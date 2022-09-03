Weekend Photos: Sandy Waves of Grains

By Darren Smith, Weekend Contributor

Just a few quick photos to spirit us away from the politics of this past week…I took two days off and headed for the coastline. Having returned later to e-Mail and the online news, it was decidedly apparent nature was a far better pursuit.

Click each picture to enlarge:

Images (C) 2022 By Darren Smith

The views expressed in this posting are the author’s alone and not those of the blog, the host, or other weekend bloggers. As an open forum, weekend bloggers post independently without pre-approval or review. Content and any displays or art are solely their decision and responsibility.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

