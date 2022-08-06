“We Regret Any Pain”: CUNY Apologizes and Deletes Article On Depp Lawyer

For many who watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, some of the most outstanding moments involved his defense counsel Yarelyn Mena. It was an extraordinary opportunity for the 29-year old graduated from CUNY (2015) and she was praised for her tough examination of Heard. It was considered the turning point of one of the most famous trials in modern history. It is something that should be a matter of great pride for the CUNY community and, not surprisingly, the website did an article on their graduate. However, it has now been deleted with an apology after people objected that they were upset or traumatized by the recognition due to Heard’s allegations of abuse.
The now deleted article told the intriguing story of how a young associate out of CUNY became a global sensation as a key member of the defense team. Yarelyn explain “I am a third year associate and am fortunate to have worked a trial so early in my career. Most cases don’t go to trial.” It is an extraordinary story for a woman who came with her family from the Dominican Republic. She proceeded to graduate from CUNY and then received her law degree from Fordham University. That is a quintessential American story of achievement that any institution should relish and highlight. She noted in the interview that “(Law) was the first career that I knew of before I even really understood what it was.”
Apparently, CUNY graduates and students were outraged and unwilling to separate the act of representation from the rivaling abuse allegations in the case. It turned out that neither could the school.
The school acknowledged the objections raised to “our newsletter featuring a recent CUNY graduate who worked on Johnny Depp’s legal team.” It then apologized:
“We understand the strong negative emotions this article elicited and apologize for publishing the item. We have removed it from our CUNYverse blog. The article was not meant to convey support for Mr. Depp, implicitly or otherwise, or to call into question any allegations that were made by Amber Heard. Domestic violence is a serious issue in our society and we regret any pain this article may have caused.”
The “pain” caused by the article was an account of a graduate doing her job as an advocate. We have gotten to the point that people are incapable of recognizing that everyone is entitled to a rigorous legal defense and that the lawyers are fulfilling essential roles in protecting the rule of law. The only thing that matters is that the lawyer represented someone accused of abuse (even though the jury clearly found that Heard lied with malice in the trial). Even lawyers defending a client must now be cancelled to protect others from the pain of dealing with a trial on spousal abuse.
The role of the school in such a cancellation effort is shocking. CUNY trains lawyers, including criminal defense lawyers. The message being sent to those students and graduates is that the school will shun you and disassociate itself if you represent a client in an unpopular cause.
This is disturbingly similar to the firing of House Dean Ronald S. Sullivan Jr, a Harvard Law professor, after he decided to represent accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein. As with Yarelyn Mena, the students and school could not separate Sullivan’s role as counsel from the alleged acts of his client.
The deletion was noted by Brooklyn College History Professor KC Johnson, who said with considerable understatement that the move is “not a good look for CUNY, to put it mildly.”
CUNY has previously been the center of controversies discussed on this site. That includes Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek cancelling herself for a single remark in a faculty meeting, a law school administration that believes that cancelling speakers is an exercise of free speech, a professor who views math and meritocracy to be products of white privilege, and the effort to block an honorary degree over a poet’s political views.
24 thoughts on ““We Regret Any Pain”: CUNY Apologizes and Deletes Article On Depp Lawyer”
The delicious irony: to be fully ‘woke’ is now to be fully brain-dead.
Wy wife graduated from CUNY a couple of decades ago, and the have fallen so far it’s tough to quantify. That these people will be clerks and attorneys should put all of us on high alert. What CUNY has become is indicative of every higher institution of learning in America. It’s far beyond time to defund them and start over.
The description given by Professor Turley spells out the danger that we face: the cadre that controls the Dem party is not a point of view, but a cult. I do not want a cult running America.
RE:’WE REGRET ANY PAIN’…”Holy ‘if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen\, Batman!!” Pathetic Orwellian snowflakes. America be warned, This is the future of the nation’s laws and practitioners thereof. What’s that trial doing on the networks at all. ‘Yentavision!!”
“A coward dies a thousand deaths” is an appropriate editorial comment. I think we need leaders and citizens with backbone.
‘Yentavision!!”
ZZ, I never heard that word used that way. If you coined it, congratulations. If not, thanks for bringing it to our attention. I love it.
Does CUNY now regret the “pain” they are causing for graduates who will now be regarded with reluctance by law firms?
They’d be part of the crowd howling to cancel John Adams, if they could, I suppose.
Prairie Rose,
Give it time.
They will try to cancel John Adams, George Washington, The Constitution, and ultimately America.
Prairie, what an awesome comment! Sadly the people whining won’t even know what you are referencing.
Hopefully someday we’ll return to an administration which puts America first and roots out political corruption. When that time arrives all these weenies should be drafted into military service for a minimum of 3 years. They may have been educated but when it comes to maturity and life they are on empty.
Has to be old school Draft Army. Old school Army not today’s WOKE Army. First you would have to purge Milley, the Joint Chiefs and purge the Army of WOKENESS. 2 years and send them overseas.
Twenty years from now they will look back at this with horror and amusement….somewhat akin to looking at a class picture from the early seventies and seeing everyone with sideburns in earnest and wondering why? . Who does this benefit? Amber Heard? Wrongo Marylou…she is just a big loser who played the abuse card so badly it was like watching a looped mid-air collision backwards. These Snowflakes who can’t take a punch are crying foul when the sky isn’t falling…it’s beyond bothersome
Sideburns were bad, but it’s the bib sized ties that give me the shivers.
What? Bell-bottoms & platform shoes were ok?
Josh, I wish that you were right but if history tells us anything it tells us that in 20 years the lunatics will be totally in control and people will be hired to erase history.
I commend this young lady and the path she has traveled. No small accomplishment by any means and then to star in presenting her client’s defense. We should all be so good when we are called for our first at bat. I wish her well, irrespective of her college’s lack of appreciation. Do they not teach in Law school that our system demands that all get representation in criminal and civil law no matter how despicable they may be as a person or their political views or or other not popular views. As I remember that was what the ACLU used to do. One of the best discussions I even heard about this was in “A Man For All Seasons” many years ago as Paul Schofield played Sir Thomas Moore and argued with a young friend and lawyer about the need for a defense even for Satan, should that time ever arise. It was so eloquent and thoughtful and Passionate and framed the discussion beautifully and made it part of the centerpiece of the movie.
Too many people (public, lawyers, politicians ) have failed to understand they may not always be in power and when they are not in power who will protect them when they have stripped away all the protections of the law during their time in power. People must speak and be able to defend themselves appropriately in court. If you remove all such rights and protections for the opposition then they begin to think, “well what do I have to lose”. That is not a conversation you want people to have because it leads to worse.
i love that film, and have since I first saw it, nearly half a century ago with my father. He then gave me a 4-LP set of the entire soundtrack, which was wonderful to listen to (those great British actors can paint the picture with their voices).
I’ve posted that particular clip many times, but those who are convinced without evidenc and whom evidence does not convince are pretty much hopeless cases, I far.
The woke idiots have managed to turn “pain” into a joke.
These phony liberals would have no issue supporting someone who defended an accused terrorist that flew planes into buildings in their own city. They would have no issue supporting attorneys for an accused pedophile if said pedophile just happened to be trans, a minority and gay. But here they are outraged that someone defended a guy that was found to NOT have been an abuser?!?!?!?
This is the same city that houses the NY Times, a paper that had the staff quaking because a sitting US Senator wrote an arguable sane editorial and yet the staff had no qualms about an editorial by the TALIBAN member who ends up was housing the number two to Osama who was taken out by Joe Biden last week? Tom Cotton…ooh, I have the vapors, Taliban supporter of Al Qaeda…hey man, it’s free speech. Sickeng example of life here in “Doublestandardstan” (TM).
A society of infantiles, thanks to juvenile parents and an educational structure complemented with immature individuals and effeminate behaviour.
Yankeehood has destroyed NY. The problem is that the very same destroyers want to come down here and further destroy us with the same tainted stupidity. Why are Yankees so intent upon destroying this country?
This will continue until reasonable-minded students themselves stand up and yell stop. I audited some classes a couple years back in political science and history (foreign policy and political philosophy). While my classmates were generally more liberal than me (who isn’t?), there were only 1 or 2 who might fall in a group of agitators such as these. Those students have to drop their apathy and fear of cancellation (or worse, even fear of physical harm), and stand up for their rights.And it is well past time for University administrations to stop taking the side of the loudest and most dangerous on their campuses
I am a graduate of Brooklyn College. At the time I attended the City University of New York was among the best schools in the country. It is very troubling to see these so called educated people turning into complete morons. I am personally horrified by the last paragraph in this article. What have we become?