Is it Time for a Special Counsel on the Hunter Biden Scandal?

“Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account.” Those nine words from a retired Secret Service agent to Hunter Biden in recently released emails may prove a nasty complication for some in Washington who have struggled to contain the blowback from the still-unfolding scandal linked to Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.
“Celtic” was the Secret Service code name for Joe Biden, and recent disclosures may puncture the media’s cone-of-silence around the scandal. The emails link President Biden to his son’s accounts and indicate a comingling of funds with money coming from controversial foreign sources. Even more embarrassing, the shared account may have been used to pay a Russian prostitute named “Yanna.”
The comingling of funds is the latest contraction of President Biden’s repeated claims that he was unaware and uninvolved in past dealings by his son. Given these links, there are legitimate questions of why the Justice Department has not sought a special counsel in the ongoing investigation of alleged money-laundering and tax violations linked to the president’s son. More importantly, even if there are no criminal charges, there is now a compelling need for an independent report on the alleged influence peddling operation by Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and potentially his father, President Biden.
In the latest disclosures from the laptop, a former secret service agent reportedly texted Hunter on May 24, 2018, when he was holed up with a Russian prostitute in an expensive room at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles. Hunter wired the woman $25,000. That alone was nothing out of the ordinary for Hunter who, while his father served as vice president, seemed to divide his time equally between influence-peddling and personal debaucheries.
Hunter clearly only had influence and access to sell. We know now that foreign interests gave Hunter millions at a time that he admits that he was a crack addict and alcoholic — in his words, “Drinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating,” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
However, the tranche of emails raises a new and disturbing element: the possible mixing of accounts and funds between Hunter and his father. If true, President Biden could be directly implicated in ongoing investigations into his son’s money transfers and dealings.
Most notable are the new emails from Eric Schwerin, his business partner at the Rosemont Seneca consultancy, referencing the payment of household bills for both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. He also notes that he was transferring money from Joe Biden. If true, the communications indicate that some of President Biden’s personal expenses were paid out of shared accounts with Hunter, including accounts that may have been used to pay for prostitutes. Rosemont Seneca is directly involved in the alleged influence peddling schemes and questionable money transfers from Chinese and Russian sources.
Schwerin also was involved in President Biden’s taxes and discussions of a book deal for the then-vice president; he popped up in the donation of Biden’s official papers to the University of Delaware, with restrictions on access.
President Biden has long insisted that that his son did “nothing wrong.” That is obviously untrue. One can argue over whether Hunter committed any crime, but few would say that there is nothing wrong with raw influence peddling worth millions with foreign entities. The public has a legitimate reason to know whether the President or his family ran an influence peddling operation worth millions.
Given this record, there is little reason for the public to trust what it is reading about the scandal. The media has long refused to investigate the allegations or even report on emails contradicting the President. This was most evident when social media like Twitter actually blocked postings on the laptop or its content before the election. Powerful figures then issued false statements about the scandal to the public. Committee Chairman Adam Schiff who assured “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.” Some 50 former intelligence officials, including Obama’s CIA directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, also insisted the laptop story was likely the work of Russian intelligence. The laptop is now recognized as genuine.
This is not the first contradiction for President Biden in his repeated denials of knowing anything about his son’s business dealings. Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial. Likewise, a key business associate of Hunter Biden, Anthony Bobulinski, confirmed the authenticity of the emails and accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement. Bobulinski has detailed a meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel to go over the dealings.
Past emails included discussions of offering access to then-Vice President Biden. They also include alleged payments to Joe Biden. In one email, there is a discussion of a proposed equity split of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski confirmed that “H” was used for Hunter Biden and that his father was routinely called “the big guy” in these discussions.
Just to make things more concerning is Hunter Biden’s recent acknowledgement that one of his laptops may have been stolen by Russian agents and was likely being used for blackmail purposes. The fact that the president’s son admitted that Russians may have intentionally seized one of his laptops during a drug binge, in order to blackmail him, raises serious potential national security concerns — especially if any of the emails include compromising information about the president directly benefiting from the very same accounts used by his son.
That creates a rather nasty problem at the Justice Department. Federal regulations allow the appointment of a special counsel when it is in the public interest and an “investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.”
I do not see direct evidence of criminal conduct by President Biden even if he lied about his past knowledge of his son’s conduct. Indeed, influence peddling is not a per se crime even for Hunter. However, one value of a special counsel is the expectation of a report that can address whether the family engaged in influence peddling with foreign powers and whether foreign powers may have acquired compromising material from these laptop files.
In 2017, Democratic members and activists were adamant that the Justice Department should carry out an investigation involving President Trump and his family. Then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) insisted that, without a special counsel, “every American will rightfully suspect … a coverup.”
There is already a federal criminal investigation into these matters involving Hunter Biden, and the latest emails now link President Biden receiving money and benefits from related accounts as well as key players. Even if one questions a direct conflict of interest, it is hard to deny the towering appearance of a conflict in the ongoing investigation.
“The Big Guy” is now president and his administration is handling an investigation that could have political as well as legal implications for him and his family. It may be time for a special counsel.
28 thoughts on “Is it Time for a Special Counsel on the Hunter Biden Scandal?”
It’s long overdue. I live in DE and Joe Biden NEVER made enough money to fund his lifestyles of the rich and famous and send his kids to the most expensive schools, let alone afford a home in Greenville, DE worth millions. The entire Biden family is a crime syndicate. None of them ever worked, they just lived off of other people while shaking down others for dirty money to fill the family coffers. I call for a compete financial forensic of the entire Biden family. They are all corrupt and dirty. If anything, Joe Biden is the king of pay to play.
Miranda Devine’s book. “Laptop From Hell, Hunter Biden, BigTech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” will be out November 30. Devine is the journalist who brought the original story out in the New York Post. With everything in her possession from the laptop, Devine said in a recent interview that her book will present the unvarnished documented truth. She also confirmed there is much more information in the book that has not yet come out on the Bidens.
Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, the state run media oligarchy will not admit to Biden’s corruption. The 8 years of the Obama administration went very deep indeed.
The FBI probe had Hunter’s laptop for a year while DOJ / CIA / DNC / MSM officials claimed it was classic Russian disinformation.
Meanwhile Pelosi, Schumer, Biden’s handlers bleat about “misinformation”. The KGB blush at Democrats’ skill at lying.
Beau Biden was the designated good son for the Biden crime syndicate. He was a decorated military officer, appeared to be a successful husband, and no dirty family business, that we are aware. He had a bright future as a US Senator and possibly US president. Hunter was left to run the family syndicate. With Beau dead, Hunter bedding his dead brother’s wife, and video recording is pathetic confessions with prostitutes, Joe Biden excused Hunter’s behaviors and enabled his addictions. The Bidens are vile, corrupt people. Worse are Joe Biden’s young, left wing handlers, who daily show contempt for moderate, independent Americans, particularly minorities.
“Laws and rules apply to thee, but not to me.”–Joe Biden.
Shocked that now there are no political consequences all the conspiracy theorists are being proven correct. When the revelations could have made a difference, we were blocked on social media, mocked by “journalists” and generally impugned as brainwashed deplorables. What is it about the people that have extremely public lives that makes them so blind! Biden has been corrupt and incompetent for quite some time. The sad thing is most conservatives easily see ruse and speak out about it while being labelled with all sorts of vile names.
I misspoke. There are positive political consequences with getting Biden out of the White House. His ratings have been run into the ground. He and his team have run the economy into the ground, completely opened the border, given the Taliban billions of dollars worth of equipment, provided breathing room for China, tanked US oil production, attempted to implement new civilian surveillance laws and pushed an unconstitutional mandate to compliant companies.
Now if the Democrats force Biden out after his team shredded main street Americans, they get the first woman in office and can claim it was all his fault. I’ve suspected he would be out by the end of October since the debacle in Afghanistan.
Hunter needs a new first name. Snake Biden.
Let me get this straight. The IRS will gain access, without a warrant, to any bank account with a balance or transaction history greater than $600, but there is still not a special counsel appointed to investigate whether Hunter Biden sold access to Joe Biden to foreign governments.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden sells some paint doodles at wildly inflated prices at art auctions. We are supposed to believe that Joe Biden neither watched the auction to see who bid, nor heard who bought his troubled son’s amateur art for up to half a million dollars.
Got any ice cream?
The media has finally stopped asking Joe Biden what ice cream flavor he prefers.
Joe Biden turns his back on the media and refuses to answer questions. The few times he does take questions, they are pre-approved, taken from a list of vetted reporters. Trump sometimes met with the press 4 times a day, just for the glee of fighting with them. He regularly called on journalists who absolutely loathed him.
Will it take 4 years for the press to really get outraged? Will they do more than file the occasional complaint?
Perhaps the press can figure out what Biden is about by asking Boris Johnson.
“But Orangeman bad…”
Lefty standards are a lot gentler for their own; unforgiving for conservatives.
Oh look. Once again Democrats are guilty of what they accused Republicans of doing.
This story comes complete with Russian prostitutes and influence peddling. Sounds so familiar, except this time it’s true.
If this were Trump, he would have been impeached already.
I realized the other day that Trump critics expected his job performance to be what Joe Biden’s actually is. They thought the elder statesman with 40 years experience would have negotiated multiple Middle East Peace deals, had the lowest black unemployment ever recorded, increase prosperity and the economy, support Israel, sanction Iran, and otherwise make the US more safe and prosperous. Instead, that’s what Trump, the outsider, did.
They thought Trump would plow the US economy into the ground, create a business environment that lead to massive shortages and price increases, have dismal jobs numbers, increase crime, cause a rise in terrorism, make us more vulnerable to North Korea and China, fail to negotiate with foreign governments, and in general make the US less safe and prosperous. Instead, that’s what Joe Biden did. As Obama said, “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to (‘eff’) things up.”
Wake up.
Karen: how many times does the crap you write have to be proven wrong to get you to stop? Trump didn’t “negotiate multiple Middle East peace deals”. There was NO hot war that was solved by the pig you worship. It’s not a “peace deal” if it didn’t result in peace. All Jared Kushner did was formalize trade arrangements that had already been happening. Trump did NOT have the lowest black unemployment ever recorded, either. Obama had better numbers. Trump IS the one who plowed the US economy into the ground: he inherited a successful economy created by Obama from the shambles left by Bush. No one cares whether he “supported Israel”: he moved our Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to get wealthy Jews to make campaign contributions. All of the economic and health problems Biden has been forced to address were caused by Trump’s failures of leadership and lack of vision. Falsely claiming success is all part of the braggadocious lying Trump constantly engages in. The shortages we are facing now are the direct and proximate result of Trump letting the pandemic rage out of control, resulting in shut downs that lasted well over a year. We are trying to play catch-up, and will continue to play catch up well into next year. Trump did nothing for the US other than allow a pandemic to get out of control, resulting in unnecessary deaths and illnesses, a shattered economy and distrust abroad. Trump is the cause of the problems with withdrawing from Afghanistan: his lack of vision in agreeing to draw down troops from 14,000 to 2,500, releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners, not agreeing to keep an air base or presence in Afghanistan and Stephen Miller intentionally delaying SIV visas. Then, there’s the Big Lie, the product of pure ego and narcissism, leading to an insurrection and his followers attempting to lynch the VP. He was impeached twice, and 48 US Senators voted to remove him from office. He still won’t let the Big Lie go because the alternative is unthinkable to him. He still demands attention and a platform, and he still refuses to accept the will of the American people. No number of recounts or audits will deter him, and still people like you continue to worship him
Thanks for your perspective, Joe.
Wow! That must be some good sh!t, Did you get it from Hunter?
Yes, there should be a special counsel appointed, but there won’t be. Democrats will block it.
semcgowanjr,
You took the words out of my mouth…
Until the media starts to do their jobs as truthtellers, and not political operatives, there will be no special counsel.
I don’t expect to see that anytime in the near future.
Contrast the witch hunt for President Trumps tax filings, for no defined purpose. In affect an open ended search warrent with no crime in sight
vs Hunter and Joe, with hundreds of emails outlining numerous crimes.
That’s why the lefts wailing about rule of law is always nothing but a smoke screen. As usual the Dem investigate Republicans for what the Dems themselves are actually doing.
I’m a Democrat.
Will you join me in calling for an independent report that looks into alleged influence peddling by EVERYONE currently or formerly in federal positions of power, where “positions of power” refers to people who were either elected (e.g., members of Congress, presidents) or are in positions that required Senate approval (e.g., Cabinet members, judges and Justices)?
I am a Republican. I answer YES to your question!!
This paragraph contradicts itself…
It’s long past time. Far more evidence of corruption here than ever existed for Herr Mueller’s investigation. Any fair-minded person–if they still exist–could see that.
Interesting, how much of what the Democrats and their media accused Trump of was untrue but applies to their own house.
That’s it, exactly.
Third paragraph from the bottom. Shouldn’t that read “should carry out..”?
Waiting for the Trump deflection – 3-2-1
Indeed, it’s hard to take Turley’s concern seriously when he says “even if there are no criminal charges, there is now a compelling need for an independent report on the alleged influence peddling operation by Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and potentially his father, President Biden,” but didn’t likewise claim “a compelling need for an independent report on the alleged influence peddling operation by Trump’s adult children and potentially their father, President Trump.” (Yes, there were articles about the latter in some news media, just as there are articles about the Bidens in some news media, but no independent report about either.)
Personally, I’d like to see an independent report on alleged influence peddling by EVERYONE currently or formerly in federal positions of power, where by “positions of power” I have in mind people who were either elected (e.g., members of Congress, presidents) or are in positions that required Senate approval (e.g., Cabinet members, judges and Justices). Influence peddling should be made illegal.
Investigate everyone. Guilty until proven innocent. You are clearly a legal scholar.