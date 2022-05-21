Chasing Katz: Princeton Moves to Fire Classics Professor Who Criticized Anti-Racism Measures

We have been writing about the rising intolerance for conservative and dissenting views on our campuses. Many faculty members are fearful that, if they challenge the liberal orthodoxy at their schools, they will be shunned, investigated, or fired. For many, that fear was realized this month at Princeton where the university used a previously adjudicated grievance against Classics Professor Professor Joshua Katz to seek his termination. Katz had drawn the ire of faculty and students by questioning a proposed anti-racism program of benefits for minority faculty. Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber called on the university board to fire Katz in a move being denounced as a transparent effort to circumvent free speech and academic freedom protections over his prior public stance.
Katz became persona non grata when he questioned a proposal in a “faculty letter” to offer special perks for professors “of color,” including a summer salary and additional sabbatical time.
In a Quillette article, Katz questioned racial justice demands lodged by faculty members in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Katz was responding to the 48 demands and expressly supported some.
Indeed, plenty of ideas in the letter are ones I support. It is reasonable to “[g]ive new assistant professors summer move-in allowances on July 1” and to “make [admissions] fee waivers transparent, easy to use, and well-advertised.” “Accord[ing] greater importance to service as part of annual salary reviews” and “[i]mplement[ing] transparent annual reporting of demographic data on hiring, promotion, tenuring, and retention” seem unobjectionable. And I will cheerfully join the push for a “substantial expansion” of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program, which encourages underrepresented minorities to enter PhD programs and strive to join the professoriate.
However, as a faculty member of 25 years, he objected to faculty of color receiving special “course relief and summer salary” and an extra semester of sabbatical. He criticized “extra perks for no reason other than … pigmentation.” The article is direct and many faculty likely felt insulted by the criticism. The issue is the role of the university in effectively calling these objections as raw racism. He also objected to the editing of his comments to remove counter evidence of his motivation or intent.
In the article, Katz denounced the request for the university to issue a formal public apology to members of the Black Justice League student group:
“The Black Justice League, which was active on campus from 2014 until 2016, was a small local terrorist organization that made life miserable for the many (including the many black students) who did not agree with its members’ demands.”
The letter framed these requests as attempts to balance racial disparities among school employees.
“It boggles my mind that anyone would advocate giving people – extraordinarily privileged people already, let me point out: Princeton professors – extra perks for no reason other than their pigmentation,” Katz wrote in response to the letter.
Many called for Katz to be fired for expressing such views. The university then featured Katz in a mandatory freshman orientation video that included a “Race and Free Speech” section in which he is condemned as a racist.
It appears, however, that the university was not done with Katz. According to the Wall Street Journal, the university re-opened a previously adjudicated claim of sexual misconduct and then used that as the basis to seek his termination.
After the controversy over Katz’s criticism of the anti-racism measures, the school newspaper decided to focus on the earlier controversy and seek new charges. The university agreed.
Katz had previously been adjudicated over a consensual intimate relationship with a student in 2006. The relationship began when the student was a junior and reportedly continued after her graduation. The student refused to cooperate with the university in its investigation.
The 2018 investigation resulted in a finding that Katz violated school policy prohibiting sexual relationships between teachers as well as its nepotism policy. He was then punished with a one-year suspension without pay.
The prior adjudication and punishment should have closed the question. It is the academic equivalent of the Double Jeopardy Clause in the Fifth Amendment that maintained that no one “shall . . . be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb . . . . ”
However, at the urging of the students, the university re-opened the investigation and found two violations of school policy. It claimed that Katz (1) misled investigators and failed to cooperate with the investigation and (2) discouraged the former student from seeking psychiatric help when she threatened self-harm.
That was enough to allow Eisgruber to seek his termination while claiming it was not about his academic views of the anti-racism measures. The message, however, could not be more clear to dissenting voices on the faculty: if you speak up. any past grievance or issue can be dug up to seek your termination.
Edward Yingling, co-founder of Princetonians for Free Speech, is quoted as saying
“With the firing of Professor Katz, Princeton will have sent a message. If a faculty member or student says something that contradicts our orthodoxy, we will get you—if not for what you said, then by twisting your language, by using the extensive resources of the university to shame you before the student body, and by investigating your personal life for years past.”
I hold no brief for Dr. Katz on the earlier dispute. Indeed, there is little information on the underlying facts of the earlier case. It is enough that he was previously adjudicated and punished for his conduct. One can accept that judgment and still object to a later retroactive and supplemental punishment.
The chilling effect on faculty will be glacial. It is a warning that even closed cases can be re-opened to facilitate your termination if you defy the majority.
“Princeton” refers to a town run br a prince.
We don’t need to friggin royalty in America.
That’s why we killed the Redcoats.
I would like to see more of this. Get rid of free thinking professors and leave these “universities” to rot. I will say the woke have been as effective as the CCP so far, and the “universities” are too far gone. Time to cut our losses
Hopefully, the outcome of the November elections will be a signal to the advocates of ‘Wokeism’, their virtue signaling ring kissers and their purveyors of the moral and ethical turpitude infesting our institutions nationwide, that there is no longer a silent majority willing to be held in their thrall. Hopefully is will serve as a kind of 21st century HUAC and rid us of their rot which constitutes an existential threat to our Constitutional Republic.
“However, at the urging of the students, the university re-opened the investigation and found two violations of school policy.”
The whole point of having an endless supply of policies, regulations, laws, rules, ukases, edicts, proscriptions, taxes, fees, and fines is to make sure everybody is guilty of something. That’s how the trolls plan to control us.
November can’t come fast enough, and if Princeton receives federal funding, maybe that should be reviewed. Money is also how they plan to control us, but it can control them, too. What goes around, comes around.
..the thing is..this has been the game in the Corporate world as long as I can remember… you will be somehow ‘terminated’ if you express any disagreement with those in power……
I agree. I didn’t mind it so much when they were just doing it to defend the shareholders’ (or management’s) interests, but now many companies are flacking for the deep state. Corporations as a group were not monolithic but state power is much more so. Corporations acting as the enforcement arm of the state do scare me.
Princeton, founded by Presbyterians……’nuff said.
🤔 Not even close to enough said.
So you believe Presbyterians are behind this modern-day lynching? They were also wealthy white men. Blame them too?
Where is my comment? Censored?
BLM.
Princeton “re-opened a previously adjudicated claim of sexual misconduct and then used that as the basis to seek his termination.”
Destroyers always need a pretext they hope the public will swallow. Three of their current favorites are: Financial “improprieties,” “Me-Too” improprieties, and ethnic improprieties. The third is Katz’s Princeton “crime.” The second is the university’s pretext.
Imagine the school trying to defend a suit from a student because of discrimination:
Lawyer: So he f***ed a student in violation of policy and he was still employed?
School: Yes.
Lawyer: So he f***ed a faculty member in violation of policy and engaged in nepotism and he was still employed?
School: Yes.
Lawyer: And you knew he objected to the institutional goals of diversity and equity?
School: Yes.
I don’t see that ending well. He should have been booted long ago.
“Lawyer: And you knew he objected to the institutional goals of diversity and equity?”
So much for “academic freedom.” Tenure, which he has, is supposed to protect such ideological dissent.
And for the nth time, we see that the old Left has morphed into the new fascists.
(That relationship with a student occurred some 16 years ago. Odd, isn’t it, that it’s only resurfacing now.)
Incidentally, if you start firing faculty for “inappropriate” behavior, the faculty lounges will soon be empty. Wait . . . I’ve changed my mind. Let the firing begin.
Rule of law.
In how many different fashions don’t you understand those three words?
The purpose of this little shame game is self-censorship.
Which is why the MORE people speak up, the better things will be for everyone. Do not let these little fascists win while playing their sick little games. Hit back, speak up and get louder. Every time. It is the way.
“Hit back, speak up and get louder.”
Or leave them to their own devices.
“Or leave them to their own devices.”
No. That is how we got here.
Professor Katz stood on principle. We need more like him. We need the full faculty to stand behind Katz, no matter whether they agree with his position or not. They won’t, of course, which is again, how we got to this bullsh*t nonsense of being fired for having ‘wrongthink.’
So I suppose you are right. Leave them to their own devices. Rot in the hell of your own making, fascists.
This is foundational tenets of leftist. I see a huge spot light illuminating the collage attacking the Prof, and refusing to engage in a discussion of the ideas he presented.
We see that all day here. Attacks on host, carefully avoiding engaging in the debate.
Prof Katz, offered how the Universities policies are intellectually vapid. The experts with multiple Masters, an at least one Doctorate, are not smart enough to debate the lowly Professor. So like a 4th grade bullies, they gang up on him and give him a beat down, to shut him up.
It is clear from Princeton’s reactions they are in the wrong. Don’t need to dig too deep into the facts to figure it out.
To paraphrase a comment heard back along: Sh*t like this is why Trump won.
Trump would call these people out, to their faces, and then shutdown the leftwing lunatic “journalists” by responding appropriately: “I’m not going to answer that. You are Fake News.” Trump would hit them head on and throw it back in their faces. It was glorious. And so “they” had to get rid of Trump, of course. By any means necessary.
More speaking up, like what Professor Katz did, no matter the fallout, is what the country needs.
Trump showed the way. He took the incoming. Prof Kaz will show the way. Keep speaking up, Katz.
Elon Musk is showing the way. More pushback against these little authoritarians is needed, not less. It is a daily grind. Do not back down.
“Trump showed the way. ”
One can argue all sorts of things about Trump, but one thing is sure. Trump showed the way.
Arguing about Trump’s presumed failures, such as tweeting, sexual relationships, etc., has led the way for the left to gain solid control over the nation. Thinking it can be reversed with the usual politician is pure fantasy. To undo what the left has done with the quiet acquiescence of many so-called conservatives will need at least four terms of a Trump in power, even if he acts in a fashion acceptable to all.
When Obama was voted in for a second term, the nation’s fate was sealed. Lying, cheating and stealing under the iron grip of authoritarians were on the way in. We now see that in the actions of the FBI, DOJ and the rest of the executive branch, the media, academia, and an acquiescent legislature. Things do not look good for the future.
Prof. Katz seeks out a kickass attorney and digs into Princeton’s gold laden pockets.
Pigmentation is the next Transgender. It is reasonable to extrapolate from this progressive descent into madness that anyone should be allowed and even encouraged to live life in the hue of their choice and reap the social grabpack of said tinge
Katz should have a legal team present this case to the Supreme Court
Katz is being made an example of by Princeton, from its President, Christopher Eisgruber. By criticizing the faculty letter, Katz was the first member of the university community who dared object to the new social justice regime that President Eisgruber wants to implement.
Filing a complaint with the EEOC won’t work. EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows received an A.B. from Princeton University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.
Charlotte Burrows first joined the agency as a commissioner in 2015, and previously served as an associate deputy attorney general. A member of the Democratic Party, Burrows also served as an aide and counsel to Senator Ted Kennedy.
I agree. That Princeton would make such a frightening decision is beyond the pale and deeply disturbing. Even Netflix is waking up to the stupidity of extreme thinking!
If this sort of thing continues in the Ivy League and and other colleges and Universities, it would seem that there may be more and more faculty looking for teaching jobs. That might result in a free market solution and the slow rise of an anti Ivy League or such. Seems like their should be a lot of recruiting targets out there. if we can maintain the free market it could save us. Of course states could intervene and and start forcing more choice on to state supported institutions and force due process and open discussion. One would wonder if there would be a migration of tenured professors out of the cloistered progressive universities to more open institutions. We already see this in the movement of large numbers of people from California, New York and such bastions of progressivism to the less progressive and conservative states. As those people and their money move elsewhere these sort of antics in Progressive Universities may become less and less of an issue because, I suspect, their endowments may start to suffer. There seems to be an incredible shift in power and money rushing out of the of the Northeast and West Coast. The only question will be if the migrants change their habits to those of the areas where they are moving and leave behind the reasoning and thinking of the areas they have left. Of course the other shift might be caused by the Federal Government by it’s use of contracting with Universities for services and research. Loss of those contracts could hinge on University behavior in admissions and faculty hiring, among other things. Could be interesting.
I’ve gad this thought too, and I think it’s likely if things continue in this fashion. I personally believe the bloom is off the rose and their degrees won’t be worth much in the future.
I agree with you concerning government grants etc. If there were to be a congress and administration with enough courage to use anti-discrimination legislation to protect conservatives – turning the left’s best tactic against them, so too speak, to “urge” universities to cease and desist their meanderings into prog ideology. I won’t hold my breath, though, since rational approaches with the left are as fruitful as rational discussion with an Islamic jihadist, there is no rational behavior with fanatics.
Everyone should read what Edward Yingling, the co-founder of Pricetonions for Free Speech, wrote about hounding someone forever and in fact twisting their words to do so. It is maddening that people considered educated would act this way and it is so disappointing that our young privileged students follow like sheep to the slaughter.
What is happening on our college campuses is the reason why we have a Biden administration that feels emboldened to create a Governance Board of Disinformation headed by a human cartoon who spews disinformation daily. This is how we get such uncritical thinking by our journalists. This is how we see a person like Joy Reid hosting a TV show on a network that is part of NBC. The country is getting dumber by the minute and the reason is that schools like Princeton, Harvard and all other universities and even law schools are teaching down to the students, teaching partisan BS to the students and letting the students with the biggest mouths set the agenda. I always thought that the students would change after getting into the corporate world, but it is the corporate world that is changing as we see from things like the “Disney Walkout” and MLB moving an all-star game as well as other asinine moves, The country is doomed because this will not stop.
Lefty justice.
We are shocked, but when we think about it, not surprised.
This is where lefties have been going for a long time.
“Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.” George Orwell (1984)
I am surprised they have not yet established the daily Orwellian “Two Minute Hate” for the students and faculty.