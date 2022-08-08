“An Attack on One is an Attack on All’: Time for a Red-State NATO-like Alliance on Boycotts

Below is my column on recent effort to boycott states over their abortion laws, a growing push for states to punish other states with measures like travel bans. While boycotts are an important expression of free speech by citizens, it raises more difficult questions when done by states seeking to coerce other states. It can create a morass of boycotts and tit-for-tat measures. This column suggests a way to end the practice through a simple deterrent measure based on Article 5 of NATO. It would be to the benefit of all states (and our federalism system as a whole) to remove state-to-state boycotts from the political arena.
Here is the column:
“An attack on one is an attack on all.” That reference to Article 5 of the NATO treaty is a virtual mantra in Washington these days as “the bedrock of peace and security in Europe for over half a century.” But the benefits of such deterrence should not be lost on another group under increasing threat for their political alliances: America’s red states.
From California to Illinois, legislators are moving to boycott any state contracts with businesses in states with anti-LGBTQ legislation or restrictive abortion laws. At the same time, many Democratic leaders are pressuring companies to boycott red states too.
This past week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called upon Hollywood production companies to stop filming in states such as Georgia or Oklahoma with strict anti-abortion laws. In Georgia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has warned that companies will cut off ties with such states, including her own, if they do not change their laws. (Abrams previously was criticized by conservatives for fueling the boycott of her own state which led to the withdrawal of the All-Star Game from Atlanta over election reform laws.)
Such campaigns have succeeded, particularly with private companies. Indeed, in both restricting speech and boycotting states, the left has found greater success with private companies than with voters in pushing their agenda. The New York Times warned pro-life states that they risk their “competitive edge” in the market if they do not change their laws to conform with blue-state views.
The boycott threats have been growing since 2016, when North Carolina was targeted for passing a bill limiting bathroom access by biological gender.
The point of these campaigns is to pressure state officials to ignore the will of a majority of their citizens and pass laws to appeal to corporations and other states in a competitive market. Such boycotts by private citizens or groups are an important form of political speech; various state laws barring state contracts with those who support boycotts of Israel, for example, have been struck down as unconstitutional, although an appellate court recently upheld an Arkansas law.
However, states or companies engaging in such boycotts is a different matter. Many consumers do not want companies like Disney to engage in political debates over issues like transgender rights. One poll showed 67 percent opposed corporate opposition to an “anti-grooming” law, a view that appears to be impacting Disney. Consumers can vote with their pocketbooks in the “go woke, go broke” movement.
For Democratic leaders like California Attorney General Rob Bonta, official boycotts on travel are simply a case of states acting like consumers and “aligning our dollars with our values.” However, it is more than that. It is speaking as a state to isolate and punish states with opposing views on abortion, transgender rights, gun rights and other policies. In a system based on federalism principles, we embraced the model of allowing each state to reach its own conclusions on divisive questions. The result can be consensus around moderate positions that escape both parties, which often are driven by the extremes on issues like abortion.
Take this week’s vote in Kansas, which surprised many by overwhelmingly supporting the preservation of abortion rights. Although many Democrats demand unrestricted abortion rights and many Republicans demand total bans, a Harvard-Harris poll shows 72 percent of Americans would allow abortion only until the 15th week of pregnancy or a more restrictive limit. When states try to coerce other states to yield to their demands on such issues, they hinder state experimentation and expression.
The result is increasingly bizarre. California college sports teams are barred from spending money to travel to any state on the liberal “naughty list” — a problem when you are USC and UCLA and just moved from the Pac 12 to the Big Ten. They now face raising private funds to be able to play in blacklisted states.
There is a way to end this madness. It is an Article 5-like alliance.
While this would ideally be an agreement by all states, red states should pass legislation barring state business or travel with any state that engages in boycotts. The key would be that the agreement must stand on principle, allow no exceptions, and trigger immediate reciprocity: A travel ban on, say, Nebraska would result in a reciprocal ban not just from Nebraska but from every state in the alliance.
In this way, when a state like California targets a state like Utah, it will shoot itself with roughly half of the country. Eventually the administrative and competitive costs of such measures would become prohibitive.
California’s enormous economy has given leaders like Gov. Newsom a sense of impunity in targeting other states. There are now 17 states on California’s banned list under a 2016 law that automatically adds states which discriminate against or remove protections for people on the basis of sex, gender identity or sexual orientation. Imagine if those 17 states had automatic reciprocity laws — add any one of us to a boycott list, and you will be boycotted back by all.
Newsom is running ads in Florida and Texas, telling their residents that “freedom is under attack in your state” — based on a majority of voters there reaching opposing conclusions on controversial issues — and urging Floridians and Texans to move to California. They appear to have two options in Newsom’s mind: Move to California or adopt its positions, so democracy will be safe from itself.
Evan Low, a California lawmaker who authored that state’s ban, put it simply: “The current culture war is not a game.” Indeed — which is why we should look to “the most successful military alliance in history” to end reckless incursions by neighboring states.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
21 thoughts on ““An Attack on One is an Attack on All’: Time for a Red-State NATO-like Alliance on Boycotts”
This is nothing more than trying to avoid the consequences of red states choices. Companies will not want to have their business in a state were women’s liberty is reduced. They are less free because of their policies on abortion abs reproductive healthcare. Same goes for LGBTQ legislation denying their existence. Many in that community are talented employees and even business owners. In red states they face a hostile environment based on ignorance and bigotry that is being sanctioned by state government.
Long term damaging ramifications are far more likely in red states as more and more restrictions on women’s liberty and the LGBTQ community are enacted. Red states are actively taking individual liberty away while arguing they are for liberty. The hypocrisy and irony is lost on many people in those states.
Turley’s idea is not only horrible it ignores the fact that this is a consequence of really bad policies. Those states are actively seeking to legislate travel to liberal states for women seeking legal abortions and seeking punishment of state residents who even contemplate traveling for that purpose. That’s further attacking individual liberty on their own residents.
Red states are going to fare much worse economically in the long run. This is just one of the many consequences of their decisions that are going to crop up.
“ However, states or companies engaging in such boycotts is a different matter. Many consumers do not want companies like Disney to engage in political debates over issues like transgender rights. One poll showed 67 percent opposed corporate opposition to an “anti-grooming” law, a view that appears to be impacting Disney. Consumers can vote with their pocketbooks in the “go woke, go broke” movement.”
Turley leaves out the fact that companies have 1st amendment rights. Turley still hasn’t discussed the implications of punishing companies for exercising their 1st amendment rights. Florida directly violated Disney’s right to free speech when it punished it for expressing their views on the governor’s don’t say gay bill.
I regret that America is being reduced to the lowest common denominator. This is because there is more on the bottom than the cream that rise[s] to the top.
Something to consider, CA passed a law (Proposition 12) requiring spacing requirements for laying hens, calves for veal, and sows.
The law applies to all agriculture products sold in CA, even if they come from out of state.
So, what do I do?
Give up that market?
Sell only to Red States?
Boycott Blue States or even Blue cities? Blue counties?
Why stop with agriculture?
You can see this can get out of control.
I love this. Let’s have all the shithole red states go into deep poverty. They are already women killing religious nuts.
Red States that lifted the COVID mandates are the ones who lead their states out of recession, had lower unemployment, and stronger economies.
Blue States lagged.
Sammy lives in California, West Hollywood / Los Angeles area where he works remotely for Act Blue, that runs a trolling farm funded by George Soros. Sammy is oblivious to people outside his mancave, never mind the economies of red states. His most pressing reality is keeping all of the email addresses he uses straight for the numerous fake accounts he runs on here. He likely uses an N95 Mask to drink his Caramel Macchiato Venti Coffee delivered by a Hispanic from Starbucks.
✊🏽
People in most states want California to boycott travel, and especially moving, to them.
Why stop at opposing boycotts. Is it not just as offensive go good order among the states to prevent one state (say Texas) from poaching corporations from another state (say California). Such actions are as harmful to relations among the states as is boycotting.
How is it the fault of a state to have a more business friendly environment, lower taxes, than another?
If a business wants to leave one state based on profits, the bottom line for another, that is their decision and freedom to do so.
Now, if a state wants to pass a law preventing businesses from leaving, I think they call that totalitarianism.
I was born in NYC and lived in SF and loved these Cities, but I am boycotting these City’s until they clean up the poop and urine on the streets.
“Take this week’s vote in Kansas, which surprised many by overwhelmingly supporting the preservation of abortion rights.”
No it didn’t. Any state with trigger laws that actually put the issue before its citizens rather than through a gerrymandered legislature would have the exact same result.
Wrong.
RE:”Newsom is running ads in Florida and Texas, telling their residents that “freedom is under attack in your state”….and urging Floridians and Texans to move to California” Tantamount to Vladimir Putin inviting the residents of those states to come and spend their winters in Moscow. There’s enough known about the travails of California from its cities to its countryside such that the residents of Florida and Texas are astute enough not to step in it. In addition, if Newsome has serious aspirations for the Oval Office, he’d best watch where he’s walking as well.
Not sure about state action, but I’ve imposed my own boycott of those states. May not be much, but not a dime will I spend there
Imposing your will on others is the hallmark of totalitarianism. Whether it’s in the schools or businesses, the woke mob clearly believes coercion is an acceptable tactic. Democrats are raising this behavior to the level of policy. Then they hide behind a 3-hour riot at the WH to fearmonger their gullible masses into thinking the “other” guys are the fascists.
Democrats are fighting a civil war…gop needs to fight
Time for Texas, north dahota. Etc to embargo oil and nat gas
The NATO suggestion sounds well and good IF the end result were commity and good governance of this Federal Republic – BUT… We are now aware that the end result for the prog/left is not that but the destruction of that Federal Republic and the establishment of a tyrannical socialist “utopian state” without all the fuss and bother contained in that “evil” document; The Constitution. While Turley wants to offer civilized and accommodating solutions, his apparent naivite ignors the facts on the ground.
Good thoughts, but remember, we are dealing with lefties.
Petulant, impulse driven, vindictive, and given to senseless virtue signaling.
Appeals to reason don’t work with those people.
If only the world would realize the true genius of MAGAT logic. I know, right?