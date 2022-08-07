Rhodes Alumni Launch Campaign to Remove Justice Barrett from School’s Hall of Fame

The petition by an alumni group at Rhodes College is seeking to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school’s “Hall of Fame” due to her vote in the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The petition accuses Barrett of violating the school’s honor code by testifying untruthfully in her confirmation hearing. In reality, the letter engages in gross misrepresentations of her testimony in the latest attack on her character and honesty. It is a letter that should be condemned by people regardless of their view of reproductive rights. The letter also declares Justice Barrett to be a threat to democracy because she holds opposing views on constitutional interpretation.
The petition is directed to the school’s president Jennifer Collins and Director of Community Standards Richard Adams. While the signatories insists that they were “impelled” to write the letter, this is just the latest such letter targeting Barrett. Three alumni that listed as original authors or sponsors: Rob Marus, ’97, Katherine Morgan Breslin, ’98, and Kimberly Pillsbury Steele, ‘98.
According to the letter, the signatories’ “firm belief in the Rhodes Honor Code we all signed impels us to make this request.” However, Rob Marus and Katherine Morgan Breslin also authored a letter in 2020 opposing the confirmation of Barrett as “diametrically opposed to the values of truth, loyalty, and service that we learned at Rhodes.”
Rob Marus started a Facebook group opposing her appointment to the Supreme Court. Marus appears to be the Associate Vice President for Communications at Association of American Universities (AAU) where he handles “AAU’s writing and messaging, ensuring message consistency and clarity as well as utility in reaching AAU’s strategic communications goals.” (An inquiry was sent to Marus to confirm that he is indeed one of the main sponsors of this petition).
Marus was not writing in his capacity as a VP of the AAU and has every right to speak against the justice over the disagreement on these issues. However, if this is the same Rob Marus, it is surprising to see someone holding a high position in an academic organization at the head of a campaign to sanction a justice for holding opposing views (particularly based on such false claims). The AAU is premised on principles of academic freedom and free speech. The use of such false and misleading attacks to sanction a graduate undermines those principles.
These signatories seek to sanction Barrett for holding opposing views on issues that have divided the court and the legal profession for decades.
The latest letter repeats the false claim that Barrett misled the Senate on her views on Roe. To invoke the honor code to make such a false claim truly captures the sense of impunity exhibited by many critics today. The irony is that the opposite is true about Barrett’s answers which were more substantive than her predecessors.
At the time, I wrote that Barrett was refreshingly and surprisingly honest about her judicial philosophy and approach to Roe. She specifically rejected the claim that Roe constitutes “super precedent.” Barrett said that this term “define[s] cases that are so well settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling. And I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates that Roe doesn’t fall in that category.” (Notably, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson took the same position against Roe as super precedent.).
Moreover some of these same Rhodes alumni opposed Barrett because her view of Roe was clearly critical. Indeed, senators lined up to vote against her on that very basis.
In the letter, the alumni declare “It was, at best, disingenuous of Justice Barrett to admit that she did not believe Roe to be a ‘super-precedent’ yet then suggest that did not mean the case ‘should’ be overruled, despite clearly adhering to a legal philosophy that would obviously lead her to rule against Roe.” That statement perfectly captures the vacuous quality of these points. There is nothing disingenuous in saying that a case is not super-precedent but still might not be overturned. The point is only that the case is protected by the same principles of a stare decisis as other cases, which affords protection to precedent but does not make such cases inviolate. Barrett’s statement was refreshingly honest and accurate.
The alumni group also accuses Justice Barrett of being “one of the biggest current threats to our fundamental rights, the stability of our nation, and our democracy.” So the mere fact that Justice Barrett shares a view of constitutional interpretation with millions of other citizens (and many judges and lawyers), she is now a threat to our democracy?
The use of clearly false allegations in the name of upholding the honor system does not seem to concern these signatories. Yet, it is Justice Barrett who is accused of “an egregious lack of fidelity with the Rhodes Honor System.” They use the allegations to demand that “Justice Barrett be removed from the Rhodes College Hall of Fame based on the above violations of the Rhodes Honor System.”
Rhodes College should celebrate that it played a role in the education of a woman who has achieved such great success in the law regardless of disagreements with her constitutional views or positions. We can have passionate debates on those issues while showing mutual respect and civility.
That has not been the case at Rhodes College where Justice Barrett’s portraits have been repeatedly defaced. One had the words “Go F*ck Yourself” scribbled on it. Another featured Barrett as the devil, along with more profane language.
These alumni fuel such anger with these unfounded and reckless attacks. This is a controversy that should be a clarion call for the entire Rhodes College community. This is a wonderful school with an excellent academic reputation. People of good-faith should have the courage to stand with Justice Barrett as an alumna regardless of their agreement or disagreement with her views.
As a professor and a jurist, Barrett has written on these issues for decades with comprehensive and at times profound observations on how to approach constitutional interpretation. We can disagree on those conclusions while condemning those who seek to slander or cancel her.
These are a bunch of hypocrites. If they really want to stand on moral high ground, petition to have the name Cecil Rhodes removed for being a genocidal racist.
People such as these 3 may have a vocabulary (impelled, disingenuous), but their educations failed to make them anyone other than small-minded bigoted people who are unable to live or work with others who do not espouse their leftist, woke, progressive views. They must fall back on mean-spirited and less than truthful attacks. And .,..what a disgrace – although not surprising – that the AAU employs someone with such intolerance for others.
Turley’s blog motto – res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself) – explains all we need to know about Rhodes and its fake indignation.
Is Woke communist propaganda spouted by useful idiots or kool aide served by communist autonomous individuals? It’s difficult to determine which is spouting off but the poison is easy to detect.
They are the same. Poison from the left.
There is no there word for our modern left but ‘ugly’. It has increased with each successive generation for the past several decades and we seem to be approaching the point where many of our young people are almost feral in their inability to function in open society. You can’t argue with a barking dog. There is no longer anything academic about any of this, the Rubicon of transcendence from the realm of sane reason has been crossed – that the presumably older and wiser in our universities seemingly give no thought whatsoever to the future ramifications and consequences of their actions is equally troubling.
I actually do not personally believe that woke ideology will stand the test of time, and I honestly do not know what we are going to do with such a wide swath of utterly dysfunctional people in the future. One thing is certain: there is a gaping void where the soul of our higher institutions used to reside.
I honestly do not know what we are going to do with such a wide swath of utterly dysfunctional people in the future.
Yuri Bezmenov described what happens with them once their “usefulness” has ended.
The useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of the Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned, they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made the point: never bother with leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. […] They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States: all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power—obviously they get offended—they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.
The statement in the Rhodes Alumni letter just represents another pile of melted down progressives. These are really staring to stink up the landscape. Eventually we will need to refer this to the EPA where, for a change, they can do something really useful and clear these piles from the environment thereby improving the scenery and clearing the air of their noxious emanations.
What Prof. Turley calls the Age of Rage, is also a time when people reveal how base, malicious and craven they are by behaving like spoiled brats in public. No penalties for this from their target audience: other malicious misfits preening as moral giants. Imagine how China, Russia and Iran regard the efforts of leftists to hobble and ultimately destroy American leadership in the world. In Lenin’s time the name for them was “useful idiots”.
It took 10 years for China’ Cultural Revolution — with all its canceling, public shaming and irrationality — to end. This woke idiocy too will end some day, and the people who got suckered by it will read about themselves in history books. And not in a good way.
But millions suffered and died in the Cultural Revolution
There should be negative consequences for these attackers violating Rhoades honor code.
Can the school get a cease & desist order on these baseless attacks because it harms their brand?
It probably does not want to do so because those in administrative roles buy into this nonsense.
These Leftist alums only prove they are indoctrinated and not educated. If they were truly educated, they would know their ideology is literally a dead end.
Professor, that Lawyers trained at Rhodes hold the views expressed here shows they do not understand the concepts behind The Constitution and the role of the Supreme Court Are all their lawyers so afflicted?
The left is successful in convincing the people that power comes FROM the government. Convincing the people that Politicians bear no responsibility for ANYTHING so keep re-electing the leeches.
Why don’t these idiots understand they live under the RULES they want?
“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”
-Mao Tse-Tung.
NEVER surrender your guns!
Molon Labe!
It reasonably appears that no longer that reasonable minds can differ. Alas
So tired of angry lefties throwing public tantrums.
Ugly people with mean streaks and a lust for publicity.
And dishonest; inventing lies to attack their betters.
And the emotional maturity of 5 year olds