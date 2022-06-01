Second Amendment Showdown: Beto O’Rourke Resumes Call for Gun Confiscation

There is a tendency among gun control figures to leave such details to someone else to address. For example, in the confirmation hearings of ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach, he admitted that he called for a ban on “assault weapons” in 2018 but does not have a definition for the term. It captured the casual and irresponsible character of today’s politics.
For O’Rourke, the call for confiscation is even more glaring.
I have previously written about the failure of politicians to acknowledge the limits posed by the Second Amendment and controlling case law. While there are good-faith objections to how the Second Amendment has been interpreted, the current case law makes such bans very difficult to defend. In 2008, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, recognizing the Second Amendment as encompassing an individual right to bear arms.
The effort to ban AR-15s often fails to clearly distinguish the weapons from other semi-automatic weapons in terms of calibre or rate of fire. There are also obvious practical problems. With an estimated 393 million guns in the United States and an estimated 72 million gun owners; three out of ten Americans say they have guns. Indeed, gun ownership rose during the pandemic, particularly among minority households.
These weapons are worth hundreds of dollars. Owners would not only challenge such a law but might demand compensation for their seized weapons. There are also over 15 million such weapons in the United States. The ATF is a relatively small agency to carry out such a massive confiscation program. Even in Texas, a state confiscation plan would require an unprecedented law enforcement effort.
It is easy to dismiss O’Rourke’s call as another effort to revive a dormant campaign. He was recently criticized for storming a press conference on the massacre. However, even the President has been engaging in false claims on the Second Amendment while raising questions over gun ownership of weapons from the 9mm to the AR-15. These comments are obviously popular with their political base but they also create false understandings of the limits of gun control.
The test of leadership is to speak honestly to voters on not just what you want to do but how you intend to do it. O’Rourke seems to dismiss any constitutional and practical barriers as he calls, again, for gun confiscation. If we hope to achieve meaningful compromise after this tragedy, we have to set aside the reckless rhetoric and focus on the realities of gun rights and gun control. That takes responsibility, not demagoguery, from our leaders.
8 thoughts on “Second Amendment Showdown: Beto O’Rourke Resumes Call for Gun Confiscation”
Do you remember around 1990 the Democrat buzz word was “AK47” that got stale so now it’s AR15. Just think if we had a real msm the topic wouldn’t be the AR15 but crime and lack of punishment. If they were a real msm they would show the real problem in America and it ain’t white males. No one asks the question why are Americans buying AR15’s or any firearm in record numbers.
This is why America is the greatest country in the world. Not only can we vote the bums out of office, but we can shoot them out of office, too, and the Founding Fathers would be cool with that. We can do it with our own consent, being the governed and all. Ukrainians are inadvertently making the case for the 2nd Amendment, to fight off a tyrannical regime.
No leftist will comment, in good faith, how the component weapon presents a heighten lethality.
They can’t be honest in the core motivation, so I just assume everything they say is a lie. The constitutional questions are long and always end up restricting government powers in favor of the Peoples protection, against a Government’s abuse of power.
Beta O’Rourke? He is Kamala’s doppelganger ideologue. But let’s not forget who Beta is talking to. Those who share the very low end of the IQ spectrum
BETO is a FOOOOOOOL, Political Stooge and Puppet for the DEM’s and LEFT. He has always been for taking away your rights. He has no chance in being elected as Governor or Dog Catcher in Texas, even as DEM’s cheat.
ATF stated last month 700 million guns in circulation in America. Best estimates 110 million guns owners. Gun ownership crosses party lines. As for the AR and AK style rifles somewhere over thirty million. Then you now have 3D printing ghost guns. Good luck on that technology. Billions of rounds on ammo in the hands of citizens.
IMO we are in a Cold Civil War. Let’s not push this into a Hot Civil War. NO ONE IS TAKING ANY GUNS. The number of guns and owners the numbers are against it. Let’s work the problem.
The Marxists history of the Twentieth Century is Registration, Confiscation, Genocide. It’s a Marxists Utopia Dream. Not going to happen.
https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/
I neglected to mention the juror statement to which Turley was referring in his tweet above:
“There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI.”
Turley says:
“While there are good-faith objections to how the Second Amendment has been interpreted, the current case law makes such bans very difficult to defend.”
The fact that Turley presumes that Liberals may have good faith reasons to disagree with Conservatives is the reason he is a NeverTrumper. Has any Trumpist on this blog EVER acknowledged that a Liberal may be acting in good faith?
Hell no!
Even with regard to the Sussmann verdict, Turley tweeted that the jury did not NECESSARILY engage in jury nullification:
“Telling a lie to the FBI was the entire basis for the prosecution. It was the jury’s job to determine the fact of such a lie and its materiality.”
“Of course, this statement can be a simple criticism of the underlying charge without admitting to bias in weighing the elements. Yet, it would have prompted a challenge in the courtroom if expressed during jury selection.”
Yet every Trumpist on this blog will conclude otherwise because they are liars, for they cannot possibly know what was in the mind of all the jurors. Even IF the jury DID admit engaging in nullification, it is well-established that it is perfectly legal for a juror to vote not guilty for any reason they believe is just.
Professor Turley sidesteps several important points. First the 393 figure is very outdated. The current number is closer to 700 million. Secondly how would any confiscation plan work when the vast majority of guns are not registered? Does Beto plan on tossing out the 4th Amendment as well as the 2nd? Thirdly what sacrificial army does he plan on sending? Surely he knows the level of armed resistance would be unlike anything the world has ever seen before.
It’s a recipe for the next civil war and most of the armed forces and law enforcement will not be on his side.