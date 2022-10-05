“Be Afraid, Be Actually Afraid”: Reporters Panic at the Thought of Twitter Restoring Free Speech Protections

“Be afraid, be actually afraid.” Those words from former Politico Magazine editor Garrett M. Graff captures the hyperventilation in the media this week. No it is not Vladimir Putin’s threat of unleashing a nuclear war or the word that our national debt has reached a staggering $31 trillion. No, it is the news that Elon Musk may go forward with the purchase of Twitter and . . . [trigger warning] . . . free speech protections might be restored on the platform. The pearl-clutching of various media and academic figures shows how engrained the censorship culture has become in the United States.
After Musk indicated that he was going forward, the Twitter stock quickly soared. The news that Musk might bring an end to Twitter’s extensive censorship system had previously drawn people back to the platform. However, the media is in full panic mode that the control over speech could be loosened with Musk. Twitter employees also previously panicked at the thought that they might lose some of their control over the speech of others.
NBC News reporter Ben Collins quickly raised the most immediate concern that the sudden ability to speak freely on Twitter could impact the midterm elections.
Consider that for a second: the loss of control over political speech could mean a loss of control over the midterm elections. There is, of course, no concern by Collins that Twitter (and other social media companies) have long been “aligned” with Democrats and the Biden Administration.
NPR editor Neela Banerjee retweeted and echoed his concern about “the broader implications for the rest of us of a Musk takeover of Twitter.” Others joined in on the collective panic that there could be a loss of control over what people say on social media.
BBC journalist Dickens Olewe warned that “Guardrails will be dropped, misinfo & conspiracy theories will thrive. No functional alternatives available, this is it: a complete destruction of the global public square. Been nice y’all.” In other words, free speech protections will lead to the destruction of “the global public square” by losing control of who can speak or what people can say.
PoliticusUSA head Sarah Reese Jones seemed to move from the desperate to the outright delusional: “Before 2020, Facebook deplatformed progressives, then it came for mainstream media and elevated only radicalized conservatives. Cut to 2022, we know Elon Musk plans to do same with Twitter. We know how damaging it will be.Tech giants pose ongoing threat to western democracy.”
14 thoughts on ““Be Afraid, Be Actually Afraid”: Reporters Panic at the Thought of Twitter Restoring Free Speech Protections”
One does not need to be a PhD in Statistics to know that there is more than sufficient data to unequivocally conclude that much of the MSM is nothing but an extension of the Democratic Party and that these so called journalists would be very happy working in a political environment similar to China or Russia so long as their allies are in power. They are Orwellian and are antithetical to everything the 1st Amendment represents. They are beyond contemptable. There are some days I almost wish Trump had been the true fascist they accuse him of being and had them rounded up! In the end, the are the true fascist.
50 years ago, and likely longer ago than that, the prevailing wisdom in the VietNam War era was ‘if you want a sobering view of the United States of America, either read the foreign press, or live outside the USA at least for a while.
I’m reviewing what other nations and their newspapers think about the privatization of Twitter, with Musk at the helm.
I love watching the apoplectic meltdown of some media pundits. It would be an overdue fresh breath of air to see a large media platform be required to promote a modicum of freedom of speech. One could dream.
Now, the malefactors in government collaborate with the “private” media outlets to do their dirty work in a workaround to subvert the law and destroy the voice of their political opposition. They just hire the hit men instead of doing all the dirty work themselves.
These are practitioners of North Korean and Chinese style propaganda methods. If they can’t shut down the flow of information they launch a campaign to make the news source radioactive. The trolls come out to taunt anyone with a differing opinion. Are the trolls paid or are they just people who live in their parent’s basement? They don’t seem to have jobs or lives. They probably wear their mask when they are by themselves and have Cheeto stained hands.
What a bizarre and dangerous bunch of weirdos. The President is included, being carted out to read what the teleprompter says. We are supposed to believe he is not diminished. We are supposed to believe that he is good ol’ Joe from Scranton. Reporters don’t challenge him, comedians are warned to stay away but the obvious is obvious and it is not good., “Where’s Jackie?” He could put an end to the speculation and simply take a cognitive test.
It will be interesting to see how this turns out. The truth doesn’t hurt if one has nothing to hide. But what is being perpetrated on this nation and the world at large is a travesty.
Turley as usual is being quite disingenuous. Twitter does not have a “censorship culture”. Twitter is exercising THEIR free speech right to operate it’s own private platform according to THEIR own rules. Turley’s own blog operates in the exact same way. He censors posters too his only excuse is that he has no control over it because it is managed by a third party vendor. That’s a load of crap. Turley is just being hypocritical as he usually is when ti comes to free speech and censorship.
Private entities are NOT bound by the restrictions of the 1st amendment. None are. If Twitter deems some posts false claims, misinformation, or offensive they have every right to delete the posts or revoke the privilege of a poster. Why? Because every single user on Twitter or Facebook singed an agreement that they agreed to in exchange for access to the platform. Every single one. When people click on the “I agree” button they are literally giving away their right to the content they post and any content IS subject to Twitter’s or Facebook’s terms and conditions. Turleys’s own blog has the same thing. He permanently bans people from the site if they violate the policy on this blog. Darren himself edits other posted content when he kindly reminds those new of the blog that they can only post two hyperlinks per post. That means he has control over who posts and what they post on the site. Twitter does the exact same thing.
Turley is being quite partisan and hypocritical when it comes to complaints about “censorship” where it is very legal and very well within any private entity”s prerogative. NONE are required to abide by the restrictions of the 1st amendment because it only applies to government.
Half the population has below average intelligence. Progressives prove this everyday.
For some reason, my email address was given to the dems and I receive MANY daily emails from them telling me how biden’s poll numbers are soaring, how the economy is wonderful, how the MAGA people are going to stifle voting rights, subjugate women to the dark ages, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. They are blind to their own false narratives yet they think they are the gatekeepers of truth. Just typical to this cabal of truly brainwashed/fully fanatical ignorants that hate this nation with a passion. The hypocrisy is sickening to behold.
Coming back from the airport yesterday, I tuned into NPR’s All Things Considered.
You would think they were from a different planet.
Jon, as misinformation and censorship are both part of this site, I no longer put as much credence into your thoughts on what constitutes free speech. I actually consider you more of an expert on what to selectively leave out in order to shape a story.
That said, I’m with you on waiting to see how things shake out with a Musk takeover before making massive judgements.
The real danger is non-defined legal speech. Federal agencies aren’t using the terms “violent extremist” but the more ambiguous term “extremist” to perform illegal computer searches.
Using this ambiguous language – which does not exist in constitutional law – could have been used against women’s rights. Anyone simply wanting voting rights for women would have met the “extremist” label in 1920.
Former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover considered non-violent Christian preachers that supported voting rights for African-Americans as “extremist”.
This problem could be fixed by Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray today – stop using ambiguous terminology that violates the U.S. Constitution. The DOJ or any agency can’t perform warrantless computer searches investigating non-violent and legal speech exercises. Such a search is akin to an 18th Century “General Warrant” outlawed under our 4th Amendment.
Nothing like having a grenade thrown into the the cushy little censorship henhouse. God only knows what will become of the world. I can see soapboxes being brought out of storage and dusted off (figuratively speaking) as we return, hopefully, to the chaotic world of free speech where everyone needs to do your homework, both writer and reader. Although I am a conservative, I do look at other media. When I see something that is too convenient or maybe even outlandish in the conservative media I will search myself. Most of the news stories out there start locally and there are all sorts of local newspapers and tv stations with web pages to search. I also have more than one search engine. The question is, will Twitter be dropped from the Apple and Android app stores, or by Amazon Web Services.
Since Elon has such a presence in Texas near and around Austin I would suggest Seguin (near San Antonio) or Waco (well north of Austin) for the transfer. Might be able to share facilities with the Magnolia Channel. Just imagine cooking classes and cooking up a storm all in 1 facility .
I would avoid inner Austin. Terrible traffic and politics are akin to San Francisco
The “pearl clutchers” know that if their ideas and reports are forced to compete with opposing ideas and reports, they will lose. For example, what would have happened if before the election voters had learned about the lap top and its evidence that the “Big Guy” and his son Hunter appeared to be neck deep in corruption? If they lose control of Twitter, they have good cause to be afraid. Even so, it will not restore credibility to the media or cleanse them of their notion that being a propaganda outlet is good journalism. The fact that they are clutching their pearls today shows how difficult a job it will be.
OH NO! Free speech. Unless speech incites explicitly calls for violence or law breaking, it should be unfettered. There is no doubt that Twitter has censored one side unfairly. Best example is Libs of TikTok. This site only shows what individuals have put out themselves on social media without editing. Yet because some of what is put out is so maniacal, Twitter has suspended the account numerous times. Because to anyone with an I.Q. over room temperature what is posted is sometimes ridiculous. And embarrassing. But it is certainly their right to post it.
What are all these people afraid of? That someone who does not do their ” homework” will be duped. People have the right to be stupid. It is not society’s job, a private entity’s job and certainly not the government’s job to ” protect” you from speech.
I would have thought that the ” Scary Poppins” exposure would have resonated.
I know I have said it before, but it is worth repeating.
If you want to put forth the proposition that the aliens built the pyramids, SO WHAT?
If you want to put out the proposition that Elvis is still alive SO WHAT?
If you are getting your medical advise from social media and not a health professional, I am sorry ,but you deserve the consequences.
The alternative is censorship. And as with most things that are regulated, the problem is not with the regulation, but who decides how it is to be imposed. For years I heard the argument that Twitter, Facebook etc,, had rules that every user needed to adhere to be on the platform. Which was fair. If you don’t like the rules, don’t participate. If Musk changes the rules, how is that any different?
Major news and media organizations need to invite Ira Glasser (documentary “Mighty Ira”) to appear on their programs. Glasser is generally viewed as left of center but most left leaning networks won’t include his decades of experience in their coverage.
Free speech cable shows like HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” has done several shows featuring Ira Glasser. Why won’t network news invite him to speak?
Besides providing a public platform for censored speech,Twitter’s other vital role is to reveal to the world how decadent and clueless some media practitioners are. There was a time in journalism when displaying politicial bias would be grounds for firing or, at the least, reassignment. Today they shout their bias from the rooftops and expect to be applauded by the woke crowd. No one seems to care that the public trusts news media less today than they trust Congress.
Elon Musk needs to clean house. Then he should move Twitter out of San Francisco to a sane city somewhere in the the United States.