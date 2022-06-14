Ohio Supreme Court Overturns Sentence Adding Six Years After Defendant Called Judge “Racist as F**k”

There is an interesting case out of Ohio where the state Supreme Court has ruled that Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene Lucci erred when he gave Manson Bryant, 35, an added six years after Bryant called him “racist as f**k.” The outburst followed his initial sentencing for robbery, kidnapping, and weapons charges relating to an armed burglary.
Sentenced in March 2019, Bryant was respectful and remorseful before the court. He told Judge Lucci “I made a lifetime of bad decisions. And those bad decisions has caused pain to a lot of people in my family. For that, I am truly sorry.” He added that Lucci and the court staff had done a great job and that
“I have never gone through trial before. I have a newfound respect for the efforts of the attorneys, judges, jurors, and goal in living as an, as giving an accused person a opportunity to have a case heard. That’s all anyone can ask. I am thankful for the opportunity afforded by the court, by the day in court, and I respect the decision that the juries has made.”
He pleaded with Lucci that he could “still make something” out of his life and that “I don’t want to die in prison, sir. I’m not a bad person, sir. I do have a drug problem. I’ve been in front of you multiple times. I respect you. And I respect your decision that you make today.”
The statement did not appear to sway Lucci, however, who hit Bryant with a heavy 22 year sentence despite his co-defendant receiving just 12 years.
That is when things went from bad to worse.
Here is the exchange that followed:
BRYANT: Fuck your courtroom, you racist ass bitch. Fuck your courtroom, man. You racist as fuck. You racist as fuck. Twenty-two fucking years. Racist ass bitch. (CONTINUED OUTBURST BY DEFENDANT, SWEARING, YELLING, MUCH UNINTELLIGIBLE).
COURT: Remember when—
BRYANT: You ain’t shit.
COURT: Remember when I said that you had some remorse?
BRYANT: You ain’t shit. You never gave me probation.
COURT: Wait a minute.
BRYANT: You never gave me a chance.
COURT: When I said that you had a certain amount of remorse, I was mistaken. (DEFENDANT CONTINUES YELLING). The Court determines—
BRYANT: Fuck you.
COURT: The Court determines that maximum imprisonment is needed, so it’s eleven years on Count 1 and eleven years on Count 3.
BRYANT: Fuck that courtroom. You racist bitch. You ain’t shit. (MALE VOICE SAYING “MANSON” REPEATEDLY). Let me out the courtroom, man. (MORE SHOUTING AND SWEARING).
COURT: So, it’s twenty-eight years with credit for two hundred and thirty-one days. Hold on. (DEFENDANT STILL SHOUTING). Does counsel waive your client’s presence for the remainder of the advisements I have to give?
DEFENSE COUNSEL: Yes, Your Honor.
COURT: Alright. You can take him. The Court determines that [Bryant] has shown no remorse whatsoever. I was giving him remorse, a certain amount of remorse in mitigation of the sentence. [Bryant] has shown me that he has no remorse whatsoever, and therefore the Court determines that maximum imprisonment is needed.
Lucci tacked on six years for a total of 28 years. That sentence was upheld by an appellate court but the Ohio Supreme Court reversed in a 4-3 opinion. The court found that under Ohio law disrespect for the Court is not grounds for an enhancement. While Lucci characterized the comments as showing a lack of remorse, the court found it was an attack on the court itself.
Justice Melody Stewart found that “there is no disputing the fact that Bryant’s words and statements were directed solely at the trial-court judge who had just sentenced Bryant to 22 years in prison after having sentenced his codefendant to 12 years in prison for the same criminal acts.”
She added that “If a defendant’s outburst or other courtroom misbehavior causes a significant disruption that obstructs the administration of justice, that behavior may be punishable as contempt of court. The behavior, however, may not result in an increased sentence for the underlying crime.”
Justice Sharon Kennedy disagreed and wrote that “The trial court is permitted to consider that in-court outburst in sentencing: here, the in-court outburst directly related to whether appellant, Manson Bryant, had displayed genuine remorse for committing various crimes or whether he was just pretending to have remorse with the hope of receiving a more lenient sentence. And under this court’s [precedent], neither this court nor the court of appeals has the authority to review Bryant’s increased sentence.”
Without getting into the confines of Ohio law, the additional time in my view was excessive. It was added to an already hefty sentence. This does seem to me to be an act of contempt and could be punished on that ground.
Notably, Bryant won this case pro se, or representing himself. It is a considerable win for a self-represented individual.
Here is the decision: Ohio v. Bryant
Here’s what Turley left off from this case.
https://www.news-herald.com/2019/03/01/painesville-man-sentenced-in-painesville-township-aggravated-burglary/amp/
So the others, who received lower sentences, pled guilty. Bryant went to trial. My guess is that those who plead guilty generally get lower sentences than those who are found guilty after a trial. This would be especially true if the guilty plea is part of a plea bargain.
Yes, the Judge erred when he did not stop the totally over-the-top out of control defendant for Contempt..no brainer… HOWEVER, both the kind & degree of disrespect shown to the Court by this repeat criminal – also via the ‘it must be racist if you’re white’ ammo- is the stuff that is starting to destroy the fabric of our country and our legal system. What seems to be lost here is that there are precedents of protocol that apply to every environment, whether it’s Corporate, Judicial, etc., that must be followed. and respected, Changes must be massaged into the system.. ..so why didn’t the defense counsel prepare his client…?
The stark contrast between the smooth, articulate apology and the unhinged verbal outburst clearly show that the lawyers wrote the first script hoping to get this kidnapper/robber off with a lighter sentence. When that scam didn’t work, the true inner criminal emerged. Playing the race card has become so ubiquitous in this country that it will soon elicit nothing but rolling eyes and yawns. The menagerie in Biden’s administration keep pushing out unconstitutional discriminatory orders, which are then challenged and overturned by the courts. All the while screaming “white supremacist” at any conservative who refuses to buy into their deceptive “systemic racism” narrative.
Oh well, this guy is still going to get twenty two years. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Has anyone lowered the time spent in anxiety by his victims. How long will it take for those he damaged to stop seeing a possible attacker every time the wind blows the curtains or the refrigerator makes a strange noise. In his mind they deserve it because they are probably racist.
Jonathan: Once again another post about a Black man sentenced for an armed robbery with his photo prominently displayed. Perhaps another attempt to focus only on Black crime? A racist trope? There is a much more important case playing out in Judge Carter’s courtroom.
Last week Carter ordered John Eastman to turn over an additional 159 emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. Rather then just comply Eastman is back before Carter filing a motion called the “Clerical Mistakes; Oversights and Omissions”. Eastman claimed there were “discrepancies” in Judge Carter’s order and Eastman asked Carter to take time to review and correct them. Carter didn’t take the bait and ordered Eastman to turn over the emails by 3:00 pm yesterday. This is the latest attempt by Eastman to hide evidence of his plan to stage a coup to keep Trump in power. The latest delaying tactic is probably designed to prevent the Jan. 6 Committee from using the emails when Eastman is forced to testify. And probably one reason the Committee has postponed the next hearing.
No, there is not.
In no way was Eastman staging a coup. Certainly he did not do what Michael Sussman and Kevin Clinesmith did.
The appeals court decision is incomprehensible to me. They keep missing the point, in my opinion deliberately, because I don’t see how any intelligent person could genuinely miss it. The extra six years were not a punishment for the outburst; they had been reduced from the original sentence on the grounds that the defendant showed genuine remorse. The outburst proved that he did not feel that remorse at all; it is inconsistent with remorse. A remorseful defendant simply does not behave like that. On the contrary, it looks like the only reason he claimed remorse was some notion his lawyer had given him, that it might help him get probation instead of prison, and when he saw that it didn’t achieve that, but merely cut six years off the sentence he would otherwise have got, he angrily renounced it. In which case he clearly didn’t deserve that six-year discount and the trial judge was correct in removing it.
No, the original sentence was 22 years. After he got upset the judge upped it to 28 years because of his outburst.
“ Lucci tacked on six years for a total of 28 years.”
What I want to know is why did Bryant’s co-defendant get 12 years for the exact same offense. That’s what set him off. Who was his co-defendant? Turley has zero links to who the other guy is. My guess is from Bryant”s outburst accusing the judge of being racist that the other defendant was white.
Bryant had a long criminal as a record dating from his youth s as no was on probation when he committed the crime. Uncertain if the other had a similar record.
Bryant went to trial and was found guilty of many offences. The other pled guilty, probably to lesser and fewer offenses pursuant to a plea bargain.
See the linked article in one of the comments above.
The judge said the 22 years reflected his belief that Bryant felt remorse. The outburst shattered the illusion and led the judge to add the six years he had cut off.
Thank you – you have properly evaluated the EVIDENCE —
“I made a lifetime of bad decisions. And those bad decisions has caused pain to a lot of people in my family. For that, I am truly sorry.”
What about the innocent people he kidnapped and burgled? Same old same old, I committed the crime so you’re a racist.
Good on him in representing himself.
The judge acted impulsively and should be disciplined for it. The early statement at sentencing shows an articulate and obviously intelligent defendant, why should he not get shot at rehabilitation?
“I’ve been in front of you multiple times.”
Seems like he’s had those chances already.
mike hornbrook says:
“The early statement at sentencing shows an articulate and obviously intelligent defendant”
Yes he showed just how intelligent and articulate he was when addressing the judge after he was sentenced. Maybe next time he kidnaps someone he can intelligently articulate the state of the economy while holding them captive?
He clearly didn’t write that tearful apology, but there’s no doubt about the words that came directly from his mouth.
The left has turned racism, and the accompanying charges leveled at ANY opponent, into their first reliable tool; and they have made witless tools of their minority base to reliably employ such tactics. We are now saddled with generations of minorities who have been steeped in the misplaced understanding that all of this nation is against them and that ONLY the left can provide them with a life of free and un-earned benefits simply because of their minority status. Should anyone deny them of what they have been taught to believe is their just do, they are free to become an uncontrollable entity/horde that will thrash out like a wild and vicious animal caught in a trap.
Well it is refreshing to hear about a court litigating a matter where somebody actually did something to somebody else.
As opposed to some guy who gets busted because he a has a cartridge he doesn’t know is out of date and is therefore a “violent criminal”, or a couple of guys on a couch somewhere taking some cocaine or smoking some doobies who represent no threat to me whatsoever.
This story is incomplete because it lacks any consideration of why the Judge originally sentenced Bryant to 22 years and his co-defendant to 12. I would assume there was some rational basis for this.
In any event, the outburst does appear to show that he was feigning remorse and respect to get a lighter sentence. When he didn’t get it his mask fell off.
Heck. I’m surprised they didn’t let him off scott free to begin with.
Judges are exempt from law.
Egregious decisions, turned over on appeal, have no deleterious effects on a Judges job performance reviews. They just keep judging.
I would like a system where appellate courts can remove judges.
This would not impair judicial independence.