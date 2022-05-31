President Biden Repeats Dubious Claim About the Assault Weapons Ban

We previously discussed how President Biden continues to repeat the same false statements about bans on weapons when the Second Amendment was ratified. However, he also repeated another dubious claim this weekend. The comments have received considerable coverage after the President seemed to target 9mm guns for possible legislative bans, stating that “high-caliber weapons” like the 9mm handgun should not be needed and told the public that “a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.” Critics pushed back on that claim, but such statements can be written off as part of the hyperbolic rhetoric surrounding gun rights and gun control. Yet, he made a separate factual statement about the record of the earlier assault weapons ban that is more questionable.
In addition to repeating (for the second time in two days) a false claim that certain weapons were banned at the ratification of the Second Amendment, Biden made the claim that “the assault weapons ban in the 1990s had “significantly cut down mass murders.” He previously made this statement in favor of gun bans.
Others have raised the earlier ban to show that such legislation has previously passed in Congress and can be passed again. The President is referring to the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act or Federal Assault Weapons Ban (AWB) in the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. The law banned the manufacture for civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms as well as some large capacity ammunition magazines. That ten-year ban was signed by President Bill Clinton on September 13, 1994 but expired on September 13, 2004.
That was before the Supreme Court recognized that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to gun ownership in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008. The Act was not challenged under the Second Amendment in any major litigation.
Putting aside the constitutional challenges, the President’s factual claim is far from established. Indeed, there is no evidence that the ban had any appreciable impact on gun violence and most studies questioned the impact even on mass shootings. There does appear to have been a decrease during this period and an increase after the period. However, the cause-and-effect claim has never been well-established.
Support for this claim could be based on a 2019 study in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery that found that “Mass-shooting related homicides in the United States were reduced during the years of the federal assault weapons ban of 1994 to 2004”. However, the authors said that this reduction was merely “observational” and that the Act was not clearly the cause of the reduction in shootings and deaths.
A Rand study found such claims “inconclusive” while the National Institute of Justice noted:
“A number of factors—including the fact that the banned weapons and magazines were rarely used to commit murders in this country, the limited availability of data on the weapons, other components of the Crime Control Act of 1994, and State and local initiatives implemented at the same time—posed challenges in discerning the effects of the ban.”
Even the Washington Post noted that “Part of the problem is that the assault weapons ban existed for only 10 years, and there are relatively few mass shootings per year, making it difficult to fully assess its impact.” The Post would only say that some studies show the law was “effective.”
A 2020 study published in Criminology and Public Policy found that “bans on assault weapons had no clear effects on either the incidence of mass shootings or on the incidence of victim fatalities from mass shootings.” This study noted that “most mass shootings do not involve assault rifles, but many involve the use of [large caliber magazines].”
A 2004 Justice Department study found little support for this cause-and-effect claims.
The obvious problem with this claim is that mass shootings are statistically rare. It is very hard to associate a decrease to the law, particularly with the abundance of existing weapons and the fact that many shootings do not involve the AR-15 or similar models.
While difficult to discuss, it is also arguable that the same number of fatalities would likely have occurred with the use of semi-automatic handguns in Uvalde, Texas.
That does not mean that we should not have this debate. However, we need to work from a factual foundation in establishing the policy and constitutional basis for reforms.
Banning guns is not a solution. There are far too many already out in circulation. That Pandora’s box was opened a long time ago.
There are far more simple solutions that are effective. First; raise the age to 21 to buy any gun. That doesn’t violate the 2nd amendment since there is no age mentioned in the clause.
Second; close all the domestic violence loopholes. DV is the biggest indicator of someone more liable to use a weapon to harm others. Get convicted of a felony DV you get put on a list of people not allowed to have a weapon.
Third; ban the advertising of guns to minors and promoting the military appeal of weapons such as the AR style rifles.
Fourth; make training mandatory for every gun purchase including a thorough review of all laws regarding use in each particular state were the purchase occurred. Not a violation of the 2nd amendment either.
These are just a few that don’t violate the 2nd amendment and are sensible and rational.
So should free speech also only start at 21 since it is not mentioned in the the 1st?
So because something looks scary determined by you, but still has the same capabilities as other devices, they should be banned?
Should we force people to get trained before giving speeches?
Yes, these ideas all go against the 2nd.
Jim, you can’t kill people with free speech like you can kill people with a gun or rifle. It’s a physical object that requires a certain level of maturity to wield responsibly.
Just like not being able to drink at 18 because 18 yr olds are not mature enough to understand the consequences of what drinking does to you.
Raising the age limit to 21 doesn’t violate the 2nd amendment.
The 2nd amendment was never about the individual right to bear arms. Just like the abortion issue. The word “abortion” is not in the constitution. Neither is the word “individual” on the second amendment. A constitutional textualist would’ve had a problem interpreting the 2nd amendment to include “individuals”. The originalists would have to have the same problem because at the time it was all about states having militias to defend their own borders from the British absent a National army.
Long guns were common in rural communities because they were often used for hunting. Not self defense.
The 2nd amendment was about state militias. Not individuals. The word “people” was referring to the state, not individuals. The term “the people” in those days was always a reference to the state government. Not individuals.
Svelaz: And what does ‘the people” mean in the 1st and 4th Amendments? State governments?
You beat me to it! Well written.
Steve, the 4th amendment specifically mentions what it means by “people” when it refers to “in their persons”. It’s referring “the people” as the individuals.
In the 1st amendment “the people” is contextualized as a reference to individuals by they mention of assembly.
In the 2nd amendment it is talking about the security of the state by mentioning militias first and the state. The “people” in the context of the clause is referring to state militias as a whole. Not individuals.
“We the people of the United States” From the preamble is referring to the entirety of the nation represented by the entirety of congress as “the people”, the ruling body of the nation, the state.
“People” has different meanings depending on the context of how it is used.
9 mm parabellum bullets are far more likely to pass through the the body of an adult or child but the injury to the child would generally be worse because of their small size. Most of the time when people are struck by bullets that have passed thru another human body they are 9 mm. The muzzle velocity and small size seems to account for the tendency to over penetrate and pass thru. 9 mm hollow points are less like to over penetrate but do worse damage locally. Cities are loathe to use hollow points in their police forces fearing the “hollow point as inhumane” but they may be worse on the person fired at and less likely to pass thru and hit someone else. The 45 is larger and has a slower muzzle velocity and not likely to over penetrate but they do tend to stop a person more completely than a 9 mm. Of course the 45 was designed for stopping power that a 38 or 9 mm could not achieve. A 30-06, win 308 or 5.56 are rifle rounds and all have smaller cross-sectional areas but markedly higher muzzle velocity and will cause hydrostatic shock to the lungs and surrounding organs that are extensive. A 22 magnum can be as deadly as a 9 mm. It all depends on where you’re hit. The President has about as much knowledge of firearms as he does military strategy and tactics. I would not trust him dealing with either. Getting the bullet out has somewhat minimal effect on survival because it’s the trauma and damage of the penetration that usually kills you or your target.
Justice Holmes: It appears you believe regulation can apply only to weapons. Perhaps regulation means training, fitness, uniforms and so on.
Only if you loved children enough to try to understand the true problem of why an 18 year old would do such a thing. We have created a anti-religious, broken family, violent and isolated society. We are just beginning to reap this harvest.
if the police and DA’s did their job…loss of life would be much less
Jamaica very strong gun laws…#2 Highest Murder Rate
Switzerland….very weak gun laws which allow automatics…#200 Highest Murder Rate
Murder is Cultural. Democrats PUSH for MORE MURDER…witnessed by the voters and their cities!
The kinetic energy of a bullet is 0.5*m*v*v where m is the mass of the bullet and v is the speed. So a smaller bullet, less mass m, which is much speedier, bigger v, does much more damage. In practical terms, the .45 inch monster bullet from the old 1911 design just lumbers along to the target. But a modern 0.22, as in the AR-15 design, is exceptionally speedy at over a kilometer per second. So the kinetic energy delivered is very much larger, easily severing limbs, I am told.
But I suppose that mini-lesson was too hard for almost everybody in the USA. Sigh.
It’s election propaganda, that’s all it ever is because they know the constitution, they just choose to ignore it to set their base on fire.
40 billion to Ukraine and probably most of it was stolen being one of the most corrupt countries in the world. That would pay for armed guards for all schools for a long time. But, politicians do not want solid answers to issues, otherwise why would we need them. They need to be this shinny beacon on the hill (or some other stupid quote muttered by every one of them) and proclaim that they will fix things, small print, if you vote for them again. They never do! How may times have inane voters put Joe Biden in office, and what exactly has he done that is positive and substantial in his long profitable carrier as a blow hard? Absolutely nothing.
