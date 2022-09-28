University of Idaho Warns Professors About Discussing Abortion

There has been much talk in the last week about a letter from the University of Idaho General Counsel’s Office warning professors about discussing abortion. The warning is outgrowth of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act (Idaho Code Section 18-8701 through Section 18-8711). However, in my view, the media’s interpretation of the letter has exceeded any reasonable construction of the law. The law does not prevent professors from discussing abortion or supporting the right in their classes. Such a bar would be a serious denial of free speech and academic freedom principles. If that were the intention of sponsors, it should be denounced by people on both sides of this abortion debate. However, I do not see the evidence (as claimed by some) that this is a bar on professors either discussing abortion or expressing their support for the right.
The critical section does refer to those who “promote” abortion. However, this is in a section clearly directed at the referral and assistance in actual abortions. Indeed, that word is sandwiched between other clauses that are clearly referencing the performance or facilitation of abortions:
“18-8705. USE OF PUBLIC FUNDS FOR ABORTION PROHIBITED.
(1) No public funds made available by the state, a county, a city, a public health district, a public school district, or any local political subdivision or agency thereof and distributed by any institution, board, commission, department, agency, official, or employee of the state, a county, a city, a public health district, a public school district, or any local political subdivision or agency thereof shall be used in any way to provide, perform, or induce an abortion; assist in the provision or performance of an abortion; promote abortion; counsel in favor of abortion; refer for abortion; or provide facilities for an abortion or for training to provide or perform an abortion.”
At most, this is ambiguous where a court is likely to adopt the narrower meaning under the interpretative canon of noscitur a sociis. Courts will interpret terms like “promote” in light of other terms that appear in the same provision (“it is recognized by its associates”).
I think the provision is sufficiently clear that this is not a bar on the discussion of abortion or the expression of support for Roe v. Wade or the right of abortion.
The unsigned email from the University of Idaho’s Office of the General Counsel does not claim the clarity referenced by some pundits. Rather, it says that the enforcement or interpretation of the law “remains unclear.” In light of that claimed ambiguity, the office cautions that abortion and similar topics “should be approached carefully” and be limited to relevant classroom instruction. Thus, if the subject is relevant to the classroom, it is not saying that abortion cannot be discussed.
However, one line in the email is particularly concerning:
“Academic freedom is not a defense to violation of law, and faculty or others in charge of classroom topics and discussion must themselves remain neutral on the topic and cannot conduct or engage in discussions in violation of these prohibitions without risking prosecution.”
I do not see the requirement of faculty to be “neutral” in such discussion as a legal matter.
The Idaho law should have been drafted more clearly and expressly recognized that the law is not meant to curtail academic freedom in professors expressing support or opposition to abortion rights. The inclusion of the word “promote” without limiting language should not have made the final version of this law.
The letter triggered alarm on the Idaho faculty. I cannot speak to the intent of the legislators. Idaho has previously had laws struck down under the First Amendment, including an “AG-Gag” law outlawing undercover investigations into agriculture operations. However, there appear ample legal arguments to protect those faculty who continue to speak from one perspective of the right to abortion.
That is not to say that professors should not seek balance. I personally approach such sensitive subjects in a way that presents both sides. If I have a strong view of a case or doctrine in prior writings, I will state so for full disclosure but then work hard to give the opposing side. Indeed, I often spend more time presenting views with which I or the class may disagree to ensure that the class considers such issues fairly. However, I feel compelled to be clear about any personal bias or prior position on legal doctrines or cases.
In the context of the section, promote does not seem to be synonymous with support but facilitate or direct in terms of actual abortion services. As noted by Eugene Volokh, this is not a new issue. In U.S. v. Williams, a 2008 case involving a statute that made it a crime to “advertise[], promote[], present[], distribute[], or solicit[]” child pornography (or material purported to be child pornography). In context, Justice Scalia held, “promote” should not be read to cover mere advocacy:
“[T]he statute’s string of operative verbs—”advertises, promotes, presents, distributes, or solicits”—is reasonably read to have a transactional connotation. That is to say, the statute penalizes speech that accompanies or seeks to induce a transfer of child pornography—via reproduction or physical delivery—from one person to another. For three of the verbs, this is obvious: Advertising, distributing, and soliciting are steps taken in the course of an actual or proposed transfer of a product, typically but not exclusively in a commercial market. When taken in isolation, the two remaining verbs—”promotes” and “presents”—are susceptible of multiple and wide-ranging meanings. In context, however, those meanings are narrowed by the commonsense canon of noscitur a sociis—which counsels that a word is given more precise content by the neighboring words with which it is associated. “Promotes,” in a list that includes “solicits,” “distributes,” and “advertises,” is most sensibly read to mean the act of recommending purported child pornography to another person for his acquisition.
…
[T]he term “promotes” does not refer to abstract advocacy, such as the statement “I believe that child pornography should be legal” or even “I encourage you to obtain child pornography.” It refers to the recommendation of a particular piece of purported child pornography with the intent of initiating a transfer.”
I do not believe that the General Counsel’s Office was intentionally seeking to alarm or trigger a backlash. Such lawyers often gravitate to the most cautious interpretative approach to avoid any risk for clients or employees. However, FIRE is correct in calling for the office to rescind the letter to reinforce the rights of free speech and academic freedom. Even without rescinding the letter, the university can clarify that faculty are not gagged under the law in voicing support for this right. My concern is that this letter can create a chilling effect on professors discussing this important issue in class.
Nevertheless, regardless of what the university may do, I simply think that the more sweeping interpretation would not be enforceable in an actual court challenge.
54 thoughts on “University of Idaho Warns Professors About Discussing Abortion”
This is quite interesting to me in terms of how it relates to Section 230(c). Why is that phrase “or otherwise objectionable” not read narrowly in the context of its associates to refer solely to porn or threats instead of the entire kitchen sink of any comment that the provider disapproves of?
(c)Protection for “Good Samaritan” blocking and screening of offensive material
(1)Treatment of publisher or speaker
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.
(2)Civil liability
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of—
(A)any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected; or
Just one more example of attempts by the media (and others like-minded) to scare, divide, etc. Facts and plain language matter not to them!
James,
No need to say it.
I always vote, but usually Independent/Libertarian.
This go around, like you say, we have to stop the insanity.
I know of a few moderate Dems who think their party has been overrun with the far Leftists. Or as Bill Maher said, “I did not leave the party, the party left me.”
I dont know if they are going to vote at all.
Darren,
The one problem with “free speech and academic freedom”–in an academic setting—is that younger college minds often adopt and develop views and values that are consistent with those professors/teachers/instructors that they LIKE–and not on the merits of the underlying subject or issue. {Older adults often do the same thing.} Students may be more impressed by the cloak of authority and respect appurtenant to a professorship which gives clout to the professor’s opinions; further, to gain sub-surface favor with the professor, they are more likely to adopt his views.
What if a professor spoke out against a state law that prohibited sexual contact with minors? He might discuss the old Greek custom of older males grooming young boys. A student may then infer that the professor “promoted” such conduct and that the law was old-fogey Victorian-era nonsense. [“teacher’s pet” can take on new meaning, ha ha]. Indeed, some people break the law because they cannot resist the prohibited activity, -others break the law because they disagree with it.
So how does such dichotomy hold an organized society together?
I do not disagree with the right for a professor to speak out against a state law, -but outside of the classroom. Accordingly, I understand the General Counsel’s cautionary statements, and defer to the professors the opportunity to support an academic policy that ensures both or multiple sides of an issue be objectively covered. This is a very slippery slope. At least the good professor is talking about college-level
That’s not the meaning of the medieval latin legal term not spelled “university”. It means free from obligation to the local lord, hence academic freedom. The only restrictions on the professors were established by the professoriate, meeting as a body. The modern meaning is then that the professor may say whatever he d*****d well pleases, except of course there are the limits of propriety and the oversight of the senior faculty. But not the state government. Period.
Ooops. *now* spelled “university”.
I have lived in the affected area since 1970. While I don’t know precisely how counseling is done over at UofI, it seems likely that it is similar to the situation @ WSU. Over here it is part of student health services.
The effect of the letter from the legal office at UofI is that the health counselors can only direct counselees to come over here, across the state border, to the Planned Parenthood office.
These irrational overreactions to any limitation on abortion, pornographic material in schools, teaching sexuality to 5 year olds, ‘family friendly’ drag shows, etc. are an attempt to turn Republicans into hypocrites.
It is blatantly obvious that we live in a two-tiered society making every leftist look like a hypocrite (although it’s not actually hypocrisy as they genuinely believe anyone who doesn’t submit to the Church of Wokeism is evil and a serious ‘threat to democracy’), and we have gotten very good at pointing out their double standards. I was beginning to think that focusing on the left’s flouting of basic norms was pointless, but I guess not. Apparently it’s really bothering them.
The academics, politicians, media pundits who reeeeee over such things aren’t that daft. They know the Idaho bill doesn’t prohibit discussing abortion just like they knew the parental rights act in Florida didn’t prohibit saying the word ‘gay’. They also know their audience is that daft and will accept what they say without question or thought.
In this case by bleating that their free speech rights are being curtailed (one of our loudest complaints of late), they provide fuel and talking points to their drones who then argue with normal people that the mean ol’ Republicans are being hypocrites.
In the Age of Information these tactics fall flat.
Jonathan: When the right-wing legislature passed its draconian abortion law after Dobbs you never protested. That’s because you supported Alito’s non-sensical decision. Now you are reaping the whirlwind. Last year the Idaho legislature passed even more drastic legislation banning “promoting” abortion by any public employee. The law also prohibits school-based health clinics from dispensing emergency contraception–even in cases of rape–a potential violation of federal law. So it’s understandable UI’s General Counsel is taking a cautionary approach–even telling university employees to restrict themselves to providing “condoms for the purpose of helping prevent the spread of STDs but not for the purposes of birth control”. The Idaho law is having a chilling affect on “free speech” and you are suddenly concerned? Even IU’s law school is not immune from the GC’s admonition to be “totally neutral”. Law school professors are concerned that in discussing the Dobbs decision if they criticize Alioto’s reasoning they might be violating university policy. You are a little late to the party. Where were you when it really counted?
Dear Professor, I think if you read the following sections from the legislation to which you refer you will see a language meant to shut down discussion of abortion and abortion policy at public universities. You may not care about it but the University that receives public fund has to be very careful. That is what chilling speech is all about. I learned that in my first year Constitutional Law class.
“2) No person, agency, organization, or any other party that receives funds authorized by the state, a county, a city, a public health district, a public school district, or any local political subdivision or agency thereof may use those funds to perform or promote abortion, provide counseling in fa- vor of abortion, make referral for abortion, or provide facilities for abor- tion or for training to provide or perform abortion.
(3) No fund or committee authorized by Idaho Code for the special pro- tection of women or children shall be authorized to use or distribute public funds for payment for abortion, abortion referrals, abortion counseling, or abortion-related medical or social services.”
Why can’t people who purport to be educated understand the first Amendment? Freedom of speech is just that. This flies directly in the face of that unconstitutionally contrived legislation titled “hate speech. Won’t the SCOTUS please rule on that hate speech issue and CLEARLY DEFINE for all the blockheads out there just what free speech implies.
“The letter triggered alarm on the Idaho faculty. I cannot speak to the intent of the legislators. Idaho has previously had laws struck down under the First Amendment, including an “AG-Gag” law outlawing undercover investigations into agriculture operations. However, , there appear ample legal arguments to protect those faculty who continue to speak from one perspective of the right.”
*****************************
I can. We presume legislators don’t intentionally intend to violate the First Amendment, so it’s interpretive overreach. Idaho still admits jurisdiction under the Constitution, I believe.
Read the legislation.
Holes, J:
JT does so I don’t have to. If there something specific you want me to see, I’ll do that.
Could also be lefties firing up the base with “They are coming for your abortion rights” drama.
Lefties have been effective at getting abortionists revved up about a total ban instead on the reality – putting the decision in voters’ hands.
What I question is just how large is the group that is really concerned about abortion rights. There is a considerable swath of citizens who are not or never will be touched by this topic. Is all the hype about voters being motivated by Roe just that, left media hype?
It’s really obvious to me that abortion activists do not want the decision of abortion legality put in the hands of the people, as in the voters, because they’re damn sure that they will loose the legal battle. I firmly believe that there are far, far more people out there that are on the side of the basic human right to life than there are those that want the legal right to exterminate helpless human beings. Abortion activists have been able to rationalize away their individual responsibilities related to sex for years and now they’re going to have to face the public and the facts about abortion and how it exterminates a helpless human being, this is why abortion activists are so angry about the Supreme Court ruling.
Abortion is not, and never was a constitutional right.
“ It’s really obvious to me that abortion activists do not want the decision of abortion legality put in the hands of the people, as in the voters, because they’re damn sure that they will loose the legal battle. ”
You have it backwards. Case in point, Kansas. It was anti-abortion advocates that put the decision of abortion legality in the hands of the voters. They sure lost that battle in a near landslide.
It’s anti-abortion supporters who are more afraid to put or accept a referendum on what their state should do with the legality of abortion.
“ Abortion is not, and never was a constitutional right.”
But I can be a state constitutional right according to the Supreme Court. States can codify a right to abortion in their state constitutions.
“ Abortion activists have been able to rationalize away their individual responsibilities related to sex for years…”
Individual freedom and liberty is the rationalization. One that even conservatives get. The deep “concern” for the “innocent human being” conservatives ends the minute they are born. After that they become freeloading welfare babies or whenever taxes are raised because single mothers or young couples need help or apply for services. I don’t see conservatives clamoring for increasing pre-natal care programs or free child care to support those “innocent human beings”. If you say it’s not your responsibility to pay for that then it’s not your responsibility to dictate what they choose to do with someone else’s choices.
Svelaz wrote, “Case in point, Kansas. It was anti-abortion advocates that put the decision of abortion legality in the hands of the voters. They sure lost that battle in a near landslide.”
We are in partial agreement regarding Kansas.
Yes, the Republicans couldn’t get the voters to support their poorly worded constitutional amendment (link below). I’m not surprised one bit that the Republicans tried this but in my opinion it was the wrong way to approach the issue. I’m not in favor of abortions and I wouldn’t even support a Constitutional Amendment that prevents access to abortions and my statements elsewhere in these threads support that. This is a social issue that needs to be addressed with effective laws that originate from the people through their legislatures. The state legislature simply needs to create/pass laws that puts the kind of limitations they desire on access to abortions. Going head first into a Constitutional Amendment regarding abortion was the wrong approach and I think the voters of Kansas made that clear.
The get the impression from you and others that some people might be thinking that as a result of the referendum abortions are a constitutional right in Kansas and Kansas State Legislature can’t create laws to limit access to abortion; if that’s your opinion, then your opinion is not based on fact. The fact is that the Constitution of the State of Kansas does not make abortion a constitutional right in fact it doesn’t mention abortion even once. (Link to the Kansas Constitution is below)
I stand by my statement 100% that abortion is not, and never was a constitutional right.
Referendum
http://kslegislature.org/li/b2021_22/measures/documents/hcr5003_00_0000.pdf
Kansas State Constitution
https://www.kssos.org/other/pubs/KS_Constitution.pdf
The Kansas constitution doesn’t explicitly say that abortion is a right. However it does guarantee the liberty of individuals to make their own choice and that include the right to choose an abortion.
The Kansas legislature wanted to put more restrictions on abortion, but the voters clearly didn’t want that because the amendment stated to give the legislature the power to put more limits. With the clear and overwhelming number of voters saying no to that they made it known to the legislature that’s not what they wanted.
This referendum was originally supposed to be in the November ballot when larger numbers of voters are expected to vote. The Republicans in the legislature put it in the primaries when voter participation is lowest. After the Dobbs decision women registered to vote in record numbers and clearly made a point to republicans in the legislature to clearly say “No” to their amendment.
It wouldn’t be surprising if other states had similar results if they had their own referendums. That’s why republicans don’t want them.
Svelaz wrote, “The Kansas constitution doesn’t explicitly say that abortion is a right. However it does guarantee the liberty of individuals to make their own choice and that include the right to choose an abortion.”
You just made a claim that I don’t think you can support but I’ll give you a chance.
Please quote directly from the Kansas Constitution word-for-word where it states anything close to “it does guarantee the liberty of individuals to make their own choice and that include the right to choose an abortion”.
Svelaz wrote, “The Kansas legislature wanted to put more restrictions on abortion, but the voters clearly didn’t want that because the amendment stated to give the legislature the power to put more limits. With the clear and overwhelming number of voters saying no to that they made it known to the legislature that’s not what they wanted.”
Uh no Svelaz, you can’t make a blanketed assumption like that. You cannot make an assumption as to why voters voted the way they did, you can only state that they voted down the Constitutional Amendment, period. That amendment is done.
The legislature can turn around tomorrow morning and create/pass laws that could end up in roughly the same place legally; however, it’s not in their constitution where it’s a lot harder to change than legislation. Nothing specifically regarding abortion belongs in any state or federal constitution and the voters made sure of that – at least for now.
Moron said “Lefties”, everyone drink.