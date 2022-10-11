Swiping Left: Tim Ryan Promises to Impose Multiple Litmus Tests on Judicial Nominees

For decades, politicians in both parties agreed that it was anathema in our legal system to impose a litmus test on judicial nominees. Now, however, litmus tests appear the rage, particularly on the left. Indeed, in this week’s Ohio debate, senatorial candidate Tim Ryan (D) outdid his colleagues in not just promising one but multiple litmus tests for judicial nominees.
“I will have a litmus test on Roe v Wade, I’ll have a litmus test on the same-sex marriage, I’ll have a litmus test on birth control. We can’t keep going down this road of taking away rights.”
Instead, Ryan was promising to continue to go down the road of confirmation based on promises on future votes by a judge or justice. While it no doubt thrilled his base, it should appall anyone who cares about the integrity of our judicial system. Indeed, Ryan was taking a position adamantly opposed by liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
While it was clear that presidents selected (and senators confirmed) judges with similar views on subjects like abortion, the suggestion of a threshold litmus was quickly and sometimes heatedly denied. President Barack Obama insisted that “we shouldn’t apply a strict litmus test and the most important thing in any judge is their capacity to provide fairness and justice to the American people.
In all honesty, past presidents have promised to appoint liberal or conservative justices and suggested that they would want pro-life or pro-choice nominees. However, they generally denied actual litmus tests where nominees were asked to confirm their position on future cases.
In many cases, it was obvious that the past legal views of nominees like Elena Kagan or Amy Coney Barrett would push them to different sides on issues like abortion. That was the case with with the late Justice Ginsburg, who was an advocate for women’s rights before joining the bench. Nevertheless, she is credited with a “rule” in confirmation to refuse to answer questions of she would vote on future cases as an assault on judicial integrity.
I have previously been critical of the “Ginsburg rule” as a barrier to getting nominees to discuss the substance of their jurisprudential views. However, Ryan is suggesting that he would demand advance assurances on voting on issues from abortion to birth control and same-sex marriage. He would not consider a nominee with opposing views. That is a true litmus test “in which a single factor is decisive.”
When asked for his position on any litmus tests, Republican J.D. Vance gave the traditional and correct answer. He said that he would not impose such a test on abortion for a nominee because he wanted to focus on who would be “a good judge.”
One can disagree with a nominee on their jurisprudential views but still consider them qualified. Indeed, one of the reasons that I have argued for retiring the Ginsburg rule is to allow members to understand the basis for such interpretations. That includes exploring the consistency with a nominee’s other interpretations to establish that legal not political considerations are driving the analysis.
Ryan indicated that he would bar anyone with any opposing view on such issues. He is not interested in explanations, only commitments on future cases. He would not be alone in such an attitude. Senators like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have declared an absolute litmus test on abortion so that, no matter how qualified a nominee may be, she will vote entirely on the failure to promise to vote for abortion as a justice.
In 2020, Senate Democrats veered dangerously toward such litmus tests in demanding that Amy Coney Barrett confirm her likely vote on pending issues ranging from ObamaCare to abortion rights. Indeed, some senators said they would vote against her if she did not expressly confirm that she would vote to preserve the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and uphold Roe v. Wade. Barrett correctly refused to do so.
Notably, while Barrett did vote against Roe v. Wade, the Democrats were wrong in one of their litmus tests. A number of senators insisted that Barrett was nominated to kill the ACA. As I wrote at the time, it was an absurd claim and the pending case was not a serious threat to the ACA and, if anything, Barrett was most likely to vote for its preservation — which she ultimately did.
Ryan’s answer shows the danger of threshold litmus-test politics. With these three threshold tests, there will be demands for others. What about gender identity, gun control, immigration and other issues? Different groups will cry foul if their issues are not weighed equally with these other issues in threshold conditions.
That is the slippery slope of litmus tests. Ryan will soon find himself sending a long list of demands for nominees to commit themselves in advance on voting as a condition for his vote. Senate confirmations are not some Tinder date where you literally swipe left to reject those who do not meet threshold expectations.
The danger is that justices and judges will become mere extensions of the political process, judicial cutouts for politicians controlling entry on to the courts. What is interesting is that figures like Berkeley Dean Erwin Chemerinsky have denounced the conservative justices as “partisan hacks” but leaders like Ryan want to condition entry to the Court on meeting the demands of politicians like himself.
That is the rocky “road” that Ryan is taking with his multiplicitous litmus tests. While many voters may love the notion of swiping left on every circumspect nominee, the courts will be worse for it.
18 thoughts on “Swiping Left: Tim Ryan Promises to Impose Multiple Litmus Tests on Judicial Nominees”
The comments have degraded to team preference, again.
But all are ignoring there are more than two teams. Lost on all the leftist, the fact that decisions are supposed to be based on the Constitution. The discussion today on Dobbs has yet to mention even once, where Dobbs, got the Constitution wrong.
Just like Turley, and Dirschowitz, and Althouse over at her blog, are labeled conservative, when none of them are conservative. At the most Turley is libertarian, the other two are flaming liberals.
They all get labeled conservative because they all follow the constitution, and written law. To conservatives, it is no surprise, that closely adhering to the words and manifest tenor of the Constitution, is the source of Conservative Thought.
On the plus side, once all 9 justices have checked all the proper litmus test boxes, we can just skip the the whole messy business of hearings, filings and arguments and just move right along to adding up the boxes.
Blah, blah, blah. Trump only appointed judges who were first vetted by the ultra right-wing Federalist Society, including, but especially Gorsuch, Barrett and Kavanaugh. THAT was their litmus test, and many appointed to the federal bench, including Cannon, were found to be “not qualified” by the ABA. The views and values of the Federalist Society do not reflect the views and values of the majority of Americans.
The views and values of the Federalist Society do not reflect the views and values of the majority of Americans.
Strange comment, considering the Constitution never mentions the will of the Majority. Unless the commenter is ignorant of the Constitution.
Leave your bubble sometime. The views and values of the Federalist Society DO reflect the views and values of the majority of Americans.
This subject is one which should not be swept under the carpet. There’s so much that can be discussed, pondered, debated among people with similar as well as differing viewpoints when it comes to the concept of a litmus test — and not just for the SCOTUS………let’s discuss a litmus test for the position of POTUS. RBG was correct — no matter what you think about her personal philosophies, she was absolute in her refusal to endorse any litmus testing for Supreme Court nominees.
I have another question however: I’ve loosely followed Tim Ryan’s career, back to before he wanted to become the Speaker of the House and beat out Pelosi for the job —-it seemed Tim was fairly level-headed when it came to his politics, a guy who could work across the aisle, and until now, NOT the kind of guy who took extreme positions —- so my question is ‘why now Tim?’ Is this situational ethics at work, or are your core beliefs truly different than they were in years past?
You never object to Republican litmus tests or loyalty oaths to Trump but then as usual they are Republicans!
What he’s actually saying is will judges follow the CONSTITUTION but I realize that isn’t a good thing! Judges are supposed to work hard deep sixing voting rights, the right to choose and the rights of average humans to their day in court while elevating the rights of corporations and churches.
What a perfect storm of projection your post is! The point is that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court IS following the Constitution. Progressive (there are no traditional Democrats left, Tulsi Gabbard just left…) mental midgets like Ryan don’t like that, so they scream and throw tantrums until they get their way. Time for the adults to take charge again.
I know comments like this aren’t particularly insightful or fodder for much debate, and if it gets thrown away, fine, but seriously: ‘classical Liberals’: are you ready to start voting differently? Because if you aren’t, why does any of this matter? Vote for institutional rot, and that’s what you’ll get. Are you all really holding out hope that somehow better choices will be made next time, in this age of absolute, Cosmopolitan, globalist control? To me, the younger and non-fringe GOP are starting to sound a whole lot like JFK Democrats used to, but I am not blinded by generational allegiance to a political idea. Evolution, my behind. Crusty, in the throes of entropy, and non-examined is more like it.
What do you actually believe and want to see? Or do you, not unlike the people you condescend to, seem to think that’s someone else’s problem? Rubber has met road in 2022. Decide what you’d like to see beyond that. Was the Constitution always just a generational concept to you all, just a tale told to children to reassure them they weren’t ‘bad people’ since they were on the side of right at home, at least in theory, someone else’s problem because you could still get your latte before you embarked on your day within the ten mile radius of your apartment in a nice part of town? Have you built entire careers or dynasties on that kind of naivite? I am at the point that I don’t believe modern Dems would even recognize a fellow human’s humanity without a 50 item long questionnaire, and we have begun to pass laws by that standard.
For 30 years the Republicans have made opposition to abortion a litmus test to nominations. This is nothing new.
Yup. And that is only relevant if you are too lazy to actually examine the thoughts and conditions surrounding the issue of abortion, or if you still believe in the antiquated notions that anyone that disagrees with you is almost certainly going up the mountain at night under the full moon to worship Beelzebub and repress women because they are useless baby receptacles and nothing more, which you apparently you do. Who is the ignorant person in this conversation? You can’t defend your point without admitting the opposite. Times have changed, you have not. The dinosaurs are not to be found anywhere but the Left. The modern American Left make cave men blush in embarrassment. And if you think it’s just ‘the right’ you aren’t paying attention. Everyone with a sane brain believes women should have options; those options do not include literally killing a child brought to term that was about to be born, for real, right now.
I have yet to have anyone explain to me, exactly how Dobbs did anything but put the people in charge of their own governance.
I cant think of a single thing I would rather have a judge force on me that the legislature force on me. Dobbs have assured us that the values of the people will be the law, even as those values evolve.
If you are a women with an unwanted pregnancy, or worse, a dangerous pregnancy, you don’t feel you have any control over yourself.
As Democrats go, Ryan presents himself as a “moderate.” Imagine what the radicals do.
Of course, they said Biden would be a unifier, and look how that is turning out.
The true test of a competent judge is whether after considering the facts, he or she can render a decision contrary to that judge’s personal beliefs.
Turley: “The danger is that justices and judges will become mere extensions of the political process, judicial cutouts for politicians controlling entry on to the courts…”
Too late.
Young, it is too late on the left, not on the right. Name one time that a liberal Justice voted against the liberal wishes. Can’t do it. Yet we can name multiple times that conservative Justices have voted against what conservatives wanted.
We have had judicial partisans like Kagan and Sotomeyer vote against stopping the eviction ban, an obvious and egregious Constitutional error. The left can go three for three on every case that comes before the Court whereas the right will lose votes almost every time.
True