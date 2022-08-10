Poll: The J6 Hearings Had Virtually No Impact on Changing the Public Views

For months, we have been discussing the heavy-handed, one-sided approach of the J6 Committee in the presentation of evidence and witnesses. Both sides blame each other for the absence of a single Republican-selected member. Yet, the Committee treated the lack of balance as a license to present a rigid and scripted account of events and actions, including editing out countervailing views or evidence. For those of us who welcomed the greater transparency on the events of that terrible day, it was a lost opportunity to have a truly historic investigation akin to Watergate or the Kennedy assassination. The result is now evident and unsurprising. A Monmouth University poll shows that almost 90 percent of respondents report that the hearings have made no change in how they view the J6 riot. Moreover, despite the overwhelming cooperation and support of the media with the Committee, the vast majority believe that the J6 Committee was a political rather than investigative exercise, focused on opposing Trump rather than disclosing the facts of January 6th.
Respondents were asked “Have the recent House January 6 Committee hearings changed your mind about what happened at the Capitol that day or who is responsible, or have the hearings not changed your mind?” Only eight percent answered in the affirmative while 89 percent said it made no change at all in their views.
What was really striking was the response to a prompt stating “Some say that the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024.” Sixty percent agreed with that statement, including 62 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans. That view was reinforced by the baffling decision of Chairman Thompson, Vice Chair Cheney and other members to repeatedly end hearings with calls to oppose Trump in the coming election. It was hardly subtle.
The lack of impact of the hearings is, in my opinion, due to two threshold decisions of the Democrats. First, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others decided that the Committee would focus on reinforcing “a narrative” rather than follow prior investigatory commissions with an open and balanced inquiry.
After bringing in a television producer, the hearings showed members reading off teleprompters and witnesses confined in limited roles of reaffirming what members were declaring about the riot. There was no effort to present alternative interpretations or viewpoints. It played into criticism of a “show trial” environment–an image that was magnified by Cheney declaring in the last hearing that Trump family and associates had come forward to “confess” and encouraging others to do the same.
Many of us supported the effort to bring greater transparency to what occurred on Jan. 6th and these hearings have offered a great deal of important new information. Indeed, it has proven gut-wrenching in the accounts of lawyers and staff trying to combat baseless theories and to protect the constitutional process.
Yet, the heavy-handed approach to framing the evidence has been both unnecessary and at times counterproductive. The strength of some of this evidence would not have been diminished by a more balanced committee or investigation. The unquestioning media coverage likely added to the feeling of many that these hearings lacked objective analysis and full accounts of what occurred, including the exclusion of any discussion of why the Capitol was left poorly protected on that day despite prior warnings of potential violence.
Second, the Committee over promised the public. At the start of the hearings, committee members promised they had the long-sought smoking-gun evidence — new material that would close the circle on Trump. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated he thought there was now “credible evidence” to support a variety of criminal charges. His colleague, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said the committee would show that Trump organized a “coup” on Jan. 6, 2021. That framing has led to glaring omissions. The Committee has routinely edited videotapes and crafted presentations to eliminate alternative explanations or opposing viewpoints like repeatedly editing out Trump telling his supporters to go to the Capitol peacefully.
Offering a more balanced account, including allowing the Republicans to appoint their own members (in accordance with long-standing tradition), would not have lessened much of the dramatic testimony. Yet, allowing Republicans to pick their members (yes, including Rep. Jim Jordan) would have prevented allegations of a highly choreographed show trial. It would have added credibility to the process. Indeed, much of this evidence would have been hard to refute like the deposition of former Attorney General Bill Barr on the election fraud allegations.
Once again, this Committee could have been transformative for opinions on the riot. Instead, it was another Pelosi signature muscle play. As a witness in the first Trump impeachment, I was highly critical of her insistence that the House would impeach before Christmas rather than conduct the traditional impeachment investigation with witnesses. Instead of building a more convincing case, Pelosi preferred to impeach with virtually no record, for a certain defeat in the Senate. In the second impeachment, she went one better: She held no hearing at all and pushed through what I called the first “snap impeachment.”
The Jan. 6 committee was similarly stripped of any pretense. It was as subtle a political move as Pelosi’s ripping up President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Thus, it was not surprising that, when asked what she hoped to achieve from the committee, Pelosi tellingly referred to it as a “narrative.” It is the difference between seeing and simulating justice.
The results in polling are no less predictable. Presented with one-sided, tightly choreographed hearings, most citizens were left precisely where they began. The hearings were meant to enrage the base rather than add allies. It may have succeeded in that limited objective, but it could have been so much more.
Here is the poll: Monmouth University J6 Poll
Simple fact: Americans are more concerned about inflation, the economy, direction the country is going.
As noted in other poll, COIVD, the Jan6 hearings and climate change did not make the top ten issues Americans were concerned with.
Food banks are seeing long lines again, and they say about 10% are new/first time users. Also, food banks are running out of money as inflation is crushing their purchasing power.
Like nearly all other Americans.
Food prices are expected to go up even more later this year, and depending on how the hard winter wheat crops come in next spring, could see that too in 2023.
A lot of farmers and ranchers are selling off their herds now. Might see a drop in meat prices in the short term, but that means a tight market or shortage next year.
I will admit that I didn’t follow the hearings, but I have a question. Why is J6 called a riot and not a protest? I live in Minnesota and all we have is protests that burn down police stations, businesses and get people killed. Could you have a column that explains the difference between a riot and a protest?
What a joke Bill Barr has become. To paraphrase I’m not surprised Trump lost he has such a revolting personality or something like that after earlier saying that the possibility of fraud was obvious. It shows either blackmail or malfeasance of Barr. I go with blackmail.
For some years now, we have had “narrative” journalism, where the established Eastern media companies have determined in advance how the American people should view major political events. Now, we are transitioning to narrative government where Congress makes similar decisions in its hearing processes. Indeed, Hollywood and the educational system can almost seem to be part of the same progress toward a culture of unrelenting propaganda.
Nothing here to really discuss. Facts are facts.
No coupe, no insurrection. no crimes associated with President Trump.
What we do know, the actions of the DoJ and the DC judiciary, show rampant political corruption of the justice system. This is the revelation of the Democrat only committee. Nothing new about that day. Nothing not already public. What we do know, the FBI and DOJ are political tools for the Democrat Party.
Something that has gone silent is very interesting. Missing Cell phone data from the Secret Service. Dems were, hair on fire nuts about the wiped cell phones…..UNTIL…information leaked out the DoD phones also had been wiped. Then it all went silent. Such a deep violation of the constitution, both D’s and R’s are working to cover up the truth.
There is only one reason for the that. Democrats in congress had MILITARY undercover operatives at the Capitol on Jan 6. A clear violation of the Constitution. Here is the real crime.
Combining the events at Mar-a-Largo, J6 and the coming of 66k IRS auditors the Democrats are steering the nation into some very dangerous waters, vessel’s usually sink when hit with rogue waves.
The Dims truly are incompetent at most everything – foreign policy, the economy, social policy – but they reserve their truest folly for propaganda. They have turned even supporters against them with this retreat from American principles. They truly are a cargo cult and their faux god, diversity, is not amused. I’ll enjoy their steaming full bore into the rocks. We can start with Barnacle Liz the Sailor next week!
Trump offers Bow Wow Bowser National Guard support which she declines. Piglosi, who has overall security authority, declines to beef up the capital police presence despite being warned by numerous security entities. Trump admonishes his supporters to go to the capital to peacefully protest. Video at the capital clearly shows capital police holding open the doors for those crazed right wingers sauntering in to take a selfie and then leave. Not to mention clear agitators like Ray Epps who were trying in desperation to get people to go inside the capital, but the FBI has no interest in arresting. No wonder people think Piglosies J6 sideshow is complete BS.
And in September they will try again——–I think that should be illegal
Crazy democrat rasks are a distraction from stealing trillions. Trans, blm. J6, wwiii, etc
Another Pelosi/Schumer/Nadler/Schiff show designed with an intentional fatal flaw because they know their stated goals were unattainable: impeachment, or charges, or preventing the ascension of a SCOTUS justice. No need to make an honest effort at achieving that.
They went straight to the actual purpose: weaponize the constitutional powers of congress to diminish and destroy their most effective and powerful political opponent since Reagan, Trump.
They had help. From the very beginning a cooperating media, the became traitors to the people by becoming the gate keepers of information that we the people could hear or say. The only constitutionally protected civilian institution in the first amendment shirked their responsibility to report events fairly and dispassionately.
Politicians do as they do, given an inch they will grab for a mile. It is the media, the profession of journalism, and those who cheered them on by discarding their principles and integrity for political expediency and personal hatred that deserves the shame and disgust of history.
The televised January 6th hearings provided us with an opportunity to watch alternate programming. Honestly didn’t watch even a second of the hearings, skipped reading any “news” articles relative to the hearings, don’t know, don’t care. However we have humorously enjoyed watching participants such as Liz Cheney despotically try to retain their congressional seats.
It’s certainly possible the reason for raiding Trump’s home was to find something to move the J6 show closer to evidence of a crime, which means they know J6 is a failure and sure to backfire unless they come up with something. Look for “trumped up charges” and planted evidence.
One reason that the Senate Watergate Committee did so well was not just Sam Ervin. Howard Baker, IIRC, played an important role and,gave the committee some legitimacy. Who knows – maybe Jordan would have changed his mind. People saw this as a show trial and as a means of settling both personal (Cheney) and political (Pelosi) agendas. I would not be surprised if the next Congress, led by the GOP, censured Schiff for his lies about the Collusion hoax and his comments about 1/6 evidence.
Americans do not want to see Schiff censured. Stoned maybe, hanged, drawn and quartered, tarred and feathered, have cement blocks fastened to his ankles and thrown into a river, guillotined, have his head placed on a pike and then displayed in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol, but definitely not censured.