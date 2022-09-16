No, Transporting Undocumented Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is Not “Literally Human Trafficking”

Hillary Clinton today agreed with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is “literally human trafficking.” There are good-faith reasons to oppose the transportation to migrants to the island, but, as a legal matter, this is legally nonsense.
On the program, Scarborough repeated the common claim that this transportation qualifies as “human trafficking.” In fairness to Scarborough and Clinton, some law professors have echoed this view which is wholly at odds with not just the governing statutory provisions but controlling case law.
Clinton, who is a lawyer, chimed in with the same dubious analysis:
“I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said.”
So MSNBC and these legal experts are telling the public that the consensual transport of migrants within the country constitutes human trafficking. Human trafficking is not synonymous with moving human in traffic. It is a legal term and a serious crime. It is always dangerous to introduce actual law into these legal claims, but it is worth noting a couple of salient facts.
This is not a program designed to put people in “peonage” under 18 U.S.C. 1581. Under 22 U.S.C. § 7102(11), prosecutions are based on “sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age” and “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.”
Neither is at play in this program.
The Justice Department has long interrupted its mandate for prosecution under this provision as addressing “a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services, or commercial sex.”
States like California follow a similar view:
“Human trafficking, also known as trafficking in persons or modern-day slavery, is a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex acts. The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological, and may involve the use of violence, threats, lies, or debt bondage.”
I assume that Hillary Clinton is not arguing that Gov. DeSantis is transporting these migrants for exploitive sex or labor.
Even the more general provision in the European Union would not establish such a crime in this case. The Directive on Preventing and Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and Protecting Its Victims, Directive 2011/36/EU on Preventing and Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and Protecting Its Victims, 2011 O.J. (L 101) 1, defines the crime as:
The recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or reception of persons, including the exchange or transfer of control over those persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation.
…
3. Exploitation shall include, as a minimum, the exploitation of the prostitution of others or other forms of sexual exploitation, forced labour or services, including begging, slavery or practices similar to slavery, servitude, or the exploitation of criminal activities, or the removal of organs.
There have been allegations that the migrants were misled into joining these flights and bus trips. However, even with such alleged fraud (which has not been shown to have occurred or to be systemically present), it would not be a transport for the purposes of sexual or labor exploitation or peonage.
Once again, there are a host of objections that can be made to this program without claiming that this is actual or “literal” human trafficking.
75 thoughts on “No, Transporting Undocumented Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is Not “Literally Human Trafficking””
I think it is hilarious the apoplectic reaction of the glitter rich zillionaire elite who force their dictates on the citizens when a few diverse immigrants show up in their exclusive wonderland. They build walls around their mansions and hire private security while preaching defunding police and purposely ignoring the laws put in place by our representative process.
Welcome to our world. I hope many more of the millions arrive to their open arms.
“There are good-faith reasons…”; “In fairness to Scarborough and Clinton…; “…there are a host of objections…”. I subscribe to Turley because of his ability to tackle these issues, and for his opinions and legal citations. But I wish (and it’s just me) that this article was worded even more strongly. We’re fighting some real bad enemies on the left.
The federal government bussed illegal US border crossers into States that did not want them and without the State’s permission, and against the State’s own laws. Although our Constitution gives authority to the federal government in matters of immigration, it does so only in matters of legal immigration. The States have the right to refuse illegal immigrants, and that right includes removing them. Calling the removal of uninvited illegal border crossers human trafficking is the same deception of calling Jan 6 an insurrection. Interestingly, since many of these illegal border crossers are, indeed, human traffickers, it could be that this administration is guilty of human trafficking by allowing them here in the first place and sending them to the States.
Comments this blog boringly predictable.
Think first, comment later, please.
The usual crotchety, old retired men who spend their every breath on here, pretending to be oracles of wisdom and Savants of intellect, composing half of the comments on the blog, are like the old dudes, Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets. At least the latter were funny and brief!
Republican Governors Employ Trick Used By Segregationists
In the summer of 1961, Black and white activists, who became known as the Freedom Riders, boarded Greyhound buses and crisscrossed the South with the goal of integrating interstate buses and bus terminals. When the buses pulled into Southern cities, they were greeted by mobs armed with bats and firebombs.
Fuming over the civil rights movement, Southern segregationists concocted a way to retaliate against Northern liberals. In 1962, they tricked about 200 people from the South into moving north. The idea was simple: When large numbers of Black people showed up on Northern doorsteps, Northerners would not be able to accommodate them. They would not want them, and their hypocrisy would be exposed.
The Reverse Freedom Rides have largely disappeared from the country’s collective memory. The scheme almost never appears in history books and is little-known even in Hyannis, the primary target of the ploy. But for the families who came to the North 60 years ago, based on a lie, the journey has cast an enduring shadow on their lives.
And the Reverse Freedom Rides have dark echoes in the campaign this summer by Republican governors to send migrants north to cities like Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago to make a political point.
Edited From:
https://www.npr.org/2019/12/10/786790638/the-reverse-freedom-rides
…………………………………………………
These political stunts illustrate the moral bankruptcy of Republican governors. When the immigrants are first approached, and invited to travel north, they naively think those offering the trips sincerely want to help them. But instead the immigrants are being used as pawns to create Made-For-Fox News moments.
In fact, Fox News received advance notification so its cameras could be on hand when a bus full of immigrants pulled up at the Vice President’s residence in Washington. How utterly cynical!! No attempt to help desperate people; just a mean-spirited effort to ’embarrass the other side’.
Nobody with the ability to discern the truth believes anything the NPR says. They’ve long ago lost al l credibility. And when it comes to “pulling tricks,” nobody does it better than, or as often, as the democrats. They’ve turned doublespeak into a fake science.
Estovir, you can find this story in many different sources. It’s pretty well-known to history buffs.
Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a damn about truth, she only cares about launching partisan smears. Clinton is an immoral hack.
It seems DeSantis is in legal trouble. The migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard were lied to, and authorities sending them falsified documents and violated federal law.
Looks like a slew of lawsuits will be filed. Sending migrants where very wealthy lawyers live was a mistake.
Svelaz following orders and spitting out a talking point. no quotes, no citations. Also he thinks the rest of us are as stupid as he, and igroring Biden doing the exact same thing for more than a year, but in the dark of night.
Estovir, what do think Jesus Christ would say about these transports?
Would Christ say, “Yeah, let’s screw those blue states”.
Or would Christ say, “These people need our help”.
America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Thus, America welcomes immigrants and gave us a Constitution that clearly outlines not only the process through which they must go, but for the safety and welfare of US citizens and US sovereignty, they must meet certain criteria. None of biden’s illegal border crossers meet those criteria. Remember Ellis Island. The Bible also clearly advises that unwanted strangers/outside travelers to a town should be given food and some care if they need it, then “removed from the city.”
Estovir, let’s see that full Bible quote.
Peter, I rarely comment on here anymore, with this being my second comment of the day. I am a practicing Catholic. Iowan is a bigoted anti-Catholic, retired agronomist in Iowa who detests the Bible and comments 24/7 on political blogs out of the empty, vacuous life he leads.
What DeSantis did was shameful. Then again, Biden’s open border policies are far worse.
Iowan2, it was on the news. I don’t think the rest of you are stupid. I know you are. At least some of you for sure. Hope that clarification helps.
The Dems have relied on defacto immigration policy for decades….that way they don’t have to take responsibility for policy design and its consequences. Today’s yapping from Dems is more childish evasion. Repubs should retort: “We’ll listen to you when you decide to come out from behind your euphemisms and indignant posturing, and talk seriously and earnestly as policy-designers with us.”
You want to talk about human trafficking, talk to the democrat cartels running both sides of the border.