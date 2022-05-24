UCF Forced to Reinstate Professor Fired After Writing About “Black Privilege”

“We are calling on the University of Central Florida to dismiss psychology professor Charles Negy due to abhorrent racist comments he has made and continues to make on his personal Twitter account. In addition to racism, Negy has engaged in perverse transphobia and sexism on his account, which is just as reprehensible. While he has a right to free speech, he does not have a right to dehumanize students of color and other minority groups, which is a regular occurance [sic] in his classroom. By allowing him to continue in his position, UCF would simply be empowering another cog in the machine of systemic racism.”
Negy faced protests at his home and on campus, according to news reports after he explored the concept of “white shaming” as an academic, including his book “White Shaming: Bullying Based on Prejudice, Virtue-Signaling, and Ignorance.”
Negy’s work is highly controversial and his tweets have inflamed critics. In a now deleted tweet, he wrote “Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”
He has also written, again on Twitter, “If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systematic racism’ exists?”
Again, the question is not the merits or tenor of such writings but the right of academics to express such viewpoints. There have been few comparable protests when professors write inflammatory comments about white culture or white privilege.
UCF President Alexander Cartwright told students that the university would investigate Negy, and that he and his Administration “are acutely aware of the offensive and hurtful Twitter posts that professor Charles Negy has shared on his personal page. These posts do not reflect the values of UCF, and I strongly condemn these racist and abhorrent posts.”
We recently discussed the Eleventh Circuit ruling against Cartwright and the university over its discriminatory-harassment and bias response team policies as violative of the First Amendment. The Eleventh Circuit overturned a district judge’s rejection of a preliminary injunction against the policy: “[I]t is imperative that colleges and universities toe the constitutional line when monitoring, supervising, and regulating student expression. Despite what we presume to be the very best of intentions, it seems to us substantially likely that the University of Central Florida crossed that line here.”
In oral argument, the university’s own lawyer struggled to define the terms or to say whether particular statements might be deemed prohibited. The court noted:
“The discriminatory-harassment policy’s imprecision exacerbates its chilling effect. To take just one example, what does it mean for one student’s speech to ‘unreasonably . . . alter’ another student’s educational experience? Both terms — ‘unreasonably’ and ‘alter’— are pretty amorphous, their application would likely vary from one student to another, and the university’s totality-of-known-circumstances approach to determining whether particular speech crosses the line only makes matters worse.”
Just as the university spent a huge amount of time and money to fight for these unconstitutional rules, it has litigated the matter over Negy to seek to strip him of his job and all benefits due to his exercise of free speech.
After teaching psychology at the school since 1998, Negy, 61, was fired in January 2021. As Cartwright turned the weight of the university against him, Negy had to sell his house to pay his lawyers.
The arbitrator noted that, while the school added objections to his teaching style, Negy received outstanding teaching reviews. Moreover, he noted Negy “demonstrated a willingness to entertain some change in his style of instruction; however, the record is devoid of any clear evidence that any member of his management requested such effort.”
Chad Binette, assistant vice president of UCF communications, indicated that the university remains undeterred by these losses. He stated that “UCF stands by the actions taken following a thorough investigation that found repeated misconduct in Professor Negy’s classroom, including imposing his views about religion, sex and race. However, we are obligated to follow the arbitrator’s ruling.”
What is not clear to me is how Cartwright retains his position as president in a Florida public university after such a record of attacks on free speech and academic freedom. He has not only sought to impose anti-free speech conditions on faculty but spent copious amounts of money seeking to preserve those rules and uphold those actions. These principles are the essence of any university and their abandonment constitutes a rejection of Cartwright’s obligation as a university president. I would not support his termination as an academic but, as an administrator, he has shown a serial failure to defend his faculty and free speech. Until university presidents are held accountable for failing to defend free speech, they will continue to yield to every flash mob that forms on a campus.
65 thoughts on “UCF Forced to Reinstate Professor Fired After Writing About “Black Privilege””
The equity movement has real life consequences. Equity has found it’s way into the medical profession where black people are not required to have grades equal to other races and are virtually guaranteed to graduate. https://freebeacon.com/culture/woke-medicine-a-prescription-for-disaster/. If you know this is happening what level of trust will you have if your doctor is black. Will you be wary because he has been given a pass that other doctors did not receive. The woke think that they are helping young black people become doctors but as usual they are only causing doubt by their employment of just another give away in a poorly thought out attempt to make things right by any means necessary regardless of the fallout to the health of the patient. Doctrine over compassion is sadly apparent. Wether it’s black privilege or white privilege the results are the same.
Professor Turley, I am an Adjunct Professor at a small law school in California (Trinity Law School) and I work for a first amendment nonprofit law firm; I just wanted to thank you for your interesting blog.
OT: “Georgia sees record early voting turnout despite voter suppression claims” Instead, what we saw was fraud proven by 2000 Mules, now out in movie theaters.
The Big Lie is defined and proven. The Democrats lied. They perpetrated fraud, and today a senile fraudulent President sits in the White House.
Vote against all Democrats unless one wants to live under an authoritarian system.
Do any leftwing Democrats realize that after the Clintons stole the WH silverware, under the next two Democrat Presidents, peace and security were thrown out the window?
OT
Did Judas Pence receive his 30 pieces of silver?
I don’t see the conflict here. Though his statements were inflammatory, they were mild in comparison to the rhetoric that was hurled against him in retaliation. When will we acknowledge that our young people are being taught to be insane, possibly originally by you, parents, because you refused to expose them to anything resembling reality? I don’t have kids this age, but if I did i would be encouraging them to skip academia and learn a trade. I guarantee you in another ten years or so, the kids that followed that path in lieu of the farce we call ‘academia’, will be the ones calling the shots. STOP paying for this BS. don’t defund the police, defund the universities. Obama lied to you when he said a bachelor’s degree is the modern equivalent of a high school diploma, and that was just one of his endless lies. If you are following his dictates you are pretty much a sheep, and at your age you should know better if you are as educated and experienced as you claim.
The modern left are fascist bullies, and there is likely no going back in that organization, which it would be kind at this point to refer to as an elitist, globalist cabal. To the stalwart dems of America: pray that your party fractures and it creates a refuge for you after you have blithely gone along with all of this straight up, b*lls to the wall insanity for nigh on 15 years now, and for Pete’s sake, find your dang spines. I have never seen such cowardice among grown adults that are supposed to know how to live in my lifetime, and I ain’t no spring chicken. if you are a real grown up, then start acting like one. YOU created this mess with your attachment to comfort at any cost, and in the long run, it’s going to cost you the things that motivated you in the first place. You are short sighted in a manner that defies description.
Interesting to read an earlier comment that Florida legislators are aware of this situation. And?
Just follow the money. As universities compete for federal funding, expect more and more of them to adopt policies that reflect a commitment to ESG – Environmental, Social (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and Governance standards.
The University of Central Florida
Award amount: US$800,000
https://esgreview.net/2021/05/19/doe-awards-us6-2-million-for-hydrogen-turbine-research/
The simplest tool to figure out what is happening is frequently not used, Follow-the-Money. Good job Ollie. We need to move away from such a powerful government.
We need to move away from such a powerful government.
S. Meyer,
Especially as our government is on the move away from being representative of our national interests to conform with the globalist’s interests. I believe ESG is the principal driver of all of these cases where 1st amendment rights are being violated. Biden, as usual, said the quiet part out loud.
“And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible
transitionfundamental transformation that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” said Biden.
This article regarding where ESG is taking us explains much of the insanity we see in our government, corporations, universities, media and big tech. As the author points out, there is a ray of hope. Unfortunately that is at the end of a very dark tunnel.
Because the goals of the Great Reset depend on the obliteration not only of free markets, but of individual liberty and free will, it is, perhaps ironically, unsustainable. Like earlier attempts at totalitarianism, the Great Reset is doomed to ultimate failure. That doesn’t mean, however, that it won’t, again like those earlier attempts, leave a lot of destruction in its wake—which is all the more reason to oppose it now and with all our might.
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Imprimis_Dec_12-21_8pgWEB.pdf
Yup. And if you are someone that thinks charter schools, who were initially championed by the great Obama, are any different, you are whistling in the dark. These are businesses, with the bottom line of businesses, straight up. School choice my ***.
James, I won’t comment about school systems other than those in NYC though other school systems could follow some of the ways that worked in NYC Charter Schools. Read Tom Sowell’s book on charter schools and look at the data from all the schools directly compared based on random acceptance, same building, same grade, etc. There was a complete reversal from public school failure in English and math to success for most in the Charter Schools. It was an incredible study with fantastic results.
You can listen to an interview with Sowell below. Where kids were failing, kids ended up going to college.
What does this clause mean…
“…TO PAY THE DEBTS AND PROVIDE FOR THE COMMON DEFENSE AND GENERAL WELFARE OF THE UNITED STATES;…”?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Article 1, Section 8
The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
___________________________________________
The literal words of the English language herein appear to state that Congress may tax and pay the debts ONLY for defense and general Welfare (excluding private, individual or specific welfare, and charity), as commodities and services that the general (i.e. all) population utilizes are basic infrastructure and essential commodities such as roads, post office, water, electricity, sewer, air ports, railroads, etc., which are impossible or not commonly provided in the free markets of the private sector.
It very well may be that “federal funding” for universities et al. is unconstitutional and that the Founders and Framers fully intended for most activities to be conducted in those free markets of the private sector, as free enterprise by free people, and that those industries would self-regulate – avoiding debilitating or terminal litigation being a primary motivating factor for said well and sufficient self-regulation.
Upon further investigation, Article 1, Section 8, enumerates, limits and restricts the power of Congress to regulate only the value of money, commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian Tribes, and land and naval Forces.
All of which would mean that most of the government is unconstitutional and may not enjoy “federal funding.”
All of which would mean that most of the government is unconstitutional and may not enjoy “federal funding.”
Agree George. One of the most abused is Article I, Section 8, Clause 18 The
Necessary and Proper Clause.Which should be renamed The Blank Check Clause.
Jeani-Pierre, tenure as press secretary is over. John Kirby from the Pentagon is coming to the White House,
Another Affirmative Action hire is exposed. Maybe her resume isnt complete, but I see nothing , other than her diversity classifications, that would offer a hint she could do the job. And frankly, after watching the last 16 months, who ever was responsible for giving her the job should be fired. I know if I would have promoted a person so unprepared to perform the duties, I l would have been looking for a job.
“. . . how Cartwright retains his position as president . . .”
Not surprising, at all. He endorses the activist faculty’s ideology of race/gender/class. And their fascist desire to quell all dissent.
Remember Brodhead, Duke’s president during the lacrosse hoax? He actively endorsed the attempted frame of his own students. Then when the truth finally prevailed, he kept his job. (And some of the worst faculty agitators were *promoted*.)
“There have been few comparable protests when professors write inflammatory comments about white culture or white privilege.” Perhaps a protest and/or discrimination law suit issued every time a professor or group makes such comments there would be fewer ready to mouth off if legal action were the end result of such hate speech. It is far past time for whites to use anti-discrimination laws in retaliation for the over-the-top usage these laws against whites.
The professor at UCF got on his soapbox and said his piece and stepped down. UCF and it’s agent, the president, kicked over the soapbox, removed it, fired the speaker for standing on it and speaking and then dared anyone else from saying much the same thing. (Force and Intimidation) Meeting free speech with free speech would have required the UCF president to get on the soapbox and present a better argument but UCF and it’s president committed an illegal act. UCF’s president should be fired for committing the illegal act and I suspect UCF may find this to be an expensive act if the injured Professor sues for damages. I agree better speech should be used to counter bad speech but force should be countered with an appropriate use of force. Anything less is appeasement and surrendering the battlefield.
By far the most privileged people in the US today are blacks in intact families with sufficient income to send their children to good primary, middle and high schools. They and their children are handed opportunities at every stage, without regard to their actual competitive position, on the grounds of “equity”. If they confront any actual racism at all, it has no impact on their life prospects, and is mainly limited to hurt feelings, if that. The low level of real racism against blacks has led to the woke campaigns against “microagressions” and “systemic racism” to convert imagined slights and statistical disparities into debilitating racial victimisation.
Turley is right that the root of many problems today is the failure of those in leadership roles to defend basic principles of free speech and race-neutral standards of evaluation. This appears to be true not just in academia but throughout our elite institutions and companies. Trump’s administration was beginning to try and root this out, but was replaced by a Democratic hegemony committed to unrelenting identity politics. Unless and until today’s Democratic Party is destroyed, and it’s ideas discredited, political power will stand behind the neo-racists who now run this country and no progress will be possible.
Interesting how each and every time someone suggest they have “privilege” they spas out. They never challenge the view with proof of meritocracy only immediate attack and banishment. I think President Cartwheel is more in line with California not Florida. Hopefully his contract will expire quickly and he can take his view’s on free speech elsewhere. 30,000 signatures?????
“UCF stands by the actions taken following a thorough investigation that found repeated misconduct in Professor Negy’s classroom, including imposing his views about religion, sex and race. However, we are obligated to follow the arbitrator’s ruling.”
***************************
English Translation: Awwwww. Being a tyrant is hard. Those meany old lawyers who decide this stuff are racist, homophobic, misogynist blah, blah, blahers who aren’t nearly as virtuous, kind, friendly, good to their birthing person and wonderful as we mortarboard heads and we’ll abide by the terrible decision but do every damn feminized, passive-aggressive, underhanded, unethical thing we can to make “Prof.” Negy’s life hell. We do this because we’re the new religion and our “priests(esses)” are better than yours. And there’s no debate about it … Ever! Ipse dixit (That’s Latin, you dumb prols!)
Turley warns:
“Until university presidents are held accountable for failing to defend free speech, they will continue to yield to every flash mob that forms on a campus.”
This sounds like a shot across the bow of Turley’s own liberal GW administration.
Let’s hope, but I suspect Turley is in no position to shoot across his boss’s bow and follow it up with anything meaningful. My family has 3 GW degrees and I am skipping my 6oth Reunion Gala next week because the main item on the agenda is a celebration of the university’s success in implementing its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy. “Liberal” is not the right word to describe GW today. “Far-Left Radical” is more like it.
Wise, I just hope you stopped sending GW donations!! The next time Liz Warren screeches about taxing billionaires Republicans should ask her if she supports taxing Harvard’s 39 billion dollar endowment.
Come now. Good speech is enough to rectify Cartwright’s bad speech.
Come on retard, this isnt about free speech, it is about actions. Firing, to be specific. The fired professor was the one countering the bad speech with his good speech. The Dean fired him for it.
Retards should not comment on forums designed for dialog among those with functioning IQ.
It’s painful witnessing your lack of dignity.
eb
Dignity? Taking my cues from the leftist here. I did not create the battle field or the ROE. I’ve become somewhat a follower of Alinsky,
“Dignity?”
Appropriate use of a question mark.
eb
I spoke to several members of the Florida legislature over the last couple of years about this situation. They are aware of it, and I suspect will do something about it.
Julian:
Let’s hope so. The greatest punishment would be to force these Bolsheviks to actually debate Negy’s points.
It wouldn’t be hard to debate his points on balance themselves, but as has been accepted practice, the exact nanosecond those points would begin being dismantled is exactly when the personal attacks would come. Happens here every day as rightists avoid content entirely and head straight for the personal attack in place of having anything of substance to counter with.
eb
eb:
I agree using ad hominem argumentation helps no one. But the fact is that debate requires good faith and intellectual integrity — something the UCF crowd lasks in a abundance.
“lacks” not “lasks.”
@ 8:37 EB is forced to ignore his 8:06 post. Leading with the ad hominem. And totally ignoring the content of the post.
@ 8:37 EB is forced to ignore the Cornhole troll.
FIFY
eb
“It wouldn’t be hard to debate his points on balance themselves,”
Debate them. Everyone is waiting and has been waiting since your return.
Hey Allan. Good to hear from you. I strongly support your efforts in learning to walk without reflexively picking up refuse and putting it in your mouth. Keep up the good work!! We’re proud of you here on the blog!
eb
Of course Anonymous EB will not say that Turley is right and that the leftist fascists on campus are wrong. He needs to opine even when he ignores the actual issue.
I’m sorry…, as often happens when reading your posts i break into maniacal laughter that I just can’t stop. Thanks hullbobby!
eb
The best punishment would be to make Cartwright personally liable, removing all his qualified immunity for obviously violating the civil rights of Nagy.
While Turley has obviously chosen to align with and rent out his services to prosecuting the ‘tyranny of the left’ side in the aftermath of an actual candidate (and later president) leaning on the clearly racist practice of birtherism in order to turn public sentiment against a black president, I just wish some of these professors Turley goes to the mat for could actually learn to hold back, or at a minimum better place their inflammatory thought forms without feeling their free speech has been infringed upon. It’s just depressing to see Turley go all ‘free speech for thee’ for hire. But who knows…, maybe that’s just him.
eb
aftermath of an actual candidate (and later president) leaning on the clearly racist practice of birtherism in order to turn public sentiment against a black president,
Dirtying up a politician is a respected high art form. Something to be admired. Surely not a crime, nor even bad manners. It is literally the rules of the game.
True enough. I was shocked by how overtly racist trump took it though. And even more shocked to see how accepted it was, even celebrated, by his followers. I probably shouldn’t have been.
eb
Gee, I missed the Trump connection. You’ve been called out so you quickly attempt to change the topic to Trump.
So which is it. Dirty Tricks good or bad?
The Birther thing is interesting. Since it as is usual. A lie started by Clinton to dirty up her opponent. While Obama had a mother with US citizenship, the question remains that she may have claimed her baby to be foreign. I am much more interested in the claims made on his college applications. Were lies made to get privileges reserved for foreign students? Still not disqualifying for President, but does say a lot about how Obama scams the system.
Iowan is probably right, Obama was an American citizen but he lied on his college applications to game the system. Why else would he not allow the release of his college application? I understand grades being secret (even if he was supposedly the smartest man to ever grace Harvard) but why an application? I am NOT saying that he was not a citizen, I am questioning what he told Harvard he was in order to gain admission.
Qualified for President. Very good president. And the racism channeled toward him outed your true beliefs. Clue midgets such as yourself came out of the woodwork to fixate on your prejudices.
eb
RE:””Dirtying up a politician….”” I keep a copy of the November 17,2008 issue of the ‘New Yorker’ magazine’s ‘election special’. An excellent piece, therein, by David Remnick, entitled ‘The Joshua Generation’, pretty much reveals how they did it. How they successfully engineered keeping Obama ‘clean’ from the taint of the Civil Rights black activists of the ’60’s like Jackson, even to the extent of disinviting his Reverend Wright from a gathering. Biden famously said in the New York Observer, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” I venture to say that if there is any veracity to the ‘birtherism’ flap, it has been so closely guarded that every revealed, it will happen more than a century from that event.
‘tyranny of the left’
****************************
That’s a good way to put it. Oh and forgive us for noticing their mischief. We could always take the Left’s ostrich-approach to the falings of their fellows. But Naw! Pointing out tyrants is always more refreshing than avoiding tyrants.
Such a good debater, Mespo. Too bad you turn those good rhetorical skills to such short sighted content. Lol.
eb
eb:
I am good. And sometimes I just debate to get the feel of the other side. But here and now it’s my personal views on just who/what/where the problem is. I don’t like tyrants of the right or left and said so a zillion times here. It just so happens the wind is blowing from the left these days so that gets my ire.
Translation: Anon just wants people with politically incorrect thoughts–even if correct–to shut up about it. Sort of a voluntary prior restraint on speech.
You blame others for the Birther lie when you should blame Clinton. When you foolishly accepted the Russia Hoax, you forgot to blame Clinton. You don’t seem to have the facts straight in your head. Blame those who educated you.
RE:”””Until university presidents are held accountable for failing to defend free speech, they will continue to yield to every flash mob that forms on a campus.””” Clearly, another way will have to be found at law. Making ‘discrimination on the basis of political affiliation or orientation either written, or spoken’ unlawful under Civil Rights laws might be a pathway to countering woke prejudice and censorship across the board.
Turley says:
“Cartwright remains the UCF president and no one has been fired to seeking to punish an academic for the exercise of free speech.”
Come now. Good speech is enough to rectify Cartwright’s bad speech. By firing this president, Conservatives will succumb to the hated Liberal “Cancel Culture.” Instead, Conservatives should practice what they preach and really stick it to the Liberals by doing the exact opposite of what they would do!
Jeff
Your comments have lost meaning.
You are so caught up in trolling that you no longer think.
Shame, you were once worth reading.
RE:””Your comments have lost meaning.””” Seriously. Why do you and others even bother!! Time to cease feeding his ego.
I’m with you, ZZ. And love the moniker:
RE:”””Love the moniker””” Thanks. Bestowed upon me by a patient when I told him I was a blues guitarist as well.
ZZ:
Heading to New Orleans/Baton Rouge shortly. I’ll give your regards!
RE: “Heading to New Orleans/Baton Rouge shortly. I’ll give your regards!” Much obliged. Safe journey!
I do love that place!
Hahaha. You’re very amusing! I’m serious as a heart attack. If you can’t beat Trumpists, join ‘em!
Jeff:
“Come now. Good speech is enough to rectify Cartwright’s bad speech. By firing this president, Conservatives will succumb to the hated Liberal “Cancel Culture.” Instead, Conservatives should practice what they preach and really stick it to the Liberals by doing the exact opposite of what they would do!”
*****************************
We try to avoid taking advice from our adversaries. Call us mapcap!!
Oh and deposing a tyrant isn’t the same moral equivalency as the tyrant deposing the underling. Look up Spinoza on that point. Read more. Blather less.
Helpihurt, eh? Help I hurt?
That low brow appeal is what I might expect to see plastered on a billboard in a poor part of town advertising the services of an ambulance chaser.
Jesus.
We kinda like it. The clients do, too. So whatever the market bears for we ruthless capitalists!!
Jeff,
This is disingenuous. Cartwright did not respond to the professor’s (alleged bad) speech with (good) speech but took action by firing him on grounds of what he said. Similarly, a ‘bad’ firing (of the professor) should be countered by a ‘good’ firing (of the president.