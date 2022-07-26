Grassley: Whistleblowers Report That DOJ Downplayed Hunter Biden Evidence in 2020

My recent column explored whether time is running out for Hunter Biden. The answer may be “no” if Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is right about what whistleblowers are telling him about the investigation. CBS is reporting that “highly credible” whistleblowers informed him that officials within the FBI and the Justice Department are downplaying or dismissing negative evidence on Hunter Biden. Given the documented bias of the FBI and DOJ during the Russian collusion investigation, such allegations must be considered seriously given the baffling refusal of Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a Special Counsel.
Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland that
“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation. The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”
What was particularly interesting were the dates referenced in the letter. It indicated that the Justice Department had evidence on the alleged criminal conduct in 2020 before the election, but that a named supervisor allegedly spiked the investigation:
“First, it’s been alleged that the FBI developed information in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s criminal financial and related activity. It is further alleged that in August 2020, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment which was used by an FBI Headquarters (“FBI HQ”) team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease.”
During this period, 51 intelligence experts wrote a letter dismissing the laptop as likely “Russian disinformation.” The media echoed that claim to dismiss the allegations. According to Grassley, not only did the Justice Department have compelling evidence to justify an investigation but showed the same biased analysis flagged by the prior Russian collusion investigations.
Indeed, if the alleged whistleblower accounts are true, the Hunter Biden matter showed the same “all-hands-on-deck” profile as government, political, and media allies presented a unified front on the investigation.
Previously, Sen. Grassley accused Timothy Thibault, the senior FBI agent at the bureau’s Washington Field Office, of possibly violating “[f]ederal laws, regulations and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) guidelines” in response to Hunter Biden evidence of wrongdoing.
With a possible Republican takeover of one or both houses of Congress, these questions could be pursued after November. It will then be interesting if the Justice Department will show the same commitment to contempt prosecutions if GOP subpoenas are disregarded by targeted individuals.
As I noted yesterday, former FBI director Louis Freeh appears prominently in emails from 2016 found on Hunter’s laptop. They were in connection with a tycoon in Bucharest, a pal and colleague of Hunter, who was being tried for land fraud. To get close to the Bidens, Freeh “donated” one hundred thousand dollars to a foundation established for Hunter’s deceased brother’s children. Freeh contacted the criminal division of the Bureau to try to have Gabiel Popoviciu, the embattled tycoon, considered a top echelon FBI snitch. Freeh appeared desperate to get business for his international “security” firm. He tried to wiggle his way into the Biden family, dropping mentions, for example, that he and then-VPOTUS Biden were communion buddies at a local church in DC. Grassley is right to question the FBI’s behavior vis-a-vis Hunter and Turley is right in questioning AG Garland’s willful ignorance of the need for special counsel to examine this matter from top to bottom. One last thing: Turley thinks the hearings will begin in November following the midterms but it’s more likely to be after January 2023 when the new House is seated. I doubt if the lame ducks are going to do much before leaving.
On this week’s “60 Minutes” show it shows the unequal treatment – under the law – received by Reality Winner. Winner swore a constitutional Oath of Office to uphold the U.S. Constitution. Winner then found out about a foreign nation that was attempting to subvert America’s democratic process – potentially affecting the outcome of elections. Following her constitutional Oath of Office she leaked the information. Winner had an outstanding record of helping defeating and killing 600 foreign enemies.
Winner a leaker – not a spy – was sent to prison for 4 years not for leaking but for espionage. By comparison, a real spy who sold secrets to a foreign nation was sentenced to 2 years in prison. David Petaeus arguably committed a crime worse than Winner and served no prison time at all.
One way for the U.S. Department of Justice to regain trust and respect would be for Congress to totally abolish the Espionage Act of 1917. For over 100 years, more than 99% of criminal indictments punished non-spies (no connection to any espionage cases). Most EA indictments have been used to punish journalists and legal whistleblowers. The Bush Administration systematically dismantled the 20th Century whistleblowing system for intelligence personnel to report waste, fraud and abuses that violate the American Oath of Office. Bush’s actions compounded the leaking of unconstitutional practices fraudulently labeled as secret.
Biden and Garland should pardon loyal Americans like Reality Winner as soon as possible.
To get truly honest public servants, pay them all minimum wage, put them up in standard government housing and give them obamacare. give them standby government transportation, let them only achieve SS as a retirement plan and watch their government bank account. If they truly want to serve the people they will accept this. Why should these liars and partisan hacks make gravy while ignoring their charge? Government work of any level should not be a ticket to affluence. Perhaps, if the citizens were able to observe their and their families bank accounts there would be less graft and corruption. I realize this is as unrealistic as those wanting pure renewable energy but it is, at least, an ideal worth considering.
“Indeed, if the alleged whistleblower accounts are true, the Hunter Biden matter showed the same “all-hands-on-deck” profile as government, political, and media allies presented a unified front on the investigation.”
Turley, I prefer to read push piece op eds that aren’t just average in the ambiguity department but rather have the stakes cranked all the way up to something like: ‘if the alleged whistleblower accounts are true (or maybe true, or have a non zero chance of maybe being partially true, etc)…
I mean, your ambiguity game is good, but let’s take it to great, okay Jon?
“ Indeed, if the alleged whistleblower accounts are true,…”
Turley sure loves to chase allegations and insinuations as if they were already proven to be true.
When the laptop story was first reported it was easily dismissed as misinformation or unreliable because of the nature of how that laptop and its contents supposedly “surfaced”. Turley conveniently leaves out the fact that it was the disgraced liar and nutty lawyer Rudy Giuliani who made multiple copies of the hard drive and no direct chain of custody of the evidence was tracked.
At the time the FBI had no reason to believe the laptop and it’s contents were credible or even authentic.
Everything is still an allegation. Most of what Hunter Biden is accused of is actually legal. Some things may warrant an investigation but given the constant accusations and the narrative implying criminality and illegal activity these are just being used to cast doubt and politicize suspicion as a means to undermine the president. Trump’s own children have engaged in similar activities without any calls for investigation or scrutiny, especially when their father is a well known grifter and charlatan.
The Hunter Biden “scandal” is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the real crimes and illegal activities of the Trump administration which are far more serious than Hunter Biden’s “alleged” crimes.
“At the time the FBI had no reason to believe the laptop and it’s contents were credible or even authentic.”
Incredibly uninformed. The FBI had the laptop for 2 years. Did they ask Hunter whose laptop it was? Putting words together in a sentence is not thinking.
” Trump’s own children have engaged in similar activities “
Tell us how, O ignorant one?
I don’t find anything in Professor Turley’s column to be a surprise. With the evidence of the laptop right in their hands there should be no need for a 2 year investigation unless you are literally dragging your feet at all levels. Virtually no investigations of Obama, HRC “cleared” by Director Comey of e-mail indiscretions that would put 99% of the rest of the US in Jail. Then Trump comes along and you get the travesty of the Russia collusion Hoax, the 1st impeachment over quid pro quo, which is called foreign policy with money handed over. I mean we have always given money to our friends to assure their support and votes in international meetings and the UN and on and on. Then a laptop literally drops in the lap of the FBI and 2 years later nothing apparent has happened. And the media, strangely loose like a pack of wild dogs during the Trump administration, turns into a cluster of corgi’s on a chain link leash when Biden is elected. We are confronted by a crashing economy, highest inflation in 40 years and likely going into a recession, gas prices which reached near all time highs, massive incompetence on the border, upheaval with forcing moral changes a significant part of people oppose and nothing happens. If Hunter Biden goes free with all this suppressed evidence the rage level of the people will go thru the roof. Best news I have heard is the Republicans thinking about a purge if they take congress and then the presidency. It will have been a long time coming. Justice needs to turn blind again and not keeping one eye open so she will miss the democrats.
Congress could fix the real problem today by making DOJ’s good people (working in this bad system) totally independent of politics. A genuinely independent Department of Justice and try to make our Judicial Branch courts non-political.
If we had had a non-political Justice Department and non-political court system, America’s 200+ year reputation wouldn’t have been destroyed by the Bush Administration violating Ronald Reagan’s torture treaty (also federal law in the USA predating 9/11). 20 years later no accountability for the political DOJ attorneys that committed legal malpractice overturning federal criminal law and legally binding international treaties.
The USA’s torture program, for the first time in over 200 years, was denounced by the International Red Cross [Christian founded organization], Amnesty International and other human rights organizations. According to the ACLU, over 200 FBI agents were totally opposed to America’s torture program.
Many voters don’t perceive the U.S. Justice Department and judges as non-political. Congress can fix this problem today. This problem didn’t start with Trump or Obama.
The rule of law is respected by most Americans because we believe that justice in this country is essentially fair (though we recognize its flaws).
And we fear its power.
But now we are losing respect for justice thanks to the DOJ and the FBI.
Fear alone won’t prevent people from breaking the law.
And a Republican administration will throw out the partisans in order to install their own adherents.
Ugly cycle.
I posted a link to this with a snippet of the letter to the FBI. To me, the eye brow raising action was the opening of the investigation supporting the Russia disinformation lie. The exact circular process used for the Russia lie.
Runaway inflation *and* a recession.
Nice going, democrats.
Of course, the polticized Keystone FBI downplayed the criminality of the Prodigal Pervert to appease the Little Girl Hair Sniffer In Chief. Fawning underlings always do.
If the GOP can regain the White House in 2025, perhaps some of the Bidens’ conduct can be prosecuted before the statute of limitations expires.
disagree. The GOP aren’t our saviors anymore than the DNC. Both are rotten billion dollar corporations who manipulate Americans into thinking they’ve got our back, aside from thrusting a dagger in our backs
The DNC and RNC are Private Corporations
In 2017, a Florida judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit against the DNC brought by supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders over the handling of the 2016 presidential primary. The court ruled that the DNC is a private corporation and that voters cannot protect their rights by turning to the courts. The DNC asserted that the primary election belongs to the people who control the party, not the voters. DNC lawyers argued that the Democratic Party doesn’t owe anyone a fair process and that it has every right to disregard its own rules or interpret its rules how it wants because it is a private organization.
Link to the Florida Case:
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/WildingDNC.pdf