The Post’s Clintonesque “Technical” Truth: The Truth About Hillary’s Email Depends on What the Meaning of “Were” Was

Glenn Kessler at the Washington Post looked at the claim of Hillary Clinton on Twitter this week that “the fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.” The Post declared Clinton “technically correct” in the claim, which left out that she was substantively wrong. While the Post elects not to award any “Pinocchios,” Clinton’s statement is clearly false and even the Post appears to recognize that fact at the very end of its analysis. Indeed, “technical” truth is wonderfully Clintonesque — captured in Bill’s infamous defense during the Monica Lewinsky investigation that “it depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” The email scandal now depends on what the meaning of “were” was. Hillary Clinton is focusing on whether the emails were marked classified as opposed to whether they contained classified information.
I previously wrote about Hillary’s claim and argued that it was demonstrably false. While I focused on her claim that there is an unfair “Clinton standard” that applies to her, I noted how Clinton is making a signature technical claim regarding classified markings rather than classified content.The tortured logic is transparently and knowingly misleading.
As I have stated previously, I do not believe that the email scandal warranted criminal charges and certainly did not justify the “lock her up” mantra used in the 2016 presidential campaign. However, Clinton is now rewriting history with the help of many in the media who simultaneously pushed this line that the email scandal was a type of conservative hoax. It was not.
The Post’s analysis is not part of that trivialization of the scandal. However, it contained critical errors in how the analysis was framed.
Kessler’s analysis largely follows the false framing of Hillary’s tweet: whether emails were actually marked classified. Even on that point, Hillary is wrong. There were emails with “confidential” classifications. Admittedly, that is the lowest level of classification and there was a controversy on whether those markings should have been removed. Kessler spends considerable time chasing that rabbit down the hole in the Clinton tweet when there is a virtual chasm next to it. The focus of the tweet and the Post analysis was not the focus of the investigation.
Hillary elected to use an unsecured personal server despite the strong policy against such systems for the discussion of State Department business. The reason is obvious. The servers are more easily penetrated by foreign intelligence and, according to the FBI, “hostile actors gained access” to some of the information through the emails of Clinton’s associates and aides.
Emails are a particular concern for security experts because they rarely have classification markings. Officials engage in contemporary and rapid exchanges that can reveal classified information. People often try to “talk around” such classified facts, but they can easily compromise sensitive programs or information. That is precisely the reason why they are told to use only secured servers and government email systems.
In Clinton emails, the inspector general noted this very same pattern where aides showed a “conscious effort to avoid sending classified information, by writing around the most sensitive material.” It did not work. A 2018 report of Department of Justice inspector general revealed that “81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails” were “classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time.”
There was never an allegation that Clinton or her aides intended to reveal classified information, but rather than they conveyed classified information while using the private server.
What the private server allowed was control by the Clintons. That control would later prove key when Clinton delayed full disclosure to federal officials and ultimately deleted thousands of emails.
While endlessly detailing the classification markings of three emails, Kessler does note that “sometimes classified information seeped into email exchanges.” That is the point. It is not the markings but the content of the emails that compromised national security information.
It is only at the very end, that the Post again acknowledges this point in affirming a “technical” truth in favor of Clinton:
“Clinton, in her tweet, suggests none of her emails were marked classified. That’s technically correct. Whether those emails contained classified information was a major focus of the investigation, but a review of the recent investigations, including new information obtained by the Fact Checker, shows Clinton has good reason for making a distinction with Trump.”
Unpack this line. The column admits that it was not the markings but the content that was a “major focus of the investigation,” but then declared Clinton “technically correct.”
The use of a strawman argument is classic Clinton, but it looks silly when adopted by a serious journalist. Take the conclusion that this is different from the Trump allegation of holding classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Of course, it is different. While Trump insists that as a president he was allowed to remove the documents and that he declassified them, that claim remains unestablished. However, these were clearly marked classified documents, including some at extremely high levels of classification.
Yet, there is one aspect that is more analogous and entirely omitted from the Post analysis. The most likely charge against Trump is obstruction in failing to turn over the material after a formal subpoena. Again, while there are obvious differences, Clinton and her staff were also accused of withholding material and delaying such disclosures
The State Department investigators worked furiously to determine the extent of any compromising of classified information in these emails by Clinton or her staff, including the possession of classified information on various laptops. Clinton and her staff did not fully cooperate with investigators in refusing to turn over her emails and other evidence. They delayed such efforts to estimate any national-security damage. Ultimately, the FBI cut deals with her aides to secure their cooperation. Later , additional classified material was found on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), who was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin — 49,000 emails potentially relevant to the Clinton investigation.
Moreover, the thousands of emails cited by Hillary do not include thousands destroyed by her staff. In 2014, Clinton and her staff were aware that these emails were being sought by both congressional and federal investigators. However, they used BleachBit to wipe out thousands of emails and then told investigators that they made the unilateral decision that such emails were “personal.”
The Clintons have long thrived in the gray area between “technical” and actual truth. From Hillary’s claim to being “dead broke” after leaving the White House to Bill Clinton parsing of the word “is.” Yet, that ability to shape truth to their immediate needs is only possible with assistance of an endlessly enabling media.
I forwarded this Washington Post article to JT so I apologize if that was the cause for him to further analyze Hillary’s recent comments about her emails. By mostly sticking to the emails issue, I thought this JT post was more fair than yesterday’s that in my opinion seemed too personal and political (see last night’s comment for more detail).
WereWolf
I am certain that we will disagree on plenty of subjects, especially political, but I admire your honesty. It has become extremely rare.
Oh: how life sometime imitates Art. Today we could reference Orwell and his writing about Socialism and his warnings, or Kafka’s tale of a Trial, or venture back to Shakespeare’s “Richard III” and his desires to control and dominate others. Are these similarities to our present time? In Orwell’s 1984: the State Rewrites History, and on the farm, “ALL ANIMALS ARE EQUAL BUT SOME ANIMALS ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS”. Kafka’s Josef K is arrested and prosecuted by an unreachable officialdom, and charges are never known (divulged) to him. We could also surmise that Shakespeare’s written fable about Richard III and how evil he was is comparable to today’s media. History gives us another type of tragedy when we stop to think how insults lead to death and downfall, caused by pride and honor; (Hamilton v Burr Duel).
Regarding Secretary Clintons destruction of electronic documents, that’s a dead horse that’s been buried for some time now, no need to exhume the horse. The only thing that can be discerned is she’s a sly master of muddling an issue, “did you wipe the drive?” “What? Like with a cloth or something” or “What difference at this point does it make” and let’s include Rose Law Firm records subpoenaed being found two years later in a storage area in White House residence. The real topper though and not having been fully vetted is the Uranium One deal with a Russian buyer.
Regarding the latest assault on President Trump the questions I have, who packed the boxes of files at the White House? Why didn’t the archivists retrieve the 20 new boxes of documents when they first took 15 boxes in February? How can we be assured that a slip sheet or more weren’t inserted? Did the agent or agents viewing and cataloging the documents have proper clearances, there were no independent parties or video allowed during search, and document transfer cataloging? Speaking of cataloging how specific was it; did they document every page or just reference a file? I’m sure will soon know the answers “Yea Right”.
Professor Turley, I respectfully have to disagree with you on this issue.
You have repeatedly stated that, while she did have classified documents on her unsecured server, the situation does not warrant criminal prosecution. This is a glaring example of a two-tiered justice system at work.
Anyone who has had the task of handling classified, top secret, or TSS-SCI information knows that you are required to handle such information with the utmost care. Any loss, theft of, or dissemination of such documents is regularly handled by a through investigation. If the person charged with the safe-keeping of such information is found to have mishandled those documents, at a minimum their clearance is revoked, though usually the result is termination or criminal prosecution. The sheer volume of material and the blatant disregard of Secretary Clinton of proper classified material handling procedures, if it were done by anyone else who wasn’t Hillary Clinton, would result in severe criminal charges. This is why so many conservatives chant, “Lock her up!”, not because she is a political opponent, but because the law should be applied equally.
@Irregular
Oh how wrong you are.
The issue is that setting up a server isn’t illegal per se. Its when she first used it… that it became illegal.
Further, the law gets a bit more complicated.
1) Clinton and her staff violated FOIA. That’s a crime… misdemeanor. Mills is recorded responding to a FOIA request for emails… claimed that none existed. This was a crime because she knew and routinely communicated w Clinton over email.
2) Use of a personal email server is allowed in certain circumstances. It is required that any emails sent or received over a personal account must be reported and sent within 30 days. This never happened. This is illegal. Further this… Clinton destroyed emails that should have been surrendered… again illegal.
3) Espionage Act. It doesn’t require intent. While the emails were not marked Classified … they contained material that was clearly classified. So she is guilty here.
Further… her email server was not secure and open to hacking. A security researcher checked his logs, and it turned out her server was in the logs w several glaring security holes. Not to mention there was no VPN or security in front of the unsecured server. There were reports that security researchers found evidence that China hackers had access to her server almost as soon as it was set up. (Not sure of the veracity of that report.) BTW her server was set up and configured by an idiot who had no clue what he was doing. Running a Microsoft Server and email? LOL… never! (FD. I used to run my own mail server for years. Dovecot and Linux that was locked down.)
The lack of security… clearly opens the door to the Espionage Act.
Now on Trump’s side… As POTUS he has the ability to declassify anything. Were those docs declassified? Not sure, but I suspect that the courts would side with him on this. With respect to the Espionage Act… those documents regardless of classifications were in a locked room inside his residence which had 24×7 secret service protection. The only other case of Espionage Act violation was where a general had classified docs at home (Also had a safe) yet he admitted sharing information w girlfriend. (Going from memory so not sure of all of the details. ) Trump, no record of sharing information.
But back to Hillary… Yes, she should have been charged. No question.
-G
G,
On Trump’s side whether the documents were classified or not is irrelevant. It’s the fact that he illegally kept those documents at home when they were not his property.
The level of security required for the TS/SCI documents was not met. A padlock is not enough plus the fact that he had those documents outside of the padlocked room showed he was in violation of protocols for handling such documents.
LOL! Turley still focusing on Hillary’s claim instead of Trump. Not surprising at all.
She was still technically correct no matter how much Turley disagrees. It’s still technically correct.
Why doesn’t he focus on Trump’s own lie about declassifying documents. His lawyers are not telling the judge the documents are declassified because the special master will have to have a very high security Clearance. Obviously the documents are not declassified. Trump lied.
RE:”She was still technically correct no matter how much Turley disagrees. It’s still technically correct.” The Clintons have made a career out of managing to walk between the rain drops and not get wet. “Wild Bill’s’ Arkansas escapades were reason enough not to elect him President, but ‘NO’! Nor was the ‘Lewinsky Affair’ enough for HRC to do what any other self-respecting wife would do. Walk!! But that was not the master plan. The master plan was the first woman president.. They’d already established that there’d be no payback or accounting on their part. One wonders where the inspiration for ‘a basket full of deplorables’ might have come from. A constant reminder to the electorate, to assure that this hubris sotted reprobate of a human being never ascends to the chair behind the desk in the Oval Office will be payback enough for her deeds. Of course, the fault will never be in her stars, nor herself. That would require too much character to admit.
ZZDoc,
There were many republicans and conservatives that clearly declared Hillary guilty of a crime long before any investigations concluded or charges. But when it comes to Trump or other Republicans or conservatives they are supposed to be deemed innocent until proven guilty. Hillary was never proven guilty in a court of law or anywhere else. So she is still innocent of any of the accusations being levied by the right.
Turley is focusing on years old grievances about Hillary that have no real comparison to Trump’s current and more serious problems. Trump’s chances of being indicted are so high that Turley doesn’t have the courage of discussing it for fear of getting on the bad side of trump supporters. You could say he is “self censoring” because of a fear of the backlash and the damage to his “reputation” as a respected constitutional scholar.
Turley is just deflecting. It’s that obvious.
Jonathan: Wow! This is your third column on Hillary Clinton in a week. Why the over kill? “Lock her up!” continues to be the for the MAGA crowd–even some in this chatroom. They are obsessed with HRC. Your job is to fuel that obsession even though you admit: “I do not believe that the email scandal [?] warranted criminal charges and certainly did not justify the ‘lock her up’ mantra…”. Given this admission why continue the crusade? As I have said previously, it’s an attempt to divert attention from the real “scandal”–Trump’s theft of top secret docs. HRC’s storing of sensitive material on her personal server while she was Secretary of State, does not begin to compare with Trump’s criminal acts–after he left office.
To show how trivial are the attacks on HRC, one of your followers in this chatroom says: “HRC sells caps at $30 a pop! Pure chutzpah! Maybe her next foray into entrepreneurship will be teflon pantsuits!”. In case this follower hasn’t been paying attention Trump has his own online merchandise mart. His “Classic MAGA Hat” also sells for $30. The New Yorker calls Trump’s store “The Outsized Entrepreneurial World of Trump Merchandise”. Jared Kushner says during the 2016 campaign alone Trump was raking in about $80,000 per day on the sale of MAGA merchandise. During his 4 years in office Forbes estimates Trump earned about $940 million from his golf resorts and other properties. Emoluments Clause violations anyone? HRC is a piker compared to Trump’s merchandise scams!
HRC will not be on the ballot in 2024. She won’t be on voter’s radar this year. She is not an issue. Trump will be. A new NBC poll shows 57% of voters believe the investigations into Trump should continue. 50% think Trump should actually be prosecuted. No wonder Fox wants to change the conversation. As a paid Fox contributor you know the drill. It has to be all about HRC.
Emoluments Clause violations anyone?
Courts have ruled. Grab your parting gifts on your way out the door, thanks for Trying to play
1.) ..it is Pure ‘BS’ to say: sending ‘CLASSIFIED’ (any level) Info on an email or attached to an email but because the subject line does not say: ‘CLASSIFIED’ then the contents cannot be seen as ‘CLASSIFIED..’ Further, 2.) ..how is it any different for Hillary to say ‘..I deleted thousands of emails because I decided they were ‘not Classified.. ..’ vis-a-vis Trump saying I declassified docs so they are not ‘Classified..’ ??? WHY is Hillary allowed to decide what is Classified or not.. but Pres. Trump is being persecuted .?
Prof. Turley is doing a GREAT SERVICE to the USA by illuminating the double standard, to say the least….
Trump hasn’t asserted in any legal filing that the items with classified markings taken in the search on Aug. 8 or returned to the government earlier this year are not classified. We don’t know. For a lot of Clinton’s emails, they were retroactively classified but weren’t classified at the time.
Trump isn’t “persecuted.”
Trump hasn’t asserted in any legal filing that the items with classified markings taken in the search on
He hasn’t been charged with anything. Until they get into a trial, its useless.
But exactly who has the power to adjudicate such a dispute? Not a Judge. Not the DoJ. Kind of stuck aren’t you?
If the emails were not designated as classified when they were sent then they were not classified. It’s that simple. They classified a lot of those emails AFTER they reviewed them. So technically Hillary was correct. Turley is just avoiding the bigger and more serious problems Trump is facing.
“If the emails were not designated as classified when they were sent then they were not classified”
Clinton having spent a dozen hours going through training on creation and handling classified information knew that.
Training wouldn’t make any difference if the emails weren’t labeled classified.