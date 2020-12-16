“We Did Not Belabor The Point”: San Fran Committee Calls For Renaming Abraham Lincoln High School

“We did not belabor the point.” No words better capture the lack of intellectual and historical content of much of the cancel culture sweeping the nation. It was the response of Jeremiah Jeffries, the Chair of the San Francisco School Names Advisory Committee. The Committee has recommended the renaming of Abraham Lincoln High School as well as targeting the George Washington High School, Herbert Hoover Middle School and Paul Revere K-8. Even an elementary school named after Dianne Feinstein is being targeted. This is not the first such effort around the country that focused on Lincoln. We recently discussed the effort of University of Wisconsin college students to remove the prominent statue of Lincoln on campus as not sufficiently “pro black”and a single-handed symbol of white supremacy.”
Jeffries declared “Lincoln, like the presidents before him and most after, did not show through policy or rhetoric that Black lives ever mattered to them outside of human capital and as casualties of wealth building.” This is the signer of the Emancipation Proclamation, the vocal advocate for the 13th Amendment, and the man assassinated for his war against the South and slavery. The reason such culture cancel efforts succeed is that academics and others are intimidated from challenging such ahistorical and unhinged views.
Jeffries is a first-grade teacher who also co-founded Teachers 4 Change and Teachers 4 Social Justice. He has been a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. However, some liberal politicians like San Francisco Mayor London Breed have opposed the effort.
The Committee emphasized Lincoln’s treatment of Native Americans, which we have previously discussed. One issue that was raised is that Lincoln ordered the execution of 38 Dakota men and signed the Homestead Act, which gave settlers land forcibly taken from Native Americans.
Lincoln’s role in the Dakota executions is legitimately controversial but has been presented without some countervailing facts. The Sioux or Dakota uprising occurred not long after Minnesota became a state and involved the death of hundreds of settlers. The Army crushed the Sioux and captured hundreds. A military tribunal sentenced 303 to death for alleged crimes against civilians and other crimes. The trial itself was a farce with no real representation or reliable evidence. Lincoln reviewed the transcripts of the 303 and told the Senate:
“Anxious to not act with so much clemency as to encourage another outbreak on one hand, nor with so much severity as to be real cruelty on the other, I ordered a careful examination of the records of the trials to be made, in view of first ordering the execution of such as had been proved guilty of violating females.”
However, only two men were found guilty of rape and Lincoln later expanded the criteria to include those who participated in “massacres” of civilians as opposed to battles with the Army.
Lincoln however commuted the sentence of 264 of the 303 convicted.
I have heavily criticized Lincoln for the unconstitutional suspension of habeas corpus and the loss of free speech rights as well as other decisions. However, historical figures often have such conflicted elements that can be discussed and understood in context as we did recently with a pre-revolutionary hero.
Dianne Feinstein is being targeted because she allegedly flew a Confederate flag at City Hall when she was mayor. It is an ironic moment as those who have supported (or declined to condemn) the cancel culture become targets of it. As discussed earlier, As proven by the French Revolution, today’s revolutionaries are tomorrow’s reactionaries — or victims. We also saw recently as Democrats called for blacklisting anyone “complicit” in the Trump years, including those connected with the Lincoln Project despite the vicious attacks launched by the Project against Republicans. Indeed, these hair-triggered attacks are why most academics have remained conspicuously silent in the face of a wholesale attack on free speech and academic freedom on our campuses.
In the case of Feinstein, her standing with the left seemed to plummet when she exhibited civility toward a Republican colleague by hugging Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham after the Barrett confirmation hearing. That simply hug sent the left into orbit and soon thereafter stories began to appear calling for her resignations and saying that she was no longer mentally competent.
What is striking is that Jeffries held out the possibility of a type of political reeducation for Feinstein:
“On a local level Dianne Feinstein chose to fly a flag that is the iconography of domestic terrorism, racism, white avarice and inhumanity towards Black and Indigenous people at the City Hall. She is one of the few living examples on our list, so she still has time to dedicate the rest of her life to the upliftment of Black, First Nations and other people of color. She hasn’t thus far.”
Just for the record, flag allegation occurred decades ago. She was first elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 — over 50 years ago.
26 thoughts on ““We Did Not Belabor The Point”: San Fran Committee Calls For Renaming Abraham Lincoln High School”
White Supremacy ? Equal opportunity does NOT guarantee equal outcome! To paraphrase: ‘ Those who can, DO, those who can’t demonstrate, riot, and destroy . . and blame White Supremacy ‘.
When the statues started coming down, President Trump asked what’s next — Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln?
He was mocked for saying that. And now…..here we are.
The word statue does not appear in this article. It is, with respect to your comment’s names about one school.
How much more proof do we need to call these people what they are, idiots.
If Lincoln had shown “through policy or rhetoric that Black lives ever mattered to [him] outside of human capital and as casualties of wealth building”, he felt that the nation would sit back and watch helpless as infants as slavery spread from the American south into South America. I know it’s distasteful to contemplate, but sometimes, in politics especially, you have to defer to facts and work within a realistic framework that allows you implement a solution. It’s not as much fun as sitting back and making useless condemnations, but it gets the job done.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPfihz9-Ls0&w=560&h=315%5D
I will not be satisfied until it is re-named obedience production facility no. 219.
Enough!
Thankyou for this commentary and your perspective. During our country’s current societal upheaval and “cancel culture”, critical race theory/intersectionality and identity theology and conflicting worldviews in a world desperate for unity and redemption etc etc, my wife and I have found the content in shenviapologetics.com on those topics and others to be very helpful to us in navigating “these times” as followers of Christ Jesus.
The left has become remarkably stupid.
Curious to see if our lefty posters will condemn this stupidity or counter with their usual: “But Trump…”.
Lincoln has always been controversial, at least for some (Southern) people in our country. This doesn’t surprise me; although there’s been a Washington Day, there has never been a Lincoln Day. The current argument is just a re-phrasing of an old hostility.
Lincoln’s Birthday celebrates the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, one of the most popular presidents in United States history. It is a state holiday in some states on or around February 12. It’s also known as Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday, Abraham Lincoln Day or Lincoln Day.
https://www.timeanddate.com/holidays/us/lincolns-birthday
Washington barely deserves that.
What is happening now is a direct result of events of the Sixties, when colleges and universities established nonsensical fields such as “black studies,” “women’s studies” etc. and Black Power and the Chicano movements were active along with various “native American” (there’s no such thing) organizations, all led by left-wingers with violent hatred for whites. Now the second and third generation followers of these movements, who have been brainwashed in those same colleges and universities are seeking dominance. It’s not going to end well.
Stupid people. Those who can do, those who can’t teach or cancel.
Name the Lincoln School after John Wilkes Booth.
The characters who serve on that advisory committee are mostly people from the familiar sort of occupation and you can bet the rest were selected for attitudes similar. Any dissents there? Diversity, and all that.
It’s indicative of the decadence of the age that our politicians entrust decisions of this nature to the worst and the stupidest among our salaried bourgeoisie.
The Left is dumb. Otter and the Gang of Four or Gang of Whites suck.
That word Whites should be Whores.
Maybe white whores?
Change the school name to Dumb Schmucks Elementary.
Nikita Khruschev in 1956 famously stated “We shall bury you!” referring to Capitalism and the United States in particular during a speech at the United Nations.
I am beginning to think that the counter culture is just one tentacle of many belonging to the attack upon our country designed to achieve that. goal.
The Russians saw how that. played out beginning with their own Revolution then purges, starvation, gulags, and murder….only to emerge later returning to a capitalistic system of sorts.
Is that where we are headed….if we do not wake up and defeat these radical Leftist attacks on traditional American values and plain ol’ history?
Where are the Healers, the compromise, the sense of being one Nation working together to resolve our differences….that made us great in the past?
Professor Turley is right on this. one….now watch the attacks begin on him begin with no effort to debate the issues.
Can the Left no just look to the issues and challenge a poster’s position without being mean spirited in the process?
Persuade us….as you know attacking us never works….and only shows your lack of ability to hold an intellectual debate when you do resort to personal attacks rather than discuss the issues.
Persuade you of what exactly?
You are exactly right.
And in other news: the Senate doubts why they ever granted the public the right to eat cake in the first place, it’s time for large swaths of the population to starve and then die. And they take further steps to set precedent on not having to recognize election winners unless they approve of the result.
We are naught but gerrymandered lizards on the way to squandering whatever representative democracy we’ve ever enjoyed.
Elvis Bug
“Where are the Healers, the compromise, the sense of being one Nation working together to resolve our differences….that made us great in the past?”
the Left do not play by the principles set forth by the Founding Fathers of this once great nation. Scorched earth is what they follow, and this coming the morality gestapo they claim to be that rails against hate speech, violence, guns and fascists.
“Antifa and Black Lives Matter crowds “share the same goals and the same sympathies” and ultimately seek to dismantle American capitalism, American democracy and the police force says Sky News host Rowan Dean.”