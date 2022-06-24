“Just Do It”: Democrats Continue to Struggle to Find a Crime to fit the Offense

Below is my column in The Hill on claims of Democratic members that they have established the case for a criminal conspiracy by former President Donald Trump. The search of the home of former justice official Jeffrey Clark shows a serious escalation of the investigation by the Justice Department. Probable cause of a federal crime had to be alleged as part of the Clark warrant. Yesterday’s hearing exposed Clark’s efforts to challenge the election, including a letter that was wildly inappropriate that he drafted for the top Justice officials to sign. His effort was very disturbing and was rightfully rejected by these officials. However, the claims of an established crime by Trump remain rather fluid and undefined. Making such a case is far more challenging than making the claim on national television. While castigating Trump counsel John Eastman for telling legislators to “just do it,” the same message seems to be coming from members and legal experts on some cable programs.
Here is the column:
“SECVNDINVS CACOR.” When those words were found recently on an ancient stone in Northumberland, England, there was great excitement about what might be revealed about Roman life in the 3rd Century. As it turned out, the painstakingly chiseled words (which were accompanied by the image of a giant phallus) simply said that a guy named Secundinus was … well … human fecal matter.
The stone was an impressive effort just to establish for all posterity that Secundinus was a jerk.
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is an equally impressive effort to painstakingly debunk election fraud claims and to show how former President Donald Trump refused to accept his electoral defeat. If the purpose were to proclaim “TRUMPUS CACOR,” it would likely get little argument, given the testimony about elected officials and election workers hiding out in their homes after being called out by name by the then-president.
The hearings have created a lasting, damning record leading up to Jan. 6. Yet, some members of the select committee have claimed they have established clear evidence of criminal acts by Trump. It has to be more than Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) insistence that the evidence would show Trump was not “an honorable man” on Jan. 6 — an assertion that even some Trump supporters might endorse.
That claim is important to avoid confirmation of what was widely reported before the hearings. According to The New York Times, the hearings were framed with the intent to use the select committee largely to “recast the midterm message” and “give [Democrats] a platform for making a broader case about why they deserve to stay in power.” In other words, chiseling out “Trumpus Cacor” before the November election.
The fact is that this evidence is important for Americans to hear and see. Yet, the claims of established crimes this week seemed to run from the visceral to the recreational.
On CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe declared that Trump can now be charged with the attempted murder of former Vice President Mike Pence “without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt, and the crimes are obvious.” In addition to declaring that he is certain Attorney General Merrick Garland will now charge Trump, Tribe said: “There are other crimes that have been proven. Those are plenty to start with.”
Obviously, it is nonsensical to claim that Trump could be charged with attempted murder. However, the evidence presented does undermine Trump’s claim that he truly believed that the election was stolen when he pressured state and federal officials to block certification of the election.
Hearing an account of Trump lawyer John Eastman tell the Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to “just do it” in scrapping the state’s slate of electors was cringeworthy. However, many seem to be making the same demand of Attorney General Garland about bringing criminal charges. As shown below, “just do it” is far better in selling running shoes than winning legal cases.
Crimes have elements, and the committee cannot seem to agree on even the crime, let alone the elemental evidence. Indeed, reports indicate that the committee is divided on even making a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Here are the three most commonly cited crimes this week and their respective challenges for prosecutors:
Conspiracy to obstruct Congress
The committee has established that Trump was told by his attorney general, White House counsel, and a host of Justice Department and White House lawyers that there was no good-faith legal basis to challenge the election’s certification or a factual basis to support the alleged widespread electoral fraud.
However, to prove this case, the Justice Department would need to show an intent by Trump to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress. That cannot be based simply on the fact that he and his supporters in Congress planned to challenge the certification of the vote. Challenges to certification have been made by Democrats, including Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who voted to challenge the certification of the 2004 results of President George W. Bush’s reelection; committee member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016.
An obstruction charge would have to show that Trump was planning for violence or actively supported the violence as it unfolded. However, it now appears that National Guard personnel were offered by the Trump Defense Department — but declined — four days before the riot. Trump’s delay in calling for supporters to go home was denounced by many that day; some of us objected to Trump’s speech as he was giving it and later criticized his recklessness. Making a case for condemnation is easier than making a case for criminalization of speech.
Conspiracy to defraud
Conspiracy to defraud the government is equally challenging. It would require the government to prove that “at least two people entered into an agreement to obstruct a lawful function of the government, by deceitful or dishonest means.” However, this ignores the fact that, as the committee has repeatedly stressed, there were two teams of Trump lawyers: the “Team Normal” and “Team Crazy.”
Trump may have been delusional or dishonest in siding with one team over the other. The committee has portrayed “Team Crazy” as a clown parade — but a clown parade does not make a criminal conspiracy. For a strong federal case, the charge would have to be based on proof that Trump believed these legal and factual claims were meritless. Not probably meritless but entirely, knowingly meritless. (A Georgia grand jury is looking into the separate possibility of state election fraud violations.)
Trump has long used litigation as a business and political cudgel, often advancing weak legal claims. He has been criticized for treating the law as endlessly malleable. The Democrats themselves have supplied Trump with this best defense. They have often portrayed him as a megalomaniac who could not accept that he lost the election. They offered pseudo-scientific accounts of the “shared psychosis” of Trump and his supporters in refusing to admit defeat. To bring a charge over such a challenge could criminalize future challenges when one party claims that the other lacked a good-faith basis.
Seditious conspiracy
After the riot, there were widespread calls for criminal charges over insurrection or incitement. Indeed, to the thrill of many in the media, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he was considering arresting Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) for incitement. Then nothing happened. The reason was not any misguided affection for Trump; the problem was that Racine could not make the case.
The case has still not been made.
After promising new evidence of a criminal conspiracy with groups like the Proud Boys, the committee showed new tapes that simply amplified rather than added to what was already known. Indeed, in its opening hearing, the committee tellingly showed the same tape from a presidential debate when Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” That much criticized statement does not make for a conspiracy carried out on national television. The committee has yet to show a direct link between these groups and Trump in carrying out a plan of insurrection.
The select committee may still have the smoking-gun evidence of a criminal conspiracy. However, if the committee hopes to do more than declare Trump a modern-day Secundinus, it still has to prove that he is a criminal.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
14 thoughts on ““Just Do It”: Democrats Continue to Struggle to Find a Crime to fit the Offense”
Let see if I got this straight. President Trump makes available to the Capital and the City of DC 20,000 troops and he is guilty of insuration? The problem is we do not have auditable election results.
If this production hasn’t opened the eyes of Americans to the deceit and corruption within DC politicians there’s no hope for the nation. We were bombarded for nearly 3 years of Russia Russia Russia, two attempts to impeach based on nothing by the same individuals who sit on this “committee”. The key characters to these attempts have slipped away unscathed. The MSM has proven to be co conspirators and unreliable at presenting news and facts.
Meanwhile in months our economy, gas at the pump and essentials, even baby formula have been driven below the days of the Carter administration. The average Americans life has been stressed and degraded by a political organization that’s been corrupted by a Marxist influence. Let’s hope there’s still time to throw the anchor out and stop the death of this nation and recover quickly.
FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, ALL POLITICIANS, BY THEIR VERY NATURE, ARE CORRUPT. IF OUR LEGISLATURES WERE GOING TO HAVE A FAIR “HEARING” THEN I THINK CROSS EXAMINATION SHOULD BE A KEY ELEMENT.
“An obstruction charge would have to show that Trump was planning for violence or actively supported the violence as it unfolded.”
Turley is raising the bar for conviction. Trump was found to likely been guilty of several counts of obstruction in the Mueller Report with no violence involved. Now “violence” is a requirement. Next if nobody was murdered it isn’t obstruction. For all you that feel Ashli Babbitt was murdered, was Trump an accomplice?
It was an attempted coup organized by the President. They were very close to destroying this country. It takes quite a partisan Trumper to not see how serious this is.
Not all minds think alike. Just sit in a doctors office each day and see 30-40 people and it becomes quite clear. Reasoning is highly individualistic and variable depending on the specific traits, experience, genetics, education (or lack thereof) and a host of other factors that are not even apparent yet. Clearly that is true in politics. If we all thought the same then popular votes would show massive divides like 90%-10% or even greater but experience shows us the the popular vote is often within a range between 55% and 45%. A landslide is considered to be above 55% of the popular vote. The highest % total of the popular vote in American history was under 62%. The UK has not had a single party have a vote percent of greater than 50% since approximately 1960, just as a thought. I think that may be one of the reasons why we have due process, determination of the facts, juries of 12 people etc. Just a thought for all the partisans out there and why criminalization of the political process is such a chancy and dangerous idea.
Is anyone actually watching the Jan6 hearings?
“I have talked with two separate Democratic members of Congress in the last couple of weeks about January 6th…Both of them have said, offhandedly, ‘Nobody gives a bleep about January 6th,’” Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan said.
Excellent analysis of law from Professor Turley, as usual. Add to the discussion the possible events for this committee should the Republicans take control of the House in November. If they continue the committee and appoint members that are not committed to this witch hunt, it is likely that all of the info so far hidden from public scrutiny will be available, and perhaps there will be egg on the faces of the likes of Chairman Johnson and Speaker Pelosi. Clearly, there is much to be learned from the records that are being hidden and it’s likely the faux pas of Pelosi et al with respect to security and relative communications will give a more objective account of the whole thing. Maybe info about the murder of 4 protesters will be available, including Ashlee Babbit, none of which has even been mentioned because this group’s sole objective is to villify Trump, not to provide any objective facts.
Can we please look at the destruction of the historic church, the president having to go the bunker, and J6 all in one fair, complete look so we can heal? Again, why no cross examination of witnesses? They’re all or mostly lawyers, you mean they don’t know what cross examination is? McCarthy-like!
At this very moment JeffSilberman is writing his first of 200 comments on Trump and this column.
Jeff, give us all a break and get a hobby. A different hobby!
Bennie Thompson, the Chairman, and Jamie Raskin both voted and argued that certification of presidential elections. Stacey Abrams thinks she is the governor of GA and Hilary Clinton has said many times that her election was stolen. Although Trump wrongly took this to a new level this is just another example of leftist hypocrisy. I grant that having a sitting president taking these actions is problematic, but watching Thompson and Raskin pose as fighting election truthers is beyond sickening.
Curious thing: I believe that Raskin’s very first vote in office was against certification of a presidential election. This shows that the guy is just a player hoping to make a name for himself. He is vulnerable to losing his seat this year, let’s hope it happens.
The effects of the 1/6 committee inspire the efforts of our lefty bloggers.
More and more words, increasing passion, but little evidence.
Anonymous and Silberman are becoming increasingly wordy as they desperately try to convince thinking people that up is down.
Have to admire the dedication of two individuals who devote their days to writing screeds that are rarely read.
Some here may describe Anonymous and Silberman as retards, stupid, or TDS sufferers.
I will be charitable and just say that they are “challenged”.
Thanks Monument. Coming from such an ugly character as yourself, I appreciate your forbearance.
Fact is, the only thing that Turley has to say in defense of Trump’s conduct is that the J6 committee has yet to prove all the elements of any number of crimes- high praise indeed!
Turley is open to that prospect.
Lying Trumpists are not.