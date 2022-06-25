The Dobbs Decision Unleashes Rage and Revisionism

In the aftermath of the historic ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, politicians and pundits have denounced the Supreme Court justices and the Court itself for holding opposing views on the interpretation of the Court. Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the justices “right-wing politicians” and many journalists called the Court “activists.” Most concerning were legal analysts who fueled misleading accounts of the opinion or the record of this Court. Notably, it is precisely what the Court anticipated in condemning those who would make arguments “designed to stoke unfounded fear.”
Vice President Kamala Harris and others repeated the claims that same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and other rights are now in danger. The Court, however, expressly and repeatedly stated that this decision could not be used to undermine those rights: “Abortion is fundamentally different, as both Roe and Casey acknowledged, because it destroys what those decisions called ‘fetal life’ and what the law now before us describes as an ‘unborn human being.'” The Court noted:
“Perhaps this is designed to stoke unfounded fear that our decision will imperil those other rights, but the dissent’s analogy is objectionable for a more important reason: what it reveals about the dissent’s views on the protection of what Roe called “potential life.” The exercise of the rights at issue in Griswold, Eisenstadt, Lawrence, and Obergefell does not destroy a “potential life,” but an abortion has that effect. So if the rights at issue in those cases are fundamentally the same as the right recognized in Roe and Casey, the implication is clear: The Constitution does not permit the States to regard the destruction of a “potential life” as a matter of any significance.”
Indeed, I cannot recall an opinion when the Court was more adamant in prospectively blocking the use of a holding in future cases. Only one justice, Clarence Thomas, suggested that the Court should reexamine the rationale for such rights but also emphasized that the majority of the Court was clearly holding that the opinion could not be used in that way. Thomas wrote:
“The Court’s abortion cases are unique, see ante, at 31–32, 66, 71–72, and no party has asked us to decide “whether our entire Fourteenth Amendment jurisprudence must be preserved or revised,” McDonald, 561 U. S., at 813 (opinion of THOMAS, J.). Thus, I agree that “[n]othing in [the Court’s] opinion should be under- stood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Nevertheless, on CNN, legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers echoed the common claim that this decision could now be used to unravel an array of other rights and “criminalizing every single aspect” of women’s reproductive healthcare. However, Rodgers went even further. She suggested that states could ban menstrual cycle tracking: “Are they going to be able to search your apps—you know there’s apps that track your menstrual cycle. You know how far are these states going to try and go?”
On ABC, legal analyst Terry Moran declared “We are in a new era where the reaching for the center to keep the court’s legitimacy in the eyes of the public, to keep the debate going, is over.” I do not want to be unfair to Moran. I understand that Moran was referring to how the Court would be perceived by the public, though many citizens obviously support this ruling.
The comment reflects the view of many that the legitimacy is now lost because a majority follow a narrow constitutional interpretative approach rather than the preferred broad interpretative approach. That sounds a lot like your legitimacy is based entirely on whether I agree with your constitutional views.
Moran said that this reflected a “new era” of the “activist court.” However, the Court has actually rendered a high percentage of unanimous or near unanimous cases. I have been writing for a couple years how the Court seems to be speaking through its decisions in issuing such rulings in contradiction to such claims of rigid ideology. Justice Stephen Breyer and other colleagues have swatted back such claims that this is a “conservative court” driven by ideology.
Even ABC itself has recognized this record, writing in an earlier story:
“An ABC News analysis found 67% of the court’s opinions in cases argued during the term that ends this month have been unanimous or near-unanimous with just one justice dissenting.
That compares to just 46% of unanimous or near-unanimous decisions during the 2019 term and the 48% average unanimous decision rate of the past decade, according to SCOTUSblog.”
None of that has stopped legal analysts from portraying the court as “activist.” Of greater concern are the attack on the justices themselves, including the entirely false clam that Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch committed perjury in their confirmation hearings.
One can obviously disagree with this interpretation. I have long disagreed with some of these justices on rights like privacy. However, this is a good-faith constitutional view that is shared by many in the legal profession. Of course, few law professors share this view because there are comparably few conservatives left on law faculties. There are even fewer conservative or libertarian legal analysts with mainstream media. That creates a misleading echo chamber as legal experts and media figures dismiss the decision of the Court as “activist” and “political.”
During the Trump Administration, many of these same figures denounced former President Donald Trump for his attacks on judges who ruled against his cases. Many of us noted that those judges had good-faith reasons for their rulings and their integrity should not be questioned. Yet, it now seems open season on any justice or judge who follows a more narrow, textual approach to constitutional interpretation.
Media figures and legal experts are not just content with disagreeing with the Court’s analysis but want to trash these jurists as craven, unethical people. Politicians like Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called the justices “far-right, racist.”
There was a typical exchange on CNN Tonight between conservative former Politico reporter Carrie Sheffield and former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA). Sheffield said:
“I personally prefer that, but I know that people on the other side don’t prefer that. That is the beauty of federalism to say that people will migrate. They will vote with their feet at the end of the day. So, as much as I would like to see a federal ban, I know that is politically unlikely. So, that, I think, is the best compromise. In fact Ruth Bader Ginsburg said …”
Sheffield was then cut off by Finkenauer, who said, “Do not say her name tonight from your mouth.”
That is a curious moment since Ginsburg herself criticized the opinion as going too far. At The University of Chicago Law School, Ginsburg stated on the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade that Roe gave
“the opponents of access to abortion … a target to aim at relentlessly and attributed not to the democratic process, but to nine unelected old men.” She added that “the history of the year since then is that the momentum, momentum has been on the other side. The cases that we get now on abortion are all about restrictions on access to abortion and not about expanding the rights of women.”
On “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” in 2019, Ginsburg noted:
“The court had an easy target because the Texas law was the most extreme in the nation,” she maintained. Ginsburg explained that based on the Texas law at the center of Roe v. Wade, “abortion could be had only if necessary to save the woman’s life” with no exceptions for rape or incest.
I thought that Roe v. Wade was an easy case and the Supreme Court could have held that most extreme law unconstitutional and put down its pen,” she added. “Instead, the court wrote an opinion that made every abortion restriction in the country illegal in one fell swoop and that was not the way that the court ordinarily operates.”
Finkenauer’s insistence that pro-life advocates could not utter the name of Ginsburg did not apply to pro-choice advocates, even those who blame the late justice for the Roe reversal. I wrote during Ginsburg’s service that she was taking a huge risk by declining to retire to guarantee that her seat would be filled by someone appointed by a Democratic president. I specifically noted that Roe could be reversed and her legacy lost due to a desire to remain on the Court for a couple more years. I was criticized for that column. However, now liberals are raising that decision and blaming Ginsburg for Dobbs.
Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg tweeted “the terrible irony is that her decision to stay too long at the party helped lead to the destruction of one of the things she cared about the most. Sadly, this will be a big part of her legacy. Journalist Eoin Higgins was more direct “Thanks especially to RBG today for making this possible.” In a particularly offensive posting, writer Gabrielle Perry declared “Ruth Bader Ginsberg is slow roasting in hell.”
This reckless rhetoric is becoming the norm in our discussions of this and other legal controversies. We are losing a critical mass of mature and sensible voices in discussing such cases. Instead, analysts are expected to reinforce a narrative and amplify the anger in the coverage of such cases. That is a great loss to our profession and only will fuel the unhinged rage of some who only consider the conclusion, and not the analysis, of this opinion.
60 thoughts on “The Dobbs Decision Unleashes Rage and Revisionism”
Finally our Supreme Court has become Dragnet in defense of our highest law.
Just the Constitution ma’am, just the Constitution.
It appears that many of the comment writers have not read the decision either. You want the “abortion right” then you get out and convince people and win elections. Thats what the pro-life people have done for decades and they were rewarded. Roe vs Wade was gross over reach by the Supreme Court and generated widespread condemnation in 1972. I was in Med School at the time. The left should be thrilled. They now have the right to get out and craft the abortion bill that they want in their state and then vote it in. What could be more democratic than that. All of this about women being enslaved and cast aside is nonsense. There are many sensible remedies to prevent pregnancy. A short list would be tubal ligations, vasectomy, birth control pills, condoms, IUD’s, IUD’s with a hormone assist, spermicides, diaphragms, all with 98+% success when used correctly. Just means some thought and some pre planning. If Planned Parenthood really stood by it’s name then that would be a real growth area for them. They should think of it as an opportunity instead of selling body parts for “cost”
I saw one writer who suggested aborting all Down’s Syndrome individuals. I find that absolutely repugnant and reprehensible. You would rarely, if ever hear that in a family that has a Down’s Syndrome child. Does it have something to do with their intelligence. Anyone who has cared for these individuals know there is a wide range in intelligence form low normal to more profound loss. Where will you make the cut. There is no intrauterine IQ tests you know. Their are many Down’s Syndrome people who are significantly smarter than “normals”, including some who have commented in this blog.
I always found my Down’s syndrome patients to be my favorites with their love and sunny disposition. Always happy to see them. They lit up my office.
Lived through the days when it was illegal everywhere and knew several friends who had risky illegal abortions – one almost died. The line back then was white males have no business telling us what to do and today I would say that males just cannot contemplate what a prolonged commitment means to a woman who is single and needs to work often forever. What concerns me is there is no talk going on about Plan B where a woman can buy an OTC pill that will prevent conception as of the morning after. Think it would be smart to let woman have one of those pills in her purse. Planned Parenthood is a business and they, too, should not be allowed to push themselves forward as the only option because they are not.
I realize some women can’t make that rather fast decision but it does put the ball completely in their individual carts. It really is the only decision where I could care less what a male thinks and hope we can move away from having lawyers involved in any shape whatsoever other than I supposed trying to get child support if it is appropriate.
I watch Biden and boy has he changed from that “devout” Catholic he claims to be. Hunter recently fathered a child out of wedlock and not one single Biden including Hunter has ever seen the child or even mentioned it as being part of the family even though distant. Perfect example of why men really do not belong in this one particular forum.
No Catholic is “devout”. The majority of Catholics in this country support the option of abortion, contraception, even same sex marriages. Catholics have seen their “church” spout moral virtues while being immoral itself. Pedophiles within the clergy, and hypocrisy all staunchly defended by the hierarchy of the church. Catholics always have an excuse not to follow certain rules. It’s no different I’m any other religion.
If the year was 1938, and Kristallnacht had just occured, there would probably be a few conservative law professors trying to reassure jews that they shouldn’t read too much into what had happened.
Me, I take seriously the evidence of patriarchal, misogynistic fascism’s increasing control over large regions of the U.S.
I take seriously the evidence of patriarchal, misogynistic fascism’s increasing control over large regions of the U.S.
As we all should. To be clear, what evidence are you referring to? Please be specific.
Biologist, so now conservative lawyers should be considered on the same level as those who killed millions of Jews. Do you include conservative Jewish lawyers in your basket of deplorables. Does your bigotry have no limit?
Some on this blog have written that Mike Pence has called for abortion to be banned in every state. Here is what he said. “By returning the question of abortion to the states and the people, this Supreme Court has righted a historic wrong, and reaffirmed to right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations.” He went on to say that in the future the sanctity of life should be considered in every state. The leftist leaders want to eliminate the death penalty for those who commit heinous murders and use the sanctity of life as their argument while at the same time saying that the sanctity of life should not apply to those who are not yet born. Mercy for the worst criminals but no mercy for the unborn. What’s a few dead babies if it means they will stay in power.
All of the actions taking place around the country and all of the rhetoric of such heavyweights as AOC and Maxine Waters will probably kneecap the J6 Hearings. It is hard to hold hearings about an “insurrection” in the middle of video of leftists storming statehouses in AZ and other places. It is hard to want to arrest Trump for his words when AOC is literally screaming that “we have to take to the streets”.
One last note: The left’s love affair with Liz Cheney is now officially over. I’m guessing Liz will wake up and think sadly about the team she aligned herself with and supported.
Moran said that this reflected a “new era” of the “activist court.”
I agree, but not as I believe Moran implied.
What is an activist court? Is it a Republican-nominated (conservative) majority ruling against the interests of the Democratic party (liberal) and their base? Is it reversal of those roles? Or is it much more than that?
Progressives in both parties would want their constituents to believe an activist court is only one that the other party packed to rule against their interests. That however is a lie used to divide citizens along party lines. The reality is progressives in both parties have worked for 100+ years to condition the citizens to accept the centralizing of federal power at the expense of the states and the people. And SCOTUS has been the reliable activist anchor preventing any of those consumed powers from returning to the states and the people.
The Dobbs decision is a major blow to progressivism and their hideous administrative state. The decision does more than return the legality of abortion back to the states. It removes it out of the Judicial branch and puts it in the state legislatures. That’s unheard of; giving power away…willinly. And what Justice Thomas’ concurrence did was tell the progressives (both parties) that this court would no longer be trusted partners to their schemes to consume power.
Stare Decisis be damned.
Imagine if you will that NY or CA has an onerous permitting law in order to carry a firearm and because of those laws the people of TX or FL riot and attack their own statehouses, the capitals that have gun friendly permitting laws.
The leftists in NY, CA, MA, NJ, IL and other deep blue states are out there marching because Mississippi and OK want to have strict abortion laws????
When Roe was announced did the right riot? Did the right want to pack the Court? Prior to Heller, did the right riot? Did the right try to pack the Court? Every time the left loses something they riot or claim the Court should be ignored. Don’t pass the Voting Rights Bill…pack the Court and end the filibuster.
Now imagine that the right takes the House and the Senate in November and they promulgate a bill banning abortion nationwide but before they put the bill up for a vote they…………………………………………………………………………………END THE FILIBUSTER, a move that the Democrats have been fighting for for almost two years. This is how dumb the Dems are, they keep arguing to end the filibuster in a year where they will possibly lose the senate. They play checkers as McConnel is playing the Queen’s Gambit.
“In the aftermath of the historic ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” the people’s religious states can treat a woman like a farm animal with a womb.
Democrats are Fascists who don’t believe in the rule of law….they use Government, business, media, education…to Destroy those they disagree with.
Democrats are fighting a CIVIL WAR….and no one else is!
One of the problems for the left is State’s Rights here. It’s much easier to control people and messages through a Centralized Government and a very willing centralized parroting media. Thats why they like things like the Interstate Commerce Clause – it works on everything just like Windex.
anonymous: “it works on everything just like Windex.”
Thank you, Gus Portokalos! 🙂
My unpublished letter to the editor on the issue
4 West Eden Court
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
Tel.734/477-9942
June 24, 2022
letters@nytimes.com
To the Editor: When I was a graduate student decades ago at the
University of Michigan a petition was circulated in our Disciples
Church to make abortions safe and legal in the state. At that time
I didn’t sign it, but had I known what I understand now I would have.
In certain cases it is in my judgment immoral not to abort: A situation
like the Finkbine Thalidomide case, the presence of Tay-Sachs Disease
and Down Syndrome in a fetus and situations like pregnancies in 13
year olds as a result of rape. But on the other hand, there are situations
in which I would regard abortions as immoral such as the infanticide of
a perfectly healthy viable fetus.
But having said that, I find myself encourage that the Supreme Court’s
latest abortion decision has overturned Roe v. Wade. Like the 18th
Prohibition Amendment, the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was an unwise
attempt by our Supreme Court to de facto legislate morality that has
seriously politicized our judiciary and polluted our federal political
processes.
For those of us who believe that abortions should be safe, legal
and in may cases individual decisions, the proper response is to
recognize the wisdom of overturning Roe v. Wade and turning to
working on the state level as did those who circulated the petition
in my church decades ago.
Sincerely Yours,
John Howard Wilhelm, Ph.D.,
Economics
The Democrats new mantra “abortion will be on the ballot”, maybe? For those I know the outrageous cost filling their vehicle tanks, the cost of food, crime, the lack of or shortage of basic foods, their investments, their kids education and the horrible state of the nation will be on the ballot.
Abortion will be decided state by state and will be available to those for whatever reason they require one.