
Today progressives deny the humanity of preborn children to justify killing them. (They have human DNA and they’re living in the womb. If they aren’t living, there’d be no need to kill them.)
I guess it’s to be expected. The party that calls Biden’s promotion of biological male Rachel Levine an example of “female empowerment” and that says black Americans Larry Elder and Winsome Sears are “black faces of white supremacy” can and will say anything – no matter how stupid it sounds to a normal person.
I don’t deny that human embryos are human. I don’t deny that human embryos are alive. Human sperm and unfertilized human eggs are also human and alive. Frozen human IVF embryos are also human and alive.
The issue is not whether they’re human or alive. There are a variety of actual issues, such as whether they are legal persons and whether the state can force a woman to gestate an embryo against her will, to save its life. Recognize that the state cannot force you to donate your bone marrow to save the life of a person against your will. So why should the state be able to force a woman to donate the use of her body, when that it much more involved and carries a greater medical risk than bone marrow donation?
Currently, legal personhood begins at birth, and if you believe that legal personhood should be redefined, you’ll need to amend the Constitution. I don’t see you arguing that the Constitution should be amended that way. Do you want that, and if so, why? Recognize the ramifications, including that it would be illegal for couples to discard unused IVF embryos.
Your history is also off. Forced sterilization laws were bipartisan. As for “First it was black Americans, who Democrats considered sub-human chattel property with no rights,” slavery in the US long preceded the existence of the Democratic Party.
The Framers did intend for a private right of self defense. Militias were made up of men who brought rifles from home to join up together and go fight some invader or the Redcoats or some Indian tribe. You defend self, family, home, neighborhood, town, county,state and country.
If we need an armed militia to stop Trump we will need to bear arms. And, ask the local bears in our woods to join our militias and arm bears too.
This is what I, Liberty Second, stand for.
Liberty2nd,
“ The Framers did intend for a private right of self defense.”
That’s an assumption of intent. The late justice Antonin Scalia violated his own textualist ideology in Heller to claim there was a private right to bear arms. The 2nd amendment was about states rights to be armed not individuals. As textualists often argue when it comes to the constitution, the word “private” or “individual” does not appear on the amendment. The 2nd amendment was created to appease states need to have militias in order to quell slave revolts and keep slave populations in check. That’s why the first part of the amendment mentions the militias, not private individuals
Scalia deliberately abandoned his own principles because he didn’t want to upend years of assumption created by those who insisted there was a private right to bear arms. It’s exactly what Turley argues in his column about justices ruling against expectations of what it is considered precedent.
Scalia knew he would be reviled if he actually stuck to his originalist doctrine regarding the 2nd.
History proves leftist are incapable of moving their radical agenda through the legislative process.
The Majority of the population are NOT leftists. The vast majority are decidedly right of center when given a list of positions.
Return the Federal Government to limited, enumerated powers. Let the People and the States run the rest of their lives.
“History proves leftist are incapable of moving their radical agenda through the legislative process. ”
Nonsense. First, it’s not a “radical agenda.” Second, there’s plenty of legislation enacted by liberals (e.g., civil rights legislation, the ACA).
“The vast majority are decidedly right of center when given a list of positions.”
More nonsense.
“Return the Federal Government to limited, enumerated powers.”
The federal government is already limited to enumerated powers.
Do you also want to reverse the incorporation doctrine that made the Bill of Rights applicable to state governments?
From my perspective, a government policy for the US that is normal and established in our peer countries, is not radical. Single payer health care, free college, livable minimal wage, more concern for the environment, strong social safety nets, and legal abortion. Those are all normal in the rest of the world. Also, those all poll very well in the US. By any definition, it is the Rs that have a radial agenda.