George Brown College Under Fire for Requiring a “Land Acknowledgment Statement” for Access to Zoom Event

We have been discussing controversies over “land acknowledgement” statements at universities, including recently at the University of Washington. A new such controversy has arisen at George Brown College in Toronto where, in order to join a Zoom call, both faculty and students were required to agree to a statement included an acknowledgement that they benefited from colonization.
Social media and conservative sites lit up after the meeting in which participants were required to check of box stating “I agree” to the following statement:
“It has been the site of human activity since time immemorial. This land is the territory of the Huron-Wendat, Mississaugas, Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee.
The territory is the subject of the Dish With One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant, an agreement between the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and the Confederacy of the Anishinabek and Allied Nations to peaceably care for and share the resources around the Great Lakes.
We also acknowledge all Treaty peoples – including those who came here as settlers – as migrants either in this generation or in generations past – and those of us who came here involuntarily, particularly forcibly displanted Africans, brough here as a result of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and Slavery.
As settlers or the displanted, we benefit from the colonization and genocide of the Indigenous peoples of this land. In order to engage in resistance and solidarity against the past and present injustices inflicted on the Indigenous peoples of this land, it is imperative we constantly engage in acts of awareness and decolonization.
**By selecting ‘I agree,’ you are indicating your acknowledgment of this statement. Our intent is not to impose agreeance, but to inform through acknowledgment. This acknowledgment is to generate awareness and offer opportunities for personal reflection.**”
George Brown recently announced a new and extensive “Anti-Racism Action Plan.”
The school states that at each and every event at the school there must be a land acknowledgement statement:
The Indigenous land acknowledgment is a statement made at the beginning of George Brown College events to recognize the traditional territory upon which we are situated. The current wording for our territorial acknowledgment is:
George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples who have lived here over time. We are grateful to share this land as treaty people who learn, work and live in the community with each other.
The first speaker at an event delivers the land acknowledgment, before longer welcoming or introductory remarks. Most Indigenous groups prefer the land acknowledgment precede the singing of or the playing of O Canada to recognize the historical order.
That would appear to make it mandatory for any groups to recite these words in order to hold an event on campus even if they or some participants oppose either the substance of the statement or the element of compelled speech.
The University of Colorado (Denver) recently encouraged students and faculty to “read the following together with your students from your syllabus”:
“Acknowledging that we reside in the homelands of Indigenous Peoples is an important step in recognizing the history and the original stewards of these lands. Land acknowledgements must extend far beyond words. The United States has worked hard to erase the narratives of Indigenous Peoples over time. Land acknowledgement statements can help to remind us of the history, the contributions and the sacrifices Native peoples have made.
“We honor and acknowledge that we are on the traditional territories and ancestral homelands of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Ute nations. This area, specifically the confluence of the Platte and Cherry Creek Rivers was the epicenter for trade, information sharing, planning for the future, community, family and ally building, as well as conducting healing ceremonies for over 45 Indigenous Nations, including the Lakota, Kiowa, Comanche, Apache, Shoshone, Paiute, Zuni, Hopi among others.
“We must recognize Indigenous peoples as the original inhabitants, stewards and relatives of this land. As these words of acknowledgment are spoken and heard, remember the ties these nations still have to their traditional homelands. Let us acknowledge the painful history of genocide and forced removal from this territory and pay our respect to the diverse Indigenous peoples still connected to this land. Let us also give thanks to all Tribal Nations and the ancestors of this place.”
These acknowledgements are usually voluntary, though we saw at the University of Washington that the decision to supply your own such statement can result in a negative response from the Administration.
It is not clear how an untenured faculty member would fare if the professor declined such invitations or suggestions. It is certainly precarious for an untenured person to openly disagree with such policies. Even if you prevail, you may find yourself unemployed when your contract is not renewed. We recently discussed that concern where a St. John’s professor prevailed in a fight over his questioning reparations, but was later denied the renewal of his contract. The termination sent a chilling message to all faculty members.
We previously discussed how an acting Northwestern Law Dean declared publicly “I am James Speta and I am a racist.” He was followed by Emily Mullin, executive director of major gifts, who announced, “I am a racist and a gatekeeper of white supremacy. I will work to be better.” I have no problem with a dean making such statements based on his own convictions and would defend his right to do so under free speech and academic freedom principles. However, there is also a concern that such decanal statements create pressure on others (particularly untenured members) to begin remarks with such confessional statements.
There are various reasons why faculty or students may disagree with the statement supplied by George Brown College, including a resistance to pressure to conform to public expressions or recitations. The question is whether the college’s push to “demystify” and “decolonize” the campus will tolerate such dissent or bar access to programs or opportunities for dissenters.
6 thoughts on “George Brown College Under Fire for Requiring a “Land Acknowledgment Statement” for Access to Zoom Event”
George Brown!
Came home!
To his wife and family
After serving in the horse itShay overseas.
And the time that he served…
Had shattered all his nerves…
And left a little shrapnel in his knees!
With apologies to John Prine and Sam Stone?
An analogy of the situation in less than half a page.
The water is topping the dam; the spillway for the reservoir is over the top. There is no floodgate or emergency spillway for relief. The reservoir is huge, a giant shore line, coves, bays, inlets from creeks and rivers. Not that deep. At this level a small increase can put things over the top. A ripple will move water into the spillway.
When it goes over the top will it be with a sufficient number of men and women to overcome the 4th Reich on America? With their entrance that was provided to the Nazis, via Paperclip, courtesy of the United States Inc. post WWII.
There really is an active conspiracy, the industrial/military/judicial/legislative/executive/banker/ BAR/royalist/Nazi/communist/muslim/catholic /Khazarian/UN/Georgia Guide stone complex.
A solution is to obtain remedy thru Article III Amendment VII. It is guaranteed in written form.
The last meeting of the Confederation and perpetual Union was attended by one man. There has never been a quorum since. However, every time the Congress assembled for the several States the Members present from the several States of the United States and The United States of America met. Until South Carolina left the perpetual Union 1860 and ended when the United States closed sine die. March 1861.
So the closure date by abandonment/neglect/ignorance/intent was after Oregon’s statehood 1859 and the departure of South Carolina 1860. That was the last lawful government. Therefore and thereby the people in a Jural Assembly from those 33 States can return us lawfully to a Constitutional Republican form of government.
Article I Section 1; Ex parte Milligan; Civilian court; Grand Jury, Article III Amendment VII verdict = remedy on Oregon. http://www.orsja.org
Just think of all the igloos that were never built because white man taught them to build stronger, warmer homes.
Has everyone lost their mind?
Only if you check that box!
Show them an up raised center digit and tell them to perform a solo sex act!
I used polite wording but you know what I mean by those words when translated into harsh language!