San Francisco Unified School District Drops Word “Chief” Out of Respect to Native Americans

SFUSD spokesperson Gentle Blythe told the San Francisco Chronicle that, “[w]hile there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it.”
The change will immediately impact 13 officials who use the word “chief” in their titles, but they will have to wait until a new alternative is found, according to the New York Post.
The word is actually derived from the Old French word “chef,” meaning “the head of a group.”
There have been an array of such controversies over terms being dropped for what some may incorrectly assume to be their meaning or origin.
There was the decision at Harvard to drop the traditional term “House master” despite the lack of any connection to slavery. There was also the school district which dropped a cougar mascot as disrespectful to older women. There was also the move to drop the term “quantum supremacy” in physics. Many schools have moved to drop the term “alumni,” which is already gender neutral.
We have faced the same type of debate over the campaign to drop the “Colonials” mascot at The George Washington University. SA Sen. Hayley Margolis, CCAS-U, is quoted in the Hatchet as saying “When we talk about the Colonial in history, what does it mean? And is that really what we want our school identity to be?”
The Colonials is not a general reference to colonialism or a celebration of colonization. To the contrary, the Colonials (including George Washington) fought against being a colony. They fought the British Empire and its belief that you could subject a people to such foreign rule. The term “Colonials” is an obvious and direct reference to those who fought in the Revolutionary War. It is an inspiring symbol for any school.
As educators, we have some responsibility to maintain a principled, if not grammatical, position in the use of terminology and language.
11 thoughts on “San Francisco Unified School District Drops Word “Chief” Out of Respect to Native Americans”
What does this decision and similar ones across the country mean?
1. Leadership in our education systems aren’t concerned about the very real problem that the systems are failing students, parents, taxpayers and the country.
2. Leadership has way too much time on their hands.
3. Leadership is unable to do any research to find out the source of words they want to ban. Ironic since they have a great deal of time to think this horse hockey up.
4. You cannot fix stupid.
RE: “As educators, we have some responsibility to maintain a principled, if not grammatical, position in the use of terminology and language.” As long as Dracula remains in charge of the blood banks, all bets are off.
“There was also the school district which dropped a cougar mascot as disrespectful to older women.” 🤣 At least we can laugh about that one.
Thank you, Kristin. That did make me chuckle 😀
Sinking deeper into ignorance. Of the hundreds or thousands of Native languages, not one of them used the word “chief.” Whatever their native word was for the head of their kin/political units, it certainly wasn’t “chief.” But we couldn’t expect virtue-signaling Democrats to actually know the facts. They run on fantasy fumes.
It’s hard to believe that these are the people in charge of educating our children. If the Republicans gain control of the executive branch again, they need to condition education funding on ending everything “woke”. It’s a target rich environment.
As we all know, facts mean nothing to those people.They (facts) may be stubborn, but in this day, they are easily ignored if they don’t fit a particular agenda
More Democrat Woke Psychotic nonsense!!!
History and Etymology for chief
Noun and Adjective
Middle English, from Anglo-French chief, chef head, chief, from Latin caput head — more at HEAD
These people have mental issues and should not be allowed to hold any position of trust in government, from the Chief on down.
With all the people with Doctorates in the Administration, you would think one of them would have looked up the etymology of the word.
How is the graduation rate at the District? Of those graduates, do more than ? 70%, ? read and cypher at grade level? How about 3 graders and 7th graders? Maybe half are performing at grade level?
The Government is working hard to created population of dullards. We already have 2 generations of citizens that have no clue about our founding documents. For the Democrats, that’s a feature, not a bug.
Beggars are much easier to control.
“Chief” was my Dad’s most endearing term for me, the oldest child of 8. Nothing, whatsoever, to do with anti-Indian sentiment. Luckily he died in 1982 so I won’t have to banish him from my life now.