“Performative Acts of Conformity”: Professor Sues University of Washington Over Land Acknowledgment Statement

We previously discussed the case of Professor Stuart Reges who was disciplined because he refused to post the school’s “land acknowledgment” and instead posted an alternative statement. Professor Reges is now suing and the case could bring great benefits for free speech at this and other universities. Professor Reges has declared “Land acknowledgments are performative acts of conformity that should be resisted, even if it lands you in court.”
The defendants include Nancy Allbritton, the Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Washington, Magdalena Balazinska, Director of the Allen School, UW President Ana Mari Cauce, and the Allen School’s Vice Director Dan Grossman.
After the university encouraged faculty to add a prewritten “Indigenous land acknowledgement” statement to their syllabi, Reges decided to write his own statement. He has now been told that, while the university statement is optional, his statement is unacceptable because it questions the indigenous land claim of the Coast Salish people.
The school provided a recommended statement for all faculty to post and/or read to their students at the first of every course:
“The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land, the land which touches the shared waters of all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip and Muckleshoot nations.”
Professor Reges disagrees with that statement and expressed his doubts to the faculty while also noting that “Magda” did not want the faculty to discuss such reservations on the email system. That may be a reference to the Director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering Magdalena Balazinska.
Reges’ alternative statement read:
“I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington.”
The labor theory (which I teach) is generally a reference to the theory of John Locke. In this Second Treatise, Locke laid the foundation for property as a divine gift of God that began in the state of nature where all was created in common by God. Reges declared that these tribes indigenous people “can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land and that the claim of the university land was not sufficiently used or developed to bestow a claim upon the Coast Salish people. That acknowledged group is a broad collection of different groups with ethnic or linguistic associations.
In his lawsuit, Professor Reges says that, after he stated his own views, the university moved against him.
“On January 4, 2022, the day after Professor Reges’s Computer Science and Engineering 143 class met for the first time, Defendant [Magdalena] Balazinska, Director of the Allen School, sent Professor Reges an email ordering him to remove the statement from his syllabus because it was ‘offensive’ and created a ‘toxic environment.’”
Reges noted that the university allowed other professors “to include modified statements in their syllabi that were more consistent with the University’s recommended statement.” The operative point is that “other faculty at the Allen School continue to include land acknowledgment statements in their syllabi that differ from the University’s own statement, so long as they express a viewpoint consistent with the University’s recommended version.”
According to the complaint, Balazinska then allegedly removed his dissenting statement and the university then emailed his students offering an apology for their professor’s “offensive” land acknowledgment opinion and advising them on “three ways students could file complaints against” him. The students were later allegedly told by Balazinska that, according to the complaint, “all students in Professor Reges’s Computer Science and Engineering 143 class section [can] switch into a new ‘shadow’ class section, which would meet at the same time as Professor Reges’s class section.”
Reges notes that the alternative class was a series of recorded lectures, but viewed as a reasonable alternative to being in a class with a professor with a dissenting view on land acknowledgements. Some 170 out of his 500 students took the alternative course.
One notable issue is the status of the proceedings. The complaint states that a disciplinary committee is still considering “whether to further punish or even terminate Professor Reges because of the views he expressed in his dissenting statement” based on alleged violations of various university policies.
The complaint also notes that, while Reges continues to teach, his current course schedule is “the lightest teaching load Professor Reges has ever been assigned.”
I recently wrote how universities can use course assignments and other collateral means to isolate dissenting professors in an effort to get them to resign. This is particularly the case with tenured faculty.
For many of us in teaching, these cancel campaigns have become a constant, looming threat. There have been drives to fire or discipline faculty who hold dissenting views on issues ranging from racial justice to police abuse to transgender identification to gender statements to pronoun usage to native-land acknowledgment. This includes a recent campaign at Georgetown that successfully secured a law professor’s resignation over a tweet.
Today, a palpable level of fear and intimidation exists among many faculty members that they could be the next target of one of these campaigns. Most professors are not protected by tenure, and universities can cite other reasons for not renewing their contracts.
The percentage of tenured professors has been declining for half a century. Roughly three of four faculty today are what are called “contingent faculty,” or faculty who work contract to contract.
The problem is that this contingency often seems to depend upon an adherence to a new orthodoxy on racial justice, police abuse, gender identification and other issues.
The Reges case could prove a major challenge to that orthodoxy. The actions of the university should have been condemned by all members of faculty at the university as an attack on academic freedom and the freedom of speech regardless of how they feel about land acknowledgement. The silence, however, is a reflection of how much has changed in higher education. It is the subject of my recent publication in the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. The article entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States.”
To their great credit, the lawsuit is being handled by the Foundation for Individual Rights (FIRE).
@anonymous
“being someone who has family that died for this country over multiple wars”
I also have relatives similarly situated and am an honorably discharged veteran.
“I say don’t let the door hit you in the butt”
Does this mean you support secession?? Is that what you are saying? I doubt that sincerely. You would only support secession when proposed by La Raza or some other leftist group. Don’t worry, they may well occur in another 30 years.
I am all for secession. And when California or some other leftist hellhole wants out…don’t let the door…
antonio
When did that Calish tribe get the land and did they drealit?
Grandfathered in the the most recent stealers.
“The operative point is that “other faculty at the Allen School continue to include land acknowledgment statements in their syllabi that differ from the University’s own statement, so long as they express a viewpoint consistent with the University’s recommended version.”
Orwellian doublespeak at its worst. Recommended? The Indians didn’t recognize individual or even group land ownership thus there is no such thing as “Indian lands.” They were, by and large, nomadic primitives by the standards of the day following migrating herds in the plains and living in small villages on the coasts surving by hunting and fishing. They were both barbaric and peace-loving depending on the tribal leader, were the largest group of slave-holders on the continent as well as a great help to some settler groups.
The fascination of the Left with their plight is yet another example of attacking both history and the whites. It should be resisted as yet another mechanism of balkanizing the population setting the Left up for a power grab.
A small degree of truth to this, but it’s caught in sweeping generalization and false equivalency….
But hey, you be you.
JT my favorite site!!!
“And for what it’s worth, I fully see why UW wouldn’t want associate itself with the mindset that led to a genocide resulting in stolen land. Just saying.”
Nations have conquered one another throughout history, it is the the norm for one nation to compete for land and resources of another and conquer them afterwards but only White nations constantly beat themselves over it. I don’t think the descendants of today’s Mongols or Chinese apologize the actions of their ancestors.
I will take you more seriously when you get your hands dirty by doing any of the following:
1. Moving to a predominately black neighborhood or absent that; sending your kids to a school in one.
2. Giving up your high status job to a deserving ‘person of color’.
3. Donating your property or a very large sum of money to the nearest Indian tribe.
Of course, you won’t do any of the above, you’ll just call me the latest leftist slur. Being a ‘good white’ doesn’t require getting your hands dirty, does it? Btw – before you call me a ‘racist’, please remember I am Hispanic thus a member of a recognized ‘victim’ group and immune from such names.
antonio
Check, check and check. Years ago.
Hispanic? In my landscape company awhile back ( we built really creative stone walls and high end landscape installations) my helpers would always be made up of a mix of hipsters and Dominicans. It totally worked. At least more than the urban high school I attended in the 70’s that experienced riots over forced busing. Interesting times. I played basketball on a team where I was one of the few white players.
And even though I look white and Irish, my great grandmother ran a boarding house (ummm bordello) let’s just say my genealogy is a checklist just like the one you presented me.
Are you the Antonio that keeps saying you want a divorce? If so, being someone who has family that died for this country over multiple wars, I say don’t let the door hit you in the butt…
Aside from being strategically idiotic and a move that would immediately drain the power of whatever backward southern state you’re talking about but it would also flank itself militarily by doing so…
But hey, you be you.
This is excellent. It takes a great deal of courage to stand against groupthink. I wish the professor success in his lawsuit.
If academic freedom is stifled then it is only a matter of time that institutions will cease to innovate. It will become a race to the bottom.
Much of the history of the world involves the successive occupation of land by force or fraud. This is as true of the history of Native American tribes fighting amongst themselves as it is of European settlers and Americans fighting against them. That is the way of the world. So-called land acknowledgments are the essence of meaningless gesture politics and virtue signalling.
Suing Washington University: when exclaiming “”You’re nuts!!!” is not enough.
We’re pulling for you, Prof. Reges!
Is the University of Washington in North Korea? I thought it was in the United States.
“When the authorities are stupid, they will tend to side with the stupid children and acquiesce, at least tacitly, in rough treatment for those who show intelligence. In that case, a society will be produced in which all the important positions will be won by those whose stupidity enables them to please the herd” – Bertrand Russell
Stupidity and blind subservience to the herd are essential requirements for university administrators and politicians today as they destroy confidence and respect for public institutions and the country itself. How did it come to this?
Mike: “How did it come to this?”
In my opinion, the chipping away at our public school system, starting with the creation of the Department of Education during the Carter Administration.
As a public school (music) teacher, I saw this coming in the 1970’s, when i quit teaching. In early 1970’s California, elementary school children were allowed to “protest” whatever they didn’t like.
Across America, gradually, corporal punishment was ended, walls were knocked out of classrooms which added lack of focus in children’s learning, teachers could teach in very casual clothing if they wanted, and were being less and less respected and feared, (as teachers’ unions became more powerful), more and more school principals became pushovers when it came to discipline, the fine arts programs/teachers in public schools received less and less prority and funding, divorce became more acceptable, breaking apart familes, and instead of parents, day care centers were raising kids during the most important formative years of a child’s life.
All of the above became worse through the years, because more was never enough…..and so here we are.
Isn’t it amazing that these virtue signaling s@@tlibs with their BLM signs, Ukrainian flags, designated pronouns and other debasements seldom get their hands dirty by enrolling their kids in a predominately black school, moving to a minority neighborhood, giving their job to a deserving ‘person of color’ or donating their land to the closest Indian tribe?
They condemn working class whites for not be sufficiently ‘woke’ about transgenders, St. George of Minneapolis or for committing the unpardonable sin of white flight but in their mating and migratory habits are no different than deplorables such as me.
If only middle/upper middle class s@@tlibs had to endure the same conditions they condemn the working class and poor to.
What hypocrites…
I DON’T WANT TO UNDERSTAND, DIALOGUE OR RECONCILE WITH THESE PEOPLE, I WANT A DIVORCE.
antonio
Get Help. You have Trump on the brain, when this post has nothing to do with him. Why do you miss him so much??
When you read the column you have to ask what motivates these administrators? They seem to be putting more effort into hiring social justice warriors rather then hiring and retaining the best educators. I keep seeing that wingnut professor who believes men can give birth and thinking what the hades is she like in the classroom? Parents and students are in a hole for thousands and this is what you get for your dollar.
I notice that there has never been a time or place where one of these proponents of the Land Acknowledgement Statements has ever given the land back to a tribe. There has never been a time where a university or Microsoft, where it is I believe I saw a seminar where each person speaking gave one of there pretentious, virtue signaling, mindless and useless statements, has given millions or billions back to the tribe they are acknowledging. I believe that the University of Washington currently has a FIFTEEN BILLION DOLLAR ENDOWMENT and yet they are quite content forcing faculty to recite a rote statement in lieu of cash payments. Better yet, move the damn school to property that you cannot (wrongly) claim belongs to the cause of the day.
“Their”, not “there”.
I recommend becoming an electrician or millwright: you know, REAL jobs to make REAL money. College is but a woke-factory of ridiculous emotional dwarfs pushing the Marxist agenda.
Lefty censors never stop.
Unfortunately they empower rightist censors (who don’t need much encouragement).
Only problem is that Americans are the losers in these battles.
that is because they are liars and prefer to cover for their deficiencies rather than be truthful.
