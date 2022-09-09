“The Clinton Standard”: How Hillary Clinton’s False Victimization Claims Reveal a Core Truth

Below is a longer version of my New York Post column on the recent claim of Hillary Clinton that she has been the subject to a long-standing and unfair “Clinton standard” while denying that there was any classified information found on her private server. In a signature move, Clinton is focusing on the actual classification of emails as opposed to the use of the unsecured server for communications with aides that revealed classified information — the reason why such unsecured servers are dangers to national security.
“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails. . .” The expression of utter incredulity was classic Clinton — she’s selling hats reading “But her emails” for $30 a pop. Hillary Clinton’s disbelief this week was shared by many critics left dumbfounded by her claim her private server contained “zero” classified documents.
But Hillary’s denial of what was found on her server exposes something far more serious than a simply false claim. It reflects establishment figures’ sense of license that they can literally rewrite history with little fear of contradiction by the media.
While calling for limits on free speech over “disinformation,” Hillary has no qualms about falsely denying what published government reports detail.
“As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified,” her but-my-emails tweet continued. “Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails.”
Virtually everything about that claim is breathtakingly untrue.
Let’s quickly deal with the light lifting before getting back to the “Clinton Standard.”
“Zero emails” were “classified.”
A 2018 Department of Justice inspector general report revealed “81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails” were “classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time.” Clinton is echoing her allies’ recent spin that there were only three documents with classification markings among 33,000 emails. It is utter nonsense.
The lack of classification markings in the Clinton email scandal was due in part because these were emails. There is no classification automatically stamped on text being typed out and sent within minutes by aides. While attachments and some emails can have classification markings, the whole point of using secure servers is that emails are created in the moment with inevitable slips in referencing classified material.
Nevertheless, the emails had classified information, including top-secret information tied to “Special Access Programs.” Yet some allies emphasize the inspector general also noted that in some cases there was “conscious effort to avoid sending classified information, by writing around the most sensitive material.” It failed. The emails still contained classified information.
That’s why she was reckless to use her own server: That does not mean that it warranted criminal charges or the mantra “lock her up.” Such mistakes on private servers are more vulnerable to capture by foreign intelligence services. Indeed, according to the FBI, “hostile actors gained access” to some of the information through the emails of Clinton’s associates and aides.
“Comey admitted he was wrong.”
It’s not entirely clear what Hillary is referencing here. But Comey never said there was no classified information in her emails — he said the opposite. He condemned her handling of the classified material while saying it didn’t warrant prosecution.
Comey did backtrack later, but not on this point. He said his “mistake” was in how he described her conduct: “I should’ve worked harder to find a way to convey that it’s more than just the ordinary mistake, but it’s not criminal behavior, and find different words to describe that.”
However, she had “dozens of conversations on email about secret topics” and “I think eight about top-secret topics,” he added. “So if I’m gonna be honest, I have to say somehow it’s more than ordinary sloppiness.”
Hillary has previously referred to different accounts over the precise markings on three emails with actual classification markings. Comey did state later that the classification markings on marked emails were “confidential” rather than one marked “secret.” (Clinton claimed not to know what a “(C)” classification even meant on a document). However, once again, they dealt with marked emails not the disclosure of classified information in the course of communications on the unsecured private server.
“A Clinton Standard.”
Clinton objects that she’s held to a different standard. That’s true — but not for the reason she cites. She’s long been subject to her own standard in brushing off alleged criminal conduct. Indeed, her husband Bill Clinton, personifies a family immunity from such charges. A federal judge and even Democrats concluded that he committed perjury in his sworn statements but he was never charged. Some of those who have clamored for criminal charges against Trump and others for an array of crimes were adamant that Bill Clinton should not be impeached, let alone charged, for the federal crime.
Hillary Clinton has repeatedly avoided criminal charges even as close associates were charged. Many believe she used insider information from a friend at Tyson Foods to reap a huge windfall on cattle futures in the 1970s. No charge. Then there was Whitewater. Bill Clinton later pardoned Susan McDougal, who went to jail in connection to the fraudulent land scheme that involved both Clintons. For Hillary, no charge.
Then there were the key long-sought Whitewater documents. After the case was effectively over, they suddenly appeared. The New York Times called the documents “elusive,” as if they moved by free will. Investigators specifically sought those records, and Clinton’s team denied possession only for them to be found later outside her office. Sound familiar? No charge.
The Clinton Standard is most evident in the email scandal. Clinton’s staff unilaterally destroyed thousands of emails with BleachBit despite being aware in 2014 that Congress and the State Department were seeking the evidence. I know few clients who would have the temerity to order such a unilateral destruction. Her lawyers turned over about 30,000 work-related emails to the State Department and deleted 33,000 others, unilaterally deeming them “personal.”
For a surprisingly long period, Clinton and her staff did not fully cooperate with investigators in refusing to turn over her emails and other evidence to State and DOJ investigators, including laptops holding suspected classified information. That delayed efforts to estimate any national-security damage, but there was no raid.
The FBI cut deals with her aides to secure their cooperation, and even then more classified material was found on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), who was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin — 49,000 emails potentially relevant to the Clinton investigation. Again, no charges.
So Hillary inadvertently hit upon one demonstrably true statement. There is a Hillary Clinton Standard, and that’s not good for anything other than hat sales.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
Well, you can always count on Turley to come up with a BUT….BUT….Hillary column. Sad, just sad.
“Virtually everything about that claim is breathtakingly untrue.”
How typical and how Clintonesque.
My take is investigate them both (Trump and Clinton). If either violated any criminal statute, then proceed accordingly. I’m not tied to any one person, only to policy and philosophy. But I will say this, as a former federal employee, I would have been investigated and fired if I had done what Hillary did- of that there can be no doubt. Possibly jailed as well
Hillary was already investigated. Multiple times in fact. There was no evidence that she intended to disseminate any classified information to unauthorized individuals.
She was in violation of department policy which is not a crime.
HRC sells caps at $30.00 a pop! Pure chutzpah! Maybe her next foray into entrepreneurship will be teflon pantsuits!
RE:”Hillary has no qualms about falsely denying what published government reports detail.” It reflects the hubris of Clinton and others of her ilk that the electorate are, in her own words, indeed a ‘basket of deplorables’, held in contempt, of their intelligence, judgement, and what ever other positive values of character any citizen might possess. After all, were it not so, how would these wretched examples of moral and ethical turpitude ever be raised to high office?.
Obama started the terror against Americans and Biden is accelerating it with a bitter, demoralized Attorney General. Never forget Obama’s reign of terror
One of the most significant episodes in the use of state power to intimidate private citizens’ political behavior was the Internal Revenue Service’s investigation during Barack Obama’s first term of small tea-party groups, which organized around the goal of controlling federal spending. Some threat that was.
The IRS’s investigations of 501(c)(4) groups and delays in approving their tax status made a household name out of Lois Lerner, head of the agency’s tax-exempt groups unit. That federal offensive chilled the tea-party movement. With their just passed legislative “victory,” the Democrats and Mr. Biden are creating an army of IRS auditors.
…
Mr. Biden’s rants about restoring limits on political behavior would have a smidgen of respectability if he criticized any of his own, such as the mobs that paraded in front of the homes of all six Republican-nominated Supreme Court justices, an obvious attempt to influence them and thus a violation of federal law. His attorney general did nothing, even after a man was arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In other words, the president was OK with this show of intimidation.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/take-joe-biden-seriously-speech-maga-republicans-trump-investigate-persecute-democracy-intimidation-11662581177
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a visit to Kyiv Thursday that the U.S. will provide $2.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries that are “potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.”
If you see this as a bottomless pit of gritting that creates nothing but death and destruction around the world while systematically redistributing wealth from American citizens to various parasites that have accumulated influence in Washington, you are probably a bitter enemy of Our Democracy ™.
Turley is just trying to deflect from the increasing problems Trump is facing. There’s no comparison between Trump’s carelessness and Clinton’s. None.
Hillary and her aides had security clearances high enough to be able to communicate freely about those classified or confidential emails. Using a private server was indeed a mistake, but it was not the dire set of circumstances that Turley and the rest of the right-wing critics purport them to be.
She didn’t commit a crime. She violated department policy.
Trump on the other hand did far more than just violate a policy. He literally committed multiple crimes as a private citizen AND was in possession of stolen government property AND kept highly classified documents with little to no security or controls in who accessed them, when, and who kept tabs on their whereabouts at all times. Trump was found to have classified marked folders that were empty. That’s not a good thing. Where are the contents? We’re they sold? Stolen? Lost ? Given away as suvenirs?
Clearly Trump’s recklessness is far more serious and more likely to be the basis for felony charges than Hillary ever was. Turley’s poor attempt at deflection is laughably obvious. But, but, but, Hillary’s emails!
LOL!!! What a joke Turley is.
Look in the mirror if you want to see a bigger joke.
What was said that is not true? You give no clue. It appears trump had lots and lots of classified documents in his house. Secure or not, we do not know yet. Were they in his house? Most definitely yes. So the big question is what about Hillary? You have to be kidding.
I am no Hillary fan, she appears to have been very involved in making as much money as she can for herself while in office. Trump has done the same. However, now out of office, trump appears to have top secret documents in his house! How many people have been prosecuted for far lessor offense of handling secret documents? Reality Winner for one?
If you are so concerned about the crimes Hillary may have done, what about what looks like a perhaps treasonous act of trump? Did he sell documents? Did he show them to people to show what a big man he was? We don’t know yet. What we do know is the classified documents were there. trump admitted they were in his house, his lawyer admitted they were in his house. But what about Hillary? sheeeeeesh.
@Baby Trump , @Svelaz
Wow…
First Trump was the ultimate in terms of authority while POTUS. He could declassify anything. Clinton? Since she was SoS and not the classifying agency in most of the material found but not scrubbed… she did not have the absolute authority that Trump had. Score 1 for POTUS Trump.
Second… We clearly can see the crime Clinton committed. Well several actually. First the Espionage Act sections which Hillary broke… do not require intent.
But since you will probably want to argue intent… She had it in spades. Why did she set up the server? To evade FOIA requests.
And we saw this in action because there is evidence that her counsel, Ms Mills did respond to FOIA request(s) that no emails existed. Why? Because she was using her secret server.
Yeah, so violation of FOIA is a misdemeanor. It would have meant Hillary and her senior staff should have been charged which would have meant Ms. Mills losing her law license. (Hillary voluntarily gave it up.)
So do you really want to play this game?
BTW, Have you ever set up and maintained a private mail server? (I have for many years) So yeah, I kinda know about the security issues and what she didn’t do properly to secure the server.
-G
Svlaz: I think you missed the point. Hillary violated the law. Whether Trump did so remains to be seen but cannot be assumed from what is thus far known. There was a delination of prosecution in the Clinton case as there probably will be in the Trump case, too. When you run out of false legal claims, you resort to the lowest form of argument, the ad hominem. That impeaches any credibility you might have had with your points.
There is zero doubt that Trump violated the law. He had classified documents in a non-approved location, documents he was not allowed to have, and those documents were accessible by people without clearances.
RE:”Svlaz: I think you missed the point,: Think again. If you read enough of Svelaz’ rebuttals you’ll understand why I say so. The point is well understood but not to Svelaz’ purpose as is clearly understood in the writing.
The evidence to date shows that Trump was in violation of 18 USC 793e. If you’re going to discuss it, keep up on what’s known from the evidence submitted to the case docket.
JJC,
There is no doubt Trump violated the law. It’s not an assumption or a “perhaps” he did. The FBI found classified documents in his residence as a private citizen. That’s not even disputed by Trump.
He was in possession of stolen documents when the FBI executed a search warrant on his home. That alone is one crime.
Hillary violated department policy and her sloppy handling of her emails merited a department disciplinary action. Not an indictment. There was never enough evidence for charges despite what the republicans wanted. Hillary still had a security clearance. Trump does not. He’s not even allowed to have the customary national security briefing because he’s not trustworthy enough for obvious reasons.
Which claims were false?
I’m surprised you didn’t say she had right to smash phones and device’s and bleach bit emails because she should have won. Turley doing her a favor and being CHARITABLE didn’t talk about her conduct with her charity called the Clinton Foundation. That has basically been dormant since she lost and spent a real small % of the incoming 10’s of millions on charities. While her and Billy were doing the grift. Your so du” you probably thin the Laptop from Heaven was Russian disinformation and there was Russian Collusion. Keep drinking the koolaid. Trump is a bull in a CCP shop but didn’t grift while in Govt and seems his kids didn’t either. Meanwhile being the most invesigated family in America
@svelaz
“Turley is just trying to deflect from the increasing problems Trump is facing. There’s no comparison between Trump’s carelessness and Clinton’s. None.”
Turley says these things because he is a ‘nazi’ too! And as a good, tolerant leftist, don’t you wish you could destroy him?
antonio
Antonio,
No, Turley is just being a partisan hack. Nothing more nothing less.
He hasn’t made any legal analysis of judge cannon’s ruling or even the DOJ’s latest response which puts her in a difficult position of either rejecting the DOJ’s motion and exposing her as deliberately stymieing the investigation or accept the motion and partially reverse her ruling and lay the DOJ continue the investigation with just the classified documents.
We all know there will always be scoundrels and criminals. What disturbs me is that our Justice Dept can’t seem to hold a certain brand of this such human and political detritus accountable. We should be more worried about that than the fact that thugs such as hillary exist.
Hillary represents the very epitome of bias in American society.
Her shields are on the same level as organized crime, without them her true awfulness wouldn’t serve her or her cowering husband well.