“Undermining Secularism”: French Court Suspends City’s Approval of “Burkinis” in Public Pools

There is a controversial decision out of a French administrative court this week to suspend a policy allowing for Muslim women to wear “burkinis” in municipal pools in the city of Grenoble. The court ruled that such policies “undermin[ed] secularism.” While a long advocate of the separation of church and state, I have opposed these bans on burkas and burkinis as inimical to religious rights. France has Europe’s largest Muslim population and devout Muslim women can only use the pools with such coverings under Islamic teachings. France also has a long and proud history of supporting women in making their own choices — the very essence of Joan of Arc who followed her own religious dictates to heroic ends. This is a denial of such self-determination and self-expression for French Muslim women.
The ruling is reportedly based on a 2021 “separatism” law passed in President Emmanuel Macron’s first term, which allows the suspension of measures that would “undermine secularism and the neutrality of public services.”
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin publicly supported his ministry filing an objection against the burkini policy in Grenoble. He announced that “The administrative court considers that the mayor of Grenoble, with his decision allowing burkinis in municipal pools, is seriously undermining secularism.”
Many opposed the proposal by Mayor Eric Piolle and conservative leader Marine Le Pen declared that she wants to introduce a law banning burkinis in municipal pools.
The ban undermines free speech and associational rights as well as the free exercise of religion. Many people find such coverings sexist and offensive. However, this is a long-established matter of religious faith within the Islamic community. I fail to see how this harms others or society as a whole. French society can remain neutral and secular by neither opposing nor endorsing such clothing choices. If France supports the right of women to make their own choices in society, that freedom should include the right to choose to follow a devout religious lifestyle.
Joan of Arc famously declared “I was in my thirteenth year when I heard a voice from God to help me govern my conduct. And the first time I was very much afraid.” While she wore armor rather than a burkini, the same religious imperative dictated her actions and she is now celebrated as martyr for France.
Whatever harm is perceived from burkinis, it pales in comparison to the harm from banning such swimwear in a nation committed to the freedoms of religion, expression, and association.
This highlights the problem of government defining religion. Is a burka religion? I say no. It could be considered a “badge” telling others what you think. like a bumber sticker, but it is not a religion.
There are lots of Menonites that use buggy on public roads. Does France ban the ostentatious display of buggy use as Religious dogma?
If you thought freedom of Religion was sticky. Secularism is a nightmare.
Forcing bans of “burkini’s” such as this is more likely to cause anger and offense than it will promote “secularism”. It shows a total disregard of an individuals deeply held religious views. If a women wishes to wear a burkini or not is her right in the US but this case is not the US and is France and the Napoleonic code. Just because they are women does not mean they cannot have deep religious views and feel it is appropriate to dress this way. Some Islamic groups have very liberal interpretations of dress compared to others. Assuming that women are forced to dress a particular way is an error. Having lived in many communities with a wide variety of religious groups and practices, I think France stokes the fires of anger by so blatantly discriminating, and this is the government discriminating. There are religious groups all across the US that have particular forms of religious dress and custom and it seems best, in my view, to leave them alone. Respect often results in respect right back. I enjoy speaking with my Muslim colleagues about their experiences when they make the Haj, and also enjoyed and was exhausted by an Indian wedding with attendees who were Hindu and the married couple were Indian but Catholic. I’m sure this decision in Grenoble is not going to please a lot of people and just screams intolerance. The world has bigger issues to deal with. Swimming pools are not one of them unless you make it an issue.
Secularism is one of the failed, flawed ideologies of socialism/communism that had been necessary to bring all members of a society down to a common, non-specific blob that had no inherent concept of the individual. Until we realize that humans have never been multicultural or secular in their successful societies we will have this problem. Forcing secularism on a society is what has caused the problems we are dealing with today. We have removed all boundaries and a concept of an agreed upon moral code.
Open up Nude Only pools…….
Just like we have a young white male problem France has a radicalized Muslim problem. They are grasping in the dark as much as we are. The question for both is how to address it without completely trampling fundamental rights.
