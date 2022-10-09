Media Matters Founder David Brock Tied to “Ploy” of Media Sites Favoring Democrats

According to Axios, Democrat operatives are allegedly facilitating news sites to push campaigns in close states during the midterm elections. The articles discusses 51 sites with names such as the Milwaukee Metro Times, the Mecklenburg Herald, and the Tri-City Record. These sites are reportedly being supported by the American Independent (TAI), which was “launched by Democratic operative and fundraiser David Brock — also known for founding the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America.”
Axios refers to the array of sites as the “Democrats’ swing-state local news ploy.” The sites present “ostensible local media outlets churning out Democrat-aligned news content.”
David Brock has long been someone known as an extreme figure in politics and was closely associated with Hillary Clinton’s campaigns. Brock, however, has always given figures like Clinton deniability in direct responsibility for his actions.
TAI and related groups appear to have been established to create the usual layers of obscurity.
Some of these sites are reportedly managed by Local Report, Inc., which appears linked to TAI.
American Independent bills itself as:
“the No. 1 digital platform for progressive news, reaching millions of people each month. We strive to report with honesty and integrity and shine a light on those in power who obstruct progress.”
The president of TAI is Matt Fuehrmeyer who formerly worked as a senior aide with the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee and the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. TAI Vice President and Executive Editor is Jessica McCreight who reportedly is a former Obama communications staff member.
Despite promising to “shine light” on media coverage, Axios reported that TAI was less than forthcoming when confronted on these alleged faux media sites: “McCreight, TAI’s executive editor, described its relationship with Local Report Inc. as a “co-publishing agreement” but would not say whether her organization has editorial control over the sites’ content.”
What is interesting is the report that Democrats have been using sites like CourierNewsroom.com to flood social media with “stories” supporting Democrats — at a time when Democrats were denouncing disinformation and calling for bans on these sties. That site is funded Acronym, a Democrat-aligned nonprofit, which in turn is reportedly funded by “dark money” accounts.
For its part, Media Matters was again in the news this week in opposing the restoration of free speech protections on social media sites like Twitter. President Angelo Carusone denounced a possible Elon Musk takeover as potentially disastrous. He warned that Musk “wants to put in place and the way that he wants to use the platform, as a way to balance out those other social networks.” Balancing other social networks? Perish the thought.
This is, however, the quote that most stood out:
“He likened the potential Musk acquisition of Twitter to when Fox News launched more than two decades ago, offering an alternative to balance what its founders viewed as a media landscape that catered to liberals. “That’s what Fox became — and it had a profound distorting effect on the news media, on our society. And if you look at what Musk says about social media, we are in the same moment, just updated 30 years late.”
(For full disclosure, I currently work as a legal analyst for Fox).
The fear that Twitter could become a new Fox is telling. Fox remains the most popular cable news network; it not only often doubles the viewership of its rivals, but more Democrats watch Fox than CNN.
The comment is the latest example of panic on the left over the potential loss of control over speech on social media. The reference to Fox highlights the obvious problem with using corporate censorship if there is any alternative to censored or biased sites. Previously, Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney of California wrote a letter to cable carriers like AT&T to ask why they are still allowing people to watch FOX News. It did not work. Whatever the desire to ban Fox, the cable carriers know that they cannot block the most popular news source on cable.
The fear is that Twitter could not just flourish in offering a site with free speech protections but undermine the extensive system of corporate censorship established over the last ten years. They have reason to be worried. Despite a bizarre campaign by Facebook to get people to embrace censorship, most users clearly want a type of common carrier on social media without corporate censors. If a major social media were to return to such free speech protections, it could indeed become the dominant social media company…and that would be a good thing.
11 thoughts on “Media Matters Founder David Brock Tied to “Ploy” of Media Sites Favoring Democrats”
Democrats dumbed down our education with their DIE and SEL agendas, convincing people that voting with your emotions is better than voting with your brain (which is is why we got Biden). Dems also have spent decades colluding with the Press and have turned about 92% of it into a propaganda arm of the DNC. Today’s Press has few if any investigative reporters – though the NY Post and Epoch Times are actually doing investigative reporting on a regular basis.
Thinking Americans understand the slanting of the news.
We have learned to find our own trusted sources.
These lefty propaganda sources only appeal to low IQ (thanks Rush) voters – ie Democrats.
These lefties are like monkeys humping a football; lots of activity, little production.
OT,
In Florida, a study running from DEC2020, till JUN2022, found an increase of 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths within the first 28 days of getting the shot.
The Florida surgeon general, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, has recommended against men aged 18-39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
He also posted his recommendations on Twitter.
Want to take a guess at what Twitter did?
Well, now. Isn’t that interesting.
“The president of TAI is Matt Fuehrmeyer who formerly worked as a senior aide with… the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.”
The late cyclops rises from the dead. Whenever I see Harry’s name, I know dirty tricks are the subject.
Fox “had a profound distorting effect on the news media, on our society.”
Translated:
We demand a monolithic, Establishment viewpoint in academia, Hollywood, corporations, science, the media. (Anything more than mono just confuses the serfs.) How dare you distort our monolith.
I’ve received a few materials from these groups. A trained eye wouldn’t take them seriously (how many of us have that in the era of internet memes?), but describing it as insidious wouldn’t be at all out of the ballpark. What I have received has been on par in its propagandistic rambling and misrepresentation with the flyers you used to see on your windshield, and likely promptly discarded, decades ago talking about the ‘Zionist Agenda’. Not a good look, DNC, and a whole lot of us are old enough to remember. Based solely on the materials’ content, these people are the heirs of those that in the 19th century still believed Jewish people had horns and that black folks didn’t bleed red.
Under the heading of defining ‘misinformation,’ I just read (don’t believe everything you see in print of course – a lesson from at least the 1950’s) that a ‘Harvard-affiliated hospital has stated that in the womb, the unborn child knows if it is ‘trans’ —-
My first reaction was not to dismiss this claim, but to search the usual web sources for the research underlying this pretty shocking conclusion — it appears there is little to none.
Richard Lowe,
As I noted in another post, James brought up the Harvard unborn child knows if it is “trans” thing.
It sounded so fantastic (not in a good way) it HAD to be an Onion, or Bee satire post.
It is not.
Lloyd Doggett, a democrat Congressman from Austin Texas has a website with a section entitled “Issues.” The first sentence of the discussion under this section is, “[t]he peaceful protests across our country, which began after an officer sworn to uphold the law suffocated African American George Floyd…” Although Doggett was a millionaire when he went into office, after two decades of “serving” his constituents, his net worth today is estimated by a website that tracks those things at $29 million. Shrewd investments, no doubt. I mention Doggett only because Congress is full of those types. The blatant lie about “peaceful protests” to satisfy the snowflakes who reside in his district carries no penalty for deception, only the reward of re-election. Media Matters and even the mainstream media provide backup and cover for elected officials who need to lie to prevent people from actually hearing and acting on the truth.
Well, in 2024 the FBI can continue with it’s new modernized mission of crushing domestic dissent, but can now be re-aimed at democrat disinformation campaigns. These players can be targeted for bankruptcy by the FBI’s new credo: “The process is the punishment”.
Velkom to the new Amerika.