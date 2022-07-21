“Offer Large Sums of Public Money”: Law Professor Calls for Congress to “Buyout” Conservative Justices

Critics of the Supreme Court have tried every means to change the balance or decisions of the Court from threats of impeachment to harassing justices at homes or restaurants. Some of these reckless measures have been encouraged by law professors, including a Georgetown law professor who encouraged more “aggressive” measures targeting the justices. Now, Seton Hall Law Assistant Dean Brian Sheppard has called for Congress to “buyout” justices by offering them “large sums of money.” If needed, he suggests that President Joe Biden could scrap up the dough to prompt justices to cash in and get out.
Dean Sheppard insists that offering large sums “could be effective without harming the integrity of the institution.” Many of us would beg to differ.
While Sheppard speaks to the benefit of encouraging general turnover on the Court, he also notes that “the most pronounced turn in favorability coincided with the recent shift to a 6-3 split in favor of Republican-appointed justices.”
In fairness to Sheppard, most of his column uses buyouts to discourage justices from staying on the Court until a president with shared values is available to appoint his or her successor. He notes: “But Supreme Court justices are human, and humans care about more than just politics. They care about money, too.”
It turns out that the majority justices who would be offered the windfall payments would be republican appointees. (Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan). That would allow President Biden to appoint an instant five justice majority as well as the Chief Justice.
While Sheppard acknowledges that some will object that “To the many people who are angry at the Court, buyouts might seem like rewards for bad behavior.” However, he says it is easier than packing the Court or changing it through a constitutional amendment.
So here is the offer from the Luca Brasi school of judicial integrity:
“Congress should offer substantial buyouts to any Supreme Court justices who retire when they reach 10 years of service on the High Court. The five justices who have already exceeded that number should be eligible for the payment if they retire within one year. To overcome the considerable allure of ideological power, the sum should be in the millions.”
It only gets worse, however. Dean Sheppard suggests that “If Congress cannot be persuaded to pass a buyout plan, then President Biden might be able to gather sufficient discretionary funds for that purpose with money under his control.”
So we would have President Joe Biden offering millions to conservative justices to leave the Court — and change the philosophical makeup to be more favorable to the Democrats.
Dean Sheppard dismisses any concerns over creating a seats-for-cash deals. Not only is this proposal treated as harmless, but he suggests that those who decline are only showing their untoward or nefarious motives: “A justice’s refusal will provide useful information to the public, making it easier to assess the degree to which they are beholden to the power of the office and, in turn, to the political commandment.”
It could also be due to the fact that Sheppard’s proposal would be viewed highly offensive and dangerous to many jurists and lawyers. Article III bestows lifetime tenure to prevent justices from being pressured or manipulated by political figures.
He admits that “[o]ffering large sums of public money to the powerful is not an ideal solution.” However, he cites the failure of Congress to change the Court’s composition as necessitating such action and “the legislative impasse . . . forces us to consider second-best measures. The Supreme Court might not deserve a carrot, but a big one can get it to move when the stick is broken.”
Here is an alternative idea. Why not put away both the stick and the carrot and allow the Court to function as originally designed? It is at least a thought.
In Federalist 78, Alexander Hamilton explained that lifetime tenure was to insulate the court from manipulation or influence:
“In a monarchy it is an excellent barrier to the despotism of the prince; in a republic it is a no less excellent barrier to the encroachments and oppressions of the representative body. And it is the best expedient which can be devised in any government, to secure a steady, upright, and impartial administration of the laws.”
The idea of seats-for-cash only seemed to arise when the Court’s balance shifted to a stable conservative majority and, as Dean Sheppard noted, legislative solutions could not be found to changing the Court. The Court requires outsides to apply either a carrot or a stick. It requires a respect for the institution as a whole regardless of whether it is yielding the views of Congress or the public. The case offer is as insulting as it is dangerous to the Court.
10 thoughts on ““Offer Large Sums of Public Money”: Law Professor Calls for Congress to “Buyout” Conservative Justices”
These lawyers pushing for payoffs to judges are, in fact, if not in law, conspiring to bribe the Supreme Court of the U. S. This is the height of elitism that so many in the Legal trade disgust the normal folk. The mafia connection is apropos. You are honest and straightforward. I am at odds with you often but trust your integrity.
Dean is typical of the Asssociate Professors, I wonder if he’s a graduate of Emil Faber’s college where the motto is “Knowledge Is Good”?
At first I thought this must be a joke —
but this person isn’t joking.
Following up using his logic, let’s offer Joe Biden a huge payment, tax free cash, to resign from office, then let’s offer his Vice President the same —- and the same to Nancy Pelosi — now there’s a woman who would gladly accept a 9-figure payment of tax-free cash —
And when you extrapolate this Seton Hall academic’s concept, it’s lunacy become more obvious —
Then again, it wasn’t a week ago I myself wrote in this Turley blog that we might oughta consider selling Oregon and California to the highest non-hostile bidder — call me crazy, but in an era in which Putin’s people are considering demanding the return of Alaska 155 years after they sold it to us…..is anything off limits anymore?
I believe Kavanaugh has never answered questions as to who paid off his almost $300,000 in credit card debt after his nomination to the court. He says he paid for National’s season tickets for his friends and they paid him back. Does that pass the smell test? He bought a mansion requiring a $245,000 down payment at a time he reported having $10,000 in cash. Maybe some justices weren’t paid to retire but for their ongoing votes? Then there’s some issues regarding Kennedy retiring and his son, the personal Deutsche Bank lender.
Anyone married out there imagine saying this to your wife? “Honey, I’m going to run up our credit cards by a hundred thousand or so to by season tickets for me and the gang. They promise they’ll pay us back.”
It seems the Constitution means little when you ‘want what you want’. The Wild West lives! Typical of our climate today — money will solve everything; morality and consequences ‘be damned’. Sad commentary and far worse for our country.
No, that’s not oligarch-y at all. 🙄 They really do assume everyone is as corrupt and devoid of ethics as them, don’t they? Between stuff like this, the economy, the many levels of lockdown fallout, the temper tantrums the squad keep having unaware that they are the ones that make laws and that the court decision actually did precisely what they claim to be protesting for, David Hogg being escorted out of a grown up conversation, Pete bragging about gas prices that are still double what they were before Biden took office, the ‘hearings’ trying to prosecute Trump for having the name Trump, – I don’t know how it would be humanly possible for dems to be more of a farce at this point, but I’ll bet they find a way.
Pack it, harass it, and buy it out. The Dems show a roaring contempt for the Constitution and the democratic process. Clearly their “diligence” on the Jan. 6th committee is an anomaly.
Sheppard is just another Idiot educated far behind his intelligence.
The unfortunate thing is there are many that will embrace this idea without considering the potential fallout (cue the trolls to prove me right….)
Once you open the door to bribery, all sorts of evil becomes legitimized.
Suggests that Mr. Sheppard is either venal or stupid.
But then, he is a lefty, so I am being redundant.