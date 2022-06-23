The Supreme Court Hands Down Major Gun Rights Victory

As predicted, the Supreme Court handed down a momentous opinion in favor of Second Amendment rights today in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. In what will likely prove one of the most important decisions in his illustrious career as a conservative jurist, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a 6-3 majority opinion that brought greater clarity to this and future challenges under the Second Amendment.
In 2008, the Supreme Court recognized the right to bear arms as an individual right in District of Columbia v. Heller. Two years after Heller, in McDonald v. City of Chicago, the court ruled that this right applied against the states.
This case concerned concealed-carry restrictions under N.Y. Penal Law § 400.00(2)(f) that require a showing of “proper cause.” Lower courts upheld the New York law, but there were ample constitutional concerns over its vague standard, such as showing that you are “of good moral character.” New York wanted to exercise discretion in deciding who needs to carry guns in public while gun owners believe that the law flips the constitutional presumption in favor of such a right.
Thomas rejected the two-part analysis used by lower courts and held that the presumption must be in favor of the individual right to possess a handgun in public like other rights in the Bill of Rights. The Court held “consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Accordingly, “because the State of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul immediately declared “Shocking, absolutely shocking that they have taken away our right to have reasonable restrictions.” The Claude Rain moment aside, it was shocking that Hochul would be shocked. Many of us were predicting a major loss for over a year and New York, as usual, litigated a bad case and made more bad law for gun control advocates.
Gov. Hochul added “This is New York. We don’t back down.” That may be welcomed news for gun rights advocates given the record in cases like this one in reinforcing Second Amendment rights. As previously discussed, New York has proven a fount of cases strengthening gun rights.
Here is the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-843_7j80.pdf
If you want to see insanity just look at Chicago…
McDonald forced the city to allow ownership of handguns.
King Daley the second went out and created an onerous and relatively expensive permitting process.
(There are no gun stores / ranges within city limits.)
When Judge Sullivan ruled that the state must create a CCW permit law, else face constitutional carry, the state rushed into creating a law and this forced City of Chicago to do away with their permitting process. (State took over all handgun ordinances.)
That said…
When they passed the handgun ordinance… the cities (especially Chicago) made it difficult to traverse the city and carry a concealed gun. Stores could put up no guns allowed signs. Restaurants that made up more than 50% of their revenue thru liquor sales had to put the signs up. Those that didn’t… if they wanted to keep their liquor / alcohol licenses had to post the signs too.
The city then tried to ban guns from people walking thru parks or along sidewalks that could be considered ‘gun free zones’.
Condo lawyers tried to sneak ‘gun free’ provisions into their HOA client’s docs during a legal review process.
(We had one of the more prominent firms in Chicago try this…)
While I pointed out how it would be an instant lawsuit and that they would lose… it was dropped from our condo’s rules. However… it wouldn’t surprise me if they did do this elsewhere.
So yes… stupid people will still do stupid things.
In my opinion, if the Court had NOT reached this decision, then another issue would need to be taken up: Do the police (by way of government) have an absolute duty to protect any citizen within their jurisdiction?
Since that has never been the case, then it only makes sense that the Court rely upon the right of the people to keep and bear arms is an unalienable right, that is worthy of its enshrinement in our Constitution.
I’ll even politicize this issue by noting that it is the same group of people who don’t believe in the people’s right to keep and bear arms were the same group of people arguing for the defunding f the police just two short years ago.
The only time SCOTUS gets engaged in ‘states rights’ cases is when the state passes a law which infringes upon constitutional rights or is not in alignment w federal law.
In this case… you have 8 states or so that contain the phrase ‘may issue’ in their CCW permitting law(s).
There used to be more, but over time, many states have modified their laws because they saw this as a violation of the 2nd Amendment. NY State was not one of them.
When the state uses the law to deny the right of a US citizen, SCOTUS will step in.
Here, the ‘may issue’ was a way to confer the right of carrying a concealed weapon, while at the same time, limiting it to only the wealthy and politically connected.
What this does is tell NY State and the other states which do not have the words “Shall issue” need to modify their CCW laws.
Nothing brings out Magat terror like the misguided understanding of the 2nd amendment.
I think you need to remember that our constitutional rights are not absolute.
That there are reasonable restrictions that can be placed upon us.
When you talk about the 2nd Amendment…
You have the National Firearms Act (NFA) which has been upheld by SCOTUS in previous challenges along w being modified over the years and upheld by the courts.
And yes, I’m pro 2A.
Ian Michael Gumby: I would not call those reasonable restrictions “rights.” They would have to pass through the legislative process and would be subjected to law. Hochul’s use of “right to restrict” is just Democratic blather.
Heller Opinion of 2008 Allowed Restrictions
The Supreme Court revolutionized Second Amendment law with its 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which ruled that the Constitution protected an individual right, not tied to militia service, for law-abiding people to keep guns in their homes for self-defense.
The decision contained a famous proviso that appeared to allow many kinds of gun control laws.
“Nothing in our opinion,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote for the majority, “should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
When the case was argued in 2008, Justice Scalia suggested that other kinds of weapons and ammunition could be regulated. “I don’t know that a lot of people have machine guns or armor-piercing bullets,” he said. “I think that’s quite unusual.”
Applying the Heller decision, lower courts have upheld federal laws banning gun ownership by people convicted of felonies and some misdemeanors, by unauthorized immigrants and by drug addicts. They have upheld laws concerning unregistered weapons, laws banning machine guns and sawed-off shotguns, and laws making it illegal to carry guns near schools or in post offices.
Edited From:
Brewer’s dissent was frivolous. Rather than addressing the constitutional issue he put out a bunch of political blather.
“our right to have reasonable restrictions”? Ummm…can someone please point to where that “right” exists in the Constitution?
Under the First Amendment, reasonable regulation of the time, place and manner of protected speech is permitted. The same is true of guns, which is what permits the prohibition of guns in “sensitive places.” It’s also what permits the licensing requirements of the 43 states that have “shall issue” public carry laws.
Let’s see how fast Red States will want to change the law when Black men in camo and body armor start marching in the streets and State Capitals.
Why should they? Black men are more conservative than lots of “educated” white folk.
Blacks make up the largest demographic group that commits mass shootings
Mass Shootings 2021
Every person convicted, charged or wanted in connection with the shooting of 4+ people or who died before they could be charged [1] [2]
410 of 638 (64%) mass shootings in 2021 have no known suspect
https://mass-shootings.info/memes.php
Why would I care about someone exercising their Constitutional Rights? It would make me smile to see that.
When it comes to black men in camo and holding black rifles are marching in our streets I have two different points of view. First as a white guy this is a little unnerving. Second if I can step back and just be objective, I think they are free men. So who wants to challenge them and take their rights away.
If Black men were in the streets in a rally for their 2ndA rights, I would cheer them on.
I seem to recall a Black man, with an AR15 at a pro-2ndA right rally in VA.
I would shake his hand and offer to buy him a beverage of his choice.
We really need to honor Gov Hochul’s “right to restrictions!” That’s a new one.
A good time to note the good Profs opinion, New York, passing and enforcing unconstitutional 2cnd ammendment laws, has done more to advance gun rights than the NRA.
Leftist have no clue about cause and effect.