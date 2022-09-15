UChicago Ranked as Top Free Speech School While Columbia, Georgetown, Penn Rank at the Very Bottom

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), in partnership with College Pulse, has released the third annual College Free Speech Rankings, ranking the speech climates of 203 of America’s largest campuses. I am happy to report that my alma mater, the University of Chicago, took the top position in protecting free speech. At the bottom of the list is Columbia university. George Washington University does not fair well. It is 171 out of 203 near the bottom of the ranking.
I have long praised UChicago for its courageous stand in favor of free speech at a time of rising intolerance for opposing views on our campuses. I also have praised Purdue University, which is ranked third after Kansas State University.
I have also been a critic of my other alma mater, Northwestern University, which has been equally prominent in its anti-free speech culture. Northwestern ranks 197 out of 203.
The top five are filled out by Mississippi State University and Oklahoma State University.
The bottom five are also familiar universities for readers of this blog, which are routinely the subject of anti-free speech controversies. That includes Skidmore College (199) (here and here), Georgetown University (here and here and here and here), and University of Pennsylvania (202) (here and here and here).
There is clearly no penalty or deterrent for university presidents or faculties who have created such environments of intolerance and orthodoxy. They have turned their faculties and classes into echo chambers of an increasing narrow views and values. Despite polls of students who express fear of expressing themselves, professors dismiss such concerns while continuing to reduce the diversity of viewpoints on their faculties and in publications.
The fact is that the reduction of viewpoint diversity is not just a reflection of intolerance and intellectual rigidity. It also offers greater opportunities for faculty in access to conferences, publications, and speaking events. Other faculty, including some who have contacted this blog with accounts or controversies, are fearful of being publicly targeted by their colleagues or students. In three decades of teaching, I have never seen this level of intolerance and the general lack of support for free speech on many campuses.
The only way to reverse this trend is for students and families to take note of these rankings in both applications and donations. Free speech is not some tangential element to education; it is the very life’s blood of our profession. These faculties are doing lasting damage to higher education with their bias and intolerance. The only hope is to use economic pressure, particularly on university presidents, to support the policies of universities like UChicago in standing firm on free speech.
24 thoughts on “UChicago Ranked as Top Free Speech School While Columbia, Georgetown, Penn Rank at the Very Bottom”
The really scary fact about this survey is the schools at the bottom are where all the Deep Staters come from. It’s no surprise but Americans need to wake up. Academics like to talk about diversity but the least diverse institutions in the country are academia and government.
I would have liked for the Survey to add a category: does this school have a diversity, equity, and inclusion office as an official part of campus Administration?
Yes, and if it does have this ridiculous office it needs to be disqualified.
I believe every single institution which accepts Federal monies (every college/uni in USA except Hillsdale, Grove City, Patrick Henry, and Thomas Aquinas) is required to have the whole DEI apparatus to maintain eligibility. Yes, the source of the problem is, at root, the Federal Government!!
As posted noted, Edward Levi, the then-President of U of Chicago, dealt harshly (but justly) with student “protesters” in the late 1960’s. It appears that they still take a no-nonsense approach to bad behavior by students. Courage is what is called for.
Interesting ranking. Purdue at #3 and tuition frozen for nearly 10 years and just set a record for most students enrolled for the year, all time. My daughter has bs and ms in aerospace engineering from Purdue. Superb university. Indiana university down the road is at 80 but liberal arts mainly. Same state. Both state universities but very differently run. Different presidents and different board of trustees and it matters.
University of Chicago online news. (https://thechicagothinker.com/)
These kids were the ones who challenged CNN at their disinformation conference. https://www.thecollegefix.com/uchicago-students-challenge-cnn-at-campus-disinformation-conference/
wharton is all business no time for foolishness maybe that is restrictive but I listed to Communist but they stayed on track ” economics” facts not BS
These institutions are minting new graduates some of whom are radicalized. They go into the work place (we hope) and are the next in the lineup of workers, professionals and leaders Think about a newly licensed attorney being asked to fairly represent a client who does not agree with them politically? If they even agree to hear out their new potential client, what will with left-leaning law firm think? Will they be allowed to go forward?
We are witnessing our future. Some of the new graduates are exceptional. Hopefully, some of the students will will grow past their radicalized septuagenarian professors who want to pass on their 60s-70s ideology to the next, unsuspecting generation. If you are a student or a new graduate, take a step back, search for truth, search for facts and carefully form your own opinion, or as my late father used to say, “Engage your brain!”
There is a scene in Field of Dreams when the character Terence Mann is trying to shoo Ray Kinsella away. “Get back to the 60s!….” It is time for a new guard. The elite academics and politicians can’t seem to let go. They must be addicted to power. Don’t they know that they are at the “jumping off place” and maybe they should consider retiring?
https://youtu.be/1kt3Q00iJVU
Someday Americans are going to realize that “schools” like Harvard (which has an ugly history of discrimination against white gentiles and Asians) and Yale (the ultimate jewified safe space where you can’t question jew theocracy, but can certainly attack Christians and main street Americans), are bloated and overrated, and that schools like the U of Chicago and Perdue represent the future. Harvard wallows in its wokeness and discriminatory practices; leave that cesspool to further lose its way, and support schools that are busy representing what is best (or supposed to be best) in American higher education. Choose wisely, and be discerning about where you send your money. Any institution that serves one tribe above all others, or insists that certain subjects are off-limits, is not an educational institution at all.
Very proud that W&M, Geo Mason and UVA are above-average for free speech! No word on my alma mater though.
DBB:
I graduated with a BS from James Madison University and a JD from the University of Richmond. Both in Virginia.
There needs to be an organizer effort to make the changes you suggest. From where is that effort going to come?
Igor Danchenko, a Russian Oligarch and paid FBI informant, created the Steele dossier. IOW, the dossier was created by the FBI. Check out the filings by John Durham yesterday.
