FBI Agent: Comey and Other Leadership Were “Fired Up” to Pursue the False Alfa Bank Claims

The Sussmann trial yesterday had another surprising disclosure when an agent revealed that FBI leadership, including then-Director James Comey, was “fired up” about the alleged secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank. The question is why Comey and others were so reportedly eager given the lack of foundation for the false claim — a record that even the researchers told the Clinton campaign could be mocked as utterly unsupported. Yet, as with the Steele dossier claims (funded and spread by the Clinton campaign) there was a strikingly receptive audience for such claims at the top of the FBI.
The new disclosure came with the testimony of the supervisory agent for the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe (“Crossfire Hurricane”) Joe Pientka. He sent a note to FBI Special Agent Curtis Heide that stated “People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this server,” Pientka messaged Heide. “Did you guys open a case? Reach out and put tools on?”
The description of the eagerness of Comey and others only magnified concerns over the alleged bias or the predisposition of the agency on the investigation of Trump and his campaign. It is particularly striking in an allegation that was viewed as unsupported even by the researchers and quickly dismissed by the government as baseless.
According to Durham, the Alfa Bank allegation fell apart even before Sussmann delivered it to the FBI. The indictment details how an unnamed “tech executive” allegedly used his authority at multiple internet companies to help develop the ridiculous claim. (The executive reportedly later claimed that he was promised a top cyber security job in the Clinton administration). Notably, there were many who expressed misgivings not only within the companies working on the secret project but also among unnamed “university researchers” who repeatedly said the argument was bogus.
The researchers were told they should not be looking for proof but just enough to “give the base of a very useful narrative.” The researchers argued, according to the indictment, that anyone familiar with analyzing internet traffic “would poke several holes” in that narrative, noting that what they saw likely “was not a secret communications channel with Russian Bank-1, but ‘a red herring,’” according to the indictment.
“Researcher-1” repeated these doubts, the indictment says, and asked, “How do we plan to defend against the criticism that this is not spoofed traffic we are observing? There is no answer to that. Let’s assume again that they are not smart enough to refute our ‘best case scenario.’ You do realize that we will have to expose every trick we have in our bag to even make a very weak association.”
The alleged response from Comey and the FBI leadership would seem to confirm the view of campaign associates that they only needed a “useful narrative” to achieve their purposes. It only took an unsupported, implausible theory to get Comey and his top aides “fired up.”
Of course. Hilary was leading in the polls. If they did her bidding they go to the top of the list for the most desired appointments in the new administration. Then they had their Oh s— moment and tried to take down a duly elected President. Truly the crime of the century and likely only those like Sussman will have any consequences not the ones behind it.
Trump Unbothered By Chants To Hang Pence
Shortly after hundreds of rioters at the Capitol started chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” on Jan. 6, 2021, the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, left the dining room off the Oval Office, walked into his own office and told colleagues that President Donald J. Trump was complaining that the vice president was being whisked to safety.
Mr. Meadows, according to an account provided to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, then told the colleagues that Mr. Trump had said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hung.
It is not clear what tone Mr. Trump was said to have used. But the reported remark was further evidence of how extreme the rupture between the president and his vice president had become, and of how Mr. Trump not only failed to take action to call off the rioters but appeared to identify with their sentiments about Mr. Pence — whom he had unsuccessfully pressured to block certification of the Electoral College results that day — as a reflection of his own frustration at being unable to reverse his loss.
The account of Mr. Trump’s comment was initially provided to the House committee by at least one witness, according to two people briefed on their work, as the panel develops a timeline of what the president was doing during the riot.
Another witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mr. Meadows who was present in his office when he recounted Mr. Trump’s remarks, was asked by the committee about the account and confirmed it, according to the people familiar with the panel’s work. It was not immediately clear how much detailed information Ms. Hutchinson provided. She has cooperated with the committee in three separate interviews after receiving a subpoena.
Edited From:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/25/us/politics/trump-pence-jan-6.html
Professor Turley would have us think that ‘poor Donald Trump’ was victimized by Hillary. Yet this same Donald Trump didn’t honestly seem to care when January 6th rioters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence”. This illustrates the basic problem with John Durham’s investigation: ‘At the end of the day Donald Trump is NOT a sympathetic figure’.
“according to the people familiar with the panel’s work. It was not immediately clear how much detailed information Ms. Hutchinson provided”
THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN ON TRUMP!!!!!
The constitution could not be reached for comment as to what exactly this information adds to congresses ability to draft legislation. (I would always consult an aide the the Chief of Staff.
Getting back to reality.
Leaking little bits of testimony to the media is all the proof needed, the committee is nothing but political mudslinging for the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats are forced to distract from the results of their actions.
More fractured fairytales by Bullwinkle.
I wonder if Turley will give a day-by-day account of the upcoming testimony of the January 6th hearings. You can bet good money that Fox will ignore the proceedings not unlike how the MSM generally dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop. The question is whether Turley will follow suit or rather try to discredit the testimony as much as he can. He has already distanced himself from the Fox narrative by having called for Trump’s Congressional censure. He was not invited on Fox to share THAT opinion.
Funny…
Heckuva job you’re doin’ there Darren. Don’t worry, I’m not going to shame you by emailing Turley so that he can do your job for you.
Your repeated refusal to block this individual for violating the civility code gives me the the distinct feeling that you are hoping that I accept his invitation to jump. You are not alone too.
JeffSilberman, you can bet your bottom dollar that Fox News will report on the Jan 6 proceeding. Their viewpoint may be different than yours but you shouldn’t bet the farm that Fox won’t be there. I do however agree with you that the MSM, The New York Times and The Washington Post haven’t spent ten dollars worth of time or ink covering the Sussmann trial. On an earlier discussion between we two I provide further evidence that Joffe did plead the fifth. If providing the words right from Joffe’s mouth Isn’t enough what else is there left to say. https://twitter.com/FOOL_NELSON/status/1497216080007217152/photo/4.
TiT,
You are confusing me with someone else because I did not discuss with you Joffre.
If Hannity, Carlson, or Ingraham mention the Jan 6 hearings, you can bet your last dollar that they will spread the usual false narratives of “witch-hunt,” “Deep State,” “hoax,” etc.
It’s true that MSNBC prime time has not covered the Sussman trial. I don’t fault Turley’s criticizing the MSM’s silence. However, Turley will not criticize Fox for ignoring the many Jan 6 revelations to date since it undermines its narrative. Just today, the NYT reports that Trump reacted approvingly to the Jan 6 chants about hanging Pence.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/25/us/politics/trump-pence-jan-6.html
The Fox Primetime hosts and Turley certainly will ignore that bombshell report. Each side panders to their own. It is hypocritical of Turley to pretend that Fox is any better.
However, Turley will not criticize Fox for ignoring the many Jan 6 revelations
I see our resident retard is still making up lies about our host.
There have been zero revelations. No report has been released.
Shall America juxtapose the Obama Coup D’etat in America, an insidious and corrupt effort to nullify the Constitution, challenge the authority of the President of the United States, and overthrow a duly elected government, with a simple protest (distinctly not insurrection which must, by definition, be armed)?
Ironically, the corrupt American judicial branch, with emphasis on the Supreme Court, has presided over precisely that since 1860 and 1864 when Karl Marx sent a letter of congratulation and commendation to Abraham Lincoln, praising his efforts to initiate “…the RECONSTRUCTION of a social world…,” the “Reconstruction Amendments” doing exactly that a short time later, initiating the incremental implementation of the principles of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto (Why isn’t Marx’s letter prominently displayed at the Lincoln Memorial?).
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
I’m not an attorney but I truly hope President Trump and anyone they maligned and hurt put a dent in their pockets as they did Gen. Flynn.
This stopped being a election dirty trick the day the President was sworn to office, thereafter it became a conspiracy to remove and destroy a legally elected President. They (Shifty and company) knew this was all a lie but they continued to lied to all Americans for 4 years.
OT
Did Judas Pence receive his 30 pieces of silver?
OT
How did the liberal RINOs manipulate the Georgia Governor’s election against conservatives and Trump? The Deep Deep State RINOs, Liz Cheney, Bush, Pence, Romney, Kemp et al. have proven their resiliency. As long as the corrupt judicial branch holds dominion, the Constitution and Americans will continue to lose. It makes no sense to go liberal RINO to beat liberal communist Stacy Abrams – that’s the same as losing.
DEMOCRATS CAN VOTE IN REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“The Jolt: Data shows thousands of Democrats voting in GOP primary”
Are a significant number of Georgia Democrats part of the surge of voters casting ballots in GOP primaries? Early data suggests that could be the case. AJC election guru Mark Niesse crunched the numbers and determined about 7% of Georgia voters who have cast GOP ballots so far previously pulled a Democratic ballot two years ago. That’s about 16,000 voters of the roughly 237,000 who voted in the Republican primary. Since Georgia is an open primary state – meaning voters can choose whichever party’s ballot they want – crossing party lines to cast a primary vote is not a new phenomenon. But it could factor in tight races on May 24. Some Democrats might vote strategically to help nominate a Republican they see as more vulnerable in November. Others may like Republican candidates or want to punish David Perdue and other candidates backed by former President Donald Trump. “Democrats that want to send a clear message to David Perdue and Donald Trump are voting against all of Trump’s endorsements,” said Larry Weiner, a Democrat who said he and several friends voted in the GOP primary. “Come November, we vote for Democrats.”
Russian generals shouldn’t mind it if Ukraine or NATO bombs the Kremlin, because such a bombing would make it that much easier for the generals to stage a coup against Putin.
Are Russian generals smart enough to preclude WWIII?
Turley Overstates
Pientka’s Testimony Was Contradicted
Not Everyone Was ‘Fired Up’
An FBI agent involved in the investigation of links between Donald Trump and Russia told a colleague weeks before the 2016 election that top FBI brass were “fired up” about since-discredited allegations of a secret communications channel between Trump and a Russian bank with close ties to Vladimir Putin.
“People on 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this server,” FBI agent Joseph Pientka wrote in an internal instant message to another agent working on the issue.
But Pientka’s comment, revealed in courtroom testimony Monday, was part of a conflicting narrative presented to jurors about the secrecy and urgency with which the FBI treated allegations related to the Putin-linked Alfa Bank. Those claims arrived at the bureau via Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney who represented the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign.
Despite Pientka’s messages, other witnesses described the bureau’s reaction to the Alfa Bank tip as relatively modest — a limited offshoot of a much broader and more urgent investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and any evidence of the Trump campaign’s involvement.
Indeed, current and former FBI witnesses seemed to have hazy memories of aspects of the Alfa Bank episode and indicated their recollections were heavily influenced by notes, emails and messages they exchanged at the time, which have been unearthed by Durham’s team.
Jurors saw an internal FBI intelligence report Monday that indicated the FBI viewed Alfa Bank as closely connected to Putin.
“As of 1998, Putin was on Alfa Bank’s payroll,” the report said, in addition to detailing other alleged links between the bank, its owners and Putin.
Edited From:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/23/fbi-trump-russia-secret-server-claims-00034434
“People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this [Trump] server.”
– Bill Priestap
Anomaly,
“Those claims arrived at the bureau via Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney who represented the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign.”
Did Politico say the quiet part out loud?
I will accept a jury’s *guilty* verdict, but I get a sense the lot of you Trumpists won’t accept a *not guilty.* I hate to think that Turley won’t. The jurors are in a better position to judge the credibility of the witnesses since they can observe their testimony.
I do hope that Turley will provide a day-by-day account of the upcoming Smartmatic and Dominion defamation trials against his Fox News. I think it is fair to say that the Fox Primetime hosts were similarly “fired up” to believe the claim that the election was stolen despite there being no foundation for it.
GUILTY AS CHARGED – FIXING BY VENUE
This manifestly guilty Clinton operative, Sussmann, cannot be found innocent by the corrupt judicial branch through its corrupt manipulation of venue.
America can’t do another OJ, JFK, RFK or MLK regarding an issue of this import and magnitude.
“Legislating from the bench.”
The corrupt judicial branch must be stopped from fixing this verdict by venue.
The American Founders, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights could not get a “fair trial” in Washington, District of Corruption.
“People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this [Trump] server.”
– Bill Priestap
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack Obama
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI parmour Lisa Page
“Sussmann bought and billed the campaign for two flash drives on which he stored data that he presented to the bureau, a prosecution witness testified Wednesday.”