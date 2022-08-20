Res Ipsa Hits 61,000,000

Yesterday, Res Ipsa passed the 61,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world.

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

We have continued to post the highest traffic numbers for each month this year.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have over 20,742 posts and roughly 1,200,000 comments. We are at roughly 318,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 6,600 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. “Unknown region”

7. France

8. Netherlands

9. Austria

10. New Zealand

The top five posts in terms of readership in the month were:

So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil respectful to others. While we have our trolls and blind partisans, most of those on this blog value passionate but civil discourse. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

