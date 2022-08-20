Res Ipsa Hits 61,000,000

Yesterday, Res Ipsa passed the 61,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post the highest traffic numbers for each month this year.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 20,742 posts and roughly 1,200,000 comments. We are at roughly 318,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 6,600 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Germany
6. “Unknown region”
7. France
8. Netherlands
9. Austria
10. New Zealand
The top five posts in terms of readership in the month were:
- Poll: The J6 Hearings Had Virtually No Impact on Changing the Public Views
- Congress Adds 87,000 new IRS Agents to Pursue $204 Billion in Tax Fraud While 500 IG Agents Struggle to Investigate $160 Billion in Covid Fraud?
- The Incredible Shrinking Merrick Garland
- “The Whole Enchilada”: Pundits Wrongly Claim the Mar-a-Lago Raid Could Disqualify Trump from Future Office
- Five Lingering Questions In the Wake of the Mar-a-Lago Raid
So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil respectful to others. While we have our trolls and blind partisans, most of those on this blog value passionate but civil discourse. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.
13 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 61,000,000”
High praise for Res Ipsa! Thank you for bringing your subscribers a well reasoned perspective on the important issues on a daily basis. I look forward to reading the blog posts. I truly believe that the blog provides us with a wonderful opportunity for enlightenment.
Congratulations JT (and Darren).
Your output is impressive.
Nothing’s Written in Tablets of Stone
Professor, thank you for taking the time to host an unique blog that devoted to the link between Law and Politics. I enjoy your writing from a conservate point of view, always reminding us that most analyses are based on assumptions. I am eagerly waiting on you takes about DC Court of Appeals ruled that DoJ must release an internal memo advising then-Attorney General Bill Barr in March 2019 to determine that former President Trump did not obstruct justice. CREW [1] sued.
As some topics raise questions from commentators. Is there a chance for an internship, sponsered eg by Kirkland & Ellis?
A special thanks goes to Darren Smith who solved technical issues smooth and quick. His advice, how to avoid irregolarities in the future, is always most welcome!
[1] https://www.citizensforethics.org/about/
Are your comments parody?
Your link to a Marxist group with the misnomer Citizens for Ethics, dedicates all of its screeds on Trump. The tell: they sued him on his inaugural day. Yet nothing about Obama corrupting the Federal government, Joe Biden / Burisma / Hunter, Hillary Clinton’s “Clinton Foundation” corruption (just to mention one of her many corrupt acts), and laughably the mother of dark money Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut gets no mention at all. How do you “agitprop” in Chinese?
Parody or delusional?
Congratulations, guys. It is very well deserved. 😊
I am truly grateful that Professor Turley remains firmly anchored in the constitution and the framers original intent. That makes this blog a reliably fixed reference point around which we can see our culture and politics moving.
Congrats professor and Darren!
Keep up the good work!
Keep on truck’in and illegitimi non carborundum!
Congrats – well-earned indeed
There’s so much information available, one has to be discerning with their sources. After listening to Professor Turley’s reasoned logic on Fox News, absent the normal political spin or hyperbole, I became a fan and read his posts religiously.
And we appreciate you! You know the law and speak your mind. As you know, that’s rare. With your help, perhaps that will change. Congratulations to you!
Thank you for being an enjoyable part of my day. I enjoy the law and politics and this site brings the two together very well.
Congratulation on your justly popular blog!