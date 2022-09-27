“I Refuse to do this”: Leading NYU Psychologist Resigns from Research Group Over Mandatory DEI Statement

NYU professor and leading social psychologist Jonathan Haidt has resigned from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology due to the new requirement that members must include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism commitments if they want to present research at any conference. It is the latest mandatory statement as a threshold requirement for academics and Haidt has refused in what could be a major confrontation to this field.
We have been following conflicts over official statements or acknowledgements on diversity, colonialism, or privilege at universities. These conflicts often involve concerns over free speech or academic freedom. The most recent controversy has arisen at Cornell University and involves a challenge to an official declaration that the university perpetuates “settler colonialism, indigenous dispossession, slavery, racism, classism, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, antisemitism, and ableism.” That led to a confrontation with Randy Wayne, associate professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who objected to the statement and led to a controversy at the school.
We also discussed land acknowledgement controversies like University of Washington Professor Stuart Reges who was disciplined because he refused to post the school’s “land acknowledgment” and instead posted an alternative statement.
Haidt objected that “In order to present research at the conference, all social psychologists are now required to submit a statement explaining ‘whether and how this submission advances the equity, inclusion, and anti-racism goals of SPSP.’ Our research proposal would be evaluated on older criteria of scientific merit, along with this new criterion.”
He explained that “most academic work has nothing to do with diversity, so these mandatory statements force many academics to betray their quasi-fiduciary duty to the truth by spinning, twisting, or otherwise inventing some tenuous connection to diversity. I refuse to do this…”
Haidt is a cofounder of the Heterodox Academy, an organization of academics promoting viewpoint diversity.
The issue with the statement is its mandatory elements. There would be no objections for an organization to put forward a policy that encourages members to pursue anti-racism agendas and offers specific elements of how one can pursue such a worthy goal.
However, the Society declared “The Task Force recognizes the need for the organization to make fundamental changes to its priorities and activities in ways that address the goal of anti-racism and equity.” What was an encouragement last year became a mandatory element this year: “We are now rolling the DEI statements out as part of the full review process this year.”
That raises questions of free speech and academic freedom for participants like Haidt. Yet, an academic (particularly less established or more junior academics) must fulfill these statements if they want access to key professional opportunities to present scholarship and research.
14 thoughts on ““I Refuse to do this”: Leading NYU Psychologist Resigns from Research Group Over Mandatory DEI Statement”
Take a step back and ask yourself is this normal? Who thinks up this crap? This sounds like something Jim Jones would have demanded from his followers! How utterly bizarre and dangerous.
I am glad there are growing numbers of people standing up and calling bull excrement on them.
Who are these weirdos?
Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry) , Inequity, and Exclusion (DIE) under the Pro-Choice ethical religion.
Why is it always the left that MANDATES things? All as they call conservatives fascist! This group of little weirdos needs to be put in their place by people being strong enough to SAY NO. That is all it will take, enough people saying no and this madness will go away.
As a side note: This is why the left’s first or second agenda item when they took over in 2020 was to try to pack the Court. The only way these true fascists are being stopped is when they are sued and when they lose and therefore they wanted desperately to get 4 new members on SCOTUS in order to complete their takeover of the country. Whatever you think of Trump or McConnell you have to say thank you for their action on the Court.
The left is authoritarian. The right is libertarian. The far-left is totalitarian. The fat-right is anarchist. The left-right nexus is leftist. #HateLovesAbortion
As Turley rarely goes to bat for free speech issues from the left these days, preferring to rally around those from the right (for whatever reason), here’s an article that addresses what America is struggling with post January 6, 2021.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/27/january-6-changed-america-here-are-two-directions-the-country-could-go-now
Turley regularly champions the voice of Trumpism as it seeks to filter into the broader consciousness. This is how it may ultimately play out.
All we need now is The Grand Inquisitor to pay visits to all remaining sane thinkers and ask them “do you now or have you ever had a “free” thought?
All I can say is I’m thankful I didn’t go into academia when I had a chance to. My alma mater Stanford University has lost its mind on this issue . A program called “Targets of Opportunity” forces departments to hire faculty with no experience in the area. I.e., the Geology Department might hire a Sociology Ph.D. And so on. Insanity rules and most of my age-cohort who did go into academia are taking early retirements. Axing the math GRE for entering grad students was the last straw for one friend whose research is heavily mathematical.
And the irony of the name “Targets of Opportunity” is that owing to human nature, the poor souls inducted into the wrong Departments as sacrifices to wokeism will eventually be “targets” alright, but not of opportunity. They will be targets of resentment & ridicule.