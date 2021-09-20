Berkeley Law Dean Calls Conservative Justices “Partisan Hacks”

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, has published a blistering opinion editorial entitled “Are Supreme Court Justices ‘Partisan Hacks’? All the Evidence Says Yes.” The column is unfortunately the latest example of how rage has replaced reason in our discussions of the Court. Chemerinsky previously declared that “Congress would be totally justified in increasing the size of the court.” He has insisted that court packing is “the only way to keep there from being a very conservative Court for the next 10–20 years.”
Chemerinsky was responding to Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently saying that “Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties” and insisted that the Court “is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”
That clearly set off many like Chemerinsky who wrote:
“Barrett’s protest against the justices being seen as ‘partisan hacks’ rings hollow when that is what they have become. And it is risible to say that ‘judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.’ I would challenge her to give a single instance where the conservative justices on the court took positions that were at odds with the views of the Republican Party.”
It is a bizarre statement. The last two years have seen conservative justices like Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett cast key votes with their more liberal colleagues. That includes the rejection of all of the election challenges to the 2020 election that led to these justices being attacked by former President Donald Trump.
There are many other such examples. Justice Brett Kavanaugh for example voted to uphold the nationwide moratorium on the eviction of renters issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). His vote was key in the 5-4 decision in Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services.
Likewise, Justice Neil Gorsuch not only supplied the critical vote in United States v. Quartavious Davis but wrote the opinion with his more liberal colleagues. In a 5-4 decision, the majority sided with a habitual offender in striking down an ambiguous provision that would allow enhanced penalties for a “crime of violence.” Gorsuch wrote “In our constitutional order, a vague law is no law at all.”
During the confirmation hearings of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett, I repeatedly objected to the clearly false narrative that she was nominated to vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act in the pending case of California v. Texas. The case was highly unlikely to result in such a decision and the Democrats knew it. The case was focused on a highly technical and limited issues of severability. It would either be resolved on that limited basis or dismissed for standing. While Barrett might view the ACA as unconstitutional (as many do), I noted that she was more likely to dismiss the challenge or sever the individual mandate than to strike down the Act in the case. That is what she did in joined the 7-2 decision to dismiss the case.
In fact, the Court just finished a term marked by a long list of unanimous and non-ideological decisions.
The portrayal of voting pattern of conservatives as raw politics is an old saw on Capitol Hill. In the confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse had raised this issue, asking, “When is a pattern evidence of bias?” Whitehouse noted a voting pattern by the five conservative justices who “go raiding off together.” Whitehouse denounced how the “Roberts Five” of “Republican appointees” join in such decisions and “no Democratic appointee joins them.” He simply ignored the “Ginsburg Four” on the other side of most of those opinions. Those liberal justices are not ideologues because they are treated as manifestly right.
None of this matters. It is not the reality but what is reported as the reality that drives polls and politics.
Most notable is the what Chemerinsky cites as the “most obvious example” of the conservatives acting like partisan hacks: the recent decision not to intervene to enjoin the controversial abortion law: “No one should have been surprised when the five conservative justices refused to enjoin the Texas law banning abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy even though it blatantly violates the constitutional right to abortion.”
Chemerinsky (and the Los Angeles Times) does not even mention the technical flaw leading to the decision. The court’s order removed from the actual merits of the law and due to the fact that the challengers sued a state judge and clerk who are not actually tasked with enforcing the law. They were virtually randomly selected in a challenge that seemed more improvisational than procedural. Accordingly, the majority stated that “federal courts enjoy the power to enjoin individuals tasked with enforcing laws, not the laws themselves.” However, the majority emphasized that it was not upholding the law and acknowledged that “the applicants now before us have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law at issue.”
Chemerinsky also does not mention that one of the conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts, voted with his more liberal colleagues. However, even in his dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts admitted it is unclear “whether, under existing precedent, this Court can issue an injunction against state judges asked to decide a lawsuit under Texas’s law.”
None of that is mentioned. Instead, it is offered as the greatest evidence that the justice are just a bunch of political hacks — and by implication support the calls to immediately pack the Court with a liberal majority.
Chemerinsky also does not mention that Barrett is not the only justice objecting to this label. Justice Stephen Breyer has repeated pushed back on the left and rejected the claim that the Court was filled with rigid ideologues. He also opposes the calls for court packing. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also opposed such court packing.
What is most disappointing is to see a dean or any law professor engage in such personal and unsupported attacks on the Court. While the number of conservatives among the students at Berkeley may be small (and the number of conservatives on the faculty is even smaller), Chemerinsky is dismissing conservative jurisprudence as mere political hackery. He is also the President-elect of the Association of American Law Schools.
This analysis tend to fulfill a narrative rather than inform the readers. With all due respect to Chemerinsky and his extraordinary career, such columns fuel the age of rage where reason is increasingly a stranger to legal analysis.
15 thoughts on “Berkeley Law Dean Calls Conservative Justices “Partisan Hacks””
Academics like Chemerinsky care as much about the law as did his forebears like Trotsky. He is simply one of many of his ilk who seek to undermine American Constitutional Law in order to impose a one party state.. Nothing to be disappointed about,, because that is who he is down to his DNA.
A Dean of Law who dors not understand the Rule of Law? Any wonder why we are are increasingly divided culture; the elitist have become self serving without any knowledge of historical context.
“What is most disappointing is to see a dean or any law professor engage in such personal and unsupported attacks on the Court.”
Why is this surprising? In a world in which government, and therefore politics, controls much of daily life, winning at all costs becomes a rational choice. Not moral, but rational.
Mr. Turley, you are very astute man, but I think you are missing the obvious. Namely, Chermerinsky and his ilk are using a tried and true method to pull Republican-appointed judges leftwards. They are insulting them.
“MR. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes of the United States Supreme Court recently recalled a personal anecdote connected with the late Gen. Benjamin F. Butler.
Gen. Butler was on his way to Boston to try a case before Judge Shaw. I met him on the train, and asked if I might look at the notes on the case. Butler acquiesced. To my astonishment I saw written at the top of page 1, ‘Insult the Judge.’
‘You see,’ said Butler, in answer to my question, ‘I first get Judge Shaw’s ill will by insulting him. Later in the case he will have decisions to make for or against me. As he is an exceedingingly (sic) just man, and as I have insulted him, he will lean to my side, for fear of letting his personal feeling against me sway his decision the opposite way.’”
The Green Bag, Vol. XXIII, pg. 105-6 (1911) (available at: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/94/The_Green_Bag_%281889%E2%80%931914%29%2C_Volume_23.pdf).
Progressives have for decades consistently insulted conservative judges and justices, and the result has been a significant leftward departure from their heretofore judicial philosophies. It has succeeded far more than it failed. Scalia and Thomas being the only two, I can think of who were/are able to treat the barbs as unworthy of consideration.
I doubt Chermerinsky is aware of the story. To quote Mr. Spock, “He’s intelligent, but not experienced. His pattern indicates …two-dimensional thinking.”
By lacking experience, I mean his experiences are insular and almost entirely within the realm of academia.
Chemerinsky is the law school dean where? Ahhh, UC Berkeley. That explains his position and mind you he is absolutely correct…just ask him. This is Berkeley and I assure you he is absolutely correct in his own mind and those of his two or three friends.
Not really. Berkeley was known for political activism in the sixties. That was a way, way long time ago. The Berkeley campus, for at least the last 30 years has been jokingly called “U.C. Hong Kong” because of the large number of Asian engineering, computer sci and pre-med students. Sure, there are still some liberal arts student “activists” trying to live out the Berkeley stereotype of their grandparents’ era, but they are the minority. I doubt that Berkeley is any more liberal now than any other major university.
It is true that judicial philosophies are not the same things as political parties. I think the real question to ask is whether a justice applies his judicial philosophy consistently, regardless of his political or personal preference for the outcome. Judicial philosophy, political party and personal preference may all diverge. For example, in Bostock, Gorsuch wrote the opinion expanding the meaning of sex discrimination beyond what the relevant legislation appears to have meant when it was passed, seemingly in violation of his judicial philosophy and contrary to the views of his political party but likely influenced by his personal preferences on what kinds of discrimination he believes should be prohibited. His opinion in that case certainly doesn’t fit with the view that the so-called conservative justices are partisan hacks. What Chemerinsky and other academics should be doing is explaining judicial philosophies and analysing whether the justices apply them fairly and consistently.
Academic elites, yet again, are catching up to the intellectual position enunciated by President Trump.
The difference? Republicans worked hard to inw at the local level, Slowly gaining political advantage, State by State. When they had political power, they worked at nominating, judges with a strong constitutional understanding of federalism, and the constitutional limited power of the federal government.
Democrats, always lazy, just short circuit the process, and go straight to an uniformed, court packing scheme.
I have practiced law for a long time in Texas. I remember (decades ago) having a case before the Supreme Court that involved the construction of a “liberal” consumer protection law. The court’s opinion provided strong support for the statute and sided with the “liberal” plaintiffs. The author of the opinion was the court’s Chief Justice. It was not until years later that I learned of his personal political philosophy which was just to the right of John Birch. He rightfully saw his job as an objective interpreter of statutes and constitutions, not a promoter of a partisan agenda. Shame on the Dean. Under his leadership there is no telling how many partisan hacks that law school is turning loose on the legal system.
Nobody ever said, “First, lets kill all the physicians!”
😎
Either Chemerinsky really doesn’t know the law and has been faking it all along, or, more likely, he’s the first shot across the bow of a Democratic campaign to “soften up” the masses for their eventual onslaught on the Court. We have seen this tactic in cases of war, where all the talking heads give interviews in sync about how we have to find those WMDs. This bombardment of misinformation worked so well for multiple administrations, that Dems can feel secure in using the same tactic when pushing dubious and dangerous partisan domestic policy. Expect to see more of it, and rest assured, it will get louder and more absurd the closer we get to 2022.
Pack the court with rats.
Chemerinsky wrote; “Barrett’s protest against the justices being seen as ‘partisan hacks’ rings hollow when that is what they have become. And it is risible to say that ‘judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.’ I would challenge her to give a single instance where the conservative justices on the court took positions that were at odds with the views of the Republican Party.”
This is pure gaslighting preaching to the choir of the ignorant sheeple; keep them stupid so they can be manipulated by fear.
Facts prove Chemerinsky wrong. Chemerinsky is either a willfully ignorant hive minded fool or is himself a partisan hack or he’s simply a liar pushing another false narrative; of course he could very well be all three.
Wait a minute, who am I trying to kid; Chemerinsky is just another progressive psychologically projecting his own character, ethical and moral failings on those he disagrees with.