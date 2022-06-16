“Stay in Your Lane”: Prosecutor Lashes Out After Being Removed from Case for Allegedly Misleading Court

There has been a backlash nationally over prosecutors who were recently elected in a push by far left groups with support from billionaire George Soros. One of those is Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who in now in middle of a controversy over an alleged misrepresentation of the criminal record of a felon in order to secure a lower sentence in a plea deal. Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman removed Biberaj and her office from the case. After Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote the court offering to prosecute the case, Biberaj (who described herself as a “progressive prosecutor”) lashed out at Miyares and told him to “stay in your lane.”
At issue is the plea agreement given burglary suspect Kevin Enrique Valle, who was charged with three misdemeanors for destruction of property and false identification, and two felonies for burglary. Prosecutor Michele Burton offered a six-month plea deal that Plowman said downplayed his criminal record. The judge said that he was told that the crimes occurred within a matter of hours last year. Instead, the crimes were alleged to have occurred over “a possible 12 burglary crime spree spanning four counties over 10 days.”
Valle reportedly has more than 40 cases that have been brought against him in various counties throughout Virginia. However, it was the record in Loudoun that drew the ire of the court.
Judge Plowman accused Biberaj’s office of “deliberately misleading the Court and the public.” He, therefore, ordered “Biberaj and the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is hereby REMOVED AND DISQUALIFIED from further prosecution as counsel of record in this matter.”
Biberaj held a press conference in response to the order and letter, declaring “This is a specific message to Attorney General Jason Miyares, ‘Stay in your lane’ Your lane is in Richmond. Your lane is being the attorney general of Virginia. You are not the elected council attorney and definitely nor for Loudoun County. Since his election, he’s been wanting to undermine the good work that we do as progressive prosecutors.” She further questioned Plowman’s authority to remove her office.
The court did not exactly view this as “good work.” Judge Plowman removed himself from the case.
The omission in this case is deeply disturbing. This appears a habitual offender and the specifics on this criminal record is key to any court in deciding whether to approve a plea. This was a very generous plea for someone with such a long record, particularly for someone who is only 19 years old. That does not mean that a court could not consider his age in erring on the side of leniency. However, the court must be fully and accurately informed of the defendant’s prior criminal record.
There is a recall effort targeting Biberaj.
47 thoughts on ““Stay in Your Lane”: Prosecutor Lashes Out After Being Removed from Case for Allegedly Misleading Court”
Just another diversionary tactic to deflect attention away from today's REAL political news. Another box checked on Turley's assignment list, which includes stirring the culture wars–those evil lefty prosecutors who coddle criminals. As a bonus, Turley got in licks at George Soros, another item on his list of assignments. This is a local Virginia issue, not a national one, but Fox has to keep the disciples riled up to deflect away from the devastating facts about their hero's effort to subvert American government for the sake of his ego.
Natacha, George Soros is effecting elections on a national bases rather than just a local bases. Checking the George Soros box on his effect on elections across the nation is required for us to know what his influence is. Let me remind you that it is not conservatives who are recalling the soft on crime prosecutors but it is liberals who are voting for their recalls. It has been discovered by liberals that the chickens are now coming home to roust in their backyards and they are finally understanding that they the liberals are now suffering the pain. Sorry Natacha, it is now the liberals who our stirring the culture war pot.
As is clear from Mr. Turley's opening sentence, this is a national issue because George Soros et al. are attempting to "buy" elections, you know, nationwide. There is also a recall effort targeting the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney, Steve Descano, for failing to enforce black-letter Virginia statutes – as is happening across the country. Perhaps Ms. Biberaj and Mr. Descano should considering honoring their oaths of office.
Natacha, why don’t you care about the black people who are hurt by the criminals who receive a slap on the wrist by these easy on crime prosecutors? Why don’t you care about the 121 black people who were murdered in the month of May in Chicago. How many of these murders were committed by people with a criminal history? Why don’t you care?
Please excuse me if I don’t shed a tear for the leftist who are now recalling these slap on the hand prosecutors. Open selling of drugs and theft has been happening in the black communities for years, (see “The Wire” on Amazon). But now that the open drug use and crime have reached the enclaves of the lefties like the Tenderloin district in San Francisco the lefties show their ire through the use of the recall. https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2022/06/16/the_criminal_order_beneath_the_chaos_of_san_franciscos_tenderloin_836918.html. They don’t give a damn about the rampant crime in the black neighborhoods of Baltimore, Detroit and Chicago but now that the crime has come to their neighborhood they are all in a tizzy. Once the dump is on their doorstep they call for an immediate change. They should remember that through their vote they helped the carrier of the dump to their threshold. At last the woke have become aware of a shuttering eye as they slowly awaken. Alas, it may be in their nature to return to their slumber. However, the lefties should refrain from showing us their bleeding hearts.
Soros Stooge Boudin is out. Gascon is next. Hopefully Foxx ( I live in a Chicago suburb) Krasner and Biberag are also on the way out. These ” Progressive” DA’s have negatively impacted the judicial systems that they preside over and destroyed law enforcement morale to the point where it will take a decade to refill the ranks.
There are more Soros funded imbeciles, but these would be a nice start.
Every trial lawyer, either prosecution or defense, knows that it is not a good idea to mislead the court. Somewhere along the line “progressive” prosecutors came up with the concept of pleading down cases were achieving social justice. We’ve all seen the results of this fundamentally wrong notion, increased crime ranging from “broken windows” to serious crimes.
Police represent order, prosecutors represent law. They exist to protect society. Without law there is no protection and society will break down. You get what you pay for, or in these cases you get what you elect. Elections matter.
I think the Dems have truly bought into this progressive movement, not listening to their base.
What do all people want?
Safe communities for their children, and safe schools for their children.
The defund the police movement lead to higher crime rates in those cities. Seattle, Portland, Baltimore, DC, NYC are still reeling from higher crime rates.
Progressive prosecutors are getting recalled.
School board members pushing progressiveness are getting recalled or voted off of the board.
The state of Nevada is seeing a huge number of Dems either switching to GOP or Independent as they are rejecting the progressive movement.
Texas Congressional District 34 in the Rio Grande Valley with a 84% Hispanic population, just flipped from Blue to Red.
Why?
Life long Dems look at what their party is embracing, progressiveness, and are saying they want no part it.
Bill Maher was correct when he said, he did not leave the party, the party left him.
Stay in your lane? What organizational chart does Biberaj believe her office resides in? Her brazen defiance of AG Miyares authority and her sworn duty as an officer of the court to not withhold evidence from the court should have her removed from office and disbarred. It would be poetic justice if ultimately she was left wonting for a plea bargain.