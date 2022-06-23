Criminal law

New York Jury Finds Time Square Killer “Not Responsible” for Killing or Injuring 23 People

Yesterday, a Manhattan jury found Richard Rojas, 31, “not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect” in the killing of an 18-year-old tourist in the rampage that also left 22 others injured in Times Square on May 18, 2017. Rojas plowed into the victims with his car, but his counsel successfully argued that he was “actively psychotic” during the crime. Notably, Nicholas Roske, 26, has pleaded not guilty in the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a move that may foreshadow an insanity defense.

The most serious charge of second-degree murder required the prosecution to show that Rojas “evinced a depraved indifference to human life.” However, the defense argued that this was not indifference but insanity.

It is fairly rare to win a case on the grounds of an insanity defense. Four states—Kansas, Utah, Idaho, and Montana—have eliminated the defense entirely and only an estimated one percent of all felony cases involve an insanity plea. Roughly a quarter are successful.

However, the jury was only out for six hours before returning the verdict. That may be due to the fact that even prosecutor Alfred Peterson conceded that Rojas was having a psychotic episode at the time, including hearing voices.

The defense introduced testimony that Rojas was hearing supernatural voices or what psychiatrists call “command or auditory hallucinations.”  These voices allegedly told Rojas he was navigating an interdimensional “portal” filled with spirits who could be freed from a purgatorial “limbo” if he crashed into them.

He will now be subjected by Judge Daniel Conviser to an examination order with state hospital operated by the Office of Mental Health.

The prosecutors tried to accept that he was having a psychotic episode but still remained in control of the vehicle. In other words, he had sufficient control to hold him accountable for his action. The jury clearly disagreed.

If Roske makes such a defense, he will be subject to the federal standard for the affirmative defense, requiring a showing that “at the time of the commission of the acts constituting the offense, the defendant, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, was unable to appreciate the nature and quality or the wrongfulness of his acts.” Under the federal standard, “mental disease or defect does not otherwise constitute a defense.”

Here is part of the standard jury instruction on the New York defense:

“A person lacks criminal responsibility by reason of mental disease or defect when, at the time of the prohibited conduct, as a result of mental disease or defect, that person lacked substantial capacity to know or appreciate either:

  1. The nature and consequences of such conduct; or
  2. That such conduct was wrong.
    Let us examine that definition.

First, the lack of substantial capacity to know or appreciate must have existed at the time the prohibited conduct was committed.

Second, the lack of substantial capacity to know or appreciate must have been the result of mental disease or defect.

Third, a lack of substantial capacity to know or appreciate does not require a lack of total capacity to know or appreciate.

Fourth, the term “know or appreciate” means to have some understanding; it means more than mere surface knowledge.

For example, children can sometimes recite things that they cannot understand. In those circumstances, the children may be said to have surface knowledge of what they recited, but no true understanding. Thus, a lack of substantial capacity to know or appreciate either the nature and consequences of the prohibited conduct, or that such conduct was wrong, means a lack of substantial capacity to have some true understanding beyond surface knowledge of either the nature and consequences of such conduct, or that such conduct was wrong.

Fifth, with respect to the term “wrong,” a person lacks substantial capacity to know or appreciate that conduct is wrong if that person, as a result of mental disease or defect, lacked substantial capacity to know or appreciate either that the conduct was against the law or that it was against commonly held moral principles, or both.

As I have explained, the defendant has the burden of proving that he/she lacked criminal responsibility by reason of mental disease or defect and he/she must do so by a preponderance of the evidence. I remind you, however, that placing this burden of proof of the affirmative defense on the defendant does not relieve the People of the burden of proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, all the elements of the crime(s) charged.

In this case, one of those elements was (specify element containing culpable mental state;  e.g. That the defendant intended to cause the death of ….). The affirmative defense does not transfer to the defendant the burden of proving (specify, e.g.  That the defendant did not intend to cause the death of…. ”) The burden remains on the People to prove (specify, e.g., That the  defendant intended to cause the death of…) and to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

In determining whether the People have proven that element beyond a reasonable doubt, you may consider any evidence, psychiatric or otherwise, that relates to the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the commission of the crime(s) charged. If you find that the People have not proven that element, or any other element beyond a reasonable doubt, then you must find the defendant not guilty. If you find that the People have proven all the elements beyond a reasonable doubt, then you must consider whether the defendant has proven the affirmative defense by a preponderance of the evidence.”

40 thoughts on "New York Jury Finds Time Square Killer "Not Responsible" for Killing or Injuring 23 People"

  2. I wonder what the makeup of the NY jury was. I understand the concept of a jury of ones’ peers, but a jury of fellow imbeciles, well, that’s a different story.

  3. I trust the jury’s decision, it’s hard to get a room full of people to uphold an insanity defense. The other sad part is that it took over 5 years from the date of the crime to get a verdict. Horrible for the victims and their families.

  5. And despite the legal and psychological proof that children in the mid to late teenage years here in 2022 very often do not have ‘adult’ control over their mental faculties, many left-wing Democrats in Congress, among them Ayana Pressley most recently and Pelosi last year, are pressing for the Voting Age to be reduced to 16. Would any of you truly trust a 16 year old to handle life-important decisions for you?

  6. Anyone who commits a murder is suffering from a mental problem of one sort or another. When a murder is committed the person committing the crime is maniacal. Does this fact mean that such a person should not be separated from society? Today these people with a mental defect are being placed back into society by woke prosecutors only to repeat their maniacal murders on new victims. The question is how soon will this maniac be released into your neighborhood? Perhaps he will live across the street from where your child goes to school. A call for mercy is a worthwhile pursuit but mercy for future victims must also be considered. The person who shoots up a school is deranged but should his penalty be lowered because of his lack of mental control? Justice has to be hard regardless of the mental condition of the accused to protect the society. How is this difficult?

      1. REGARDING ABOVE:

        Here The Blog Stooge as ‘Anonymous’ compliments the reasoning of his own comment as Thinkthrough.

    2. ThinkItThrough,
      Well said.
      I think we are seeing the backlash as woke prosecutors are being recalled, or people with the means are voting with their feet and fleeing cities that embrace progressive woke movement.
      Ironically, many of those fleeing are Dems who say high taxes and crime are the reasons why they left.

  9. A violation of the law was committed, which means someone was responsible for the violation. It’s not acceptable to say no one will be held accountable for the death resulting from the crime. Someone knew this guy had a “mental disease or defect.” Sibling, parents, friends, doctor, insurance, business owner, etc. If an insanity defense is made, then investigate and hold accountable the person or persons that failed to do their duty to protect society from this man.

    1. Many crimes require mens rea, and absent that mens rea, the action is not a crime.

      There is no law requiring people to report someone to an unspecified authority for being mentally ill.
      You don’t even say to whom you expect them to report this information: a county mental health office?

      1. Many crimes require mens rea, and absent that mens rea, the action is not a crime.

        Duh. That was the point. An individual drove a vehicle through a crowd killing a woman and injuring others. Now according to you, if that individual can prove they had no intent to violate the law, then no crime was committed? That action violates the law. If that individual had a mental disease or defect that prevented them from knowing they were violating the law, that doesn’t change the fact the law was violated.

        There is no law requiring people to report someone to an unspecified authority for being mentally ill.

        There are laws on the books stating that mental health professions have “a duty to inform” or “duty to protect”. https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/mental-health-professionals-duty-to-warn.aspx
        Is that the best we should expect from the law to protect innocent people from those that pose a risk to their lives, their liberty and their property? “Sorry Mr and Mrs. Jones, I understand your pain at losing your daughter, but the dude is crazy and not responsible…have a great day.” BS

        We have a mental health crisis and it’s not enough to just say the crazy guy committed the crime, therefore no crime was committed. If the crazy guy is not responsible, then the responsibility lies somewhere else. Maybe we have this crisis because there is no law that holds most non-crazy people accountable for doing nothing about the crazy people they knowingly accept to roam freely in our communities.

  10. Sorry I don’t care the reason you do it…I care you DO IT! Fine you spend the first couple years of your LIFE SENTENCE being treated for mental illness!
    Meanwhile Democrats Prosecute Thought Crimes against Republicans.

    Under this thought process…pretty much all rape, murder, kidnapping…can be judged mentally ill actions!

  11. Looks like the jury got this one right. On the Kavanaugh suspect, it’ll be a harder row to hoe. He planned, travelled, provisioned and executed a plan that looks a lot more like rational behavior than a impromptu psycho who jumps in a car and plows into a crowd. Lock the psycho in a mental ward and the Princip wannabe in a prison.

    1. “Lock the psycho in a mental ward”

      Clearly better than getting the person effective treatment, right?

      1. “Clearly better than getting the person effective treatment, right?”

        That “effective treatment” can only happen in a psych ward…where he should be kept away from the general population for our safety. Your comment makes no sense which is probably why you post as “anonymous.”

  12. I think like most trials his past criminal and mental conduct are not allowed during trial. This person may have been exhibiting mental issues and/or criminal conduct months or years prior.

  13. I believe the Wakeusha Christmas parade killer has also now entered a plea of not guilty by reason of a mental illness.

  14. The law should be changed so that it is a crime to obey “voices” that tell you to kill.

  15. The Kavanagh assassin, is mired in the classic “Catch 22” pleading.

    If he was aware enough to turn himself in, he ain’t crazy.

    1. REGARDING ABOVE:

      THe Blog Stooge is just starting his workday. Every 10 minutes, or so, his puppets will be posting to get the thread started. Look for Thinkthrough, Hullbobby, James, Estovir, UpstateFarmer, Giocon, Ralph Chappelle, N.N., Alma Carman, Margot Ballhere, and many, many more. They’ll all be chiming in with far-right outrage to parrot The Stooge’s worldview.

      1. Anonymous: you who won’t write under an identifier calling out others is archetypal; do you even know the color of the kettle?

    2. But he can be deemed mentally ill. Obviously he was suicidal and having some sort of mental breakdown. So any charge of attempted murder will be difficult to argue given the fact that he sought help and did turn himself in. Those details will weight heavily on determining the validity of the charges.

    3. His sister convinced him to turn himself in, and you clearly don’t know much about diverse mental illnesses.

      1. You hear many different stories thinking you can pick and choose to draw your conclusion that you convert into fact and the truth. Such poor logic is why, on most major issues, you end up wrong and looking foolish.

        1. S. Meyer (anonymous) says,

          “ You hear many different stories thinking you can pick and choose to draw your conclusion that you convert into fact and the truth.”

          It’s called forming an opinion. Surely you can grasp that concept.

          1. That is fine, but it was a response stated as a fact. Get that dictionary and look up the words fact and opinion.

        2. It’s a fact that MCPD Chief Marcus Jones said “The suspect arrived by taxi and observed the U.S. marshals, and he turned around to contemplate his next move. This is when he texted his sister and told her of his intentions, and she convinced him to call 911, which he did.

          Apparently you don’t like the fact that the MCPD Chief stated this.

          It’s my opinion that iowan clearly doesn’t know much about diverse mental illnesses, based on his false claim “If he was aware enough to turn himself in, he ain’t crazy” (false because the if-clause does not imply the consequent).

          1. ATS, this is better evidence, but one cannot draw a reasonable conclusion based on it. In general, one needs time and a more thorough evaluation. I would not have commented if you stated what you said as an opinion. You said it as a fact with the desire to prove another’s opinion wrong.

            Both of you had valid opinions.

            1. S. Meyer, we didn’t state anything as fact. You’re the one claiming that. Obviously it is you who is having trouble distinguishing fact from opinion. That’s ok. Most Fox News viewers can’t either. That’s why they buy into anything they spout.

      2. The point is he did have a mental illness issue. Depression is officially categorized as a mental disorder. The man had suicidal thoughts and was clearly having a crisis. What will be important in his trial is the fact that he was asking for help and cooperated with law enforcement fully.

        Ironically this is exactly what gun rights advocates often say is a reason to confiscate guns from someone. Problem is you only find out about it after the gun has already been purchased or obtained.

        1. Some of the young mass shooters had records, but those records were sealed because they occurred before age 18.

        2. The assassin knew he was caught. Knew he had no path to complete his mission. Assembling all the needed equipment and driving cross country.
          Your huge assumption, that he all of a sudden became rational,is irrational. All his actions are of a very rational methodical assassin. Smartly cutting his losses.

