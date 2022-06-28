“Anybody Here, Seen my Old Friend Abraham?”: Cornell Silent on Disappearance of Lincoln Bust and Gettysburg Address

Cornell University has been silent after Cornell University biology Professor Randy Wayne raised the sudden disappearance of a bust of President Abraham Lincoln in front of a bronzed Gettysburg Address plaque in a library display. Wayne told The College Fix that he had heard that the display was removed after a complaint, but there is no confirmation of the reason since the university has not responded to him or media inquiries. Wayne is left asking the same question as Dick Holler in his 1968 song “Abraham, Martin and John“:
“Anybody here, seen my old friend Abraham?
Can you tell me where he’s gone?
He freed a lot of people, but it seems the good, they die young
You know I just looked around and he’s gone
Professor Wayne simply heard “Someone complained, and it was gone.”
The bust and plaque reportedly has been on display in the library since at least 2013. Accordingly, Professor Wayne emailed Cornell University President Martha Pollack on June 23:
Dear President Pollack,
I am wondering if you are aware that the bust of Abraham Lincoln purchased by Ezra Cornell and the bronze plaque of the Gettysburg Address that was beside it has been removed from the RMC in Kroch Library and replaced with nothing. If you are aware, can you tell me why? Thanks.
President Pollack has not responded.
Cornell has a particular reason for the display since it is the recipient of a handwritten copy in Lincoln’s hand known as the Bancroft Copy. It also has an envelope signed by Lincoln and a letter to Bancroft.
We have recently seen attacks on statues of Lincoln, including by faculty members. There was also an effort to remove Lincoln’s name from schools and remove statues from campuses.
One issue that was raised is that Lincoln ordered the execution of 38 Dakota men and signed the Homestead Act, which gave settlers land forcibly taken from Native Americans.
Lincoln’s role in the Dakota executions is legitimately controversial but has been presented without some countervailing facts. The Sioux or Dakota uprising occurred not long after Minnesota became a state and involved the death of hundreds of settlers. The Army crushed the Sioux and captured hundreds. A military tribunal sentenced 303 to death for alleged crimes against civilians and other crimes. The trial itself was a farce with no real representation or reliable evidence. Lincoln reviewed the transcripts of the 303 and told the Senate:
“Anxious to not act with so much clemency as to encourage another outbreak on one hand, nor with so much severity as to be real cruelty on the other, I ordered a careful examination of the records of the trials to be made, in view of first ordering the execution of such as had been proved guilty of violating females.”
However, only two men were found guilty of rape and Lincoln later expanded the criteria to include those who participated in “massacres” of civilians as opposed to battles with the Army.
Lincoln, however, commuted the sentence of 264 of the 303 convicted.
I have heavily criticized Lincoln for the unconstitutional suspension of habeas corpus and the loss of free speech rights as well as other decisions. However, historical figures often have such conflicted elements that can be discussed and understood in context as we did recently with a pre-revolutionary hero.
Cornell should respond to these inquiries from faculty and media. If this was not due to a complaint, it can simply state so and explain the reason. For now, Cornell seems content to leave the matter where Holler left his lyrics in 1968: “You know I just looked around and he’s gone.”
40 thoughts on ““Anybody Here, Seen my Old Friend Abraham?”: Cornell Silent on Disappearance of Lincoln Bust and Gettysburg Address”
What was Lincoln’s bust size?
KARL MARX’S LINCOLN
“…AN EARNEST OF THE EPOCH TO COME…”
LEADING HIS COUNTRY TO
“…THE RECONSTRUCTION OF A SOCIAL WORLD.”
__________________________________________
The bust of “Crazy Abe” Lincoln may be missing, but the letter of congratulation and commendation to Lincoln from, none other than, Karl Marx is right here for all to see:
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
It must be prominently displayed at the unfortunate Lincoln Memorial.
Americans do so treasure the truth, do they not?
______________________________________
Lincoln espouses Marx’s principles, rhetoric and pejorative, “capitalist,” in 1837:
“These capitalists generally act harmoniously and in concert, to fleece the people.”
– Abraham Lincoln, from his first speech as an Illinois state legislator, 1837
__________________________________________________________
“Everyone now is more or less a Socialist.”
– Charles Dana, managing editor of the New York Tribune, and Lincoln’s assistant secretary of war, 1848
__________________________________________________________________________________
“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
_________________
“The workingmen of Europe feel sure that, as the American War of Independence initiated a new era of ascendancy for the middle class, so the American Antislavery War will do for the working classes. They consider it an earnest of the epoch to come that it fell to the lot of Abraham Lincoln, the single-minded son of the working class, to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world.”
– Karl Marx and the First International Workingmen’s Association to Lincoln, 1864
________________________________________________________________
As fate would have it, “Crazy Abe” was sentenced to death for all his death and unconstitutional abominations, subsequent to which, his communist successors assumed control and persist to this day.
I’m watching the Fox News coverage of the hearings, I can’t wait for the break to hear how commentators try to pretend they didn’t hear what they heard. I wonder if Turley will be there?
My wife who works in healthcare law once said “you can win every single argument when you omit half the facts”. Isn’t that right woke left and corrupt media?
Maybe the ghost of Lincoln removed the bust in total disgust with the state of the nation?
Or just the state of his Party.
enigmainblackcom Well, it wouldn’t have been anyone from his party that would have done such a stupid thing. Leftist children (of all ages) seem to have lost, or never had, the ability to think, reason, and analyze. One bad move on the past of a public figure and it’s Off with his head. And yet, they tolerate all sorts of criminality and deceit from liberal politicians and POC. Makes one think that maybe there’s a simpler explanation for the “outrage” than actual knowledge of history. Petty power moves may satisfy the dull-minded for the moment, but there will be consequences long term.
If you aren’t watching the Jan 6. hearing right now, you should be. The level of treason surpasses anything I ever imagined. I didn’t think much of the testimony up to this point moved the needle but this is worse than anything John Dean revealed during Watergate.
I am deeply disappointed in my Alma Mater. I found the breath of Cornell’s offerings wonderful: studying law in the Law Library, accounting in the Hotel School, small group interactions in ILR and public speaking, archeology, writing in the Liberal Arts. There was so much freedom and such a variety. I literally cannot understand why today’s students are so terrified by opposing views and so willing to fall in line to support the cause de jour.
Ken Phillips They are so terrified because they were never taught to think critically, so they really don’t know how to respond to actual controversy in any way other than “cancellation.” It’s the equivalent to hiding in a corner or shutting yourself in a room when things get tough. These are very fragile minds, and the only reason they have this clout is because it benefits the Democrats and their media allies. If there were actual adults in power, these kids would not be able to act out their irrational temper tantrums in public.
Sent out for cleaning during the summer???
Lincoln was a transformational President, not unlike FDR or Reagan.or even Jefferson. He went to war to save the Union and freed the slaves. If Frederick Douglass had no serious problems with Lincoln, then why should we? http://www.abrahamlincolnsclassroom.org/abraham-lincolns-contemporaries/abraham-lincoln-and-frederick-douglass/
Frederick Douglass said Lincoln was the white man’s President. He refused to accept Lincoln’s plan to ship freed slaves out. He had plenty of serious problems with Lincoln, why would you say differently?
Enigma here’s a quote from Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln’s position on slavery in the United States is one of the most discussed aspects of his life. Lincoln often expressed moral opposition to slavery in public and private. “I am naturally anti-slavery. If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong,” he stated in a now-famous quote. If you had been uprooted from your homeland against your will wouldn’t an option of being returned to your birth place be an option that you might want to consider. Then again, Dougless probably understood that slavery in Africa was even more oppressive than slavery in America. Slavery in Africa was not prohibited until 1875 but the practice continued up to World War I. Lincoln could have pressed the issue and sent black men back to Africa to be slaves but he didn’t. Lincoln’s title of “The Great Emancipator” still stands today. Perhaps a better understanding of history will result on a more informed gratitude on your part. Perhaps not.
“Lefties are often dishonest, lying by both omission and commission (just read some of our lefty bloggers). -monumentcolorado
“Of course, the Left wants to tear everything down, burn it, and build their socialist utopian dream society. I guess European white folks and every vestige of their existence including statues must go. Okay, sure thing.” – Randy Perkins
“Leftists only care about finding something to use as a cudgel, to rationalize their unfounded hate” -iowan2
I never can tell what the definition of “lefty” is? Any story about any subject leads to multiple diatribes about lefty’s whether it’s related or not. Randy Perkins seems to feel it’s people that don’t come from European white folks although most lefties as far as I can tell come from European white folks. You guys hate those lying politicians on the left but adore Trump? Think of the irony of that? Lefties are alleged to be full of hate while you express how much you hate them. Assuming I’m considered part of the left, I could give you a long list of the flaws of Biden, Obama, both Clintons, the Democratic Party, Lyndon Johnson, JFK, et. al. You guys defend the indefensible on the right and claim they do no wrong. Jim Jones’s followers were less devoted. I am beginning to wonder if you’re all in a cult?
enigma…..What we have is a fraternity of fairness, truth and mutual respect.
It’s painful to watch your abiding jealousy, as you stick your nose under the tent.
Hi Cindy, I imagine everyone thinks they’re fair whether true or not. I suppose you can convince yourself that you’re respectful, maybe you only mean to each other by not calling each other out when you see someone being ridiculous. But truth? I won’t mention Trump and his lies because that will trigger people, I’ll start with low hanging fruit. Steve Bannon was convicted of taking money from your people and pretending to build a wall. He’s still a champion to the people he stole from. The truth is inconsequential in your fraternity. It means nothing.
All politicians lie.
Trump is not a politician.
Therefore Trump does not lie.
All politicians lie
Some people that are not politicians lie
Trump is not a politician
Consider the possibility that Trump is one of those other people that lie. Your “logic” makes no sense.
Like using a laser pointer to play with a cat
The “logic” he used was your logic
“I won’t mention Trump and his lies because that will trigger people”
That only acts as a ‘trigger’ when you lie or mistake the truth.
“Steve Bannon was convicted of taking money from your people and pretending to build a wall.”
Not true Enigma (He wasn’t convicted.), but consistent with your comments about many people from the right. Your tendency to get the facts wrong is legendary.
“You guys hate those lying politicians on the left but adore Trump? ”
—
Enigma, a better statement would be, You guys hate those lying politicians on the left but adore Trump policies? You have a great deal of difficulty separating the man from his policies that are generally good.
“Lefties are alleged to be full of hate while you express how much you hate them.”
When Antifa and BLM burned the cities, rioted, looted, and killed people, the lefty politicians did nothing and supported these illegal actions. When Ron DeSantis secured Florida from these actions, the lefties chastised him.
I have provided some context as to who the lefties are.s. There are many more examples, but we can start there and build your understanding.
Removal of the truth
The education of the youth
“Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.”
– Vladimir Lenin
_____________
He’s had the last century in America through the imposed dominion of the Eminent Majestic Communist Teachers Unions.
If the Supreme Court would simply implement the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Americans would have their children and their schools back.
However, historical figures often have such conflicted elements that can be discussed and understood in context
Let those without sin, cast the first stone.
Man is flawed. Leftist only care about finding something to use as a cudgel, to rationalize their unfounded hate. Fine Lincoln, abused power. Now do FDR internment of Japanese, and Obama spying on a political campaign and President elect.
Let those without sin, cast the first stone.
Excellent! If men were angels… We all have faults; Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, Liberals, all of us. Admitting them is difficult; without humility, it’s nearly impossible.
Of course, the Left wants to tear everything down, burn it, and build their socialist utopian dream society. I guess European white folks and every vestige of their existence including statues must go. Okay, sure thing.
“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
The party of Lincoln. Long gone.
Lefties are often dishonest, lying by both omission and commission (just read some of our lefty bloggers).
Cornell appears to be teaching its students lefty values.
Appears to be?? They are.
Yeah, all Lincoln did was free the slaves, preserve the union and die in service to his country. Where’s the Ibram X. Kendi bust?
The left hates the United States, The constitution, that created the United States, and all the values that created them.
I wouldn’t remove any Lincoln statues/busts. He was certainly consequential. He did issue the Emancipation Proclamation which only affected slaves in the states that seceded and only then if they escaped to free territory. He preserved the Union. I guess he died in service to his country? You could make the case that Malcolm X did as well. I do wish a more complete conversation about Lincoln was told. Lincoln wanted to ship those freed slaves off to Liberia or Central America. Those famous Lincoln/ Douglas debates, you never see them televised because America doesn’t want to really hear their conversation, they were competing to say how much they didn’t want to get rid of slavery.
your guilty of holding people of 150 years ago, to todays standards.
There were people 150 years ago with much higher standards. John Adams for example.
And all but John Adams are worthless? Nature is a bell curve.
I would suggest you work on you and stop judging others by random standards of doubtful relevance.
Also on that curve is John Jay, who inherited slaves, gradually freed his slaves, and ended slavery in New York. There are hundreds of examples in that time which means you can’t say most of the Founders didn’t know any better.
You could be correct, but who would know? You look at everything with tunnel vision and incorrect facts, so it is reasonable to question your credibility.
I sincerely appreciate that you would not remove Lincoln from the public square. Thank you. As for a broader and more nuanced conversation about Lincoln, let’s talk. Perhaps even more so than Malcolm X, Lincoln personified an American ideal of leadership and courage from unexpected places. Patience, kindness, and humility. Ability to change when faced with new facts. An acute genius for balancing politics, humanity, and the greater good. Greatness of soul. Why is Lincoln considered one of the three “great presidents”? He saved the United States of America from committing suicide even as he presided over the systematic unravelling of slavery. Union, Emancipation, and Magnanimity in Victory. As F. Douglass would say in 1877, Lincoln the Statesman achieved what no zealot could have imagined.