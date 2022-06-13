Pelosi’s Court: How the Jan. 6 Committee Undermined its Own Legitimacy

Below is my column in The Hill on the January 6th Committee hearings and how the Democrats undermined the legitimacy of their investigation by breaking the long tradition of bipartisan and balanced membership on such special committees. Many of us support the effort to release more information and evidence on what occurred on that day. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to forego even the pretense of a bipartisan and full inquiry.
In 1924, Lord Gordon Hewart famously declared, “Justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.” The lord chief justice of England, he believed that even a small allegation of possible bias by a court clerk meant justice was not seen to be done and, thus, was not done.
Lord Hewart’s quote came to mind while watching the opening night of the House’s Jan. 6 select committee public hearings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decided a year ago to break from tradition and blocked two Republican committee members selected by GOP leaders. In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) pulled his other committee nominees, and Pelosi then seated two staunchly anti-Trump Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois).
Congress has a long history of bipartisan investigatory and select committees. Many were formed during deep political rifts — yet, for 230 years, Congress maintained the need for bipartisan membership. That was the case with the Watergate committees, the House Committee on Assassinations, the Special Committee to Investigate the National Defense Program, the House Select Committee to Investigate Covert Arms Transactions and other investigations. It would have been easy to stack the decks and limit the members by party on each of those committees, but past congressional leaders understood that the credibility of such investigations required balance, including opposing views.
Pelosi’s decision to gut that process was something of a signature muscle play. As a witness in the first Trump impeachment, I was highly critical of her insistence that the House would impeach before Christmas rather than conduct the traditional impeachment investigation with witnesses. Instead of building a more convincing case, Pelosi preferred to impeach with virtually no record, for a certain defeat in the Senate. In the second impeachment, she went one better: She held no hearing at all and pushed through the first “snap impeachment.”
The Jan. 6 committee was similarly stripped of any pretense. It was as subtle a political move as Pelosi’s ripping up President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Asked what she hoped to achieve from the committee on the first day of hearings, Pelosi tellingly referred to it as a “narrative.” It is the difference between seeing and simulating justice.
According to The New York Times, that narrative is meant to “recast the midterm message” and “give [Democrats] a platform for making a broader case about why they deserve to stay in power.” It was packaged with the help of a high-powered media figure brought in to help stage the event. Much of the media touted how the hearings would be “must-see TV” and would force voters “not to look away” from Trump’s “coup.” Countervailing evidence was edited out. Thus, Trump was shown calling for the protesters to “march” on the Capitol — but not his additional words to do so “peacefully.”
That withheld line from Trump would hardly have exonerated the former president. I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given, and I called for a bipartisan vote of censure over his responsibility in the Capitol riot. The new footage shown by the committee only magnified the revulsion many of us felt in watching this desecration of our Capitol and our constitutional process. However, such one-sided accounts rob these proceedings of a sense of authenticity and authority.
However, they deliver precisely what Pelosi demands: politics unburdened by process. Ironically, it is the very same dismissal of process and principle that is often attributed to Trump.
The shame is that it could have been so much more if the committee were balanced and allowed a broader scope of inquiry.
For example, the first two witnesses highlighted the ongoing controversy over the failure of Congress to adequately prepare for the riot despite repeated warnings from the executive branch. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and Nick Quested, a British documentarian, both noted the shocking absence of sufficient officers around the Capitol. Quested described “hundreds” of Proud Boys marching on the Capitol and seeing a single officer at one barricade; Edwards described a handful of officers holding back hundreds of protesters. Critical anti-riot equipment was not distributed or was affirmatively withheld. Security objectives were ignored, and even Edwards said officers were quickly and easily overrun due to lack of support.
Four days before the riot, records indicate the Capitol allegedly was asked if it wanted to request National Guard troops but declined. Yet The Washington Post and PolitiFact have insisted this is false. It would be useful to get the full story on what decisions were made — but House leaders appear to have curtailed inquiries into the failure to properly staff or equip officers at the scene, to erect fencing, or to call for the National Guard after the riot erupted.
This first hearing looked like the uncontested opening statement in a persona non grata proceeding, a hearing designed to denounce or expel an individual. Much of the evidence was designed to show that Trump repeatedly was told that he lost the election and thus had no good faith basis to challenge the election’s certification.
Well, many of us said exactly that two years ago. Moreover, if the effort is to convict Trump of being a narcissistic or craven person, you hardly need a select committee to make that case to the Democratic base or to much of the rest of America.
Perhaps the most surprising element in the start of the hearings is the person who was portrayed as the guardian of democracy: former Attorney General William Barr. After Democrats called for Barr to be impeached or even criminally charged, he was shown repeatedly as holding the line against Trump’s claims and demands. For those of us who have defended Barr for years, it was a welcome but weird sight to behold.
There is considerable evidence that Trump’s people planned for a certification challenge, but that was always anticipated. Not long after the election, I wrote about that possibility in what I called the “Death Star strategy.” It is not a crime to plan such a challenge, even without good cause. Without any direct connection to organizing or supporting the ensuing violence, that would remain a moral — not a legal — failure.
Indeed, if opposing views were allowed, then Republicans likely would call for the testimony of committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who voted to challenge the certification of the 2004 results of President George W. Bush’s reelection; committee member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016. Both did so under the very law that Trump’s congressional supporters used in 2020. And Pelosi and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) praised the challengeorganized by then-Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) in 2004.
The difference, of course, is that while there were violent protests in 2016 in Washington, there was not a riot that breached the Capitol. Yet, given that history, it was more important than ever for House leaders to reinforce the credibility of this committee by adhering to the long-respected principle of bipartisan appointments.
But this is Speaker Pelosi’s — not Lord Hewart’s — “court,” where the only thing “manifestly and undoubtedly” guaranteed is politics, without the pretense of principle.
I watched Bill Maher and he said the committee was a dud. Of course Bill being a staunch Republican perhaps we shouldn’t take his assessment seriously. A rerun of Petticoat Junction would get more viewership.
‘The #January6thCommitteeHearings are a form of election interference. Rather than leave the choice to voters, Pelosi is trying to do what impeachment failed to do: disqualify Trump. Voters angry with Washington might feel the opposite: if this cabal hates him, he deserves support.’ ~joel pollak
100%
Campaign Staffers Advised Trump To Hold Off On Victory Claims
Video clips from depositions with top Trump campaign staff, including Bill Stepien, Jason Miller and Ivanka Trump, illustrated how many of the former president’s advisers argued against declaring victory on election night.
In a selected video clip, Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign, referenced an inebriated Rudy Giuliani wanting to speak to the president on election night, telling Miller that he wanted Trump to say that “We won. They’re stealing it from us.”
“To the best of my memory, I said that we should not go declare victory until we had a better sense of the numbers,” Miller said.
In a separate video clip, Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said “It was far too early to be making any calls like that. Ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still going to be counted for days.”
Stepien added that he recommended the campaign instead say that votes were still being counted and it was too early to call the race.
https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jun/13/trumps-campaign-team-advised-him-not-declare-victo/
The thrust of today’s hearings will be the fact that Trump was told, early on, by campaign professionals, that he more than likely lost.
In other words, Trump never had any tangible reason to believe he won. Yet that didn’t stop Trump from aggressively pursuing the big lie which lost in more than 60 courts.
“Q: Did Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson attempt to overturn elections?
A: No, that’s crazy. I mean, technically yes, but it doesn’t count because they’re Democrats.”
Remember Ashli Babbitt
-January 6, 2021
PELOSI/DEM’s/CHENEY KANGROO COURT- Low ratings by the viewership in Prime Time, people turned to anything but except the left wing radical DEM’s, next Prime Time, if there is one, will see fewer viewers of this CLOWN SHOW TRIAL with Puppets. Voters and people want action on Inflation, Energy Baby formula and etc. shortages. DEM;s are going to pay a heavy price come November – Time for the DEMS to get rid of their Leadership and the Left Wing radicals, back to the party of JFK, in the Middle
Didn’t twenty million people watch and wasn’t it Fox News with the low ratings?
Hey enigma, can you explain the behavior of Otis the box turtle?
Anonymous more and more displays her true nature when her best argument is FO Stooge. This is something to remember when assessing any argument that she presents. She thinks that somehow these words are increasing her credibility. I suppose they do have some comedic value.
That was 20 million who had no other programming options. If every network carried it, which they did, then 20 is not a great number.
Before you wet yourself, yes Fox did carry it. They had their 2 top reporters, Brett Baire and Martha McCallum covering it on their other channel, FBN.
In apparent justification of the move, Fox viewership actually rose slightly for the night. Yes every left wing kook was glued to their TV but Fox did not see a dip.
20 million across 12 networks.
That is not very good.
A week prior, CBS’s Young Sheldon re-run got more viewers at 3.86 million people vs the networks coverage of the Jan 6th committee primetime at 3.24 million.
In short, a Young Sheldon re-run got 600,000 more viewers.
The Wrap is reporting Fox News actually got a bump that night, up 7% from the same night a week before.
Just stating the facts.
An analysis worthy of Jenna Ellis.
These committee hearings are nothing but a Hail Mary pass for the Democrats, and they know it. But, being so out-of-touch with reality, their plan to capture the November elections by turning Independents — because that’s their real target group — against Trump will likely fail. Americans will see their cynical attempt to shift focus from real problems, like inflation, food and commodity shortages, high gas prices, and a mentally debilitated president, to an uber-partisan committee stacked with Trump haters, as just the latest Democratic hoax. Russiagate and two ridiculous impeachment attempts will be all that Americans remember about this corrupt, desperate and incompetent party.
I am a registered Independent.
If their intent was to change my mind, they failed.
Has nothing to do with Jan6 or Trump, but with their wokeness politics.
Having to suffer 4 years of Russiagate, snap impeachment, the Jan6th committee an obvious set up did not help them.
Farmer you’re the Stooge and no ‘Independent’.
Anonymous (whichever one you are),
Thank you for your insightful comment. It speaks volumes of your intellect.
You are also the reason why I am voting GOP in the mid-terms and in 2024.
Unless Tulsi Gabbard runs as an Independent. As I have stated more than once on this blog, I gave money to the Gabbard campaign, twice. Would of a third time, but she dropped out by then. Note, she out lasted the so-called top tier Harris.
And, yes, I am a registered Independent.
Since the Jan. 6 Committee hearing is repeating, “wash, rinse, repeat”, I’ve decided to watch my favorite videos of Nancy Pelosi. Here’s one of them.
Barr reached his conclusion based on very limited investigative work, after repeatedly saying before the election that the changes in election procedures, including in particular the massive increases in mail-in voting, created huge potential for fraud. I suspect his view was coloured by his correct belief that no effective challenges could be mounted in the time available, so the election would be certified in the ordinary course, and continued objection would challenge the legitimacy of the new regime with no possibility of preventing it from taking over. He is first and foremost a man of institutional values.
There is no evidence that Trump was involved in the planning of the incursion into the Capitol. Moreover, it appears that elements of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers intended to enter the Capitol before the demonstration even began and so could not have been influenced by Trump’s speech, which only called for peaceful and patriotic encouragement of Congress not to certify. In addition, on Jan 2 the Pentagon asked the Capitol Police if they would request National Guard assistance and they said no. On Jan 4 Trump authorised 20k National Guard troops to assist and again the Capitol Police declined, and Bowser preempted assistance. Why would Trump authorise National Guard assistance if he was planning a violent coup? The claim is absurd on its face.
What needs to be investigated is why Pelosi failed to take steps to protect the Capitol and what role the FBI had in fomenting the incursion.
“it appears that elements of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers intended to enter the Capitol before the demonstration even began and so could not have been influenced by Trump’s speech”
Not influenced by his Jan. 6 speech, but explicitly influenced by his previous statements (e.g., by his statement to the Proud Boys in September of 202 that they should “stand back and stand by” and his tweet that they should come to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and it would “be wild”). For example, under oath, when asked “Would you say that Proud Boys’ numbers increased after the stand back, stand by comment?,” Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino responded “Exponentially. I’d say triple probably.”
“There is no evidence that Trump was involved in the planning of the incursion into the Capitol.”
The thing about a conspiracy is that a given member doesn’t have to be involved in a given part of the conspiracy. Maybe there will be evidence of conspiracy involving Trump (e.g., the Proud Boys were interacting with Roger Stone, and Stone interacted with Trump), maybe not.
“Why would Trump authorise National Guard assistance if he was planning a violent coup?”
Again, it wasn’t necessarily the case that Trump was planning a *violent* coup. But he was clearly planning to delay Congress’s certification of the EC vote (we can see that from evidence in Eastmand v Thompson), and some of the people Trump was relying on to help with the delay chose to become violent. Also, once the violence started, Trump did not make any of the calls to control it quickly. As noted in Thursday’s hearing, Pence is the one who made the multiple calls.
“What needs to be investigated is why Pelosi failed to take steps to protect the Capitol…”
Yes, that should be one of many things investigated, including why Trump failed to act once the violence started.
“… and what role the FBI had in fomenting the incursion.”
You’re assuming that the FBI had a role. What’s your evidence for that?
It is not at all unlawful to object to certification; Democrats on the Committee in fact voted against certification of the election of Republicans. Navarro in his book explained the plan to delay certification; it is not news and was not illegal.
I agree that it’s “not at all unlawful to object to certification,” as long as it’s done within the bounds of the law, which among other things requires that the objection be peaceful. But the riot on Jan. 6 was not peaceful, and breaking into the Capitol — which was closed to visitors in Jan. of 2021 (along with the entirety of the Capitol Complex: the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, even the US Botanic Gardens) — is never lawful.
You ignored my point that some of the people Trump was relying on to help with the delay chose to become violent. Why won’t you address this?
As for your claim that “Navarro in his book explained the plan to delay certification; it is not news and was not illegal,” Judge Carter disagrees. You make absolutely no attempt to substantiate your claim or to analyze the details of Judge Carter’s ruling.
Can you present evidence showing that Judge Carter is legally mistaken?
And again: why are you assuming that “the FBI had [a role] in fomenting the incursion”?
The country is better of when people with different views discuss their views. Part of discussion is a willingness to answer sincere questions.
* better off, not better of
There is zero provisions in the Constitution or federal law to delay certification. It is completely illegal.
I disagree with the Good Professor on one single point…..he far misunderstates the situation extant.
“However, such one-sided accounts rob these proceedings of a sense of authenticity and authority.”
He should have added this at the end of that statement….”….and demands public scorn and formal rebuke.”
It’s interesting to me that those who have put this little miniseries together have limited the scope of inquiry. Many of us would like the committee to explore the planning (or lack thereof) for adequate security prior to the event. It seems to me that Nancy Pelosi would be an important witness on this topic. We are entitled to know what, if any, role the Speaker of the House played in the decision making process. Specifically, I would like to review all of Ms. Pelosi’s communications with the Sergeant at Arms. A legitimate hearing would not limit the scope of inquiry.
Excellent point. As Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi in ultimately responsible for the Security of the Capitol and its environs. Another Pelosi failure – the question is if it was intentional or not. With Pelosi, it could have been either.
Narcissism must be a potent drug, indeed. The dems don’t seem to realize that we have already crossed the Rubicon of people caring one whit about ‘the narrative’. The egos on these people, sheesh. It is clear with all of this why megalomania is classified as delusion.
They are only pissing off people that want to move on even more with this charade. Probably half at best of those 19M are still true believers themselves. History will not look back kindly on the DNC of the early 21st century, that’s for sure.
From Wiki ( being a tad lazy this AM):
The Star Chamber (Latin: Camera stellata) was an English court that sat at the royal Palace of Westminster, from the late 15th century to the mid-17th century (c. 1641), and was composed of Privy Counsellors and common-law judges, to supplement the judicial activities of the common-law and equity courts in civil and criminal matters. The Star Chamber was originally established to ensure the fair enforcement of laws against socially and politically prominent people sufficiently powerful that ordinary courts might hesitate to convict them of their crimes. However, it became synonymous with social and political oppression through the arbitrary use and abuse of the power it wielded.
In modern times, legal or administrative bodies with strict, arbitrary rulings, no “due process” rights to those accused, and secretive proceedings are sometimes called “star chambers” as a metaphor.[a]