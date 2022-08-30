University of North Carolina Study Finds Conservative Students Engage in Self-Censorship on Campus

With the start of classes at George Washington Law School, I have already had visits to my office of conservative and libertarian students asking if I thought they could speak freely in other classes without being penalized by professors. Despite teaching for decades, it is a question that I never heard from students until the last few years. It is now routine. It is the widespread fear of conservative students who have faced faculties with overwhelmingly liberal viewpoints and growing intolerance on virtually every campus. Now a new study at North Carolina confirms how conservative students routinely “self-censor” and do not feel comfortable sharing their views in classes. Not surprisingly given the heavy liberal makeup of faculties, liberal students feel little such fear over retaliation.
Polls have shown that sixty-five (65) percent agreed that people on campus today are prevented from speaking freely and an earlier poll at the University of North Carolina found that conservative students are 300 times more likely to self-censor themselves due to the intolerance of opposing views on our campuses.
This study was conducted under a grant from the university by political scientists Timothy Ryan and Andrew Engelhardt of the University of North Carolina, political scientist Jennifer Larson of Vanderbilt, and business scholar Mark McNeilly. The UNC surveyed students from eight UNC institutions and found the same sharp contrast.
Only seven percent of liberal students were concerned about how their professor’s ideology would affect their grades while that rate is 6 times higher for conservatives at 42 percent. Sixty-eight percent of conservatives were worried about sharing their views with other students (as opposed to 31 percent among liberal students).
The authors also concluded that a “significant number of students have concerns about stating their sincere political views in class and have self-censored because they were concerned about the potential reactions.”
Universities have failed to push for greater ideological diversity on faculties as hiring committees continue to replicate their own viewpoints and bias. It is not just students but faculty who face this pressure to self-censure. Faculty members risk cancel campaigns that threaten publications, conference invitations, and even their employment if they voice dissenting views.
It is heartbreaking to meet with students who feel, even in law school, that they must remain silent in class to avoid the ire or retaliation from faculty. Most faculties have a small and diminishing number of conservative or libertarian members. I discuss that long trend in my recent publication in the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. The article is entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States.”
52 thoughts on “University of North Carolina Study Finds Conservative Students Engage in Self-Censorship on Campus”
Back in the day, higher education used to be about expressing, or being exposed to new ideas, trains of thought, even things that might be controversial for the time. People would listen, they would agree or disagree. Some could or would debate. Others would watch on.
For the most part, it was civil.
Now, civility has left the campus. Where shouting down, or the use of violence is acceptable as long as it is against conservatives.
How many times has the professor pointed out the increasing hostility towards conservatives. Some guy saying he supports violence as long as it was for a just cause (i.e. hitting a conservative).
The tyranny of the left has no bounds.
What comes to mind is what Trumpists said in 2020……….”**** your feelings”
There’s a big difference between “F*** your feelings”, and “Shut the f*** up, or else”. The former is wholly appropriate, the latter is completely unacceptable.
I think the first thing Professor Turley needs to remind his law students is that lawyers that are not zealous and outspoken in the courtroom tend to starve.
Take a knee, beg, good boy, good girl, stay.
I don’t think conservatives fear sharing conservative views – such as free markets work better than heavily regulated markets. But I think they would fear sharing a Marjorie Taylor Greene rant about gay people if that is how they feel. And if they want to rant about how Donald Trump really won the last election they probably rightly feel that their classmates will consider them unable to discern fact from the most obvious fiction and therefore lack one of the main skills of being a lawyer. Really, many of the comments on this board would be laughed at by most first year law students, but would be welcome in the safe space of Professor Turley’s office when no one will disabuse them of these notions.
Don’t say trans.
Who would have believed in the United States law students would fear speaking their opinion regardless who is offended by their position? Please list those who are not afraid to speak their opinion, for they are America’s future to freedom.
It sounds like your conservative/libertarian students feel they can air their views in your class and feel comfortable talking to you about their views. Have you surveyed your own more progressive students to find if they self-censor if their views clash with your conservative views/alternative facts universe?
Monotonic, divergent alternatives would never have progressed if the majority philosophy had not respected minority rights.
As a Bill-Buckley type of conservative, I have followed Prof. Turley for more many years. I have also exchanged many emails with him. I would eat my hat if he ever penalized even one of his students for holding political views that clashed with his. In fact, I’d be downright dumbfounded if he did that.
Back in the 1980s, I taught senior business students in academe for a half-decade. I often found myself muzzling my opinons because I didn’t want to get on the wrong side of any of my colleagues or face the prospect of any of my students complaining about my views. I was a PhD student back then. Although I didn’t finish the doctorate, I witnessed on many occasions the veracity of an old saying: “Academic politics are the most vicious kind of politics. . .because the stakes are so low.”
The real problem is that there are very few “Conservatives” left in the GOP – most of the Goldwater and Reagan Conservatives no longer belong to the Republican Party.
Today’s “Conservatives” seem to be liberal-spending racists and bigots that oppose the outcomes of free and fair elections, that is why so many people oppose using the false label “Conservative”.
Real Conservatives, like George Will and Alan Simpson, have essentially been kicked out of the GOP. They aren’t opposing real Conservative values, they are opposing tribalism, racism and bigotry.
There are very few real Conservative students promoting small limited and constitutional government on any college campus today. The GOP kicked those values out of their party.
“There are very few real Conservative students promoting small limited and constitutional government on any college campus today. The GOP kicked those values out of their party.”
This sounds like a joke where the comedian makes an ass of himself.
You’re right that diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry), Inequity, and Exclusion (DIE) is a progressive condition that is a persistent threat in liberal societies.
That said, libertarianism is independent, liberalism is divergent, progressivism is monotonic, conservativism is moderating. #PrinciplesMatter
The governing spectrum is from libertarians on the right to authoritarians on the left, anarchy on the far-right to totalitarianism on the far-left, where the left-right nexus is leftist. #HateLovesAbortion
Three Stooges film. “Hotsie Totsie, I smell a Nazi!”
Film banned from schools.
That’s life.
We all learn to censor our speech in front of our bosses, our customers, and the girl that we are trying to seduce.
The conservative students learn that lesson early.
Ran a turnaround company (lots of layoffs expected/wanted) a few years ago.
Got a lot of younger people and women asserting their world views to me.
Totally inappropriate and unwanted in that setting.
I wanted to succeed, so these views were tolerated if the people added value; views became very important if the people were low value or redundant.
False comparison.
On the contrary, the university setting is the one place students – and faculty – should be expected to freely voice subjective truths and opinions.
Academic freedom is dead. Long live academic freedom.
Signed,
Ex-graduate nursing professor
Once the old Soviet style Propaganda tricks are revealed to you, they become so obvious and thread worn. That is why Teachers and schools banned the reading of Orwell and Huxley. Got to keep the kids ignorant of the tricks pulled on them, or they will not support this Totalitarian movement for Dictatorship. After all, most people are not as stupid as Rob Reiner and his cretinous ilk. They are just ignorant of the manipulation.
How whiny you all sound. Conservatives have to self-censor because people don’t like our political views and liberals can say whatever they want. They’re being mean to us and only us. The so called liberals are a mixture of groups that have had/have the same concerns forever. Conservatives have never been concerned to the same degree as women, gays, Latinos, Asians, Blacks, the handicapped, people that don’t speak English as a first language. Some of you talked about forming your own schools and classes? Your problem is that you have always had your own schools and classes and finally had to let other people in. A “Christian” school in Tampa just banished all the LBGTQ students, you guys probably applaud that effort. Self-censoring has been a means of survival for centuries in America, welcome to the club.
Enigma, that was certainly my take on that as well.
Everyone self censors. It’s not exclusive to conservative students.
Rubbish. You sound like you agree with the persecution because it is YOUR side that is benefiting from it.
Enigma, that was certainly my take on that as well.
You understood that? I’ve never tried to learn word salad as a language.
Always been unfair.
“The strong do what they will, the weak endure what they must.” Tacitus.
“Turnabout is fair play” is not an answer or solution to a problem that is increasingly threatening to irrevocably fracture society, particularly when today’s students weren’t even alive in the past you refer to. We had best find a way to accommodate all views in a civil manner, because the alternative rapidly approaching is a level of rage and violence that no government force will be able to quell.
I’m not advocating “turnabout is fair play,” nor was I speaking of the ancient past. The people whining here have no real interest in hearing all views, they are mad because theirs are no longer the only ones that have to be considered. If you want to see tyranny, let DeSantis take power and get rid of the “woke.” He’s getting rid of elected officials that don’t share his views, he created his own army and police force, is imposing his view of Christianity in the schools, if you want to see self-censoring, move to Florida.
Enigma, that is a bunch of bull. You are the one who has tunnel vision and manipulates facts to your desired conclusions. DeSantis is a great governor. That is recognized by most on both sides of the aisle. That is why conservatives and libertarians have overwhelming support for him. It is also why the Democrats started sliming him quite awhile ago.
Compare Florida’s response to Covid with other states. Florida did fantastically and didn’t destroy its economy.
Florida is protecting its children and DeSantis has pushed programs to educate them better. He also wishes to secure schools from violent people and the first step is to get rid of those that permitted the tragedy that occurred at Majory Stoneman Douglas High.
DeSantis is protecting our democracy by preventing voter fraud.
Florida’s citizens are free. Compare that to the citizens run by the left.
You don’t want him as President. That is why you attack him. It’s all your fascination with a dying ideology.
enigmainblack
“…he created his own army…”
Dramatic statement. Couldn’t find any support for it; could you point the blog readers in the right direction?
DeSantis created a law enforcement group to make sure elections are handled legally.
It’s hard to figure out what Enigma says because of his hyperbole.
Thank you for asking so kindly.
DeSantis Army
https://news.yahoo.com/disgusting-reality-behind-ron-desantis-005441102.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
DeSantis Election Police
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/25/politics/desantis-florida-election-bill-signing/index.html
Jonathan wrote, “It is the widespread fear of conservative students who have faced faculties with overwhelmingly liberal viewpoints and growing intolerance on virtually every campus.”
What they are in justifiable fear of is pure persecution in a very literal sense.
Persecution: hostility and ill-treatment, especially because of race or political or religious beliefs. Persistent annoyance or harassment.
If you observe persecution call it what it is, ignoring it enables it and it will bankrupt your moral character.
Is it really fear or just a lack of courage to speak up with their views?
The point of being able to express an alternative point of view is to be able to do so despite the consequences. Yes there will be pushback, ridicule, even hostility. But what Turley seems to forget is that that IS part of the responsibility that comes with expressing one’s views. It’s not guaranteed that those around you will accept them or agree and criticism or pushback will always be there.
Conservatives seem to have turned into snowflakes. Ben Shapiro at least is not shy about expressing his controversial views. He KNOWS he will be ridiculed or be attacked for them and so does Peter Jordan. What Turley should be asking is why aren’t conservatives taught to accept the fact that opposing views will not always be accepted or agreed on and criticism comes with the practice of expressing them. Yes some pushback will be forceful or overwhelming and that is NORMAL.
It’s difficult to express a controversial view. If there is fear of being able to express it to a crowd that od hostile to those views that is on the conservatives. Not the crowd. Peter Jordan has demonstrated that and that’s why he’s famous for it. Teach conservative students to be more courageous.
My wife has a sign in her office that says “Tact is a superhuman power I do not have”. I would say for both of us speaking our minds and to hell with how anyone feels about it is something we have always done. Sometimes it has served us, sometime not, but I have always thought any view worth having is worth expressing.
The persecutions and suppressive actions are taken by School Administrations to eliminate thought with which they disagree. You argue that Conservative students should be taught to expect abuse and violence when they express their views to Liberals. That is the classic argument of the abuser.
M W wrote, “You [Svelaz] argue that Conservative students should be taught to expect abuse and violence when they express their views to Liberals. That is the classic argument of the abuser.”
What Svelaz and others like Svelaz ignore is that the “progressives” are not simply pushing back, ridiculing, or spewing hostility, these social justice warriors are engaging in the same kind of persecution that brown-shirt fascists engaged in in 1930’s Germany. It’s pure social persecution with actual and implied threats of violence that’s supported by real actions that are meant to destroy lives. This tyrannical part of the social justice cancel culture literally tries to destroy the lives of anyone that opposes their points of view; this is exactly how totalitarian terrorists behave. The threat is there, the threat is real; agree with the hive mind or be silent and anyone that openly disagrees with the hive mind will be destroyed, this is as un American, anti-liberty and anti-free speech as it can get.
We all know that choices have consequences and exercising free speech also has consequences; however, the kind of illiberal, anti-liberty, anti-American behaviors exhibited by social justice warriors on college campus are immoral and people like Svelaz will unethically and immorally rationalize it until pigs fly.
“ You argue that Conservative students should be taught to expect abuse and violence when they express their views to Liberals. That is the classic argument of the abuser.”
No, that’s not what I said. Conservative students should be taught to grow a pair. Which obviously they are lacking if they are whining about self censoring.
Wasn’t it conservatives who labeled liberals “snowflakes” because they had their “feelings” hurt? Looks like conservatives students are being a bunch of snowflakes themselves.
JT, So what do you tell your conservative and libertarian students when they have questions like this? Please let us know. Thanks.
Gee, ya think? People engage in it in every walk of life. That is not a sign of a healthy society. I refuse, though I don’t believe in being rude (people are allowed to have different opinions. Imagine that), and as a result there are people in my circle that hang up on me on BOTH sides should I say the ‘wrong’ thing. We are SUCH great examples for our young people. 🙄
How long before students are simply pre-screened, and wrong think keeps non-radical students out of school all together, regardless of affiliation (for you see: there is no actual logic to insanity)? It would then trickle down to everything else, guaranteed.
The same is true in the workplace. It is tyranny and for the so called majority (the radicalized) who have no fear, it is mass formation, the foundation of totalitarianism that strips the human from their sanity and dignity. They become so base they would forsake or even hurt their brother, sister or best friend.
The antidote is knowledge, unvarnished truth and thinking for one’s self. That is why the radicals won’t tolerate honest debate and work diligently to warp reality and employ propaganda to demoralize their foes.
This is dangerous and can quickly escalate to even more danger.
What can be done? College is an indoctrination scam. The entire education system has been hijacked. Steer your kids to online learning or help them pursue some other trade. Honestly, I live in DC area and I self-censor. Neighbors send signals as to their political bent by way of flying the American flag out front of their house. Few believe a progressive or Democrat would fly the American flag. Freedom isn’t free. The solution is to grow a thicker skin, grow your courage, stand for something, speak up more, let a professor know when they have violated your freedom to hold your views without retritbution, then pursue it up the chain, and if need be, withdraw from that school. Do not let them get away with it. Do not continue paying the exhorbitant tuition to be silenced and retaliated against. Then get involved in local politics and run for office.
Simple answer ? Why don’t these students band together and form their own classes, bring their own professors to their classes. Make the classes interesting so others would want to join. Students have to bond, have their own mind set. Seek out side help with people who are conservatives. In Numbers there’s Strength.
I’ve been self censoring all my adult life. More of a professional thing, since I spent my life in sales,(I never admitted that until I retired.)
but I learned to ask questions rather than make statements. For me its the socratic method, all the way down. I dont tell a leftist they are wrong, or I have a better idea. I ask them a question that forces them to logically defend a position. Like, ‘where does the president have the constitutional power to hand out $1 trillion?’
This president doesn’t have the power, He takes it and becomes the power. Reminds me of a person in Germany who did the same.
Iowan, I am not in sales like you, but I think everyone has to sell themselves at one time or another. You like the Socratic method, which is excellent. I used blunt honesty. It turned some people off, but it turned on the right people. Later those of value who were turned off returned because they needed and wanted the truth.
Probably why I would have never succeeded in that field. I am simply incapable of schmoozing or kissing ass to bring about a more favorable outcome. If I think you are stupid, deluded, misguided, or outright insane I have no problem telling you so. If that offends you, you are probably someone I would rather not associate with anyways.
For every door that closes, another opens up.
I am simply incapable of schmoozing or kissing ass to bring about a more favorable outcome
If that is what you believe salesmanship means, you would starve.
Sales is about meeting needs. There is a great book out there called “The Art of the Deal” . Lots of stuff discussed but most is just truisms. The “art” part of deal is for both parties thinking they got the better part of any transaction. That is exactly what a good salesman does.
iowan2 asked, “Like, ‘where does the president have the constitutional power to hand out $1 trillion?’ “
The Democrats know full well that actually having the Constitutional Presidential power is irrelevant if one steps up and actually stops the abuse of power in a court of law.
Never forget that President Biden knowingly and openly violated the Constitution, and publicly stated as much, when he ordered the the Secretary of Labor, acting through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to ram a unconstitutional nation-wide COVID vaccination mandate down the throat of businesses and their employees. The Supreme Court of the United States ruled against this flagrant abuse of power and President Biden knew it would. President Biden’s order was an intentional anti-Constitutional act by President Biden and his administration and they all knew full well it was unconstitutional. President Biden literally and willingly chose to violate his oath of office, he knew full well he was violating his oath of office, he knew full well his order was unconstitutional and therefore it was not legal, he knew full well that the order was an actual impeachable offense and he knew full well that he would be protected from impeachment by the Democratic Party leadership in Congress. What happened to the President and those that intentionally and illegally violated the Constitution and their oaths of office, not a damn thing happened to them. The Democratic Party leadership in Washington DC did exactly what President Biden knew they would do (apparently there was collusion to violate the Constitution) and immorally rationalized this anti-Constitutional order, they publicly smeared the Supreme Court for ruling against the vaccine mandate and did absolutely nothing to the President for his impeachable offense.
That iowan2 is how the Democratic Party in Washington DC operates now. They ram their agenda even when they know full well it violates the Constitution; they view the Constitution is a barrier preventing their totalitarian hive-minded agenda and they will do everything they can to push their agenda even if that means completely destroying the Supreme Court.
I left out a word…
The Democrats know full well that actually having the Constitutional Presidential power is irrelevant if no one steps up and actually stops the abuse of power in a court of law.
because they KNOW the socialist FASCISTS will try to destroy them!
Welcome to Germany 1930’s
Time for the Republicans to start DEFUNDING these organizations….50% cut in fed spending….ZERO Fed Aid for Colleges. IF the education is worth it…then they will find the money!
Republicans need to start fighting against the Civil War Democrats are fighting…Again!
Those students have now learned about the evil that has overtaken the left. This is the most valuable lesson they can get.
Ideally, college prepares a student for life in the real world . . . Welcome to the “real” world kids!