Will Musk “End Twitter As We Know it”? I Sincerely Hope So

Below is my column in USA Today on the panic among political and media figures at the prospect that Elon Musk might return free speech protections to Twitter. I have long advocated what I call the “First Amendment model” for social media to replicate the standards applied to the government. While I am often called a “free speech absolutist,” I recognize that a social media company (like the government) has some ability to curtail speech containing elements like threats. The question is the baseline, which is far lower when modeled on the First Amendment. This admittedly means that some offensive or false claims will be allowed on social media, which will function closer to a common carrier or other means of communications like telephones. Rather than continue the expanding level of censorship and biased “content modification,” free speech can address such bad speech with better speech.
The news that Elon Musk wants to go forward with the purchase of Twitter has led to a virtual panic among media, political and academic figures worried that free speech could shortly break out on the social media platform. Former Politico magazine editor Garrett Graff summed up the collective vapors succinctly: “Be afraid, be actually afraid.”
I sincerely hope so.
While Musk had in recent months wavered on his purchase, he said last week that he wants to move forward with a $44 billion offer to buy the social media platform. On Thursday, the judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk for backing out of the original deal gave the world’s richest person until Oct. 28 to reach an agreement on the purchase.
Censorship culture threatens to limit free speech
The free speech community hopes that Musk is still committed to his stated commitment to return free speech protections to the social media giant. In the past 10 years, a censorship culture has not only become deeply embedded at Twitter but also on other social media platforms. The need for censored and limited speech has become an article of faith for many on the left.
I have long admitted to being an “internet originalist,” someone who viewed the internet as the greatest development for free speech since the invention of the printing press. However, the rapid erosion of free speech values – from our Congress to our campuses – has been alarming.
Led by President Joe Biden, Democratic leaders and media figures have demanded corporate censorship and even state censorship to curtail opposing views on issues ranging from climate change to election integrity to public health to gender identity. The Washington Post’s Max Boot, for example, declared, “For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”
Now these same figures are fearful of the supposed menace that Musk poses – the prospect that a major social media platform could actually restore free speech protections.
It would reverse the anti-free speech policies of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who has pledged to regulate content as “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.”
Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
Agrawal’s policy of “who can be heard” offers a reverse model for how to develop a new culture at Twitter. Indeed, his emphasis on the limits of the First Amendment is precisely where Musk should start.
I have argued for a “First Amendment approach” for social media companies. While the companies are not legally subject to the First Amendment, they can voluntarily adopt for themselves the same limitations the government faces.
The First Amendment was never intended to be the exclusive definition of free speech. It deals with only one source of limiting free speech – the government. Yet, many of us view free speech as a human right worthy of protection by private companies. We hope Musk does as well.
Twitter could adopt First Amendment standards
Musk could flip the script of those who justify corporate censorship by declaring that the company will follow the same limitations and standards applied to the government on free speech. In other words, if the government could not censor a tweet, Twitter would not do so.
Voluntary adoption of First Amendment standards would get Twitter largely out of the censorship business. The company would have a ready-made list of cases on the scope of permissible speech controls, with a heavy preference for free speech over speech regulation.
Musk would need to take other steps to exorcise a censorship culture at Twitter. One priority should be to order employees to preserve all records of communications with political leaders and organizations. There is growing evidence of backchannels between social media companies and the government and certain groups.
Musk also could help answer questions of how political figures have used the company for “censorship by surrogate” in past years. That should include whether the company has retaliated against critics, especially conservatives, by withholding blue check marks that help to validate an account’s worth or by using other methods to depress the profile of certain accounts.
The panic evident among media and political figures reflects the fact that, if Musk is serious about free speech, the system of corporate censorship might collapse. With a free speech option in the market, many users are likely to return to Twitter. They are less likely to remain on sites like Facebook, where censorship is not only rampant but also the subject of a campaign to get people to embrace what the company euphemistically calls “content modification.”
Earlier this year, when Musk first appeared likely to buy Twitter, leading advocates for corporate censorship like Hillary Clinton turned to good old-fashioned state censorship. Clinton called upon Europe to pass laws that could force Musk to censor views or face punitive fines. She pushed countries to act “before it’s too late.”
A committee in the British Parliament seemed to answer Clinton’s call by asking Musk to appear for questioning.
Recently, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received gushing praise when she spoke to the United Nations and called for a system of global censorship. Ardern is the smiling, cheerful face of modern censorship.
She revealed how sweeping such a system would likely be and defended the need for censorship to combat those who question climate change and to stop “hateful and dangerous rhetoric and ideology.”
She left out that governments would determine what ideas or dissenting views are too dangerous to allow.
Euronews correspondent Shona Murray recently tweeted, “The end of Twitter as we know it is nigh.” If we are lucky, that is precisely what Musk will bring about.
Musk has already earned a place in history for his accomplishments in an array of fields, from transportation to space. However, restoring free speech to social media would rank as his greatest gift to humanity. It would not be “Twitter as we know it,” and that would be a great thing.
Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, is a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
14 thoughts on “Will Musk “End Twitter As We Know it”? I Sincerely Hope So”
If Musk does buy twitter it is most likely he will eventually change the TOS to fit his views of how the company should function. I have no problem with that. Just as the current owners can run it as they see fit.
However I see a problem that might, MIGHT crop up. Twitter subscriptions may drop significantly and might start a long term downward spiral like Truth Social.
Turley sure seems intent on forcing his free speech views on others because he can’t stand the thought of another private entity CAN censor content because they don’t agree with it and it’s legal. It seems he can’t stand the idea that it is legal for a private company to censor or block content they disagree with or think it is not appropriate for THEIR platform. Turley has his own blog and he can run it any way he pleases including censoring others because they are being racist or profane. BUT, those two categories shouldn’t be censored on his blog at all based on his stated views. Sure they ARE offensive but they shouldn’t be censored at all. Yet he does.
Darren Smiths once explained it as being in Turley’s house. You come in his house you abide by HIS rules. Fair enough. But he goes into Agrawal’s house like everyone else he has to abide and respect HIS rules. If he censors content that violate HIS rules he has a right to. Just like in Turley’s house. Everyone who wants to go in Agrawal’’s house has to sign an agreement that they will abide by HIS rules. If his rules include censoring content and removing information he deems dangers or false you have the choice of not going into HIS house. It’s really that simple.
One of the points often neglected about the 1st amendment is that it gives everyone the liberty to control their creations as they see fit free from government interference. Now that is NOT saying it should be a free for all. There are obvious limitations such as threats and inciting violence. But everything else should be at the discretion of the person or company running a platform they offer others to use according to THEIR rules.
The Feds are going after their political enemies like never before. Be afraid, very afraid.
“Rules for thee, but not for me”
“Treasury Department IG probing DeSantis’ migrant flights”
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/12/desantis-migrant-flights-markey-00061370
Turley is obviously focusing on Twitter because it is the biggest platform for people to express their opinions. He “wants” social media to follow the 1st amendment model without acknowledging the glaring fact that it involves these private companies giving up THEIR 1st amendment rights. Oh yes, they too have 1st amendment rights and that includes the right NOT to carry someone else’s messages, political messages or points of view. Turley wants this to be “voluntary” because he knows that forcing private companies to carry someone else’s messages that violate their policies is a direct violation of the 1st amendment.
Turley clearly wants everyone on social media to follow his 1st amendment model, but clearly even he doesn’t follow it on his blog which is why his position is quite hypocritical. Before you know it there will be more and more exemptions to his “model” when social media platforms become chaotic cesspools like Truth Social.
Truth Social has been censoring people who post criticisms of Trump and posts contradicting false claims. It has been going on since it came on line yet Turley the staunch supporter of free speech has never made any criticism of it’s policies. If Musk does “restore free speech” on twitter will he go after Truth social, Parler, and the rest of the more conservative social media platforms? I seriously doubt it.
re: Baby Trump
I understand your very good points but it’s the wrong solution. Today, the U.S. Department of Justice could criminally prosecute the “followers/listeners” of Alex Jones that broke laws and violated rights under criminal statutes like Title 18 US Code 241, 18 USC 242 and 18 USC 245. Merrick Garland could do that today.
Turley’s First Amendment model for social media companies is not an unlimited free for all. He is only proposing to use the the legal boundaries already drawn by centuries of U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
Some speech is indeed illegal, not all speech would even meet First Amendment legal requirements. Social media companies could simply follow centuries of free speech law.
If we had had social media in 1960, it’s quite certain those social media companies would consider Christian minister Martin Luther King, Jr as “obscene” banned from social media. King advocated non-violence and the U.S. Constitution along with the teaching of Jesus Christ.
Federal executive branch agencies largely police political-speech “covertly”, since they know they are operating illegally. When mission-creep ultimately happens, they don’t arrest you (since you did nothing wrong) they destroy you covertly.
Neither Congress nor the courts have been able to protect First Amendment crimes, perpetrated by government censors, in over 70 years. Censorship is almost always bad for any citizen and should be avoided at all costs. The innocent Americans blacklisted after 9/11 have never even been given an official apology for these government abuses and are still being harassed in 2022 (more than 20 years later).
For absolutists such as the prog/left, there is only “their” truth and they need shutter anything that contradicts that. How will Twitter/Musk, or anyone else, for that matter, convince these blinkered autobots that heir main problem is their ignorance of their own ignorance. When you can open the eyes of these drones and, also, stifle the moderators that feed these drone their versin of “the truth”, then you can hope to let free speech reign. A rendering of a verdict of “unconstitutional” by SCOTUS, for that awful hate speech legislation would be a good start.
Memo to Putin: drop the Nukes on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok users since these are mostly the Woke Police. Bonus if you strike NYT and Wahputz HQs
Baby Trump is confusing Progressives with Republicans. It wasn’t Republicans threatening Supreme Court Judges in front of their homes. It wasn’t Republicans who burned down cities after George Floyd. How did that Mueller trial go??? No evidence against Trump but plenty against Clinton who paid for the hoax. Grow up little Trumpy baby. You are still quite ignorant of the facts.
Elon does take over the first thing he will do is get rid of current MGMT/Censors/ and those who say they are going to quit, BYE BYE. Then Musk brings in his own team and thoughts and values opens up Twitter, The Dem’s, Media control freaks, censors and etc will all PANIC. Can’t wait to see the Left, Control Freaks, Media. Censors, DEM’s and etc. in Panic
It always saddens me when I read about individuals, prominent or common, who do not understand that the 1st Amendment is what makes America different from anywhere else. The elitists who want to give our country a European makeover don’t understand that while these may be free countries in the typical sense of the word, they are not free speech countries. That honor belongs to us. The talking heads, progressives and media owners gush over what they perceive is a better society overseas due to their “content moderation,” but the truth is that they love that little zing of pleasure they get from knowing that they have a say over what we can see, read and hear.
BabyTrump-A full blown case of TDS if I ever saw one. We’re talking Twitter and free speech and he is in another conversation entirely. BabyTrump may have the opposite affliction of candidate Fetterman in that he can understand the spoken word but cannot understand what he reads. Similar to a receptive aphasia. They do have counseling and therapy for such afflictions
Free speech should have consequences. If you say something that is provably false, and someone does what you advocate, and suffers harm, you should be held responsible. This includes taking ivermectin to prevent COVID, not taking a vaccine that reduces the spread and severity of COVID. So all those that said the vaccine is deadly, should be held accountable for every death where someone did not take the vaccine and ultimately died from COVID. Likewise taking ivermectin. If you followed such advice (provably wrong) and died from covid, hold the person that gave the advice responsible for the death.
You want free speech but not held accountable for the harm it can cause when the statements are provably wrong.
In 1 year twitter will be shell of what it currently is if people can say anything they want with no accountability. Just look how popular “truth social” is.
And did you notice how JT put out the false narrative about Conservatives being targeted more? This has been proven to be wrong. But hey, JT can say anything he wants right? Free speech with no consequences. Sad, so sad.
“Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? Did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market?”
Pfizer’s Janine Small, president of international developed markets, said in response:
“No … You know, we had to … really move at the speed of science to know what is taking place in the market.”
Watch as Pfizer executive Janine Small admits to EU parliament that Pfizer did not test the vaccine for preventing transmission of Covid prior to it being made available to the public.
Small says, “We had to really move at the speed of science..we had to do everything at risk.” pic.twitter.com/FvTn01zv3J
— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 11, 2022
Turley’s “First Amendment model” for private social media companies is a great idea for the owners/shareholders of those private companies to emulate and will save those companies lots of money.
If private companies follow the First Amendment model, they entirely eliminate future financial lawsuits and attorneys fees. The U.S. Supreme Court has already decided the legal argument with centuries of past precedent justifying those legal arguments.
Private social media companies essentially don’t need to invest millions to reinvent the wheel, the U.S. Supreme Court has already done that.
As far as people (customers) that may be offended by other people’s speech. Social media companies could follow Hollywood with a “self-ratings” system (PG, R, Mature Audiences, Violent graphics, Nudity, Opinion, etc). The only way a user gets in trouble is not self-labeling their own posts (showing graphic violence and not saying so). Parents could have “viewing-filters” to not view what they don’t want their kids to see).
Remember at one time, the federal government along with local governments considered inter-racial relationships and LGBT relationships “obscene” – government agencies punished anyone exercising these freedoms. Prior to 1930, government agencies considered “topless-men” on beaches as “obscene”.
Turley’s model would save each company millions of dollars in legal fees. Why wouldn’t shareholders support it?
Ahh if the world were only so simple as Mr JT wishes. Does free speech include yelling in front of elected officials homes? How about shouting down people in meetings? All things the right has been active in for the past 3 years. Has the left done this? Oh sure, but those on the right have taken this to a whole new level. Peddling lies about a stolen election, even while serving in an elected office and saying the only way you would loose is if the election is stolen? Free speech has consequences, as Alex J just found out. Oh yea, he’s mad, and will likely try to get his judgment thrown aside. About time someone had to pay for the free speech where they advocate people do atrocious things. If you incite people to do bad things with your speech, you should be held accountable for every crime committed due to your mis information. How about holding people accountable for convincing people not to get a life saving vaccine? Or taking snake oil rather than tested medicine. Sure, dig up your obscure non peer reviewed articles about how the vaccine killed people. So sad that with correct information so easy to find, people flock to mis information and lies. So sad.
Remember when JT insinuated that a witness was committing perjury about Trump lunging at the wheel of his SUV on Jan 6? Turns out there has been much collaborative evidence since then. Has JT admitted that perhaps he was incorrect in his snap judgement? Something he is so quick to blame on others yet does it all the time himself.
And how’s that Durham prosecution going? 3 years, one minor conviction no worth of jail, one acquittal by a jury. I’m waiting.