Study: Only Nine Percent of Law Professors Identify as Conservatives

A new study offers further evidence of the alarming decline of ideological diversity on our law faculties. A study by Georgetown University’s Kevin Tobia and MIT’s Eric Martinez was featured on College Fix that finds that only nine percent of law school professors identify as conservative at the top 50 law schools. Notably, a 2017 study found 15 percent of faculties were conservative. This is the result of years of faculty replicating their own ideological preferences and eradicating the diversity that once existed on faculties. When I began teaching in the 1980s, faculties were undeniably liberal but contained a significant number of conservative and libertarian professors. It made for a healthy and balanced intellectual environment. Today such voices are relatively rare and faculties have become political echo chambers, leaving conservatives and Republican students increasingly afraid to speak openly in class.
The trend is the result of hiring systems where conservative or libertarian scholars are often rejected as simply “insufficiently intellectually rigorous” or “not interesting” in their scholarship. This can clearly be true with individual candidates but the wholesale reduction of such scholars shows a more systemic problem. Faculty insist that there is no bias against conservatives, but the obviously falling number of conservative faculty speaks for itself.
In racial and gender discrimination cases, this type of pattern of de facto hiring preferences is routinely the basis for lawsuits. Obviously, intellectual diversity is different from racial discrimination. This is no protected class and there is no statutory mandate to support challenges. Faculties know that it is near impossible to challenge their hiring decisions. However, the de facto result of years of biased hiring practices is reflected in the low number of conservative faculty at these schools.
When confronted, faculty will often shrug and say that they are open to promising conservative faculty but they simply have not found any. They will also question what is a conservative or a liberal — even though professors seem to have little problem in answering such polls with those terms. There is little sympathy for conservative and libertarian students who have few faculty offering opposing views — or liberal students who would like exposure to the full array of legal thought and interpretations.
Having taught for over three decades, I have never seen a more intolerant and orthodox environment. Schools have reached an ideological critical mass where faculties are replicating their own preferences. The overwhelming composition of faculties then serves to replicate and promote the views of liberal faculty on journals and in conferences.
For conservatives and libertarian students, the change in the environment is disheartening. For many schools, panels on decisions like Dobbs are composed of professors offering different views on why the decision is manifestly wrong without a dissenting voice in favor of the decision. Even on issues like dropping a school mascot, like GW’s Colonials, can feature panels without faculty offering the opposing view. Students also complain that conservative justices or theories are openly ridiculed in fundamental and required courses. When a faculty member shows such hostility to such theories in class, it sends a chilling message to students that opposing views may not be welcomed in class or in finals or papers.
There is obviously an academic freedom component to this problem. I take no issue with faculty members disagreeing with conservative interpretations. However, the complaint among students is that professors at various schools increasingly advocate in class and denigrate those with conservative jurisprudential views.
I frankly do not understand why professors want to maintain this one-sided environment in hiring. I was drawn to academia by the diversity of viewpoints and intellectual challenges on campuses. School publications and conferences today often run from the left to the far left. We have discussed a long line of incidents on this blog of conservative faculties being targeted by cancel campaigns with tepid support from their colleagues or administrations. We have become the face of intellectual orthodoxy and it is reflected in these numbers.
Even if one quibbles with these polls, most faculty will privately admit that there are few remaining conservatives or Republicans on their faculties. It is obvious and undeniable. This country is almost evenly divided politically. Yet, less than ten percent of our faculties hold views consistent with roughly half of the country, including many of our students. While no one is suggesting that faculties must reflect the political makeup of the nation, the reduction of opposing viewpoints has reached a crisis level for those who value intellectual diversity.
63 thoughts on “Study: Only Nine Percent of Law Professors Identify as Conservatives”
It’s unfortuanate that “only nine percent” of law professor self-identify as conservatives.
But there’s also a reason for that. As a practical matter, short of going to work for a company that is controlled by a known Leftie–Gates’s Microsoft Corp. is a good example–that only three venues where vocal Left-wingers can find gainful employment are (1) government; (2) non-profits; and (3) academe. A disproportionate number end up in the academic community because, once they get tenure (typically, a six-year process), they cannot, for all practical purposes, be fired. They have lifetime employment, the better to poison the minds of millions of our nation’s young people. I make these comments as one who spent a half-decade as an academic (1983-88).
This factor, which is probably true in ALL disciplines taught in colleges, is by design. Leftists started working overtime to infiltrate education early in the Twentieth Century. Most of the recently retired/current crop of professors is a result of leftists spending their lives in schools in order to avoid military service during the Vietnam War. Bill Clinton is a classic example. In short, this country is now screwed as long as higher education, education in general, is kept on an ivory tower. Remember that Hillary Clinton was a conservative Goldwater Girl before she went to Wellesley. Universities and colleges are nothing but brain-washing facilities.
This is hard to understand. I thought those on the left were proponents of diversity.
Perhaps if Republican politicians were really of any use — sorry, but I am a bit of a cynic — the next time they are in power, they would pass a law conditioning institutional federal loan eligibility on the obligation to provide actual education rather than indoctrination. And one big factor to meet that requirement would be the hiring of faculty with diverse viewpoints (along with unfettered free speech rights for all on campus).
In my view, one major factor that has led to this sad reality is that, ironically, a key pillar of today’s “liberal” political strategy is complete intolerance (to the point of meanness) of any view that disagrees with theirs. As they have become increasingly progressive, their positions have become more based on feelings and less on logic and reason. As a result, rather than actually debate the true merits of either side’s position, they just simply shut down the other side with name-calling and word manipulation. There is no real discussion of any data and facts that support their views. A good current example is our President calling people who believe in policies like America First or controlling our borders semi-fascist without providing any specificity for why that is the case. Just calling them evil means plenty of gullible people will believe it without asking “How is that exactly?”, and that achieves their goal of feeling good about themselves and getting and staying in power.
There is no room for diversity of thought when your goal is to train the next generation of leaders tasked with the economic, political, and ideological enslavement of the American public.
It’s more likely that most of society has progressed beyond the anti-views of right-wing legal philosophy. Progress. Have some. Today.
The fact that almost all elections are within 5 points of 50/50 is clear evidence the public is pretty much split wright down the middle. Just because everyone you deal with is on one end of the political spectrum doesn’t mean that there aren’t just as many people out there who disagree with you.
The US is not a majority hive mind, thankfully, and any sort of ideological unitary view is not “progress” under any definition. No view is sacred to the point of being above challenge and criticism and any that cannot stand strident and vocal critique are unworthy of defense or consideration.
Purely a coincidence. No.
There’s a black ball system.
Remember when the education system was the opposite of what it is now?
Academia is a fish rotting from the head back.