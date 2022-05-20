Tale of Two Trials: How Sussmann is Receiving Every Consideration Denied to Flynn

Below is my column in The Hill on the Sussmann trial and the striking comparisons with prior prosecutions of Trump officials like Michael Flynn. The court has limited the evidence available to the prosecution, the scope of questioning, and cleared a jury that includes three Clinton campaign donors. A jury of your peers is not supposed to literal with an array of fellow Clinton supporters. Those negative rulings continued during the trial, including a refusal to dismiss a juror whose daughter is playing on the same team with Sussmann’s daughter. For John Durham, it may seem that the only person missing from the jury at this point is Chelsea Clinton.
The criminal trial of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann began this week with a telling warning from prosecutors to the D.C. jury: “Whatever your political views might be, they cannot be brought to your decisions.” The opening statement by Deborah Brittain Shaw reflected the curious profile of the Sussmann case. Prosecutors ordinarily have a massive advantage with juries despite the presumption of innocence. When pleas are counted, federal prosecutors can report as high as 95 percent conviction rates. However, with Sussmann, prosecutors clearly have concerns over whether they, rather than the defendant, will get a fair trial.
Sussmann’s trial for allegedly lying to the FBI is being heard in the same District of Columbia federal courthouse where former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and others faced the very same charge brought by another special counsel.
The cases, however, could not be more different.
Whereas Flynn’s prosecution was a no-holds-barred affair, Sussmann’s prosecution has been undermined by a series of unfavorable rulings by the court. Special prosecutor John Durham still may be able to eke out a conviction, but the difference in the treatment of Trump and Clinton associates is striking.
Sussmann is charged under 18 U.S.C. 1001 with lying to the FBI during a meeting with then-FBI general counsel James Baker when he came forward with what he claimed was evidence of possible covert communications between the Trump organization and Alfa, a Russian bank. Sussmann allegedly concealed that he was representing the Clinton campaign, which he billed for his efforts.
Shaw told the jury that the FBI “should not be used as a political tool for anyone – not Republicans. Not Democrats. Not anyone.” She then added that the jurors themselves should not use this trial for their own political judgments.
Looking at the jury box, one can understand Shaw’s unease. During jury selection, one juror admitted he was a Clinton donor and could only promise to “strive for impartiality as best I can.” Prosecutors objected to his being seated, but Judge Christopher Cooper overruled them.
In another exchange, a former bartender and donor to far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was told by a Sussmann defense lawyer that neither Clinton nor Trump were on trial and then asked if she could be impartial. She responded, “Yes, knowing that” — which might suggest she would not be impartial if the campaigns were part of the trial.
Other jurors include a woman who said she thought she was a Clinton donor but could not remember; a juror whose husband worked for the Clinton 2008 campaign; and a juror who believes the legal system is racist and police departments should be defunded.
To be sure, D.C. voters chose Clinton over Trump in 2016 by a breathtaking margin: 90.9 percent to 4.1 percent. While liberal and Democratic jurors still can be fair and impartial, Judge Cooper has seated a couple jurors who seemed to struggle with the concept of impartiality.
The most notable aspect of the trial is what will be missing: context. Durham contends that Sussmann was no rogue lawyer. After the Mueller investigation, Durham’s team revealed information about how people affiliated with the Clinton campaign allegedly funded, developed and spread the false collusion claim.
On July 28, 2016, then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” Obama reportedly was told how Clinton allegedly approved “a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” That was three days before the FBI’s collusion investigation was initiated.
This appears to have been an all-Washington effort assisted by key figures associated with a liberal think tank, Democratic members of Congress, and allies in the media. However, it was the role of lawyers like Sussmann that attracted Durham’s interest.
Durham contends that, in addition to allegedly lying to Baker during their meeting, Sussmann sent a text message to Baker the night before the meeting, reading: “Jim — it’s Michael Sussmann. I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own — not on behalf of a client or company — want to help the Bureau. Thanks.”
Notably, the campaign’s law firm was accused by some journalists of hiding the campaign’s role in financing the infamous Steele dossier, which provided the basis for the collusion story. (The Federal Election Commission recently fined the campaign for using the firm to hide those payments.) The Durham team argued that Sussmann’s alleged lying to the FBI was not just some passing omission but a knowing pattern of deceit. That is why one of the first witnesses expected to be called by the prosecution was Marc Elias, Sussmann’s former law partner and the Clinton campaign’s general counsel. Elias is not charged with any crime, but at least one reporter has claimed Elias denied the campaign’s connection to the Steele dossier.
Judge Cooper has stressed that this trial cannot be about the Clinton campaign per se, but the specific lie that was told. He specifically barred Durham from arguing that there was a “joint venture” in deception with the Clinton campaign. The judge sharply limited the evidence that Durham can present which, in the words of Politico, “spares the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee … potential embarrassment.”
Without the broader context, the prosecution could sound like a play without a plot — just characters and insular acts. The first witnesses included FBI agents who told the jury that the claims passed along by Sussmann “didn’t make sense” and that the collusion theory was rejected within days of looking at the underlying data. However, Cooper warned that he will keep a tight rein on prosecutors delving into how the underlying data was produced or managed through the campaign.
That is not the only blow delivered to the prosecution by the court. The judge refused prosecution access to some evidence and, while allowing access to some emails between the campaign and an opposition-research firm, he barred their introduction at trial due to the late request from the prosecutors.
The treatment given to Sussmann is in stark contrast to how Trump associates were treated in this same court. In the Flynn trial, Judge Cooper’s colleague, Judge Emmet Sullivan, conducted a series of bizarre hearings, including one in which he used the courtroom flag as a prop to accuse Flynn of being an “unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as the national security adviser” and to suggest that Flynn could be charged with treason — crimes not brought against him. Sullivan then declared: “I cannot assure you that if you proceed today, you will not receive a sentence of incarceration. I am not hiding my disgust and my disdain.”
Likewise, another judicial colleague, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, refused to grant Trump associate Roger Stone a new trial despite disturbing reports of juror bias.
While the judge in Flynn’s case was eager to remove obstacles from the prosecution’s path, the judge in Sussmann’s case seems to have created a virtual obstacle course for Durham. Durham may be able to jump the legal hurdles, but he will do so without much of his evidence. To paraphrase Charles Dickens in “A Tale of Two Cities,” for a prosecutor D.C. can be the best of venues or it can be the worst of venues.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
32 thoughts on “Tale of Two Trials: How Sussmann is Receiving Every Consideration Denied to Flynn”
Once again, Turley chooses to feed the “age of rage” that he complains about.
Sussmann chose to have a jury trial and is pleading not guilty; Flynn chose to plead guilty. Of course the two situations are different. Flynn CHOSE not to have a jury trial! Don’t blame anyone except Flynn for that.
“with Sussmann, prosecutors clearly have concerns over whether they, rather than the defendant, will get a fair trial.”
That might be because the Durham team has screwed up several times — for example, by not asking the DOJ OIG for Baker’s phone in the OIG’s possession, which Durham had been alerted to in 2018.
“The judge sharply limited the evidence that Durham can present”
Yup, and anyone who’s interested can read his reasoning: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/60390583/united-states-v-sussmann/
He is trying to keep the trial about the actual alleged crime and not everything else that Durham wishes to talk about.
Aninny:
“Once again, Turley chooses to feed the “age of rage” that he complains about.”
Yeah, like blowing up an enemy foxhole makes it “bigger.” Love the logic.
Feeding the rage does not get rid of it; feeding it — which Turley does regularly — encourages it.
Have you got a long list of judges that asked for third party briefs in a criminal trial? Sullivan made the request, but never explained why?
Sullivan explained why, and if you actually want to know why, you should read what Sullivan wrote about why he did it.
Nope just made the request.
It was clear beyond a reasonable doubt that Judge Emmitt Sullivan was as corrupted as a Judge could be as the evidence of a fabricated case against Gen Flynn unfolded. His rulings and failure to rule on a motion of dismissal will go down in history as the example of Judicial activism to the high heavens!
MRR:
“t was clear beyond a reasonable doubt that Judge Emmitt Sullivan was as corrupted as a Judge could be as the evidence of a fabricated case against Gen Flynn unfolded.”
From some folks I know up there, let’s just go with biased and not the sharpest pencil in the box.
I doubt it.
And Flynn has filed a malicious prosecution suit against the government, which should prove really interesting. Flynn was granted an extremely broad pardon (https://www.justice.gov/pardon/page/file/1341606/download), so it will be hard for him to plead the 5th when called as a witness.
“After the Mueller investigation, Durham’s team revealed information about how people affiliated with the Clinton campaign allegedly funded, developed and spread the false collusion claim.”
Sorry, Jon. You’ve repeatedly maintained this since the Mueller investigation and it’s just not true. Possible collusion wasn’t debunked, it just couldn’t be proven. And interference of Russian intelligence on the side of the Trump campaign was proven. And Trump’s campaign manager was proven to have given polling data to Russian intelligence so they could target most efficiently their disinformation campaign on the part of the Trump campaign. The situation made even more tenuous by what turned out to be a hard red line drawn by Mueller toward looking at Trump’s finances.
On balance, yes, there’s no real comparison in the scale of the lie told to the FBI between Sussman and Flynn. Two different ballparks altogether.
Most fascinating to me is the statistical breakdown of Trump’s loss in DC. Staggering numbers, although not at all surprising. Of course it will be hard to find a trumper for a jury in a city he lost 90-10.
Eb
:Possible collusion wasn’t debunked, it just couldn’t be proven. ”
Fascinating logic for a criminal investigation. Trump is guilty (’cause I say so); it just couldn’t be proven.
Possible collusion wasn’t debunked, it just couldn’t be proven
Still demanding proof of a negative.
Innocent until proven guilty. That used to be 5th grade knowledge, now leftist demand the impossible.
Eb,
I agree that Turley is being rather disingenuous by presenting a Fox News false narrative when he submits that there was a “false collusion claim.”
“Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016”
“The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence alleged Manafort collaborated with Russians, including oligarch Oleg Deripaska and “Russian intelligence officer” Konstantin Kilimnik, before, during, and after the election.”
“The panel found Manafort’s role and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence, saying his “high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services… represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-senate-idUSKCN25E1US
“It’s all a hoax,” Trump told reporters.”
At least Turley never stoops to the level of a Trumpist by calling it “all a hoax.”
The Turkey article assume that the readers know who all these people like Flynn, Sudsms, etc all were bound to. Did they work for Trump but help Clinton? Bill or Hillary?
Turley said:
“However, with Sussmann, prosecutors clearly have concerns over whether they, rather than the defendant, will get a fair trial.”
The *prosecutors* have *concerns*
Turley is NOT stating that *he* believes that a “not guilty” verdict is a foregone conclusion as the many Trumpists on this blog will claim as they virtue signal their moral superiority.
Unlike a Trumpist, Turley has an abiding faith in the rule of law and our system of justice. He has NEVER intimated that there is a shadowy “Deep State.”
Turley is NOT stating that *he*…
Stop your idiocy of putting words if the Prof’s mouth. You are a retard, and have no clue. Turley on the other hand, is a well respected Professor of Constitutional Law. Speaking for himself is what he does best.
Iowan says:
“Speaking for himself is what he [Turley] does best.”
That is why I know you respect Turley’s opinion when he disparaged Trump as a “carnival snake charmer” years ago and has not made a complimentary remark about his character since.
We are in agreement again.
Exactly what is the problem with carnival snake charmers?
When a federal trial judge puts his thumb on the scale of justice, there’s usually a reason that involves a change of venue for him. Let’s see how corrupt the Dins truly are. Like we don’t know, right?
Flynn had the highest levels of the DoJ sabotaging its own case, then got a pardon. That seems like pretty darn good treatment.
Sammy:
I like your history. You just forgot about the part where the Leftist DOJ trumped up the charge against a military hero in the first place and then coereced him intoa plea by threatening his son. You’re a real Herodotus.
Flynn did what he was accused of. That is not a point of debate. Even JT acknowledged Flynn lied. JTs argument was the lie was minor and not a big deal. Oh, that is a another thing Flynn got easy. Every other person the FBI prosecutes for lying does not get people saying it is ok cause the lie was little or not a problem because the FBI knew the truth already.
Horribly disgusting. When the citizens lose the right to a fair trial, what is there?
What have we become?
A third world Dim hellhole and predictably so. Sometimes you gotta go through Hell to discover the devil.
Are we surprised that lefty judges are lefties first and judges second?
We no longer expect impartiality from lefty judges.
Monument says:
“We no longer expect impartiality from lefty judges.”
Unlike a Trumpist like you, Turley did NOT accuse the Sussmann judge of being not impartial. He simply reported that- in his opinion- the rulings were unfavorable to the prosecution, BUT Turley categorically did NOT state that he believed the judge was acting in bad faith. All judges render rulings which will disappoint one side or the other- that is the nature of the adversary system.
It takes a paranoid and resentful Trumpist to play the victim card and insinuate that the trial is RIGGED.
Jeff
Reread the article.
And then think.
Jeff, think?? Bahhahhahaha. He has TDS and FDS on the brain.
JS:
You leave a juror on who will only “try” to be impartial next to one whose kid is on the defendant’s daughter’s rowing team. That’s partial with a capital “D.” Daniel Webster got a better jury in Hell.
You have reason to believe that the judge is biased or are you just pulling this out of your a$$?
You are presuming that the jury will not abide their sworn oaths to be impartial?
Have you already decided the trial is rigged and will not accept a “not guilty” verdict?
Are we surprised that lefty judges are lefties first and judges second?
Garland lifted that veil. He is more political than any AG min memory. That includes Holder, and Lynch. Maybe its because he just doesn’t care that people know how corrupt he is.