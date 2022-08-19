Inspector General: The U.S. Government Left More Than $7 Billion in Military Equipment to the Taliban

Defense Department Inspector General has released its long-awaited report on what the Biden Administration left behind in Afghanistan. It is an unbelievable list of equipment left to one of the most violent groups in the world with a history of supporting terrorist organizations. I opposed the long war in Afghanistan, so I was not among those critical of Trump or Biden in pushing to leave the conflict. However, no one has ever explained why the Biden Administration left this equipment in Afghanistan as opposed to removing it or destroying it.
While the collapse of the Afghan government was rapid in the final days, the government had many months to prepare for the scheduled withdrawal. Yet, it took no steps to remove or destroy this equipment. Instead, it elected to leave this arsenal intact to the Taliban.
The ground vehicle inventory alone was worth about $4.12 billion. In addition, the U.S. military lost $923.3 million worth of military aircraft and $294.6 million in aircraft munitions.
The Taliban was instantly made one of the best equipped militaries in the world due to this windfall gift by the Biden Administration.
While the report says that “some” of the aircraft were “demilitarized and rendered inoperable during the evacuation,” most of this equipment was left read to use, including 316,260 small arms, including sniper rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers that were worth $511.8 million.
I do not understand how this clear and unimaginable blunder has gone unaddressed. No one was fired. There is not even any evidence of discipline of any kind. The Biden Administration decided to give the Taliban billions in weapons rather than destroy them. Yet, there seems little more than a shrug and a yawn from Congress and the press.
What they don’t use, they will sell to terrorists groups in the region and around the world on the black market. The windfall will keep them flush in cash.
I suspect there are presently deals between the U.S. Government and the Taliban to send U.S. aid for some type of quod pro quo.
The scandal in this nation is the media and government suppression and distortion of factual information. They truly are a propaganda machine.
Stunning incompetence, not on the part of the amazing U.S. Armed Forces, but on the malignant leadership that represents this administration.
Just read that the DoD is preparing another $800 million defense aid package (that is just weapons and ammo, not other US aid) to the Ukraine.
That would put the so far running total just north of $9billion in weapons and ammo.
Do we really have accountability on these weapons and ammo are going in the Ukraine?
A year or two from now, would we be surprised if some Chicago gang banger uses a JAVELIN to level a rival gang’s home?
Turley: as a Fox minion, you are SO transparent. I only read the headline of today’s little piece. Pivoting to Afghanistan is, of course, a diversion away from Trump’s theft of TS/SCI documents, lying about them, the reports from eyewitnesses that he claims ownership of TS/SCI documents, that his lawyer lied about returning all of them, and the need for a subpoena to obtain more of them. The political tide is turning against Republicans, so it’s time to pull out something from the playbook. Crudite anyone?
And, if you want to complain about Afghanistan: why didn’t Trump arrange to have all of our military equipment returned when he cut a deal with the Taliban that didn’t involve our Afghanistan allies? How, exactly, was Biden supposed to get out equipment when the Taliban had already taken over because Trump released 5000 of them and drew down our troops from 14,000 to 2,500 BEFORE everyone and all of our equipment got out? Why didn’t he negotiate for an air or land base in Afghanistan when he had the chance? You claim: “I do not understand how this clear and unimaginable blunder has gone unaddressed. No one was fired. There is not even any evidence of discipline of any kind. The Biden Administration decided to give the Taliban billions in weapons rather than destroy them. Yet, there seems little more than a shrug and a yawn from Congress and the press.” The Biden Administration didn’t “decide” to “give” the Taliban anything–Trump had already let 5,000 of them out of prison BEFORE Biden took office and they quickly took over because our allies were demoralized and just gave up. They were demoralized because of the rotten deal Trump made into which they had NO input. This is the mess Biden was handed. The “unimaginable blunder” was Trump’s outrageously poor deal he stuck Biden with.
Turley is decidedly NOT a Fox minion as anyone, like me, who regularly follows him knows. He is simply one of many FNC contributors. His opinions are thought out and, unlike Lawence Tribes, are non-partisan. It amazes me what feats of logic the anti-Trumpers are capable of to protect their cherished bias.
To be sure, EBD! Point well taken!