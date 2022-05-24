University of South Carolina Drops Plans To Exclude Whites from Special Academic Program

The University of South Carolina was hit with a Title VI complaint after it attempted to create a special academic program that expressly excluded whites from participation. The requirements for its Business Success Academy limited eligibility to accepted high school juniors or seniors who identified as “African American or Black, Hispanic, LatinX, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or Two or More Races.” It took a formal complaint to get the public school to agree to drop racial exclusions.
According to the conservative site Campus Reform, the application has been revised to declare the program is “[open] to all Rising High School Juniors and Seniors in South Carolina.” The posting further states that “students from diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.”
The academy meets in June and students completing the course will be eligible to receive a $5,000 renewable award for up to four years upon enrollment to the school.
There has been no statement from the university on the use of a threshold racial exclusion for the program or who reviewed or approved the race-based criteria.
Those who proposed or adopted such a policy are the real racists among us. SHAME!!
Exactly! Those who speak about racism all the time ARE the racists. More and more people are seeing that. Americans are smart and getting smarter,
Good grief!
Are we trying to segregate our society?
I am not white and I think this is idiotic.
I do not know about you all, but I find myself questioning the intelligence of these so-call academics.
Does the left realize thay they are becoming the KKK? When will they be getting their order of white hoods ordered from the Uyghur’s manufacturing plant inn China?
It’s time for all special privileges, affirmative action, profiling, exclusions, protected groups, etc to be removed and returned to the world of competition and merit. Otherwise we will continue to have people rising to and exceeding the level of their incompetence. We already see that in politics, journalism, more and more in medicine, law and some previously superior professions. If you fail then analyze yourself and sharpen your assets, shore up your weaknesses and focus on what you do best. Sometimes you even have to make a midcourse change. Your most rigorous critic must be yourself. Degrees tell me you have spent a lot of time in cloistered halls. Smart, well that remains to be seen. Show me what you have actually done and was it successful.
RE:””” It’s time for all special privileges, affirmative action, profiling, exclusions, protected groups, etc to be removed…………” I’ll second that motion and move to pass by acclamation.
Mic drop, GEB!
Exclude white students, does that mean white students are more or less intelligent?
That place is not a “university”. It’s old south backwards.
It is disgusting that this policy was considered at all. All who were involve in this anti constitutional and immoral decision need to be fired. And anyone who allowed this should be ashamed of themselves. Racism is never ok. And there are some who will call this garbage ‘social justice’.
I have to put my usual observation in here.
The people making decisions like this are the smartest most degreed people in the field. My bet, a committee entirely populated by Doctorates. Their assistants and staff are all degreed. Lot of Masters,(working on their Doctorate).
These are the people I am told I must acquiesce to, due to their superior intellect.
The sad part, the people not smart enough to get a Phd, are in elected politics, That’s
ts how bad things are.
RE: “”””The people making decisions like this are the smartest most degreed people in the field. My bet, a committee entirely populated by Doctorates.””” I am reminded of the academic credentials of the individuals who participated in the Wannsee Conference. The smartest, most degreed people in a nation which made of itself excrement!! We should heed the counsel of George Santayana.
https://law.marquette.edu/facultyblog/2014/09/i-want-to-make-sure-i-dont-educate-monsters/
You don’t have to be “smart” to get a Ph.D. There are plenty of dumb academics out there, and Turley writes about them every day. You just have to know how to work the system.
giocon1; I was tongue in cheek,/sarcasm.
My point being, deferring to authority is something the left has been demanding for decades. Even SCOTUS took the bait, amending the constitution in Chevron. SCOTUS said, ‘well the govt agency is where the knowledge resides, so we are going to defer to the ‘experts’ at the govt agencies’, and find for the govt unless overwhelming evidence is presented. Which sounds good. But ignores the people in those agencies have created their own fiefdoms and rule as Kings. The truth was exposed at the CDC. Not so much experts, as political operatives.
We got another glimpse of what America will look like if lefties have their way.
Rampant racism, blatant injustice, and mounting resentment.
RE:””””It took a formal complaint to get the public school to agree to drop racial exclusions”””” “Jim Crow’ is now complexion neutral”.
Obviously some moron in charge of the department has no idea about the Constitution or doesn’t care one bit about it as he or she marches forward destroying our schools. It is amazing how dumb the left can be due to the fact that they never get called out by the media and they never, ever get the dreaded FOLLOW-UP QUESTION.
